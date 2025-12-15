Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 15, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3983

Suavek digs deep to link posts from three years ago to current perspectives and competing viewpoints.

Money is power is a not unreasonable verdict on the “How?” was the worldwide coup run?

I don’t know if “ending the Fed” would do very much these days.

It’s still illegitimate, regardless.

The following post is already 3 years old :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 10, 2022 :

[ Source: a Telegram channel in which Dr. Yeadon was involved years ago : https://t.me/robinmg/25216 ]

I found this very interesting. It at least makes an attempt to draw together most of the treads surrounding & underpinnings the covid lies.

From lockdown & masking through censorship & relentless propaganda to the almost overwhelming drumbeat leading up to all but complete insistence on “getting vaccinated”, together with several other threads of events (which are not coincidental) leading us down a path to planned demolition of the modern world, this piece offers, rightly or wrongly, a perspective that holds it all together.

In my view, one striking event doesn’t get the attention it surely deserves, if it’s mentioned at all: climate change.

From quite early on in this mass deception of a severe public health emergency, I could tell, by deduction, that what we were being in was a supranationally-led drama. I had no idea how it had been initiated let alone maintained, but that it was coordinated at a level above government was inescapable.

Later, I stumbled upon a crisp TV documentary by Paul Schreyer, entitled “Pandemic Simulations, Preparation For A New Era?” [ https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud ] (Still up on YouTube last time I checked). Schreyer used nothing but public sources so you can confirm that events occurred as he described. The motivation behind these rehearsals, as I believe they were that, is less clear, other than to prepare the democratic world to be taken over completely, in the event of a global public health emergency.

Because of this elaborate backdrop, extending over 25 years, I am clear in my own mind that the covid “crisis” was wholly manufactured. I respectfully recognise that not everyone takes the same view. I’m ok with it because none of us has a crystal ball.

Either way, we are where we are, essentially three years into a global coup d’etat.

In actual fact, this series of interlocking coups occurred far earlier than the beginning of 2020. All sorts of political events over that 25 year period are susceptible to being examined in a different light now.

Is this telling of the sweep of history accurate in all particulars? Probably not. Is it broadly correct? I think it is. I’ve seen so many partial histories from very different sources and times & mostly, they fit this overarching narrative.

I remain open to other interpretations while extrapolating forward from this one, because if it’s true, we don’t have the luxury of time to cast about in the dust, trying for other explanations that are less frightening.

I mention “climate change”. I struggle to accept that many, perhaps most people, buy this narrative. But that they undoubtedly do provides a plausible explanation for how it is that so many people have connived with supranational groups and against their own fellow citizens. I can imagine the exchange, in persuading a democratic person that horrible & undemocratic things have to happen. “It’s to save us from ourselves”.

Seen this way provokes a different conclusion than hitherto: it is important to share widely that “The Science” around human made climate change is no better than that surrounding the covid lies.

Where Did this “New World Order” Coup Come From? The Rockefeller’s “Social Engineering Project”

“The “New World Order” (NWO) is a social engineering project aimed at reshaping human civilization on Planet Earth in its every aspect, to suit the selfish interests of a small group of billionaires obsessed by greed for power and profit. But also – and no less so – obsessed by their fear of violent hungry and deprived masses ransacking and destroying their properties. And eager to display how superior they are to 99.99 % of their fellow humans – and their ability to beat both Nature, the Universe, and Divine Consciousness at the eternal game of Creation.”

Linked :

https://www.globalresearch.ca/where-did-this-new-world-order-coup-come-from-the-rockefellers-social-engineering-project/5801301

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 4, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2829

I’ve listened to this venerable and honest man, Edward G Griffin, many times.

He’s the author of a famous book (a million copies sold, though I think that’s over a long period) called “The creature from Jekyll

Island”. In it he describes the chicanery and criminal activity from 1910 that led in 1913 to the formation of the Federal Reserve Bank. It’s not Federal (it’s privately owned, as are all Central Banks), it has no reserves and it doesn’t even participate in the routine transactions of other, commercial banks.

Extremely powerful people control this legalised cartel. Was the formation of “The Fed” done in order to enable what is happening now? I really don’t know. Whatever the driving vision & mission were / are, I argue that 1913 marks the day that USA underwent a coup d’etat.

