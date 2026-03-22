Girolamo Fracastoro (1483–1553), steel engraving, Italy, circa 1820. This rogue has long been portrayed by opinion leaders as a scientist, astronomer, and poet. In reality, however, he was a political advisor to the Pope and an astrologer who read the future from the constellations of the stars.

Foreword to part 2

by Suavek

To avoid any misunderstandings, I remind you that the articles in this series should only be read in the correct order. Otherwise, the clarity of the topic may suffer. The origin of the contagion myth had nothing to do with medicine, but was purely political. It would be good if the origin of this lie, which is still used for political purposes today, could finally be brought to light. Therefore, copying, sharing, and any other use of this and other texts on this substack is expressly encouraged.

UPDATE:

I suspect that the links originating from AI in this article series are only relevant to a historian. And incidentally, they certainly contain some lies from official sources.

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The question :

Were there critics at the time who blamed the church for the extreme mortality rates of Native Americans?

During the 16th century, there were indeed sharp critics who held the Catholic Church and the Spanish colonial system directly responsible for the catastrophic mortality rates of Native Americans. The criticism came from both within the Church and from its external geopolitical rivals.

1. Internal Criticism: The Dominican Friars

The most vocal critics were often members of the Church itself who witnessed the devastation firsthand.

Bartolomé de las Casas : In his 1542 work, A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies, he explicitly blamed the “cruelty and tyranny” of the Spanish—sanctioned by religious justifications—for the death of millions. He argued that the encomienda system was a “mortal sin” and that the Church was complicit by failing to stop the slaughter.

Antonio de Montesinos: As early as 1511, this Dominican friar delivered a famous sermon in Hispaniola, asking the colonists and clergy: “With what right and with what justice do you keep these poor Indians in such cruel and horrible servitude?”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL5X36dY53s&t=2

https://admisiones.unicah.edu/browse/iNus0Y/5OK106/bartolome_de__las-casas-the-devastation-of-the_indies.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_Church_and_the_Age_of_Discovery

2. External Criticism: The “Black Legend”

The Protestant Reformation (occurring simultaneously with the Council of Trent) provided a platform for international critics to attack the Catholic Church.

Geopolitical Rivals : English, Dutch, and French writers seized upon the accounts of Las Casas to create the “Black Legend” (La Leyenda Negra). They used the mass deaths in the Americas as propaganda to portray the Catholic Church as inherently bloodthirsty and corrupt.

Moral Responsibility: These critics argued that the Church’s “requirement” to convert or face death (Requerimiento) was a theological mask for genocide.

https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/the-new-black-legend-of-bartolome-de-las-casas/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL5X36dY53s&t=2

https://theconversation.com/accept-our-king-our-god-or-else-the-senseless-requirement-spanish-colonizers-used-to-justify-their-bloodshed-in-the-americas-223527#:~:text=Violence%20and%20colonial%20legacy%20Even%20when%20Indigenous,to%20all%20manner%20of%20abuse%20and%20to

3. The Role of Disease vs. Treatment

While modern science recognizes that European diseases (smallpox, measles) caused the majority of deaths, 16th-century critics focused on the physical abuse and exhaustion that made the population vulnerable.

The Argument : Critics like Las Casas argued that even if disease was a factor, the “hunger-starved” and “barbarously butchered” state of the natives under Church-sanctioned labor systems was the true cause of their inability to survive.

Scientific Ignorance: Since the germ theory (which Fracastoro was just beginning to touch upon) was not yet understood, contemporaries viewed the mass deaths as a divine judgment or a direct result of Spanish cruelty rather than an accidental biological catastrophe.

https://www.americanyawp.com/reader/the-new-world/bartolome-de-las-casas-describes-the-exploitation-of-indigenous-peoples-1542/#:~:text=The%20natives%20are%20capable%20of%20Morality%20or,the%20inconsiderable%20remnant%20of%20scarce%20Three%20Hundred.

https://www.quora.com/Was-the-Catholic-Church-involved-in-the-extermination-of-the-native-people-of-North-South-and-Central-America-and-replaced-them-by-Europeans

Would you like to know how the Catholic Church’s official response to these critics changed between the discovery of the Americas and the end of the Council of Trent?

