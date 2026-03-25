The Four Days’ Battle, by Abraham Storck ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anglo-Dutch_wars ).

Foreword

by Suavek

There was another reason for the invention of the contagion theory, which at the time was used without any evidence as a pretext for nefarious purposes. Venice was able to successfully employ this theory to eliminate trade competition and generate enormous profits. Venice’s rise was linked to this deception long before Girolamo Fracastoro attempted to rationalize the contagion theory through his pseudoscience.

Incidentally, the AI, programmed to do so, inserts the contagion theory as supposedly “real science” throughout the text wherever possible. Nevertheless, it plays a crucial role in uncovering the motives behind the invention of the contagion hoax. Without understandable motives, any argument against the contagion theory would be somewhat weaker. However, the study results that contradict any possibility of contagion are usually sufficient for such an argument.

P.S.

Some of the AI’s answers came through in German, which I attribute to my failure to request an English response. I hope the subsequent English translation is generally acceptable. In one instance, I combined two different AI responses into a single answer because, oddly enough, despite the same query, the responses were somewhat different. The answers seem intentionally fragmented to prevent us from drawing too many conclusions. This is the only way to explain why each answer to the same question always provides a few new pieces of information. The annoying links generated by the AI ​​have been removed because I felt the statements were sufficient. No other modifications were made to the AI’s statements.

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The question :

How was the contagion theory used against trade competition at that time?

AI answers :

In the 16th and 17th centuries, contagion theory was frequently weaponized as a tool for economic warfare and political sabotage. Because the scientific understanding of infection was still evolving, “public health” often served as a convenient legal cover for crushing commercial rivals.

1. Strategic Quarantines as Trade Barriers

Major maritime powers, particularly the Republic of Venice, used quarantine laws to manipulate the market:

Selective Blocking : Health magistrates (Magistrato alla Sanità) could declare a rival port “infected” based on mere rumors. This forced all ships from that port into a 40-day isolation, during which their perishable goods (like grain or fruit) would rot, giving local merchants a massive advantage.

Health Certificates (Fedi di Sanità): These documents were the “passports” of the era. Powerful cities would sometimes refuse to recognize the certificates issued by smaller competitors, effectively banning their ships from entering profitable markets under the guise of “safety.”

2. The Council of Trent: Political Sabotage

The most famous instance of contagion theory being used as a weapon was the relocation of the Council of Trent in 1547:

The Move : Pope Paul III used Girolamo Fracastoro’s diagnosis of a typhus outbreak to move the Council from Trent (imperial territory) to Bologna (papal territory).

The Accusation: Emperor Charles V and his supporters viewed this as a “political plague.” They argued the Pope was using Fracastoro’s theory as a fraudulent medical excuse to hijack the Council’s agenda and escape the Emperor’s influence.

3. Reputation Destruction

In the competitive world of early modern trade, spreading rumors about a “contagion” in a rival city was a form of economic character assassination:

Information Warfare: News of a plague caused immediate panic. If a merchant city like Genoa could spread word that a “contagious air” or “seeds of disease” were present in Marseille, insurance rates for those ships would skyrocket, and creditors would pull their funding, ruining the rival city’s creditworthiness.

4. Monopolizing Information

Large trade guilds and city councils often kept “health intelligence” secret. By controlling the flow of information regarding where the “seeds of contagion” were supposedly spreading, they could redirect trade routes toward their own harbors while their competitors were still sailing into (or being blocked by) infected zones.

Would you like to know how Venice specifically used its Lazzarettos (quarantine islands) to inspect and “disinfect” high-value goods like silk and wool to maintain its trade monopoly?

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Yes, please.

AI answers :

Venice’s use of its Lazzarettos (quarantine islands) was a masterclass in combining public health with industrial espionage and trade protectionism. By the 16th century, Venice had perfected a system that didn’t just stop disease—it controlled the flow and quality of the world’s most valuable commodities.

1. The Lazzaretto Nuovo as a “Supply Chain” Hub

The Lazzaretto Nuovo (founded in 1468) was specifically designed for “suspect” ships and goods. It acted as a mandatory stop for high-value imports like silk, wool, and cotton.

The Disinfection Process : Based on Fracastoro’s theory that “seeds” (seminaria) lived in porous materials, Venice mandated that all textiles be aired out on massive racks.