Now it makes sense that what appears to be happening is sabotage of the economic system & currency of the United States of America and way beyond (almost every country in the world has a central bank).

We can also see why USA roams around the world, deleting governments that the owners of The Fed don’t like.

This state of affairs can only be rectified by passing a law, ending The Fed. This isn’t going to happen.

Once again, we bump into the same perpetrators who are running the pandemic fakery, the complete invention of a crisis of the climate & much more.

Edward G Griffin is 93 years old and sharp as a pin. I hold him in high regard.

As with so many other aspects of the war on humanity, I think the best thing to do is to make others aware of the corrupt basics because, once you understand this long running crime, other pennies will begin to fall.

Ps: as for trying to get good people into positions of political power, Griffin reminds us that something akin to a law of nature applies. Once an institution is large enough & powerful enough to warrant the descriptive title, it’ll already been infiltrated and corrupted. So in addition to spreading the word, please put in some time, planning to not be compelled to do whatever it is that the crooks are going to spring on us next!

Linked :

https://youtu.be/-Uhq_e1o054

Eduardo Guzmán, December 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@eduardoguzman1984/note/c-184884143

Eduardo Guzmán

Eduardo’s Substack

This is an example of seriously misleading financial liberty information. As is often the case, the criticism focuses on the US FED and US government financing. But the core issue, absent also from the accompanying glossary, is credit, ie money creation. The owners of the FED system were able to pull that scam because they had huge accumulations to buy the required political clout after centuries indebting societies at zero cost to them. It is the perpetuation of this money - creation method, which represents some 85 to 90 per cent of credit, with central banks accounting for only 10 percent, what is being attempted with the Great Reset and all the convenient stress - pumping agendas. Behind CBDCs, which are owned and controlled by the same bankers, hides private credit as the main money creation method, exposed with total clarity from 2014 by Richard A. Werner in his article ‘Can banks individually create money out of nothing? The theories and the empirical evidence ‘. We are in time all around the worldnto challenge this money creation method which is incompatible with almost all principles of law or equity. We need less information and more action.

Linked :

https://docmalik.substack.com/p/the-death-of-the-old-financial-system

Eduardo Guzmán, December 6, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@eduardoguzman1984/note/c-184886451

Eduardo Guzmán

Eduardo’s Substack

[ A translation into English : ]

There’s a simple way out of this situation: regain control of the credit system, which is essentially the creation of money. Take heart.

Linked :

https://elgrupodelos50.substack.com/p/live-noviembre-2025-que-hacemos-antes

The Architecture Is The Trap

esc

Oct 11, 2025

“ ( … )

In Marx’s model, real value was created in factories through labor. Banks and credit systems were secondary — they extracted value but didn’t create it, they facilitated capital accumulation but weren’t themselves the core mechanism. Finance was a symptom of capitalism, not the disease itself.

This meant that Marx and his followers focused on seizing the means of production — the factories, the mines, the land. They thought controlling production would control the economy. They missed what someone else would see clearly fifty years later: that economic administration and finance itself could be the control mechanism. You don’t need to own the factories if you control who receives orders or gets credit, at what price, under what conditions. Marx gave the coordination project a system model, but he was looking at the wrong control point.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-architecture-is-the-trap-7da

Afterword

by Suavek

The plan to establish a U.S. central bank was adopted in 1910 at the elite Jekyll Island Club. The club’s owners were John D. Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan. The idea originated with Paul M. Warburg. The participants and the purpose of the meeting on Jekyll Island were kept secret until the 1930s. ( https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_System ).

I urge you to consider that whether the Federal Reserve Bank is state-owned or privately owned depends solely on who can exercise power over it, not just on what’s written on paper. Unfortunately, in most cases, power lies in the hands of those who possess more money. And whoever gains control of the money will seize their opportunity, because power corrupts. The legal interpretation of ownership rights can, but does not necessarily, provide valid proof. History teaches us that the two major parties in the USA are controlled by one and the same hand, completely independent of what the laws say.

Related article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-central-banking-warfare-model

The Central Banking-Warfare Model, the spokesmen of the US Department of Defense and their distraction from intentionally toxic design.

And : The Creature from Jekyll Island - A Second Look at the Federal Reserve. By G.Edward Griffin.

by Dr Mike Yeadon, and Suavek

Jun 23, 2024

