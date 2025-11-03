Foreword

by Suavek

An article like this is not, as it might initially appear, thematically separate from the medical “Covid” fraud. The financial elite is the only group of people who had the power to prepare and execute a global, political-medical fraud in 2020. By publishing articles like this, I want to demonstrate the types of characters we have at the top of the world’s superpower. Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statements regarding the topic of “TOXIC BY DESIGN” should be taken seriously in light of the findings presented here. We are dealing with people who will literally do ANYTHING to remain in power in the face of the crumbling US empire.

Here is a statement from Henry Ford from the year 1938 ; an interview with the New York Times, which Alex Krainer published in his article linked below :

“Somebody once said that sixty families have directed the destinies of the nation. It might well be said that if somebody would focus the spotlight on twenty-five persons who handle the nation’s finances, the world’s real war makers would be brought into bold relief. … if these financiers had their way we’d be in a war now. They want war because they make money out of such conflict - out of the human misery that wars bring.”

It’s no longer just about the war. The power of those who, at the beginning of the 20th century, cunningly acquired the right to print US currency is crumbling. This, of course, has understandable reasons that can be rationally explained. These people are liable for the 38 trillion dollars in debt accumulated by the empire. This created the risk of a global financial collapse, which was averted in 2020 through political-medical fraud. The astonishment as to why, for example, Russia and China participated in the fraud can be easily explained. The financial elites of these countries could also have lost a large portion of their accumulated wealth in the event of a financial collapse. Playing along with this fraud seemed cheaper to them than watching their wealth, and thus their power, melt away. Moreover, in the event of a sudden impoverishment of the population, the accumulated wealth would have been in grave danger because the legitimacy of every large possession would then rightly be questioned. The remainder of assets diminished by the financial collapse could then be summarily expropriated. The invention of the plandemic has given the Chinese and Russian elites the time to shed the now toxic US dollar. The Great Reset serves as a pretext and smokescreen for the Western elite to plunder the economies of the US empire’s vassal states until digital currency is introduced. Then the robbery at the individual level can begin. If we allow digital ID, CBDC, and the abolition of cash, we would hardly be able to rid ourselves of these greedy mass murderers. In such a case, they would no longer need any pretexts to rob you of every last bit of your wealth. Surely you have already heard that in the future we will own nothing, but will only be “allowed” to borrow what is necessary from these cockroaches ( Dr. Mike Yeadon calls them the “useless eliters” ). THIS is the real Great Reset.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The price of Venezuela’s democracy

Those gunning for Venezuela are on Wall Street and in the City of London and the stakes are beyond huge.

Alex Krainer

Oct 16, 2025

Yesterday, Venezuelan opposition leader and the newest nobel prize laureate, Maria Corina Machado gave a podcast interview to Donald Trump Jr., during which she gave an inspirational, moving speech about how much money the U.S. companies will make in Venezuela once she takes power: “Forget Saudi Arabia, I mean we have more oil than them, I mean endless possibilities. We will privatize our entire industry for you. American companies will profit greatly!” Trump Jr. could hardly conceal his excitement: he looked like he was struggling to stay awake.

Ms. Machado has been dying to get into power in Venezuela for over 20 years now. In 2002 she participated in the failed coup against then President Hugo Chavez for which she accepted funding from the CIA front, the National Endowment for Democracy. Well, great ends might justify great means and Machado has continued to seek such means ever since.

( … )

It’s all about bank collateral

So then, how is Maduro a problem, and Machado the solution? As always, the key element in the geopolitical equation isn’t the resources as such, but resources as collateral. With political control over Caracas, Venezuelan resources would become the collateral of U.S. and other Western banks. Their clients - companies like BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and even the Venezuelan state itself - would be able to obtain credit secured with Venezuelan oil, gold and other resources. In this way, Venezuela’s natural resource wealth magically turns into profit-generating assets on the balance sheets of banks like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and others.

This relationship highlights the driving incentive behind imperialism and colonial wars over centuries, whether we are talking about Venezuela, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Russia, India, Congo, or any other resource rich nation. It may be hard to imagine that the fine, affluent gentlemen in expensive suits sitting in corner offices in New York or London could be the ultimate butchers of humanity, but they are the only group in society that have the motive, the means and the opportunity under their control.