The Trade Advantage: While goods were being “purified,” Venetian officials had 40 days to inspect the quality, quantity, and origin of every bale of silk or wool entering the Mediterranean. This gave them a massive intelligence advantage over their competitors.

2. Protecting the Textile Monopoly

Wool and silk were the “high-tech” industries of the 16th century. Venice used contagion theory to protect its own guilds:

Exclusion of Rivals : If a rival city (like Florence or Genoa) produced a cheaper or better textile, Venice could declare that specific region “contagious.”

The “Cleanliness” Premium: By issuing a Venetian Health Certificate after the 40-day quarantine, Venice effectively “branded” the goods. A bale of silk that passed through the Venetian Lazzaretto was seen as “safe” and “premium,” allowing Venetian merchants to charge higher prices than those selling “unverified” goods from other ports.

3. The “Expurgation” of Information

The Lazzarettos also served as intelligence centers.

Interrogating Sailors : While in quarantine, captains and sailors were interrogated by the Magistrato alla Sanità. They weren’t just asked about their health; they were asked about trade routes, prices in the Levant, and political stability in rival ports.

Controlling the Narrative: Since Venice controlled the “Health Office,” they decided which news of plague was “official.” They could suppress news of a small outbreak in their own city to keep the port open, while exaggerating a minor fever in a rival port to justify a total blockade.

4. Costs as a Barrier to Entry

The cost of staying in a Lazzaretto (food, lodging, and labor for airing out goods) was charged to the merchants themselves.

The Result: Small-scale independent traders often went bankrupt during the 40-day wait. This system naturally filtered out smaller competitors, leaving the market dominated by the wealthy Venetian patrician families who had the capital to survive the delay.

Would you like to see how the architecture of the Venetian Lazzaretto Vecchio was specifically designed to separate “infected” people from “suspect” goods?

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The question :

I would like to learn more about the specific quarantine methods Venice used in the past to protect its status as a trading power.

AI answers :

Venice essentially invented the modern quarantine system to maintain trade despite the plague :

The “Trentino” and “Quarantino”: In 1377, Venice (via its colony Ragusa) first mandated a 30-day isolation ( Trentino ) for travelers from plague-infested areas. This was later extended to 40 days ( Quarantino ), which is the linguistic root of the word “quarantine” [1, 2, 3].

The Lazzaretti: Venice established the world’s first permanent maritime quarantine stations on isolated islands. Lazzaretto Vecchio (1423) was used to treat the sick, while Lazzaretto Nuovo (1468) served as a preventive site for those suspected of being infected [1, 5, 8].

Goods Purification: Trade didn’t stop; it was “disinfected.” Goods like wool and silk were aired out in open-air galleries or treated with smoke and vinegar to “cleanse” them of miasma (the foul air then believed to cause disease) [1, 8].

The Fede (Health Passports): To keep the port moving, Venice issued health certificates. Ships arriving from “clean” ports could bypass the 40-day wait, ensuring that safe trade remained efficient [4, 7].

Public Health Board: The Provveditori alla Sanità (1486) was a dedicated government body with near-dictatorial powers to enforce these rules, showing how vital health security was to the state’s economic survival [1, 6].

Should I tell you about one of these aspects – such as the cleaning of the goods? or life in the lazzaretti – find more detailed information?

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Editor's note :

While Venice invented quarantine, England often used it to disrupt the trade of its competitors :

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The question :

How did England (and later Great Britain) use the contagion theory in trade against competitors in earlier eras?

AI answers :

Historically, England (and later Great Britain) used contagionism and the resulting quarantine laws not only for public health purposes, but also strategically as a mercantilist instrument of power to weaken economic rivals such as France and the Netherlands.

While Venice invented quarantine to protect trade, England often used it to disrupt the trade of its competitors. Here are the main methods:

Selective Quarantines: England would frequently impose strict, lengthy quarantines on ships arriving from rival ports (like those in France, Spain, or the Italian states) by claiming a high risk of plague or yellow fever. This delayed perishable goods and increased the cost of doing business for foreign merchants.

The Levant Trade: During the competition with France for control of Mediterranean trade, England used reports of outbreaks in French-held ports to justify blocking French vessels, effectively giving the Levant Company a competitive edge.