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[ The repetition of the text fragment that will later prove useful:

Bartolomé de las Casas : In his 1542 work, A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies, he explicitly blamed the “cruelty and tyranny” of the Spanish—sanctioned by religious justifications—for the death of millions. He argued that the encomienda system was a “mortal sin” and that the Church was complicit by failing to stop the slaughter.

Geopolitical Rivals: English, Dutch, and French writers seized upon the accounts of Las Casas to create the “Black Legend” (La Leyenda Negra). They used the mass deaths in the Americas as propaganda to portray the Catholic Church as inherently bloodthirsty and corrupt. ].

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My (Suavek's) answer to the AI's question above :

- Yes, please.

AI answers :

The official response of the Catholic Church underwent a significant shift from

1493 to the conclusion of the Council of Trent (1563). This transition moved from a stance of total colonial justification to one of paternalistic protection—at least on paper.

1. The Era of Justification (1493–1511)

Immediately following Columbus’s return, the Church’s position was primarily expansionist.

The Alexandrian Bulls (1493): Pope Alexander VI (a Spaniard) issued the Inter caetera, essentially “gifting” the Americas to Spain. The Church’s official role was to provide the moral authority for the conquest, with the sole condition that the Spanish Crown must convert the inhabitants.

The Legal Silence: During this initial phase, the Church did not officially address the mortality rates or the brutality of the labor systems, as the focus was entirely on the geopolitical division of the “New World” between Spain and Portugal.

2. The Era of Moral Crisis (1511–1537)

Following the sermons of Antonio de Montesinos and the lobbying of Bartolomé de las Casas, the Papacy was forced to respond to reports of “genocide” (though that term didn’t exist yet).

The Sublimis Deus (1537): This was the most important official shift. Pope Paul III issued this papal bull specifically to address the critics. It declared that: Indians are truly men (not “beasts” as some colonists argued). They are capable of understanding the Catholic faith. They should not be deprived of their liberty or property , even if they are not Christians.

The Conflict: This decree was so controversial that the Spanish King (Charles V) pressured the Pope to revoke the penalties associated with it, as it directly threatened the economy of the Spanish Empire.

3. The Council of Trent Era (1545–1563)

By the time of Girolamo Fracastoro and the Council of Trent, the Church’s focus had shifted inward to fight the Protestant Reformation. However, this had a indirect impact on the Americas:

Centralization of Power: The Council of Trent sought to standardize Church practice. This led to the creation of Missions (run by orders like the Jesuits). The Church’s “official response” to the high mortality rates was to argue that natives needed to be removed from secular Spanish control and placed under the “protective” care of the Church in mission villages (Reducciones).

The “Spiritual Conquest”: The Church began to frame the high mortality rates as a “divine tragedy” that made the salvation of the remaining souls even more urgent. The focus shifted from physical protection to rapid, mass baptism.

4. Post-Trent: The Institutionalization of the “Protector”

After the Council, the Church established the office of the Protector de Indios (Protector of the Indians) in various colonies.

The Official Stance: The Church officially positioned itself as the “mediator” between the brutal Spanish Crown and the indigenous people.

The Practical Failure: Despite these official protections, the Church continued to benefit from the labor within the missions, and the high mortality rates continued due to the very “protective” gatherings that facilitated the spread of the contagious diseases Fracastoro had studied.

In summary, the Church moved from being a partner in conquest to an official advocate for native rights, although its own mission systems often perpetuated the very labor and disease cycles it claimed to oppose.

Would you like to see how Fracastoro’s theories on “fomes” (contaminated objects) were later used to explain how these diseases spread so quickly within the Church’s mission systems?

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[ The repetition of the text fragment that will later prove useful:

The Conflict: This decree was so controversial that the Spanish King (Charles V) pressured the Pope to revoke the penalties associated with it, as it directly threatened the economy of the Spanish Empire.

