Fraud Prevention Hotline

Binra
1d

We think in terms of deep states or hidden governments running unaccountable and still think in the frame of nations or even empires?

Transnational Financial interest and agenda have effectively by passed the traditional political order.

"You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete." ~ Buckminster Fuller.

and another of his:

"It is now highly feasible to take care of everybody on Earth at a higher standard of living than any have ever known. It no longer has to be you or me. Selfishness is unnecessary. War is obsolete. It is a matter of converting the high technology from weaponry to livingry."

Good Intentions and even deep psychological or spiritual insights can be used to mask deeper agenda that runs loveless in the name of systemically enforced 'caring'.

Insider elitism runs corrupt. Intellectual elitism no less.

Robert Townshend
14h

It's worth keeping in mind that the globsters are mentally infirm people, though with a high drive and massive resources. They can calculate and plan and manipulate on a huge scale...but they are mentally infirm and incapable of thought.

Look at Syria, where one group of gangsters is dreaming of neo-Ottoman empire; at the same time their zionist allies, their actual enemies in Syria, want to stretch their occupation from the Nile to the Euphrates. Meanwhile, the American gangsters in the north east are blocking the neo-Ottomans, NATO allies, at the cost of inviting Russia to stay based in the north west...mostly on behalf of the zio-gangsters. To start the game, all players installed a play-enemy, a rebadged Isis/Al Whatever faction.

Tell me these demented humans are actually capable of actual thought. Tell me one-world government won't simply be one-world mess.

