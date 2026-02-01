Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 21, 2025 :

The moment you fully comprehend that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus.

That illnesses misattributed to nin-existent viruses are not contagious.

You realise, with a rush of true horror, what the vaccine industry is about.

It’s THE ruse which permits deeply unpleasant people use to gain access to the insides of almost every person & captive animal in the world.

This cannot be for other than malign purposes.

Then you read about Katherine Watt’s deep dive into over a century of federal non-regulation of these non-medical injectable products. [ Editor's note: The articles by Katherine Watt / Bailiwick News Archive is available here : https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/ ]

Then you begin to appreciate that the burden of chronic illness is precisely aligned to the “vaccine schedule” in USA.

A fake pandemic is triggered in 2020, after 25 years of tabletop simulations, starting at a military base in USA and ending with Event 201 in late 2019. This non public health event has multiple purposes including but not limited to jamming intentionally harmful material into 5.5 billion arms.

You explore & confirm that pandemics do not occur, only the pretence of them, like the story of the fake 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

Then you notice the worldwide rollout of soon to be mandatory digital ID, the worlds first updated in real time ID, which will provide conditional authorization of anything its controllers choose.

Having seen “vaccine passports” applied in some places from 2021, you appreciate that this kind of system can be applied everywhere, if the controllers decide it.

You observe factories being built capable of delivering tens of billions of doses of new kinds of non medical products called “vaccines”. You realise these intentionally harmful materials can only be destined for animals including humans.

You watch as cash gets harder to obtain and to use and digital money becomes near universal.

Governments and central banks everywhere talk of CBDC.

You put together mandatory digital ID, vaccine passports, cashless CBDC and things like the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals & comprehend that, if the systems outlined above are not for imposition of totalitarian control and population reduction, you can make no sense of any of it.

But it’s up to you. If you’ve convinced yourself that there’s a benign interpretation of all of this, I don’t know what I can say to you.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

If the question is “Does the profile of the purported “vaccines”, which are military countermeasures & not human medicinal agents, against the alleged illness “covid19”, which does not exist, constitute genocide?” I would say it’s far too early to tell.

Probably not, alone. But it’s not going to be alone, is it?

These diabolical lunatics intend to continue to pretend that illnesses are caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses”. And that illnesses attributed to these viruses are contagious. Both of these axioms are fraudulent and lies. Pandemics are fictional and all vaccines, since the earliest times, have been a ruse to enable bad people to gain access to the inside of your body, for nefarious purposes.

If the question was, “We’re these products designed to intentionally injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors?” it’s obviously yes, as I’ve been saying for five years this month.

I have long envisioned a future in which all transactions (purchases, sales, movements etc) are permissioned through a digital ID, updated in real time, which includes numerous fields, crucially at least one to do with “vaccination status”. In order to maintain the validity of your digital ID, I anticipate a requirement to get injected as often as the algorithm instructs you to. No argument, no recourse. Comply and you may go about your limited movements inside the digital prison. Refuse & be excluded. In the most extreme form, you may starve.

Back to regular injections. With what, you may ask. Well, since manufacturing facilities expected to have the capacity to make tens of billions of doses annually, all of “mRNA-type injections”, are in place or under construction, and since all vaccines are fraud, there’s only one long term outcome. Comply and you’ll gradually sicken and die.

Is that plan genocidal? Obviously yes. Might there be other end states than this one? Of course. It’s not my crime. But nothing else fits even faintly as closely.

Cheryl Shepherd, December 21, 2025 :

Dear Mike, I love you sir. Yes, we have not been able to stop anything or get justice. Still, the world has been a better brighter place with your soul in it. Thank you for being a truth teller!

... And here lies the neglected, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: personal non-participation in lies! Let the lies cover everything, let the lies possess everything, but in the smallest thing let us refuse: let it not possess through me!

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

Yes, live not by lies.

Or, as a doctor friend says, “Do no harm, take no shit”.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

I did tell you probably five years ago that these aren’t vaccines. No complex biological product could possibly be brought from idea to launch in a year. It’s akin to “making a baby in one month with nine women”. It’s not arguable. I know from 30+ years working inside this system, albeit not in vaccines, which usually take even longer than small molecule drugs, it take many, many years.

So, either they didn’t make what they said they made, or they started before the alleged pandemic began. Neither are good. There’s no getting around this. It’s not a regulatory question. It’s a critical path dependency question. You can’t start step C without the results of steps A and B. And there are a LOT of steps.

Editor’s note:

Isn't that annoying ? Dr. Mike Yeadon’s expert opinions are typically only acknowledged by the public after significant damage has already occurred and can no longer be concealed. Here is an example :

BREAKING NEWS: Arizona Bill Designates MRNA a Bioweapon! State Representative Rachel Jones Keshel Introduced the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ into Arizona Legislature!

