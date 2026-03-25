Girolamo Fracastoro’s statue in Verona ( https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Datei:Girolamo_Fracastoro%27s_statue_in_Verona_3.JPG ).

Foreword

by Suavek

I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Mike Yeadon for his generous promotion of this series of articles.

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/born-to-lose?utm_source=activity_item

The AI ​​can’t seem to shake its claim that Girolamo Fracastoro was an outstanding scientist. After all, it was programmed to prioritize official views. However, until the 19th century, Fracastoro’s claims weren’t particularly valued among medical professionals. While isolated theories of contagion existed both before and after Fracastoro’s lifetime, such voices were always in the minority and failed to gain acceptance in the scientific community. Now we know of countless studies that refute any possibility of contagion. Dr. Mike Yeadon has listed some of these studies here: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

Current propaganda celebrates Girolamo Fracastoro as an outstanding physician, while concealing, or at least downplaying, the fact that his predilection was for mysticism and mythology, which seems to contradict any genuine science. In his 1538 work De causis criticorum dierum libellus, he directly addressed the link between disease and celestial motions, though he later disputed the strict astrological dependency on the moon :

“In the first book, Fracastoro describes the horrors of the disease that had appeared in Europe and in a few years after 1495 spread across the whole continent. The disease was supposedly controlled by the sublime influence of the planets, which could be interpreted as the council of gods. The epidemic of syphilis was reminiscent of previous plagues and gave Fracastoro an opportunity to make allusions to pagan science, where the cosmic change is transmitted by the Lucretian seeds (semina) through the air.”

Source : https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/girolamo-fracastoro

Editor’s note:

Another related text. Girolamo Fracastoro published his books as Hieronymus Fracastorius :

MEDIEVAL MEDICINE Hieronymus Fracastorius (1478-1553)

“Abstract

Fracastoro realized the existence of micro-organisms able to transmit the infections, proposing a scientific theory on the germs, 300 years before the empirical formulation by Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch. Nevertheless its astronomic, cosmological and cosmogonic knowledges, brought him to integrate the theory of the epidemic contagion, with the presence of the influential power of the stars, in to progress of the same epidemics.”

Source : https://www.academia.edu/22439118/MEDIEVAL_MEDICINE_Hieronymus_Fracastorius_1478_1553_

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Editor's note:

I’m sorry that facts are being mixed with AI lies here. However, the AI’s statements cannot be abbreviated, as they serve as evidence that some claims inconvenient for the political system originate directly from that system itself.

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The question :

With which claims has Girolamo Fracastoro most embarrassed himself?

AI answers :

While Girolamo Fracastoro is widely celebrated today as a “visionary” who pre-dated modern germ theory by over 300 years, his contemporaries and later critics found several of his claims either scientifically laughable or geographically biased.

The following points highlight the most controversial or “embarrassing” aspects of his work from a historical perspective:

The “Cursed Shepherd” Myth : In his 1530 epic poem Syphilis sive morbus Gallicus, Fracastoro claimed the disease was a divine punishment sent by the god Apollo. He invented a shepherd named Syphilus who insulted the sun god and was cursed with the first-ever case of the “great pox”. While intended as a literary device, it was a far cry from the biological reality and served to further stigmatize the afflicted as “unclean” or “cursed”.

The “Corruption of Air” Theory : Even as he pioneered the idea of “seeds of contagion” (seminaria morbis), Fracastoro heavily relied on the outdated concept of miasma . He argued that syphilis was caused by a “degeneracy of the air” that could putrefy and infiltrate the body through breathing or skin contact.

Mercury and Guaiacum as “Cures” : In his poetry, Fracastoro promoted the use of mercury and wood from the Guaiacum tree as holy remedies. While mercury was commonly used, its toxic side effects (hair loss, tooth decay, and organ failure) often proved more lethal than the disease itself.

Geopolitical Blame-Shifting : At the time, syphilis was known by many “national” names: the “French disease” in Italy, the “Italian disease” in France, and the “Spanish disease” in Holland. Fracastoro’s attempt to give the disease a “neutral” mythological name was seen by some as a convenient way to avoid blaming specific European nations while still associating the disease’s origin with the “New World” (the Americas).

Neglect by Contemporaries: Despite his insights into infectious diseases like typhus and rabies, his theory of “contagion seeds” was largely ignored or ridiculed by his peers, such as Giambattista da Monte, who stuck to the traditional Humoral Theory. His ideas were largely considered “disreputable” or irrelevant until the work of Louis Pasteur in the 19th century.

[ Editor's note: However, Louis Pasteur is considered a fraud.]

Do you want to know more about how mercury treatments for syphilis compared to modern penicillin?

[Editor’s note: Contrary to official claims, the effect of antibiotics is indeed consistent with the terrain theory. An article on this topic is expected to appear on FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE today.]

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The question :

Could you please provide a few quotes from Giambattista da Monte about how he mocked Girolamo Fracastoro?

AI answers :

While there are few surviving word-for-word “insults” in modern English translations, historical records from the 16th century confirm that

Giambattista da Monte (also known as Montanus) was a fierce critic of Fracastoro’s theories. As a staunch follower of Galenic medicine and Humoral Theory, Da Monte viewed Fracastoro’s “seeds of contagion” as unscientific and unnecessary.

https://hekint.org/2024/08/26/girolamo-fracastoro-and-syphilis/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8939383/#:~:text=The%20Church%20also%20encouraged%20the,of%20corpses%20and%20discouraged%20experiments.