( … )

The “Spiritual Conquest”: The Church began to frame the high mortality rates as a “divine tragedy” that made the salvation of the remaining souls even more urgent. The focus shifted from physical protection to rapid, mass baptism.

( … )

The Practical Failure: Despite these official protections, the Church continued to benefit from the labor within the missions, and the high mortality rates continued due to the very “protective” gatherings that facilitated the spread of the contagious diseases Fracastoro had studied.

In summary, the Church moved from being a partner in conquest to an official advocate for native rights, although its own mission systems often perpetuated the very labor and disease cycles it claimed to oppose. ]

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My (Suavek’s) answer to the AI’s question above :

Yes, please.

AI answers :

Fracastoro’s theory of “fomes” (the Latin word for “tinder”) provided a revolutionary—though at the time terrifying—explanation for how diseases could devastate indigenous populations within the Church’s mission systems.

While Fracastoro never visited the Americas, his 1546 work De Contagione became the standard medical framework used by later colonial officials and priests to understand why their “protective” missions were becoming death traps.

1. What are “Fomes”?

Fracastoro defined fomes as inanimate objects that, while not sick themselves, could “foster the essential seeds of the contagion” and transmit infection to others.

The Analogy : Just as tinder holds a spark to start a fire later, clothes, blankets, and wooden tools could hold the “seeds” (seminaria) of a disease.

Persistence: He noted that these seeds could remain dormant and potent for years on these objects.

2. The Mission System as a “Fomes” Factory

The Church’s Reducciones (missions) created the perfect environment for Fracastoro’s theory to play out in reality:

Western Clothing : One of the first things missionaries did was “clothe the naked.” They distributed European-style wool and linen garments to the natives. According to Fracastoro’s logic, these clothes became primary fomes , trapping pathogens like smallpox and measles and passing them from one person to the next.

Shared Inanimate Objects : In missions, indigenous people were forced to use European tools, sleep on raised wooden beds, and handle religious relics. Each of these served as a vector for the “seeds” of disease.

Dormitories (Monjerios): Missions often forced unmarried women into crowded, damp dormitories. This concentration of people and their personal belongings (blankets, clothing) turned these buildings into massive reservoirs of “fomes,” leading to rapid, localized epidemics.

3. The Tragedy of “Holy” Contagion

Ironically, the very acts intended to “civilize” and “save” the natives were the ones that triggered Fracastoro’s mechanisms of contagion:

Baptism and Rituals : The gathering of thousands of people for mass baptisms or festivals allowed for direct contact and the sharing of items, exactly the modes of transmission Fracastoro had identified.

The “Invisible” Enemy: Because the “seeds” were imperceptible to the naked eye, priests often didn’t realize that a “blessed” blanket given to a sick native would become a deadly fomes for the next person who touched it.

4. Long-Term Historical Impact

Fracastoro’s theory helped shift the blame away from “bad air” (miasma) to physical contact and objects. However, in the colonial context, this knowledge was rarely used to save lives; instead, it often led to a deeper fear of indigenous bodies as “contagious” and justified even stricter control and segregation within the mission systems.

Would you like to know how these 16th-century ideas about fomes eventually led to the sanitary reforms in later colonial hospitals?

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

[ The repetition of the text fragment that will later prove useful:

Fracastoro’s theory of “fomes” (the Latin word for “tinder”) provided a revolutionary—though at the time terrifying—explanation for how diseases could devastate indigenous populations within the Church’s mission systems.

While Fracastoro never visited the Americas, his 1546 work De Contagione became the standard medical framework used by later colonial officials and priests to understand why their “protective” missions were becoming death traps. ]

Editor’s note: The decimation of the indigenous population of America was one of the central points of criticism of the Protestant movement against the Catholic Church. By inventing the contagion phenomenon as God’s punishment, which was later modified by opinion leaders to “biological causes,” Fracastoro helped the Pope so that the Church could wash its hands of the matter.

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The question :

Which royal families and bankers profited from the forced labor of American residents? Please provide me with a list of, if possible, the 20 most important beneficiaries among the royal families and 10 among the bankers.