The business model to kill for

To appreciate just how big an incentive this could be, back in April I wrote about the case of Alberta’s 175 billion barrels of proven oil reserves which, once they came under control of Rockefeller interests in New York in early 2000s, provided $9 trillion in new collateral (see the article and video linked below). The bulk of that collateral ended up fuelling the $5 trillion mortgage bubble which then burst in 2007/8.

After the bailout, the banks walked away with at least $16 trillion in profits, which works out to more than $42,000 per man woman and child living in the United States. That business model far eclipses oil trade, military industrial complex and all other industries. It truly is the business to kill for.

( … )

Full article / highly recommended :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The comments found under the article linked above round out our knowledge on this topic :

……………………………………………………………………………………….

Positively Paying It Forward, October 17, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167195408

Positively Paying It Forward

The Nobel Peace Prize was created by Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.

Nobel asked that the prize be awarded “to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between the nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.

This, unfortunately, has not always been the case.

Please tell me how/why the latest Nobel (Peace) Prize was awarded to Ms. Machado.

Here’s a list of other ‘suspect’ Nobel awardees:

Obama is one notable controversial winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. But he is not the most controversial winner in the slightest. After all, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Joseph Stalin were all nominated.

Henry Kissinger had a hand in reshaping US foreign policy, advising 12 presidents from John F Kennedy to Joseph Biden. He was both celebrated and reviled for his realpolitik and had a hand in epoch-changing global events.

As the top US diplomat for the Nixon administration, he negotiated with his North Vietnamese counterpart Le Duc Tho at the Paris peace talks to bring an end to the War in Vietnam. His strategy was to apply powerful military pressure while negotiating, part of which was a massive bombing campaign including on Hanoi, the North Vietnamese capitol, during Christmas in 1972.

Some say he should have actually won a different Prize, called the War Prize.

The silence of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, over the Rohingya crisis has led critics to call for her award to be revoked.

Personally, I’m starting to wonder if Nobel is actually an award, or a statement of Empires’ celebration of its goals (Imperialism) and agendas (Colonialism).

PS: And now Trump is going to ‘dispatch’ the Drug Industrial Complex (ie: CIA) to Venezuela to ‘fix’ the problem of corruption.

Why ‘dispatch’ if they’re already there?

…………………………………………………………….

JC, October 16, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167025101

JC

You make an excellent point: the banks don’t need to own the assets, they just need the owners of those assets willing to mortgage them to the banks, such that their value can be legally added to the balance sheet and from there inflated into speculative instruments--thousands of trillions of instruments, within the global casino.

And that’s why some form of plausible control over Russia’s resources MUST be established--because (apparently) those remain to be leveraged and could give the nosferatu engine enough life to continue its quest for total control, forever. Venezuela would be a great shot in the arm, buying time, however.

…………………………………………………..

Karl Brainard, October 16, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167085087

Karl Brainard

The U$ corporations that own the US Govt don’t want to share the wealth of Venezuela’s oil and gold with the Venezuelan people. They don’t want to buy it (and considering the US’s 37.9 trillion dollar debt/deficit, they might not even be able to buy it). They want to own it, control it, and sell it at a profit - even to the countries they don’t want Venezuela to sell it to.

The profit and loss statements of corporate entities is what determines the course of world events.

Wars are always about wealth and power. Any ideals presented to the public are just to make the public willing to fight and die for someone else’s profit. To lure young fools into body bags.

……………………………………………………

Jo, October 16, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167037669

Jo

Mr. Krainer is the only analyst I’m hearing who pins the blame squarely where it has always belonged first: transnational banks.

However, the following excerpt is rather rich, given Jeffrey Sachs headed up what The Nation reported as “The Harvard Boys Do Russia” (1998).

“The 2019 Center for Economic Policy Research (CEFR) report on US sanctions against Venezuela, co-authored by Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs came to the conclusion that the sanctions killed over 40,000 in just one year.”

Here’s the link: https://www.thenation.com/article/world/harvard-boys-do-russia

The “Harvard Boys” raped and pillaged Russia during the 1990s and caused the death of untold numbers of Russians (because WW2 wasn’t enough) and Jeffrey Sachs was at the center of it. Now Sachs has crawled out of the woodwork as a changed man in order to play the ‘opposition’. Sorry, I’m not buying.

