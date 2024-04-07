PROF. STEFAN HOMBURG / VIDEO IN ENGLISH :

Source : https://x.com/SHomburg/status/1775598608496074833

@SHomburg

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon comments :

https://x.com/SHomburg/status/1775598608496074833

It’s now official. Partly redacted documents from the Robert Koch Institute in Germany show that there was no pandemic & that it was the government which imposed measures for which there was no justification and that RKI was ordered to concoct fictitious grounds to justify the “public health emergency”.

Note that the speaker is deliberately using very neutral language here in order to minimise the risk that this crucial evidence is taken down.

He knows perfectly well what the agenda is. I spoke next to him at that virtual event in Germany, put on by the AfD party.

Best wishes

Mike

Source : Dr. Mike Yeadon solo channel, April 7, 2024

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1030

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

What do the RKI-Files really show ?

Prof. Stefan Homburg in English on his YouTube channel :

Source :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHJI9TK9g7Y

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

RKI protocols: How science has betrayed itself | Prof. Dr. Stefan Homburg

A YT broadcast in German with Prof. Stefan Homburg. It is worth setting the subtitle in your language in order to better understand how the Covid lie came about :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll7yLT5eR2o

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Important articles in German with the request to carry out an independent, automatic translation. I am very sorry that I will only be able to carry out this work in the next few days and can only offer the original version for now :

More than a thousand passages blacked out: Multipolar publishes the original RKI minutes that have been sued

The protocols of the crisis team of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which our magazine released, are now being made accessible to everyone. The more than 200 documents have been blacked out to a considerable extent by the RKI. We are currently taking legal action against the redactions. We invite all interested journalists to take part in the research.

Please continue reading the article :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikel/rki-protokolle-2

'It should be scaled up' - by Paul Schreyer

The same applies here :

It is worth setting the subtitle in your language in order to better understand how the Covid lie came about :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AwNulNwTGA

MSM reporting that was later censored/altered.

Luckily saved MSM reporting that was later censored/altered. You can read the original, uncensored version of the article here :

https://archive.is/https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/politik/deutschland/rki-protokolle-corona-klagen-100.html

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

You can view the RKI protocols here :

https://bastian-barucker.de/RKIProtokolleganz.pdf - RKI PROTOKOLLE

….........……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

STEFAN HOMBURG`S YT CHANNEL :

https://www.youtube.com/@StHomburg

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The RKI protocols : Repression without facts / without evidence and the reactions of the outraged German citizens.

An important article in German :

The caught republic

The article describes the first attempts to summarize the government's lies and describes the perfidious and lying reactions of the German institutions to the legitimate attempts to clarify the matter.

https://apolut.net/die-ertappte-republik-von-roland-rottenfusser/

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Secret Corona protocols expose science as servants of the political system

An important article in German :

https://apolut.net/geheime-corona-protokolle-entlarven-wissenschaft-als-knechte-des-polit-systems-von-wolfgang-effenberger/

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Other article :

“It should be scaled up” ( Orig. : “Es soll hochskaliert werden“ ) :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikel/rki-protokolle-1

More than a thousand passages blacked out: Multipolar publishes the original RKI minutes that have been sued ( Orig. : Mehr als tausend Passagen geschwärzt: Multipolar veröffentlicht freigeklagte RKI-Protokolle im Original ) :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikel/rki-protokolle-2

RKI protocols: ZDF and SPIEGEL subsequently falsify their reports :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikel/rki-protokolle-3

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The Internet addresses of Multipolar Magazine, which published the RKI protocols. You can search for current information yourself :

The articles :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/artikelarchiv

Message archive :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/meldungenarchiv

Twitter & Telegram :

@multipolar_magazin ( https://t.me/multipolar_magazin ),

Current recommendations :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/empfehlungen

Book recommendations :

https://multipolar-magazin.de/buchempfehlungen

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Prof. Stefan Homburg was invited to the AfD in enlightenment congress 2023 to clarify the plandemic

This video goes viral internationally

Prof. Stefan Homburg spoke at the 2nd Coronavirus Symposium in the German Bundestag on Nov. 11, 2023, where he and numerous others, including Dr. Michael Yeadon ( however, his statement was censored by the AfD in the published video film) , Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockerz, Prof. Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen, destroyed the official COVID narrative with science and facts. AfD was the only German party that tried to clear up the Corona fraud.

Published on December 16, 2023 @SHomburg

...

Prof. Stefan Homburg explains, with surgical precision, why there was no pandemic starting in 2020.

"There were no more severe respiratory ilnesses than usual in 2020 and 2021. Corona came, influenza disappeared."

"Age-standardised mortality was not higher in 2020 than usual. Mortality only increased since 2021 [just after the "vaccine" roll-out started]."

"The idea of a 'pandemic' arose exclusively from new types of mass testing... [which] led the public to believe that there were more sick people and deaths than usual, which was not true."

"One must also ask whether the measures [masks, lockdowns etc] were really intended to prevent infection, which they clearly did not, or rather served the purpose of breaking down vaccine hesitancy."

Source : https://twitter.com/SHomburg/status/1736092690826060125

Twitter channel from Prof. Homburg : https://twitter.com/SHomburg

You can view further statements from Prof. Stefan Homburg directly on his YouTube channel and check whether new statements and information have been added there :

https://www.youtube.com/@StHomburg

One of the comments, from April 1, 2024 :

Dr David Cartland

Penny is dropping everywhere! I wouldn’t want to be a covid cultist/jabaholic doctor/nurse or one that knows deep down what’s happened and the collateral harms/injuries/deaths but is remaining silent to calling out the biggest medical fraud/crime ever committed on humanity! Justice is coming…..the house of cards is collapsing!