Jan 29, 2026

An interesting comment on this :

Editor’s note :

I already included the following statement by Dr. Yeadon in this article, but only after publication : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-45 . So that you don’t miss it, this statement is repeated here :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2025 :

I didn’t know when this started what I know today. We’ve been lied to forever about the causes of many diseases. The shocking realisation is that the entire concept of “viruses” are fraudulent.

The foundational observation, for which a Nobel prize was awarded, was the so-called “isolation” of the measles virus (in the 1950s, by Dr John Enders).

Most people have never read this short paper and they assume from the title, that a clinical sample from a person with a diagnosis of “measles” was manipulated in a lab until aha! They had a pure “virus”.

Nothing is further from the truth. What a deliberately misleading title. Nothing is “isolated” in this procedure.

What is done is this. Certain types of cells (often kidney cell lines, so called immortal cell lines) are grown in culture, in medium replete with nourishing factors.

Here’s the crucial step of the fraud & it’s the same fraud for every “isolated virus” lie ever since.

They greatly reduced the nutrient quality and they add high concentrations of antibiotics. Kidneys are often the target of toxicity caused by antibiotics.

Then they <<**add**>> the clinical sample suspected to contain the virus in question and then the cells are carefully watched over the next few days.

The authors CLAIM that the cells begin to die off, BECAUSE of the inferred presence of a “cytopathic virus” contained in the clinical sample.

So far, so plausible, yes?

The deception is that they never conducted the proper controls (though often they say they did in the body text, but you are never shown the results if so). The proper controls are to repeat the exact sequence of events and then add mock clinical sample. You add nothing.

Recently, my colleague Jamie Andrews, at his expense, ran these controls, many times, using contract research laboratories, the same ones that many drug companies use, too.

When “nothing” was add at the step <<***>> above, guess what happened in the following days?

THE CELLS DIED OFF IN EXACTLY THE SAME WAY AND EXTENT as they did after adding the suspect clinical sample.

It’s FRAUD.

The single, foundational step in all of virology is this experiment. They don’t have an alternative test. Only this one. And it’s always fraudulently conducted.

Many people cannot handle the implications. Yes, they are huge. Yes, this is exactly what has been happening since the 1950s.

I didn’t believe it at first.

I didn’t even want to look, because I immediately appreciated what the implications were if true. Eventually I steeled myself and looked at all the “virus isolation” claim papers. Sorry, they’re ALL like this. We’ve been lied to.

We can either deal with it, or we can continue to lie to each other and our children, while the people who set this up continue to inject you and your children with intentionally harmful materials.

There’s yet another fraud, too. I’ve personally checked this out for acute respiratory illnesses, colds and flu (aka influenza like illnesses). Here it comes. These illnesses are not contagious. I know, we all know one event when we definitely caught it from a work colleague or family member. Sorry, that’s consistent with contagion. But it’s not true. There’s over a century of peer reviewed clinical research from 1918 to 2023. On precisely zero occasions were healthy people made sick after spending time sharing air & sometimes much more with a sick person, any more often than after doing the same with a well person. I keep a listing of all these papers on my Telegram account. Please visit and ask! Have a look and see what you think.

Me, I realised there must be alternative explanations for the symptoms, which are real. I’ve written about my deliberations on my Substack account. I think my explanation is more convincing that the lies we’ve been told.

No virus-induced illnesses and no contagion.

So, what was the reason for the vaccines again? I’ve already told you. It’s a lie enabling the bypassing of all your bodily defenses, injecting you with whatever the perpetrators want.

Ever wondered why asking questions about any vaccine let alone actually criticising them gets you into hot water very quickly? Ever wondered why that doesn’t happen if you criticise other products of the same industry, even the same companies?

Back to today. It is my contention that those I call the perpetrators always intended to use hollow needles to poison the population of the world so as to tune the size of the population to their chosen number.

It’s clever, isn’t it? Literally diabolically clever.

In case you think you’ve spotted a gap in the case & are racing towards it, important for you to appreciate that the legal processes surrounding the fraudulent products called vaccines has also been totally corrupted, not by coincidence, from around the 1950s. The effect of the way the regulations are written is that vaccines are literally not subject to any regulation at all. It’s a pantomime. Don’t believe me? Read legal scholar Katherine Watt’s archive, which used to be on Substack.

Here it is now:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 28, 2026 :

I have often said, “They cannot unleash the full potential of The Great Taking until they have most of us signed up and ready to use the new, dynamically updated, digital ID”.

This because it would be relatively simple to inject a small allowance of CBDC, a UBI as it were. They’d full control from that day.

If they were foolish enough to execute The Great Taking without such a “rescue” & a totalitarian control system in place, it would turn rather Mad Max.

Do the perpetrators want this? Would they tolerate it if it got them to their goals rather swiftly, by a Great Die-off? I have no idea.

The perpetrators are relatively few in number. Numerically, their needs could easily be met by a cadre of advantaged slaves. People of tremendous relative privilege that it’s made clear they will lose if they’re not loyal and competent.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack.

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