…………………………………………………………..

Samuel Abraham, October 16, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167048111

Samuel Abraham

Exactly just like Noam Chomsky destroyed the opportunity of a honest criticism of establishment propaganda to evolve by simply boxing it into a matrix that does no harm to the “establishment” Jeff Sachs continues to be snake in the grass - he boxes the narrative on the truth into a harmless box. He is the king pin behind the Green finance SDG ESG racket which is as exploitative as the Harvard Boys Hit Job on Russia and as cruel, psycopathic and mean spirited yet with true chutzpah dressed up as high human virtue. It is in fact a ploy for massive tax farming and transfer of value from the global south to the north while enforcing a deliberate degrowth agenda on the south just when it is escaping the shackles of colonialism and imperialism and on the way to restoring their natural economic salience before those two events happened. From India to Indonesia to Ghana you can see bureaucrats and local administrators complaining that they are restricted by the IMF and World Bank and other illegitimate transnational value transferring extortionists from investing in the development of the most backward and tribal areas due to rigid “sustainability” and ESG norms created and mandated by the man Jeff Sachs himself. To see his vice-like grip on the developing world scan through the university faculty pages of varsities in these regions and see how many of them have JEFFREY SACHS SCHOOL FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT or the JEFF SACHS CHAIR FOR SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT. He is a typical Ashkenazi control freak psychopath and fraud.

…………………………………………………………………….

a curious mind, October 16, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167058459

a curious mind

William Engdahl: “Manifest Destiny: Democracy as Cognitive Dissonance” (2018)

The deployment of “shock therapy” economics across Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union facilitated the largest theft in human history, transferring trillions of dollars in state assets to Western corporations and CIA-connected oligarchs. Harvard economists working directly with the CIA designed privatization schemes that deliberately created economic chaos, enabling valuable industries to be acquired for pennies on the dollar while destroying the living standards of entire populations.

The Harvard economists, led by Jeffrey Sachs, Andrei Shleifer, and Jonathan Hay, served as the primary architects of Russia’s economic destruction through their Harvard Institute for International Development (HIID), which received millions in USAID funding to design the privatization schemes. Larry Summers, as Clinton’s Treasury Deputy Secretary, orchestrated the entire operation by placing his former Harvard colleagues in key positions while maintaining direct control over IMF lending to Russia. The economists’ academic credentials provided intellectual legitimacy for policies that were actually designed to facilitate the largest theft in human history, with Putin later revealing that Shleifer and Hay were identified CIA agents who illegally enriched themselves during the privatization process.

The voucher privatization system they designed was deliberately fraudulent, valuing the entire Russian economy at less than General Electric’s market capitalization and allowing connected oligarchs to acquire trillion-dollar assets for millions. Shleifer and Hay controlled access to the privatization process through Anatoly Chubais while simultaneously investing in the same companies they were helping to privatize, a clear conflict of interest that resulted in their eventual prosecution and Harvard University paying $26.5 million in fines. Their shock therapy policies created hyperinflation exceeding 2,000 percent annually, unemployment reaching 13 million people, and industrial production collapsing by 88 percent, while Russian male life expectancy dropped to levels comparable to developing countries. The economists understood these devastating consequences were inevitable but proceeded anyway because the chaos was necessary to transfer state assets to Western-connected buyers at fire-sale prices.

…………………………………………………….

M B, October 17, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167164124

M B

Don’t forget Bill Browder, who made a fortune from the voucher privatisation and then wrote books about how Putin asked for his head. He advocated for the Magnitski act. What he omits in his books is more significant than what he describes.

……………………………………………………

Samuel Abraham, October 17, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167241823

Samuel Abraham

Yes value transfer to their own accounts and their related bankers is what Sachs and his Harvard boys are about - it is plain naked theft and mass impoverishment of people who meant no ill will to them or the west. Sachs is doing the same thing again under a very pseudo virtous fraud called “saving mother earth” that too to the many times over exploited peoples and countries of the world. Never believe such controlled opposition virtue launderers like Sachs or Chomsky.

………………………………………………….