Naval Supremacy: By controlling key maritime “bottlenecks,” the British Navy could enforce health inspections that doubled as intelligence gathering and economic harassment, forcing competitors to take longer, more expensive routes to avoid “infected” zones.

The Plague Act of 1710: This and subsequent acts gave the government broad powers to burn ships or cargo suspected of infection. While vital for health, these laws were sometimes criticized by contemporaries as a way to “purify” the market of foreign competition under the guise of medical necessity.

Diplomatic pressure: England often demanded that other nations (e.g., Spain or the Ottoman Empire) introduce strict quarantines. This was officially intended to protect global health, but it forced competitors to make their own ports less attractive for world trade through bureaucratic hurdles.

Arbitrary trade barriers: The British government frequently used quarantine orders as a pretext to refuse unloading to ships from rival nations. Since the contagion theory was not yet scientifically proven at the time, the mere rumor of an outbreak in a foreign port (such as Marseille or Amsterdam) was often enough to impose a strict 40-day quarantine.

Ideological instrumentalization: In the 18th and 19th centuries, a veritable “war of beliefs” erupted between contagionists (who believed in contagion and advocated quarantine) and anti-contagionists (who believed in local causes such as filth). British merchants, who promoted free trade, fought against quarantine laws as “tyrannical trade barriers,” while the government maintained them to control the national economy during times of crisis.

Strategic delaying tactics: The quarantine was used to hold back goods – especially perishable goods or seasonal fashion items (such as French silk) – until they lost value or English products had already saturated the market.

Weakening of the middlemen: In the fight against Dutch dominance in the middleman trade, health regulations often served as a supplement to the Navigation Acts. When Dutch ships brought goods from the Mediterranean, they were subjected to stricter controls than English ships under the pretext of the risk of disease, which drove up freight costs for the Dutch.

In short, “contagion” provided a legal and moral justification for interfering with the free flow of goods from competing nations.

Would you like to look into a specific conflict where these health mandates were used as economic weapons?

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The question :

How were trade conflicts, especially with France, affected by epidemic control laws in the 18th century?

AI answers :

In the 18th century, England utilized contagion theory and quarantine laws as a strategic extension of its mercantilist rivalry with France. While public health was a genuine concern, these regulations were often weaponized to disrupt French trade and secure British economic dominance.

The Impact of the 1720 Plague of Marseille

The most significant turning point was the Great Plague of Marseille (1720). This catastrophic event in France’s primary Mediterranean port provided England with both a reason and a pretext to tighten its maritime borders:

The Quarantine Act of 1710/1721: In response to the Marseille outbreak, the British Parliament passed the Quarantine Act of 1721 . This law gave the government nearly dictatorial powers, including the ability to sink ships or put crews to death for breaking quarantine.

Targeting French Luxury Goods: The Act was heavily used to block French imports like silk and textiles, which were staples of French trade. By mandating that these goods be “aired out” for 40 days, the British often rendered them unfashionable or too late for the season, effectively serving as a non-tariff trade barrier.

Strategic Use of Contagion Theory

England’s approach to contagion was uniquely tied to its political and economic goals:

Medical Justification for Blockades: British physicians like Dr. Richard Mead provided the theoretical foundation for the government’s strict measures. By arguing that infection traveled via “fomites” (inanimate objects like cloth), the government could legally halt entire categories of French commerce.

Administrative Bureaucracy as a Filter: British customs and health officers held the power to grant licenses for unloading. French ships were often subjected to much more rigorous “purification” processes than British ships arriving from the same general regions, increasing the Dutch and French operational costs.

Disruption of the Levant Trade: France’s dominance in the Mediterranean and Levant trade was a major concern for the English East India Company. Quarantine served as a “legal” way to hinder French vessels returning from these regions, which were perpetually suspected of harboring the plague.

The Ideological Shift

By the late 18th and early 19th centuries, as Britain moved toward Free Trade, the ideology changed. British merchants began to champion anti-contagionism (the idea that diseases were caused by local “miasma” rather than contact), because quarantine had become a burden to their own expanding global trade networks.

Would you like to know more about the specific punishments mentioned in the 1721 Quarantine Act or the political debates it sparked in the British Parliament?

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Yes, please.

