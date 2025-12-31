America in 2025 and the British Empire in 1914: Two Peas in a deadly pod

Why is the United States drawn towards war? PART THREE

Emanuel Pastreich

Dec 15, 2025

The value of the dollar has become shakier over the last decade, and especially over the last year. Its global authority is held up not by the health of the American economy, or even America’s cultural authority, but rather by raw American military dominance. That means that America’s ability to wage war is now the critical factor for maintaining the value of the dollar, and that ace in the hole grows weaker daily. That was similar to the how the authority of Great Britain waned in 1914 as its currency was increasingly challenged and its gold reserves diminished.

Although there is no gold standard any more, there remain regulations enforced by the Federal Reserve and the Department of Treasury on the use of the dollar which banks and corporations would like to escape from completely by employing cryptocurrencies whose value they can determine themselves using black box algorithms. The crisis of a world war would be a perfect excuse to force everyone to use digital currencies.

Just as the takeover by global finance of China and the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century was a warning for other nations of what failure would mean, the privatization of Iraq, Ukraine, Syria and other nations by banks and corporations seeking short-term profits warns all nations that failure in this competition will be catastrophic.

American banks assume that they will get assets from conquered territories they do not possess yet, such as ownership of farmland in Ukraine, or of oil wells in Iran or Venezuela. They assume the possession of these assets in calculations of their future growth—thus making war a necessity.

Full article :

Editor’s Note:

I highly recommend reading this excellent article in its entirety. It succinctly summarizes everything necessary beyond the topics of medical fraud and medically induced depopulation. In this sense, it represents the crucial missing piece of current world history that has not yet been addressed in this substack. The author also paints a very plausible picture of our near future. Although he doesn’t explicitly state it, we can indirectly see that the alleged “pandemic health threat” was a purely politically motivated invention by psychopaths in the banking sector.

Mark Rolofson, December 15, 2025 :

https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/america-in-2025-and-the-british-empire/comment/188189068

Mark Rolofson

Mark’s Vigilance Report

The Petrodollar is the main reason that it has been the world’s reserve currency. The agreement with Saudi Arabia and OPEC countries to trade for oil in dollars, went out the window over two years ago when Saudi Arabia sold oil to China in Yuan.

Syria was not on the Petrodollar. In 2011, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was about to create a new gold currency for the African Union that would have been used for oil and commodities trading. This would have undermined the Euro and the Dollar.

The US invaded these countries and overthrew their governments. Iran isn’t trading in dollars, but the US overthrowing the Iranian government is unlikely. War with Iran would be castostophic for the world economy and send the price of oil skyrocketing. Iran has demonstrated it can destroy Israel and it could easily destroy all the oil fields in the Gulf countries.

Thanks to the US weaponizing the dollar by imposing crippling sanctions, more countries are joining BRICS in an effort to get out from under the oppressive thumb of US currency.

This is the major wild card that the US and probably its big banks failed to predict. If enough countries move away from the dollar and the SWIFT banking system, the US dollar will likely collapse. The US has an increasing national debt of over $38 trillion. That further decreases the value of the dollars and the willingness of other countries to buy US bonds.

Amy Harlib, December 15, 2025 :

https://emanuelprez.substack.com/p/america-in-2025-and-the-british-empire/comment/188002830

Amy Harlib

Following these excellent essays with keen interest!

Congress recently passed a BRUTAL BETRAYAL BILL that robs from the poor and neediest to give more to the rapacious rich and psychotic murderous Military Industrial Complex, NOT what Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness and promoting The General Welfare is supposed to be!

Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others’ throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild’s!

We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!

Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, ‘SMART’, AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

[ Editor’s Note:

Although I know the AI ​​was programmed by criminals, I like to use it to quickly find certain information. For example, I recently wanted to quickly check what connection could be proven between Allen Welsh Dulles and the Rockefeller family. I simply typed in both names and immediately got the information I was looking for, which would otherwise be difficult to find. From my perspective, the entire CIA has been in the hands of this one family since its founding. The AI ​​can gather the few pieces of information that are scattered across the internet and difficult to find within seconds and deliver them to us as if on a silver platter. My goal of saving time during research works perfectly thanks to AI. Of course, we must still remain critical and by no means believe everything that AI tells us. ]

Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!

Source : @FionaRoseDiamond, April 19, 2023, https://t.me/FionaRoseDiamond/3812

Kennewick Man, December 30, 2025 :

https://korybko.substack.com/p/the-brits-want-the-poles-to-contain/comment/193080399

Kennewick Man

Kennewick Man

Indications are that Poland is getting serious over the war business. My European spies just reported to me that Poland signed a contract today (Monday) with South Korean companies to manufacture over 10,000 CGR-080 rockets. The rockets will be fitted on Polish made Jelcz trucks.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K239_Chunmoo

Information regarding the war in Ukraine

The claim that peace is “almost agreed upon” seems, given the circumstances, to be part of a political theatre and unfortunately has nothing to do with the truth. If you are interested in the “peace has almost been agreed upon” narrative, you can have this German article automatically translated :

https://apolut.net/wahrend-den-friedensgesprachen-von-claudia-topper/

The article ends with the following text ( translated ) :

The war is not over, and it appears that Trump's statement, "We are closer to peace than we wanted to be," during Sunday's press conference, was a Freudian slip. That is, one makes a mistake by accidentally saying the truth.

Amat, November 8, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@amat1/note/c-76206928

Amat

The five questions we should ask of any people in power:

What power have you got? Where did you get it from? In whose interests do you use it? To whom are you accountable? HOW DO WE GET RID OF YOU?

Tony Benn MP UK. 2001

He also stated that “anyone who cannot answer the last of those questions does not live in a democratic system.

Afterword

by Suavek

Get rid of that

That uncontrolled power must lead to a catastrophe is self-evident truism. According to Professor Rainer Mausfeld, any power that lacks democratic legitimacy should be eliminated. One could add that this implies that anyone who unquestioningly follows the orders of an undemocratically elected power is either stupid or a traitor. As a reminder, the WHO is mostly funded by private investors who were not elected by anyone. The same applies to the banksters, whose current occupation is warmongering.

“Hard to believe, but some say we’ve evolved from those beasts.”

