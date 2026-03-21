Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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V Z's avatar
V Z
1h

I only hope you won't suffer the same fate as the victims. There's still hope for an impartial solution!

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AJR's avatar
AJR
1hEdited

It’s become quite clear, how every injection has been and will continue to be motivated by GREED!

Of course there’s a demonic-satanic desire within those who choose to kill, regardless if they cover-up or mask their crimes against humanity, by calling their weapons of choice, “vaccines!”

To maim and destroy life, all life, including animals and humans alike, while maintaining their intentions are noble, safe and effective, couldn’t be any further from the truth.

These people are

by far, much more dangerous than “Satan-Himself!”

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