Below are the primary ways Da Monte and his fellow traditionalists “mocked” or dismissed Fracastoro’s claims:

1. Ridiculing the “Invisible Seeds”

Da Monte famously argued that diseases like syphilis were caused by putrefaction (the rotting of internal humors) rather than external “seeds”. He essentially mocked the idea that invisible particles could jump from person to person, calling such theories:

“Unnecessary inventions” : Da Monte believed that everything could be explained by the four humors (blood, phlegm, black bile, yellow bile). To him, Fracastoro was inventing “ghosts” to explain what Galen had already mastered.

“Lacking in reason”: In his lectures at the University of Padua, Da Monte taught that contagion was merely the “degree of putrefaction” caused by air or contact, dismissing Fracastoro’s seminaria as speculative and non-medical.

2. Dismissing the “Poet-Physician”

Because Fracastoro first introduced the name “syphilis” in a fictional poem (Syphilis sive morbus Gallicus), Da Monte and other academics often looked down on him as more of a literary entertainer than a serious scientist.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/319937438_Girolamo_Fracastoro_and_the_Origin_of_the_Etymology_of_Syphilis

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4631234/#:~:text=Hieronymi%20Fracastorii%2C%20or%20Girolamo%20Fracastoro,to%20the%20Ptolemaic%20astronomical%20system%2C

They suggested that Fracastoro’s medical ideas were “mere mythology”, equating his scientific theories to the fictional shepherd Syphilus he created in his verse.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3956094/#:~:text=Therefore%2C%20the%20term%20'syphilis',a%20character%20from%20Greek%20mythology.

3. Intellectual “Neglect” as Insult

The most significant form of “ridicule” during this period was academic silence. Da Monte was a dominant figure at the University of Padua, and his refusal to even mention Fracastoro’s work in “serious” clinical settings was seen as the ultimate insult.

Historians note that Fracastoro was largely “neglected by lesser writers” who did not appreciate the validity of his ideas, with Da Monte leading the charge in maintaining the status quo of Galenism.

[ Editor’s note: The AI’s claim that the opponents of the contagion theory were less significant is, firstly, an unsubstantiated claim, and secondly, this assessment fails to take into account that Fracastoro was fortunate enough to be protected by the Pope. Furthermore, the views of Giambattista da Monte were partly similar to the later views represented by Antoine Béchamp in the 19th century.]

Are you interested in how Fracastoro's "seeds" eventually evolved into the modern Germ Theory?

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The question :

How did the Church profit from the contagion theory between 1600 and 1900?

AI answers :

Between 1600 and 1900, the church utilized the contagion theory—the belief that diseases were passed by direct contact or contamination—to maintain social control and spiritual authority. By framing epidemics as divine punishment for sins, the church encouraged confession, repentance, and reliance on plague saints, which intensified church attendance and spiritual adherence during crises.

Reinforcing Spiritual Authority: Plague was interpreted as a sign of God’s wrath, positioning the church as the necessary intermediary for salvation.

Encouraging Ritual Practices: Increased contagion fears promoted practices like public processions, fasts, and the veneration of saints (e.g., St. Sebastian, St. Roch), strengthening the community’s reliance on the church.

Social Control through Charity: While some clergy fled, many others remained to care for the sick, reinforcing the church’s role in social welfare, which allowed it to maintain influence even when municipal authorities began enforcing quarantines.

Control over Information/Daily Life: By promoting the idea that physical health was tied to spiritual purity, the church maintained influence over personal habits and moral behavior during outbreaks.

While contagion theory supported the church’s message of sin and redemption, the inability of spiritual measures to stop the plague eventually weakened its influence, as people saw the institution’s vulnerability.

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Editor's note:

Although the contagion theory failed to gain acceptance, the Church’s brainwashing, based on fear of disease, was nonetheless effective. This led to even opponents of the contagion theory advocating for vaccinations. Or were the Church’s interests at play when statesmen championed vaccination ?

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The question :

What did Thomas Jefferson think about the contagion theory?

AI answers :

Thomas Jefferson generally believed that epidemic diseases, particularly yellow fever, were caused by local

miasma (”bad air” or “putrid effluvia”) generated in crowded, filthy urban environments, rather than by direct person-to-person contagion. He viewed cities as “hothouses” for disease and advocated for urban planning—such as checkerboard patterns with open, green spaces—to prevent the generation of these illnesses.

Key aspects of Jefferson’s views:

Anti-Contagionist (Yellow Fever): He believed yellow fever was not directly contagious but was generated by poor sanitation and heat, a view he held while secretary of state during the 1793 Philadelphia outbreak and later as president.

Pro-Inoculation/Vaccination (Smallpox): In contrast to his view on yellow fever, Jefferson was an early proponent of inoculation and later an enthusiastic supporter of Edward Jenner’s cowpox vaccine, recognizing its effectiveness in preventing smallpox.

Anti-Urban/Agrarian View: His theory of disease supported his preference for an agricultural society, arguing that spreading people out prevents contagion, whereas dense urban living causes disease outbreaks.

Scientific Approach: He distrusted the medical community of his time, preferring “sober facts” and “clinical observation” over what he considered “visionary theories”.

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Afterword

by Suavek

“Science” is susceptible to the interests of those who stand to gain, and medical knowledge is still not on firm ground. Some estimate that we have only understood a few percent of our immune system (or, if you will, our detoxification system). Our bodies, however, do not function in a way that could live up to the claims of profit-driven medicine. Isn't it about time we finally adapted medicine to our bodies?

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-uFS7t2QiFyjqB0sU/mode/2up

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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