Source : https://twitter.com/CartlandDavid/status/1774708861452071418

Prof. Stefan Homburg :

Here is an additional factsheet with direct links to government websites :

stefan-homburg.de/images/Corona%

Prof. Stefan Homburg :

1. When I noted in 2020 that the R-value had fallen below one, it disappeared from the discussion.

2. When the vaccination effectiveness became negative, the RKI stopped reporting.

3. When the side effects increased, the PEI took the database offline.

Do you trust the government?

Source :

July 7, 2022 @SHomburg

https://twitter.com/SHomburg/status/1544930345799548928

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The alleged “pandemic of the unvaccinated”

Image translation into English :

Original image in German :

Source :

https://twitter.com/MeowMuhCow

https://twitter.com/MeowMuhCow/status/1594797479395991573

/photo/1

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

An afterword

How important is it to clarify that there was no pandemic and no “Covid” at all ?

In my opinion, Dr. Mike Yeadon is able to recognize the terrible consequences of working within the Overton Window set by the perpetrators. I can compare this to what Hermann Goering did, although it is not a perfect example. Goering worked on terrible draft laws that cost many Jews their existence and lives ("Nuernberg Segregation Laws") and at the same time he personally "saved" a handful of Jewish scientists. From a bird's eye view, all of his work was unethical and more harmful than useful. Another example was Pope Pius XI. He blessed Hitler's army and through the concordat with the German Nazi government he made this government respectable. The regime was thereby upgraded in terms of domestic and foreign policy. On the other hand, a number of Jews were saved by the church.

And what consequences would it have if doctors and scientists told the 100% truth? I think that the criminal activities of the perpetrators would have finally come to an end. The best work within the Overton Window solidifies the power of the perpetrators. Both on the political level and in private settings, we are learning that collaboration with a psychopathic system brings more harm than good. Unfortunately, in my haste I can't find better examples. However, the slightest cooperation with the perpetrator by concealing the truth can consolidate the perpetrator's power and, in the long run, do more harm than good. In these cases, it's like a deal with the devil. This just feeds the monster. The mistake in thinking often lies in the false idea that a fight against the monster is possible, even if I don't give up anything. This seems completely wrong to me and comparable to a self-deception intended to rationalize my own egoism.

Declaring that “Covid” never existed is the essential cornerstone of our freedom. It is essential for survival.

Concordat signing in Rome

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The fairy tale of Long Covid

Given the overwhelming evidence of the non-existence of a dangerous pandemic situation, an army of paid agents were hired to spread the Internet narrative of an "extraordinary, novel disease" to the world. The most popular scam involved stories about the alleged personal experience of loss of smell and taste in order to be able to artificially keep the fairy tale of “Long Covid” alive for as long as possible.

I hope that the "77 agents" will now understand their constantly repeated stories about their "sensory losses" (loss of smell, taste and ability to think) in the correct context and realize that only the truth can carry us forward unscathed. Everything was a lie: pandemic, long and short covid, SARS-CoV-2 and “flattening the curve”, lab leak and everything else too. The RKI minutes show that all of this had no basis in reality.

The RKI's redacted "evidence" doesn't seem particularly trustworthy enough to make wild claims about health risks :

The “evidence” of the “dangerous, pandemic situation” 🤣 :

No new, additional illness has emerged.

Proof that nothing extraordinary happened in 2020/2021 ( dark blue line ) compared to other years.

The incidence of severe, acute respiratory illnesses / number of patient admissions to hospitals in Germany. Official information from the Robert Koch Institute.

(Here as an image translation into English).

Source : https://bitly.ws/32cSF

Not being able to understand the information is theoretically not possible for brain-technical reasons.

The picture published above only shows serious respiratory illnesses (with hospital stays) and not, for example, heart diseases that are caused by the "vaccination". It also means that at least no respiratory diseases (including the alleged “Covid”) were caused by the 5G masts in 2020/2021.

They all lied :

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Menticide 101 and the Brainwashing of a World: Part I—The Biosecurity State

by Dr Bruce Scott, Tuesday, 26th July 2022 :

It has become quite clear, especially during the last two years of the Covid-19 phenomenon, that the public—in Britain and the rest of the world—has been subjected to an onslaught of behaviour modification techniques, applied psychological terror, and menticide, otherwise known as brainwashing. This has been done with the use of unethical applied psychology.

This may sound far-fetched, and I am no doubt liable to be called a conspiracy theorist for it, but unfortunately, the tactics that have been deliberately deployed against us by our governments—who are supposedly there to keep us safe—have been used to confuse us, terrorise us, manipulate us, and change our minds and behaviour against our will and consent. Furthermore, we now have the threats of climate change, economic hardship and the spectre of war penetrating our psyche via the mainstream media.

These are tried and tested tactics. One only has to read history to encounter the use of totalitarian methods of control, using science and medicine as a way to forcibly control people. ( … ) .

Please continue reading the article :

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/menticide-101-and-the-brainwashing-of-a-world-part-i-the-biosecurity-state

Author :

Dr Bruce Scott has background in psychology (BSc Hons, PhD) and a professional training in psychoanalysis. He works in private practice as psychoanalyst and is also a writer and author.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE :

The article is still in the development phase. It will soon be significantly supplemented and expanded.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Would you like to support my enlightenment work with a coffee ?

With your donating you are supporting my enlightenment work for thousands peoples. This is very much appreciated !

buymeacoffee.com/suavek

Thank you !

...............................................................…………

My Telegram channel : Join 👉 https://t.me/QueueForBrain

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………...

Share Fraud Prevention Hotline

Leave a comment

Share

Share