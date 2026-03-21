A portrait of Girolamo Fracastoro (1483-1553). Artist: Attributed to Titian (Tiziano Vecellio 1490–1576), or his workshop.

Foreword

by Suavek

Dear Friends,

The articles in this new series cannot under any circumstances be read individually, and the reading order is also essential for understanding the topic. It is a collection of evidence that both includes and reveals the lies of the AI.

Contrary to official doctrine and propaganda, Girolamo Fracastoro, the inventor of the alleged “contagion”, was not a scientist at all, but a con man, a swindler, and an astrologer who claimed to be able to read the future in the stars and made a great deal of money advising the Popes. The supposed “smallpox pandemic” in 16th- and 17th-century America was in reality a mass murder with many accomplices and profiteers. The next installments of this series, with all the evidence compiled, will follow soon. However, even just reading this single article will make you realize that many powerful interests were involved in covering up this mass murder. The invention of the supposed smallpox pandemic was the long-awaited solution for the Church, the Emperor, and the numerous royal families and bankers who were just beginning to establish themselves at that time. Now, thanks to this newly invented, supposedly deadly contagion, no one had to be ashamed that their wealth came from dubious sources, or, as they would have said back then, was earned through the mortal sin.

The Native Americans were forced into merciless labor, often in the gold and silver mines, and died from various illnesses caused by exhaustion. In some areas, their hands were even cut off as punishment for failing to meet the daily work quota. The death rate among the forced laborers was so high that they soon had to be replaced by slaves from Africa. They were taller and stronger.

Please bear with me; the next installments of the series will certainly be just as interesting. By the way, I’m not contradicting all the AI’s lies here. In the following sections, you will see that it is perfectly sufficient for her to contradict herself.

Girolamo Fracastoro did nothing more than provide the high-ranking, rapacious crooks with a biological explanation for the brutal decimation of the population. The alleged “contagion” was intended as divine punishment for sins and to distract the attention of the numerous, sometimes Protestant, critics from the mass murder. Later, facing imminent death, he recanted some of his pseudo-medical claims. His books were frequently altered afterward, and the texts were tailored to suit the demands of those in power. The originals, however, remain censored to this day. In this first article, you will learn only the beginning of this story.

Please stay tuned for the next part.

I hope you enjoy reading it,

Suavek

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A question :

Who first used the terms “infectious disease” and “contagious disease” and when?

AI answers :

The earliest recorded usages of the terms “contagious disease” and “infectious disease” date back to the 14th and 16th centuries, respectively.

1. “Contagious Disease” (14th Century)

Earliest Usage : The term “contagious” and its related noun “contagion” were first recorded between 1350 and 1400 .

Who : While the exact individual who first coined the specific English phrase is not documented, the concept and the word trace back to the Latin contāgiō (meaning “touching” or “contact”).

Key Historical Figure: Girolamo Fracastoro (1478–1553) is credited with providing the first systematic scientific definition in his 1546 work, De Contagione et Contagiosis Morbis (On Contagion and Contagious Diseases). He proposed that “seeds of contagion” (seminaria) transmitted diseases via direct contact or through the air.

2. “Infectious Disease” (16th Century)

Earliest Usage : The specific distinction of “infection” as a communication of disease via agents like air or water (as opposed to direct body-to-body contact) emerged in the 1540s .

Etymology : The word “infection” comes from the Old French infeccion (13th century) and the Latin inficere (to stain or spoil), but it was not until the mid-16th century that it was used to describe the spread of disease through an intermediary agency.

Key Historical Figure: Girolamo Fracastoro is again a central figure here, as he was among the first to distinguish between different forms of infection—those occurring by contact, those by “fomes” (inanimate objects), and those from a distance through the air.

Historical Distinction

Historically, these terms were used to differentiate how a disease spread:

Contagious : Referred to diseases spread only by direct physical contact .

Infectious: Referred to diseases spread by indirect means, such as air, water, or contaminated food.

In modern medicine, the distinction has largely blurred, with “infectious” serving as the broad category for any disease caused by a pathogen, and “contagious” specifically describing those that spread easily from person to person.

Would you like more details on how Girolamo Fracastoro’s theories paved the way for the later germ theory of the 19th century?

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A question :

What did Girolamo Fracastoro have to do with the topic of Native Americans?

