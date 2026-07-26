The older conversations from 2024 regarding PCR tests and diagnostics

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“Mostly the tests are performed centrally or involve reference to a central database.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 4, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-97936520

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I’m an outlier, then. I see no evidence whatsoever for an infectious entity.

Not even any evidence of a new, defined illness.

There’s a lot of clever deception with “sequencing” which virtually none of us understands, me included. But this “evidence” is often cited as proving something arrived & moved around. I think it’s fraud. Knowing deception. I think the same about “tests for anti-virus antibodies”.

So few people even understand the bones of these technologies. Mostly the tests are performed centrally or involve reference to a central database. We don’t know the sequences of the “bait” in the tests (used in sequencing and in PCR based “tests”). We don’t know the antigen used to raise antibodies (which are used in antisera tests).

Full sequence evaluation claims to the original “virus” I think I have an outline understanding of how they use “contigs” and “assembler software”, including provision of “templates”, asking the program to find the best fit of all the contigs to create a full length sequence something like the template.

The entire affair is a long planned crime, and not a single component has been left to chance.

What definitely didn’t happen is some infectious sequence got into the population and spread round the world, because that doesn’t happen (the spreading part at least). Several molecular biologists have pointed out that even if you constrain copying of mRNA, you get poor fidelity copying even in a test tube. The idea that a code for the claimed largest sequence “virus” ever claimed, 1273 residues, as “SARS-Cov-2” is supposed to be is copied from person to person with 99.999% fidelity is literally not possible. We can’t do this in totally controlled settings.

It’s all a planned crime, so I’m looking for evidence of criminal activity in all the component parts. Whenever I get to the bottom of a component, all I find is deception, every time.

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“Do you really not understand that, if that original sequence was faked, all the subsequent thousands of papers, are also all in error?”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 4, 2024 :

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/dr-yeadon-explains-for-first-time/comment/48797872

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Pete,

Thanks for the compliment.

If you’ve read my post, you’ll see that the entire field of detection measurement of the serological aspects turns on the reliability of the original gene sequence.

Do you really not understand that, if that original sequence was faked or was in error in any way, all the subsequent thousands of papers, not only based on gene sequences but also, more importantly here, claims to have detected antibodies to the alleged novel virus are also all in error? Do you really not understand this?

Yesterday, I discussed this with several scientists and medics and they definitely got it.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 2, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/572

( … )

May I direct your attention to the comments?



There’s a very long comment from one gentleman about the PCR tests.



I’ve taken the liberty for the first time of writing a long comment myself on a topic I’ve never seen discussed: the methods used to claim to detect viral proteins and antibodies to said viral proteins in samples from humans.



I outline how such methods could be developed. Its been a considerable period since I last did work like this, but unlike PCR, which didn’t exist, at least as a routine analytical approach for PhD students when I was doing my own PhD research, I did develop & use immunoassays to measure things including circulating antibodies to things, so I know how easily they can be subverted (usually by accident of course!).



I believe that these test methods could easily have been subverted. My assumption is that they have been, just as the PCR based tests were. Why would they not be?



So a claim that “there must have been a spreading virus because viral proteins were detected at such and such a date & location” or “there must have been a contagious new virus because antibodies to parts of the virus have been extremely widely reported” are both nonsense until the methods used to detect the things claimed have been pored over and shown unequivocally to be correctly set up & beyond reproach.



Anyone believe that latter scenario is likely? Or might we again detect the hidden hand of deception?



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do

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“But if the origins of that genetic sequence are shrouded, everything that follows from it is likewise mysterious.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 2, 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do/comment/48663913

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I also have not delved into the serology, the purported detection of circulating antibodies. However, unlike PCR-based methods, which didn’t exist when I was doing my PhD, I did develop & use enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISAs). The basic principle is to use the fact that antibodies can be used as components or tools in detection methods for almost anything.

I have to be exquisitely clear that I’m referring to deliberately generated antibodies as tools at this point. I am not talking about the antibodies that you & I might have made in response to some foreign substance, living or dead, that has been somehow introduced into our bodies.

As a second concept, claimed infections by the alleged virus could be supported by either of two methods.

1. Detection in blood of the virus or a viral protein such as spike.

2. Detection in blood of circulating antibodies to spike.

Completely different concepts.

To do 1, using ELISAs or a fundamentally similar approach to detect something, first you need the something that you wish to develop a method to detect.