John Kirsch, October 17, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167132315

John Kirsch

This makes sense.

Why are the financiers trying to grab collateral in Venezuela and other countries?

Because they can’t convert any more of the US as collateral.

They own everything in America worth owning, including the land itself, so they seek more collateral elsewhere.

Like vampires seeking more victims. Dracula being shipped to London to become a real estate mogul, of course.

…………………………………………………………………………..

About the CIA :

……………………………….

JC, October 17, 2025 :

https://alexkrainer.substack.com/p/the-price-of-venezuelas-democracy/comment/167163382

JC

The Mamluks called, they have a history lesson to deliver...

A real quick summary, bear with me.... The CIA was established for information gathering and analysis (”intelligence”), but by design of its principals quickly branched into “operations”; that is, state-sponsored crime supposedly taking place in other countries and in the interests of the US. By now, very little that the CIA does is “intelligence”, and what it does do is in service to its own lies, as admitted by CIA’s officers and chiefs over the decades. Most of the CIA budget goes into operations and funding a vast network of staff, including many hiding in plain sight in other agencies such as the military, with the job of facilitating “operations”. Pretty quickly the CIA discovered that it could make a LOT of money running drugs, and has done so in coordination with various CIA-trained paramilitaries (e.g. the “Contras”) and respected associates. Such black money funds all manner of operations both psychological and kinetic, to ensure no one dethrones the CIA, its affiliates such as the Mossad, or godfather MI6. ( … ).

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

How the U.S. Uses the NOBEL PRIZE to Undermine SOVEREIGNTY :

………………………………………

NEW VIDEO!

TRUTH FROM CARACAS: How the U.S. Uses the NOBEL PRIZE to Undermine SOVEREIGNTY

We speak with Venezuelan activist Susana Ramos about the Nobel Peace Prize farce — and how Washington uses “awards” and “human rights” rhetoric as weapons to pressure sovereign nations like Venezuela.

Behind the talk of “peace” lies a familiar motive: control, resources, and oil.

From sanctions to propaganda, the U.S. machine continues its campaign to undermine Caracas — but voices from Venezuela are pushing back.

🎙 Topics Covered:

How the U.S. manipulates the Nobel Peace Prize for political gain

The link between “soft power” awards and real-world aggression

What Venezuelans truly think of Washington’s “democracy” narrative

The global struggle for sovereignty, resources, and truth

📢 Catch the DD Geopolitics Live Stream every Wednesday and Sunday on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/@DDGeopolitics ) - Rumble ( https://rumble.com/c/c-4602546?e9s=src_v1_cbl ) - X ( https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics ) - Twitch ( https://www.twitch.tv/ddgeopolitics ) - Kick ( https://kick.com/ddgeopolitics )

Source :

https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/163331 / October 17, 2025.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

zuFpM5*M, October 3, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-banksters-part-2-the-business/comment/173209535

zuFpM5*M

The global power structure would also like to achieve monopoly control of the major natural resources. The hegemony that resource control offers could be extended indefinitely by skyrocketing prices while the consequent increase in the cost of living causes decreased population growth. I call this the California model, where everything is so expensive you dare not have another child. Obama expressed it nicely as “under our plan energy prices would necessarily skyrocket” before he was permanently put on a teleprompter.

While major resources are under the control of Russia or Venezuela or other not fully dominated countries, the independent resource producers have every incentive to undercut global cabal price increases and profit immensely. Once a monopoly is achieved, they will squeeze the world for every penny.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The Banksters - Everything Falling

Published on October 2016

Friendly faces disappear

as you crawl, noble worm of the earth.

And in the end you have no fear,

as you learn to strike back with strength.

Then you tend to realize,

the life you live is based on lies

and I see gain, but no sorrow in your eyes,

while everything is falling down.

No redemption, no regrets.

Every day, it could be your last.

And now your future is in debt,

cause you chose not to learn from your past.

Then you tend to realize,

the life you live is based on lies

and I see gain, but no sorrow in your eyes,

while everything is falling down.

Source :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7WWgY5c--A&list=RDz7WWgY5c--A&start_radio=1

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Related articles :

…………………………………….

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-banksters-part-1-dr-mike-yeadon

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share