AI answers :

Girolamo Fracastoro is most famously connected to Native Americans through his landmark 1530 medical poem,

Syphilis sive morbus Gallicus

(”Syphilis or the French Disease”). This work not only gave the disease its modern name but also established a mythological narrative linking its origins and cure to the “New World”.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3673317/

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Girolamo-Fracastoro

https://thebiochemistblog.com/2017/08/09/i-wandered-lonely-as-syphilis/

1. The Myth of the Shepherd Syphilus

In the third book of his poem, Fracastoro weaves a tale set in the West Indies (specifically referencing Haiti/Hispaniola).

https://www.degruyterbrill.com/unauthorizedDownload/10.1515/9783110732405-002?action=Downloading+PDF&countDenial=true&download=true#:~:text=hat%20merklich%20fr%C3%BCher%20bereits%20Girolamo%20Fracastoro%20im,sodass%20es%20erst%20relativ%20sp%C3%A4t%20%C3%BCberhaupt%20zur

The Offense : A local shepherd named Syphilus insults the Sun God (Apollo/Sol) by suggesting that the local king is more worthy of worship.

The Curse : In retaliation, the god strikes the shepherd and his people with a horrific, disfiguring plague—the first recorded instance of the disease.

The Name: Fracastoro coined the name “Syphilis” from this character, effectively branding the disease with a name rooted in a fictionalized Native American context.

https://nyamcenterforhistory.org/2013/04/19/syphilis-or-the-french-disease/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3673317/

https://www.academia.edu/52334517/Girolamo_Fracastoro_and_the_Origin_of_the_Etymology_of_Syphilis

https://www.rcpe.ac.uk/heritage/heritage-blog/syphilis-college-collections

https://hekint.org/2024/08/26/girolamo-fracastoro-and-syphilis/

2. The Discovery of the Cure: Guaiacum Wood

Fracastoro uses the journey of Christopher Columbus as a narrative frame to describe how Europeans discovered a remedy among the indigenous populations.

The Holy Tree : The poem describes how the explorers found the Guaiacum tree (the “Holy Wood”) in the Americas. According to the myth, the natives used extracts from this tree to treat the disease.

Medical Reality: In the 16th century, Guaiacum was a highly prized and expensive treatment for syphilis in Europe, often preferred over the more toxic mercury treatments.

https://www.milestone-books.de/pages/books/002657/girolamo-fracastoro-fracastorius/syphilis-sive-morbus-gallicus

https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/history/girolamo-fracastoro

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4631234/

https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Fracastoro-Girolamo-1478-1553/dp/1021023000

3. The “Columbian Hypothesis”

Fracastoro was one of the earliest prominent figures to engage with the debate over whether syphilis was indigenous to the Americas and brought back by Columbus’s crew (the Columbian Hypothesis).

Scientific Stance: While his poem popularized the American connection, Fracastoro himself was actually somewhat skeptical in his later scientific writings. He eventually suggested that the disease might have ancient roots in Europe or was caused by atmospheric “corruption,” rather than being a purely “New” disease from the Americas.

https://www.peterharrington.co.uk/syphilis-sive-morbus-gallicus-171591.html

https://www.scielo.br/j/hcsm/a/Lz54jdJJTnKxNb8N5WwtR8M/?lang=en&format=pdf#:~:text=Fracastoro%20thus%20establishes%20that%20the%20origin%20of,element%20for%20the%20origin%20of%20the%20disease.

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Girolamo-Fracastoro

Would you like to know more about the symptoms Fracastoro described or his later “spore” theory of contagion?

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[ The repetition of the text fragment that will later prove useful:

Medical Reality: In the 16th century, Guaiacum was a highly prized and expensive treatment for syphilis in Europe, often preferred over the more toxic mercury treatments. ].

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A question :

What contacts did Girolamo Fracastoro have with high-ranking church officials? Did he have direct contacts with royal families?

AI answers :

Girolamo Fracastoro was exceptionally well-connected to both the highest levels of the Catholic Church and influential political figures of the Renaissance, often serving in official medical capacities.

1. Contacts with the Papacy and High Church Dignitaries

Fracastoro maintained close professional and personal ties with several Popes and high-ranking clerics:

Pope Paul III (Alessandro Farnese) : Fracastoro was highly favored by Paul III. In 1538, he dedicated his astronomical work Homocentricorum sive de stellis to the Pope. Most significantly, in 1545, the Pope appointed him the official physician of the Council of Trent (medicus conductus et stipendiatus).

