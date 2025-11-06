The cover photo: Prof. Michael Hudson ( left ), and Prof. Richard Wolff ( right ).

Michael Hudson ( born March 14, 1939 , in Chicago , Illinois ) is an American economist. He is a Distinguished Research Professor at the University of Missouri–Kansas City , a financial analyst and consultant on Wall Street , and president of the Institute for the Study of Long-term Economic Trends ( ISLET). As a founding member of an international research group (ISCANEE), he researched the origins of economic theories in the ancient Near East .

Richard David Wolff ( born April 1, 1942 ) is an American economist known for his work on economic methodology and class analysis. He is a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a visiting professor in the graduate program in international affairs at The New School. Wolff has also taught economics at Yale University, City College of New York, University of Utah, Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University, and The Brecht Forum in New York City.

Foreword

by Suavek

The “Covid” fraud has postponed a global financial collapse, buying the financial elite some time for the greatest robbery in human history.

I’ve selected two conversations for you between Professor Michael Hudson and Professor Richard Wolff that discuss the situation of the US empire, which is currently in a state of disintegration, yet still trying to maintain its former global dominance. Since I’ve enjoyed reading Michael Hudson’s website for a couple of years, I discovered something new this time. Up until now, he has described many actions of various governments as “mistakes,” and he often continues to do so today. What’s new is that he refers to Donald Trump as the frontman of the Deep State, which means he’s aware that Trump is merely carrying out the orders of the financial elite and, in reality, has no power to make sovereign decisions. This means that the “mistakes” Hudson is talking about are the mistakes of the US financial elite.

There are those who claim that a one-world government already exists and that the international disagreements are pure theater. I wouldn’t be so sure about that, but of course, I have no interest in being right. I’m simply pointing out that such “theater,” if the disagreements between countries were fabricated, would be very costly and would have required sacrifices on all sides. Be that as it may, I hope that the conversations published below can contribute to clarifying the global situation. The conversations can be listened to on video or read as transcripts. Isn’t that wonderful?

Even though these are two top economists, critical thinking can’t be ignored. Hudson, for example, talks about climate change as if it were a real thing. Oh, it’s been the same for years: I get excited about what he says because he gets to the heart of many things, and then there are a couple of things that would be best thrown away with the trash.

If you’re planning to drink a hot coffee while reading or listening to it, forget it, because it will magically turn cold later. The thing is, these conversations are quite enlightening, so that any coffee (or popcorn) is quickly forgotten. So, enjoy!

P.S.

A short post from Jeff, from the year 2024, very skillfully rounds off this foreword :

Jeff burt, October 9, 2024 :

Jeff burt

“Economic” hits the nail on the head hard. Yes, “Covid” did rescue, at least kicked the can down the road, the problem that was clearly revealing itself in late 2019. You can see what I mean here (but of course we take with a grain of salt any explanation from the fed):

Cascading Policy Failures Undermine Empire

October 1, 2025

by Michael Hudson

Video :

Part of the transcript:

( … )

MICHAEL HUDSON :

Well, he picked up on my point that I’ve been making fifty years ago, that there’s a great difference between the balance of payments effect of America’s military spending and other countries.

Ever since the Korean War broke out in 1950, the entire balance of payments deficit for the United States, from the 50s, 60s, and the 70s, has been military spending abroad. The private sector trade and investment are exactly in balance over all these years. I published all of these statistics first for Arthur Andersen and then in my book Super Imperialism. And immediately, when my book Super Imperialism came out, Herman Kahn hired me for the Hudson Institute and said the largest buyers of the book were the State Department and the military — the CIA and the military. Immediately, the military gave a contract to the Hudson Institute for me to explain how going off the gold standard essentially enabled the United States to fund its balance-of-payments deficit, meaning its military spending abroad, by pumping dollars into the global economy and having these dollars end up in foreign central banks and be recycled.

Well, what that means is that America’s whole military spending for the last fifty years depends upon the dollarization system in other countries, using dollars as their monetary reserves in place of gold, and instead of their own currencies. That means that, as they move away from the dollars, there’s no way that the United States can finance its eight hundred military bases abroad and its military spending. Russia doesn’t have this problem. The military generals don’t study the balance of payments. And many of them are right-wingers that have a sort of crude monetarist Chicago School neoliberal view of money, without understanding that money is debt. And, specifically, monetary reserves are not only America’s treasury debt, but the monetization of America’s military spending.

Now, what Scott pointed out is that Russia doesn’t have this problem. China doesn’t have this problem because they’re not trying to create a foreign empire. They’re not trying to put military bases in other countries where they have to somehow spend their domestic currency, and buying local currencies, to do whatever military operations do there. So they don’t have the constraints that the United States have. And that’s what’s essentially leading the United States to say: we’re not only at war with Russia and China militarily, we’re at war with them financially. We don’t want the BRICS — China, Russia, Iran, and their other countries — to have an alternative of not using the dollar so that the dollars that we spend abroad for all these military operations are going to be somehow recycled to the United States.