AI answers :

The Quarantine Act of 1721 was one of the most draconian pieces of legislation in British history, characterized by extreme punishments and fierce political conflict.

1. Specific Punishments under the 1721 Act

The Act was part of the “Bloody Code,” a period where the number of capital offenses in Britain skyrocketed. The 1721 statute introduced death as a primary enforcement tool:

Death for Concealment: If a ship was infected and the captain or crew members knowingly hid this information from health officials, they were subject to capital punishment .

Death for Escaping Quarantine: Infected persons were forcibly moved to “pest-houses” or lazarettos . Any attempt to escape these stations was a felony punishable by death “without benefit of clergy” (meaning no legal leniency or religious exemption).

Violence Authorized: Officials were legally permitted to use “ any kind of violence that the case shall require “ to detain suspected individuals or those visiting lazarettos without authorization.

Internal Blockades: The government was authorized to dig trenches and lines of circumvallation to cut off infected towns from the rest of the country. Anyone attempting to cross these lines could be treated as a felon and executed.

2. Political Debates in Parliament

The Act sparked a massive backlash in the British Parliament, primarily led by the opposition (Tories and some independent Whigs) against the government.

Constitutional Overreach: Opponents argued that the powers granted to the King—such as digging trenches around cities and using violence against citizens—were “ repugnant to the lenity of our mild and free government “ and were better suited to “arbitrary” powers like France.

The “French Model” Fear: Many lords protested that these measures were copied from the French absolute monarchy and supported by standing armies, fearing Britain was sliding toward military rule under the guise of public health.

Impact on Commerce: As Britain’s identity became tied to “Free Trade,” merchants and their political allies began to attack the Quarantine Laws as a “curse” and a “relic of the past” that damaged the economy.

Scientific Uncertainty: The debates also highlighted a growing divide between contagionists (who supported the Act) and anti-contagionists. The latter argued that since the plague was caused by the atmosphere (”miasma”), the lockdowns and ship detentions were scientifically useless and economically suicidal.

By the mid-19th century, the economic cost of these laws became so high that they were eventually replaced by the “English System” of port sanitation, which prioritized rapid medical inspection over long-term isolation.

Would you like to explore how specific trade goods, such as Mediterranean silk or cotton, were handled during these quarantine periods?

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The question :

How were reports about pandemics exaggerated at that time to eliminate trade competition? Which pandemics were invented as a result?

AI answers :

While historians generally agree that major plagues like the Black Death or the Great Plague of Marseille were terrifyingly real, the threat of these diseases was frequently exaggerated, manipulated, or even “invented” in specific locations to justify economic warfare through quarantine laws.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, England and other powers used “Sanitary Scaremongering” to achieve trade goals:

1. The “Paper Plagues” (Rumor as a Weapon)

The most common tactic was not inventing a disease from scratch, but reporting a “Paper Plague”—declaring a rival port “infected” based on flimsy or false evidence.

The Tactic: British consuls or merchants in foreign ports (like Alexandria, Smyrna, or Marseille) would send panicked reports of a single death.

The Result: The British Board of Trade would immediately impose a 40-day quarantine on all ships from that region. Even if the “plague” turned out to be a common seasonal fever, the economic damage to the competitor was already done by the time the news was corrected.

2. The Manipulation of the “Levant Plague”

The Levant (the Eastern Mediterranean) was a massive profit center. Because the Ottoman Empire did not use the same quarantine systems as Europe, England often portrayed the entire region as being in a state of “Permanent Plague.”

Exaggeration: By claiming the plague was “endemic” to Ottoman lands, British authorities could keep French and Dutch competitors (who relied heavily on Levant silk and cotton) in a constant state of legal limbo.

Invented Threats: Any outbreak of typhus or cholera in a rival trade hub was often “upgraded” in official British reports to the Bubonic Plague, because the legal triggers for the 1721 Quarantine Act were much harsher for the plague than for other illnesses.

3. Yellow Fever: The “Political” Disease

In the late 18th century, Yellow Fever became a tool of colonial competition in the Atlantic.

The Invention of Origin: Britain often claimed that Yellow Fever was a “contagious foreign import” from French or Spanish colonies to justify blockading their ships.