The Council of Trent & Bologna : In his role as the Council’s doctor, Fracastoro provided the medical justification for moving the Council from Trent to Bologna in 1547. He cited an outbreak of typhus (or “petechial fever”) as a danger to the delegates. This move was politically advantageous for the Pope, who wished to move the Council deeper into the Papal States and away from the influence of Emperor Charles V.

Cardinal Pietro Bembo : Fracastoro was a close friend of the famous humanist and Cardinal Pietro Bembo. He actually dedicated his most famous work, the poem Syphilis sive morbus Gallicus, to Bembo in 1530.

Cardinal Ercole Gonzaga & Cardinal Gaspare Contarini : Fracastoro was a fellow student and lifelong acquaintance of these two powerful future cardinals during his time at the University of Padua.

Cardinal Cristoforo Madruzzo: During the Council of Trent, Fracastoro was a personal guest of Cardinal Madruzzo, who was the Prince-Bishop of Trent.

2. Contacts with Royal Houses and Political Power

While Fracastoro primarily lived a private life in Verona, his medical and scientific fame brought him into the orbit of major European rulers:

Holy Roman Emperor Charles V : Although he served the Pope, his decisions at the Council of Trent directly impacted the political strategies of Emperor Charles V. Some imperial supporters accused Fracastoro of “inventing” the plague outbreak to help the Pope politically, though his diagnosis of typhus is now considered medically accurate.

The Republic of Venice : Fracastoro was a prominent citizen of the Republic of Venice (of which Verona was a part). He was a close friend of Giovan Battista Ramusio , the influential Secretary of the Venetian Senate, who later dedicated his famous travel collection, Delle navigationi et viaggi, to Fracastoro.

Medical Reputation: His private practice in Verona was so prestigious that he treated high-ranking patients from all over Italy and Europe, though he often preferred his quiet life on his estate at Incaffi over staying at royal courts.

Would you like to know more about the specific political conflict between the Pope and the Emperor regarding Fracastoro’s medical advice?

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[ The repetition of the text fragment that will later prove useful:

Pope Paul III (Alessandro Farnese): Fracastoro was highly favored by Paul III.

( … )

Holy Roman Emperor Charles V: Although he served the Pope, his decisions at the Council of Trent directly impacted the political strategies of Emperor Charles V. Some imperial supporters accused Fracastoro of “inventing” the plague outbreak to help the Pope politically, though his diagnosis of typhus is now considered medically accurate. ]

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Yes, please.

AI answers :

The political conflict surrounding Girolamo Fracastoro’s medical advice was a major turning point in the Reformation and the history of the Catholic Church. As the official physician of the Council of Trent, Fracastoro’s diagnosis of a typhus outbreak provided the catalyst for a deep rift between Pope Paul III and Holy Roman Emperor Charles V.

1. The Medical Justification for Transfer

In 1547, during the first period of the Council of Trent, Fracastoro and another physician, Balduino, reported that a “pestilence” (later identified as typhus or “petechial fever”) was spreading among the participants.

The Advice : Fracastoro officially advised that for the safety of the delegates, the Council must be moved away from Trent.

The Action: Relying on this medical report, the Papal legates secured a two-thirds vote to transfer the Council to Bologna, which was located within the Papal States and under the Pope’s direct control.

2. The Political Conflict: Pope vs. Emperor

The decision to move the Council based on Fracastoro’s advice sparked immediate outrage from Emperor Charles V, leading to a significant diplomatic crisis:

The Emperor’s Suspicion : Charles V was furious, believing the outbreak was either exaggerated or entirely “invented” by the Pope to regain political control over the Council.

Strategic Location : Charles V had insisted on Trent because it was within the Holy Roman Empire, making it a neutral ground where German Protestants might potentially attend. Moving it to Bologna essentially made it a purely “Papal” affair, destroying the Emperor’s hope of using the Council to reconcile the religious divisions in his German lands.

The Boycott: The Emperor was so angry that he forbade the Spanish and German prelates from following the Pope to Bologna. This resulted in the Council effectively splitting: one group remained in Trent under the Emperor’s protection, while another moved to Bologna with the Pope.