That’s why you’re having Trump try to browbeat India, Japan, Korea, and Europe into somehow promising to recycle all the dollars to the United States. Why is he doing this? It’s not simply to pay tariffs so that the Treasury will have more money and can cut taxes on the wealthy even more. It’s so that the dollar will not be forced down so that there will be a huge inflow to support the dollar, basically, despite Trump’s hope of devaluing the dollar slightly, slowly downwards — as if that’s going to make American exports more competitive. The whole fight over the dollar isn’t really about U.S. exports being more competitive because the United States doesn’t have much industry to export. It’s really about the balance of payments, which is primarily military in character — not the trade deficit, not the investment deficit.

The government used to realize that. But again, Trump and his team just think of sort of running a protection racket: Either you spend your money to the United States — $350 billion from you, Japan, you promise to send here to invest — another $350 billion from you, Korea — or we’re just going to raise tariffs and deny you the U.S. market. The American strategy — and it’s a military strategy as well as an economic strategy — imagines that other countries need the American market, and they don’t have a choice but to support the dollar, and by supporting the dollar, supporting America’s ability to wage war and have military operations abroad.

They don’t realize that this is the whole thing. And yet this protection racket has essentially overplayed its hand. ( … ). They tried the same thing with China last week, and China protested ( … ).

RICHARD WOLFF :

( … )

We’re not running; we’re not going to be able to run the kinds of deficits that we used to. That’s my guess, at this point. Alright, what then is going to sustain the story Michael told? How are we going to pay for all of those bases? We don’t have the exports to do it, and we’re not running the kinds of deficits, nor is the rest of the world eager to accumulate dollars in the way that they were before — and that was true before BRICS became important. The decline of the dollar as a reserve currency is at least thirty years old. The Chinese once had $1.2 trillion. They have $750 billion. I know these are big numbers, but that’s a big decline. It’s not surprising, but it’s a big decline.

( … )

You know, we wonder, why would the government do these extraordinary things? And in a way, Michael’s story gives the beginning of an answer: that there’s more going on here than macro-management. That’s important. And there’s more going on than the balance of payments. That’s important. There’s also managing the military — the budget and the activity — when you’re so badly out of whack, you can’t beat the Russians in Ukraine. That’s what’s obvious. It’s obvious to the whole world. They can’t let go. What’s the matter here? Even in Vietnam, they understood: we’ve been defeated. And the Americans withdrew, and the Communist Party of Vietnam took over, and has remained the government ever since. That’s thirty-five years ago, right? That is extraordinary. What is it now? Maybe more than that. Fifty years ago.

Then they were defeated in Afghanistan, and they withdrew. Mr. Biden, in the end, did what the previous presidents couldn’t dare do, which is to say: this is hopeless. And so they’re losing. You know, Harper’s Magazine just came out this last week, and on the front page is the lead story of the magazine, which — here’s the title: Why does the American Military Keep Losing All the Wars? Wow, you’re now even able to ask, in a public way, the forbidden question. And if the rest of the world is worried about the United States economically, we have to remember it was also worried about it militarily, and that danger is receding, as we see what’s going on in the world. The desperation inside the United States, the fascistic turn that we are assaulted with every day is a reflection of all of these dead ends confronting the people who run this system.

( … )

MICHAEL HUDSON :

They’ve lost the ability to support the dollar. And by not supporting the dollar, it means not providing the foreign exchange that the United States needs in order to maintain its military presence abroad, that remains as heavy a drain today as it was during the Vietnam War that forced the dollar off gold to begin with.

( … )

RICHARD WOLFF :

( … )

We are watching a Republican president leading a Republican party that, for a hundred years, has been the carrier of the notion that taxing is bad and the government shouldn’t tax anybody, that we are in favor of private enterprise, not state enterprise, and the government should not — blah, blah, blah, blah. And what is he doing? Imposing an enormous tax on the American economy. That’s what tariffs are: they are a tax.

So, we should wonder what would make ideologically driven conservative business people who hate to pay taxes, who have been supporting the Republican Party for a century to keep their taxes down, and have had that work well for them — why would they suddenly reverse everything and impose an enormous tax? Answer: they’re desperate. They have no other way to go. Their borrowing is out of control — let’s remember, in 1970, the total debts of the United States were a few hundred billion dollars. Today, it’s $37 trillion.

( … )

Hence, Michael is quite right. It’s a protection racket: You have to help us because we are a flailing, declining empire, and the only way we can continue to protect you — that’s what they say to the Europeans — you’ve got to help us. You’ve got to give us all this money.

( … )

Full article :

Late-Stage Barbarism Meets a Mixed-Economy Bloc

September 16, 2025

by Michael Hudson

Video :

Part of the transcript :

( … )

MICHAEL HUDSON :

( … )

But I think that Trump has a proactive — not Trump, I should say the deep state, of which Trump is simply acting as the frontman — has a proactive response to all of this.