The Reality: In truth, Yellow Fever was spread by mosquitoes (unknown at the time), and the “outbreaks” used to shut down rival ports were often just local seasonal spikes. By labeling it a “contagion” rather than a local environmental issue, England could legally demand the seizure or redirection of competing merchant fleets.

4. Cholera and the “Invasion” Narrative

In the 19th century, the fear of Cholera was used to stoke xenophobia and protectionism.

Hyperbole: Newspapers and government pamphlets often described Cholera as a “foreign invader” specifically carried by “inferior” trading partners.

Economic Exclusion: By sensationalizing the “filth” of rival nations’ goods (like Russian hemp or German wool), Britain could use quarantine to protect its own domestic industries from cheaper imports under the guise of “sanitary necessity.”

Summary of the Strategy

England didn’t necessarily “invent” a biological virus, but they invented the “State of Emergency.” By inflating a minor local outbreak into a “Global Pandemic Threat,” they could legally bypass free-trade agreements and sink the profits of their rivals.

Would you like to see examples of specific medical reports from that era that were later proven to be politically motivated exaggerations?

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The question :

Are there any historical examples of farmers being dispossessed or maliciously financially ruined through fabricated pandemics or epidemics so that their land could be more easily bought up?

AI answers :

While there is no historical record of a major “completely invented” pandemic created solely for real estate speculation, there are well-documented cases where

real outbreaks or artificially inflated sanitary scares were weaponized to ruin small landowners and farmers.

This process is often called “Dispossession by Decree” or “Sanitary Enclosure.” Here are the most prominent historical examples:

1. The Cattle Plague (Rinderpest) in 18th-Century England

In the mid-1700s, outbreaks of Rinderpest (Cattle Plague) were used by the British landed gentry to accelerate the Enclosure Movement.

The Tactic: The government mandated the mass slaughter of “suspected” herds. Large landowners received state compensation, but small-scale “yeoman” farmers often did not, or the compensation was delayed by bureaucracy.

The Result: Ruined financially by the loss of their livestock and unable to pay taxes or rents, thousands of small farmers were forced to sell their ancestral plots to wealthy neighbors at “fire-sale” prices. The “sanitary necessity” of stopping the plague became a convenient tool for land consolidation.

2. The 19th-Century “Vine Pest” (Phylloxera) in France

While Phylloxera was a real insect plague that destroyed vineyards, the regulatory response was often manipulated.

The Tactic: Authorities frequently declared certain regions “infested zones” based on rumor or minimal evidence. This triggered laws that forbade the sale or transport of vines.

The Result: Small winemakers, unable to survive even one season without income, went bankrupt. Large industrial wine conglomerates (often with political connections) then swooped in to buy the devalued land, replanting it with resistant American rootstock that small farmers couldn’t afford.

3. Colonial “Sanitary Segregation” in Africa and India

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, British colonial authorities used outbreaks of the Bubonic Plague and Smallpox as a legal pretext for land seizure.

The Tactic: Under the guise of “Sanitary Science,” officials would declare indigenous farming villages or urban settlements as “plague focal points” that were “beyond cure.”

The Result: Entire communities were evicted, and their “infected” dwellings were burned to the ground. The land was then reclassified as “Crown Land” or “Sanitary Buffer Zones,” only to be later leased to European commercial farmers or developers once the “scare” subsided.

4. The “Great Cattle Killing” (Xhosa, 1856–1857)

This is a tragic example of how a perceived spiritual/medical catastrophe led to mass dispossession.

The Context: A lung sickness (imported from Europe) was killing Xhosa cattle in South Africa.

The Manipulation: British colonial Governor Sir George Grey encouraged a prophecy that claimed the Xhosa must kill all their remaining healthy cattle and destroy their grain to bring about a miracle.

The Result: The resulting famine killed tens of thousands. The British then used the “humanitarian crisis” to seize vast tracts of Xhosa land and force the starving survivors into low-wage labor on British farms.

Summary: The “Sanitary Pretext”

In these cases, the disease (or the fear of its spread) provided a moral and legal shield. It allowed the state or wealthy elites to bypass traditional property rights by claiming that the “public good” required the destruction or seizure of the farmers’ assets.

Would you like to focus on the legal mechanisms used in 19th-century colonial land seizures or the economic aftermath of the British Cattle Plague?

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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