AI answers :

In the 16th and 17th centuries, the forced labor of Native Americans—primarily through the

encomienda, repartimiento, and mita systems—generated immense wealth that fueled European monarchies and the rise of global banking.

1. Royal Houses (The Top Beneficiaries)

The most direct profit from indigenous labor (mining silver/gold and plantation farming) flowed to the following dynasties:

House of Habsburg (Spain Branch): The primary beneficiary. Under Charles V and Philip II, the “Royal Fifth” (Quinto Real) was a 20% tax on all precious metals extracted by indigenous labor in Mexico and Peru. House of Habsburg (Austrian Branch): While not direct rulers, they benefited from the shared dynastic wealth and silver used to fund their European wars. House of Aviz (Portugal): Profited from the early enslavement of indigenous Brazilians for brazilwood extraction and the first sugar plantations. House of Braganza (Portugal): Inherited the Brazilian colonial wealth, specifically the massive gold and diamond rushes powered by forced labor in the 17th and 18th centuries. House of Valois (France): Attempted to establish “France Antarctique” in Brazil to exploit brazilwood using indigenous labor. House of Bourbon (France): Later profited from Caribbean colonies where indigenous labor was initially used before being replaced by African slaves. House of Bourbon (Spain): Inherited the Spanish Empire and intensified the extraction of resources from the Americas in the 18th century. House of Stuart (England): Granted charters to companies like the Hudson’s Bay Company, which relied on indigenous labor for the fur trade. House of Orange-Nassau (Netherlands): Profited through the Dutch West India Company, which briefly held parts of Brazil and exploited indigenous labor for sugar. House of Tudor (England): Encouraged early privateers and explorers (like Estêvão Gomes) who kidnapped and attempted to sell indigenous people. Holy Roman Emperors: As heads of the Habsburg territories, they utilized American silver to maintain their status as the dominant European power. The Papal States: Though not a “house,” the Vatican received significant tithes and wealth from the Spanish and Portuguese crowns, directly derived from colonial extraction.

(Note: While 20 “important” royal houses are requested, these major dynasties controlled the vast majority of the colonial territory during the peak era of indigenous forced labor.)

2. Banking Families & Institutions

These financiers provided the capital for colonial expeditions and managed the massive influx of American silver.

The Fuggers (Augsburg): Known as “The Bankers of the Habsburgs,” they financed Charles V’s election and wars, secured by the revenues from American silver mines. The Welsers (Augsburg): Granted the rights to colonize Venezuela (Klein-Venedig) by Charles V; they directly enslaved indigenous populations for mining and agriculture. The Centurione Family (Genoa): Leading Genoese bankers who financed Spanish voyages and the early trade routes to the Americas. The Spinola Family (Genoa): Provided critical loans to the Spanish Crown, repaid with silver fleets from the Potosí mines. The Grimaldi Family (Genoa): Another major Genoese banking house that became wealthy by managing the Spanish Empire’s debt. The Hochstetters (Augsburg): Competitors to the Fuggers who also invested heavily in the mining technologies used in the Americas. The Schetz Family (Antwerp): Financed the early sugar industry in Brazil, which relied on indigenous labor before the mass transition to African slavery. The Affaitati (Cremona/Lisbon): Key financiers of the Portuguese maritime empire and the trade of American commodities. The Ruiz Family (Medina del Campo): Spanish bankers who specialized in the trade of American goods and the financing of colonial merchants. The Dutch West India Company (WIC) Investors: A corporate-banking hybrid that profited directly from seizing Portuguese sugar mills in Brazil.

Would you like to know more about the specific mining techniques (like the mita) that these bankers financed in the Andes?

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Editor’s Note:

At least two more parts of this series will follow. The topic is extremely important, and I have further historical information about Girolamo Fracastoro. One of the topics not yet discussed is the nearly 500-year-long censorship of his earlier original works. Not a single medical student has ever been able to see or read them. This is because the content of his works was altered and “adapted” accordingly. So please stay tuned for the next installment.

Best wishes,

Suavek

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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