And he says, well, I’ve applied my tariffs, and to threaten to cause chaos to other countries if they don’t support and subsidize the United States economy. The threats of tariffs and the sanctions didn’t work against Russia, didn’t work against Iran. China is too independent for it to work then. So, we’re not going to try to spend and dissipate any more U.S. wealth fighting Russia — at least Russia — and even trying to increase the Cold War. What we can do is consolidate our control over the Western economies. And if American firms won’t reindustrialize, we can tell Europe, Korea, and Japan to dismantle their own industry, and relocate their industry in the United States. And they will reindustrialize the United States.

( … )

This is a shakedown, pure and simple. And you can see what is happening. The SCO and the BRICS are seeing that it’s so fortunate that they didn’t even try to engage with negotiations with Trump — go your own way — and you’re seeing the world really dividing into what the United States can retain from the countries it defeated in World War II — Germany and Japan — and the Korean War in 1951. They all have the Stockholm Syndrome among their leaders. They somehow identify with the victor, and the United States has been able to carve them out. And that’s the proactive response to all this.

( … )

Full article :

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon, and Allen.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 20, 2024 :

“When the next global financial crisis hits (& it’s to be assumed it’ll be when the crooks decide it), your & my financial assets will be legally stolen.”

My campaigning colleague, David Rogers Webb, explaining in around 15 minutes what the Useless Eliters have been up to.

In order to produce a Great Reset they have set up The Great Taking.

Simply put, in every country in the world, no exceptions, private property rights laws have been amended over recent years.

Notice if you have a self invested personal pension, or you’ve signed a W-8BEN Certificate (so you can hold US securities) you’ll no longer see the term “Owner” but “Beneficial owner”.

That looks minor but it’s everything. Under normal conditions it makes no difference. If there are failures of businesses who are custodians along the path from you buying something to the day you sold them, now you’re demoted to a mere unsecured creditor. You’ll only get back anything if secured creditors in the stack are compensated.

That won’t happen. You may have shaken your head at the combined value of derivative contracts which are occasionally graphed in financial publications. Total debt in the world is hundreds times global GDP, deliberately. When the next global financial crisis hits (& it’s to be assumed it’ll be when the crooks decide it), your & my financial assets will be legally stolen.

The Reset only happens if we’ve no independent savings. They don’t want or need them. They only want to deprive us of them.

This is all demonstrable. You can tell normie friends via this link to David giving a short slide presentation & you can read his shocking book, The Great Taking, a free pdf at the site of the same name.

There are some things you can do but you can’t protect yourself completely.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

Allen, April 10, 2024 :

“We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime event since WW2. The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend.”

Allen

There is no such things as “Covid” outside the world of mass propaganda and intelligence operations. It is also true that there is nothing new about the “Covid Operation” except in the scale and execution as well as the scale of public “acceptance” which was due to many factors- the most massive fear-based propaganda campaign in history as well as mass coercion and institutional bribery are part of this.

It is ALL lies- those of us who have been tracking these things for twenty years or more saw the train coming down the tracks in Feb-March 2020 and were warning people then. You don’t have to be a genius to figure this out- you know the characters involved, the institutions involved, the story line and you understand the motives- cui bono.

We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime event since WW2. The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend.

The shutting down of the Western world’s economies in March was intentional and done in response to the existential financial crises facing these global parasites. “The Virus™” story was invented to provide cover for this collapse and as rationale for the tyrannical responses.

What an amazing coincidence that an alleged “free-floating sub-microscopic particle” landed from outer space/wet market/bat cave at the same time as the rotting carcass of the Western World’s sclerotic financial system was hurtling at full speed off the cliff.

The “timely” arrival of the Covid-19 “emergency” provided the rationale and the opportunity to freeze the US banking collapse with massive injections of cash. Somewhere in the neighborhood of $8-10 trillion was paid to US banks up until March 2020 with an additional $5 trillion in economic stimulus promised by the Fed.

The COVID phenomenon cannot be understood without understanding the un-televised 2019-2020 unprecedented financial collapse threatening the entire global financial system.

The COVID fraud timing became necessary as world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis that popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo markets, money markets and FX markets. This is what ‘triggered’ the engineered pandemic in March 2020.

The “Covid19 response” was designed to do the following as well as multiple other lines of acquisition:

1) Redistribution of wealth aka THEFT from the poor and middle class to the insanely rich;

2) Fear-induced digital enslavement- The Great Reset/4th IR;

3) Pharma making billions in profit and introduction of mRNA gravy train;

4) Constant bailouts for the financial sector;

5) Entrenchment of the Bio-Security State.

As the “War on Terror” illustrated, these deep events are constructed to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible. With the “Covid Pandemic” replacing the phony “War on Terror” yet another revamped “worldwide crisis” miraculously morphs into a ruling class multi-purpose golden opportunity.

Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of FALSE ATTRIBUTION.

Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society.

Covid-19, the operation, was never an epidemiological event, it is a business model meant to increase the portfolios of the super-wealthy.