3. Historical Impact

Diplomatic Stalemate : The conflict caused the Council to “bleed to death” and eventually be suspended in 1549 without passing new decrees during its stay in Bologna.

Personal Consequences : Fracastoro himself was accused by imperial supporters of being a political tool for the Pope, although modern historians generally agree his medical assessment of the typhus outbreak was accurate. [Editor's note: The second half of the sentence is pure propaganda, similar to "All scientists agree..."].

Family Tragedy: The Pope’s son, Pier Luigi Farnese, was assassinated shortly after the transfer, a plot the Pope suspected was orchestrated by the Emperor in retaliation, further deepening the animosity.

Would you like to explore how this political stalemate delayed the Church’s response to the Protestant Reformation for nearly a decade?

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[ The repetition of the text fragment that will later prove useful:

The Emperor’s Suspicion: Charles V was furious, believing the outbreak was either exaggerated or entirely “invented” by the Pope to regain political control over the Council.

( … )

Personal Consequences: Fracastoro himself was accused by imperial supporters of being a political tool for the Pope, although modern historians generally agree his medical assessment of the typhus outbreak was accurate. [Editor’s note: The second half of the sentence is pure propaganda, similar to “All scientists agree...”] ].

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A question :

What role did the church play in the forced labor of Native Americans at that time?

AI answers :

During the mid-16th century—the era of Girolamo Fracastoro and the Council of Trent—the Catholic Church played a complex and often contradictory role in the forced labor of Native Americans. Its influence fluctuated between justifying colonization and attempting to mitigate its most brutal excesses.

1. The Theological Justification: The Requerimiento

The Church initially provided the legal and moral framework for Spanish conquest.

The Papal Bulls : In 1493, Pope Alexander VI issued the Inter caetera, which granted Spain the right to “conquer” lands in the Americas to spread Christianity.

The Requirement: Spanish conquistadors used a document called the Requerimiento, which was read to indigenous people (often in Latin or Spanish they didn’t understand). It stated that if they did not submit to the Church and the Spanish Crown, they could be justly enslaved and their property seized.

2. The Encomienda System

The primary tool for forced labor was the Encomienda. Under this system, the Crown granted a Spaniard (the encomendero) a specific number of native laborers.

The Church’s Role : In theory, the encomendero was responsible for the natives’ religious education and protection. In exchange, the natives provided labor (mining, farming).

The Reality: This system quickly devolved into a form of chattel slavery. While many local priests participated in or benefited from this system, the Church hierarchy began to see the extreme mortality rates as a hindrance to their primary goal: mass conversion.

3. Internal Conflict: The Great Debate

By the 1540s (exactly when Fracastoro was active at the Council of Trent), a fierce debate broke out within the Church regarding the nature of Native Americans:

Bartolomé de las Casas : A Dominican friar and former encomendero who became the “Protector of the Indians.” He argued that natives were rational human beings with souls and that forced labor was a mortal sin.

Juan Ginés de Sepúlveda: A theologian who used Aristotelian philosophy to argue that natives were “natural slaves” and that war against them was “just” because they were “barbarians.”

4. The New Laws (1542) and Papal Intervention

Sublimis Deus (1537) : Pope Paul III (the same Pope who employed Fracastoro) issued this landmark papal bull. It officially declared that Native Americans were “truly men” and should not be enslaved , even if they remained outside the Christian faith.

The New Laws of the Indies: Influenced by Las Casas and the Pope’s stance, the Spanish Crown enacted the New Laws in 1542, which aimed to abolish the Encomienda system. However, these laws faced violent revolts from colonists in the Americas (notably in Peru) and were largely weakened or ignored in practice.

5. The Mission System (The Reducciones)

As the Encomienda system faced criticism, the Church moved toward the Reducciones (Jesuit or Franciscan missions).

Intent : To “protect” natives from colonists by gathering them into church-run villages.

Outcome: While they offered some protection from the worst colonial abuses, they still involved forced labor for the mission’s upkeep and strictly controlled every aspect of native life, leading to the destruction of indigenous cultures and the rapid spread of European diseases.

Would you like to know more about how Bartolomé de las Casas used Fracastoro’s medical era’s logic to argue for the humanity of indigenous peoples?

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Part 2 will follow soon.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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