That’s very important. You cannot create a tool to detect something without a sample of the thing to be detected.

So when we’re told, “We have detected viral infection because we’ve measured spike protein in blood samples”, ask where they got the original spike from in order to develop the test method. Obviously, they never have had it. However, they could make part of it, using the genetic sequence. But if the origins of that genetic sequence are shrouded, everything that follows from it is likewise mysterious. To measure spike in a sample, you need deliberately created antibodies to spike, which you can accomplish by injecting, say, a donkey, with your polypeptide which it is claimed is part of authentic spike. A couple of weeks later, you draw blood from the donkey and create serum by allowing it to clot & drawing up the clear serum, which contains any antibodies. Now you stick the antibodies to a plate, add a biological sample such as plasma from a human, and if there’s spike in it, that spike sticks to the donkey anti-spike antibody on the plate. You can detect that spike by using a second anti-spike antibody, classically from a different species, such as a sheep (that had also been injected with spike & serum collected). That second antibody would have had a colour-creating enzyme chemically bound to it, so that when you add your colourless starting material, colour develops in your plate only if your second antibody finds the spike bound to the first antibody, the latter itself previously stuck to the plate. So that’s one way to develop a test for eg spike protein. Do note though that we’ve only got liars word for it that what they inoculated the donkey with really was a piece of spike, itself synthesised using the dubious genetic sequence. I’ve no way to know what it is that they’re really detecting in this test. In order to qualify the test, it’s necessary to show what it doesn’t respond to & this “cross reactivity testing” has to be very thorough. If it’s not done well enough, the test will be positive, but it might be because something other than spike, circulating in your blood, stuck to the original donkey antibody. You can I think see how complicated this all is and how readily it could be deliberately subverted. Does anybody think it would NOT have been subverted in order to yield the kinds of results the perpetrators wanted to see?Note that commercial reagents could then be sold to hundreds of labs around the world. Scientists using it who are not involved in the fraud use it at face value to knock out thousands of scientific papers. The thicket of lies accumulates rapidly.

The second use is to develop methods purporting to detect antibodies to the virus, in this case viral spike protein.

Again, when we’re told “We have detected (naturally created, in your body) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein”, a very good question is “How did you develop a test for antibodies which you say are directed to this viral protein?”

Just as with detecting spike protein itself, you need authentic spike or a part of it in order to detect circulating antibodies to spike. The purported spike this time is first stuck to the plate. Then the serum sample from a human you think might have been “infected by the virus” is added. If there are anti-spike antibodies in the sample, they’ll adhere to the spike you stuck to the plate. You then wash the plate and detect human antibodies by using a second reagent, something like enzyme labelled sheep anti-human serum (generated by inoculating sheep with any human antibody, bleeding the sheep, then labelling their antibodies).

But the claim that you’ve detected circulating antibodies in human blood samples turns exquisitely on how well you set up the method & generated the tools you’ve used. If the so-called partial viral spike protein actually contains domains to something that humans routinely encounter and might raise antibodies to, well, your “test for antibodies to spike protein” is completely subverted. Again, I ask the rhetorical question about whether there’s any chance that the liars working for the perpetrators did what they claimed is worth asking.

Personally, I do not trust the claimed methods for detecting ANY of the purported viral proteins OR claimed methods for detecting antibodies to the purported virus or viral proteins in human samples.

I think it’s naive in the extreme to read any of those papers, thinking they are measuring what is claimed to be being measured.

Now, I might have wrongly & harshly misjudged the scientists who honestly & diligently worked very carefully to develop the methods to detect various alleged viral proteins and antibodies to same.

I hope they’ll contact me, hotly to explain how there’s no doubt whatsoever that what’s being detected using those commercial kits is anything but what they say, and here are the dozens of control experiments, making that unequivocally clear, at which point I’ll prostrate myself in a grovelling apology.

Or, tumbleweed. You decide.

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Sasha Latypova, February 3, 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do/comment/48724461

Sasha Latypova

yes, all antibody tests are unvalidated, unapproved EUA. They never disclose what primers they use for what specific antibody. Everything is "commercial secret". They test for "assumed" "modeled" "predicted" parts of antibodies, and only those they have IP on and only those primers that can be commercially produced. And even then there is no validation that what is put in a test is that exact secret primer. Most of the time they test for commonly occurring antibodies. Which are common to almost all illnesses, and injuries, not just flu.

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Bill Rice, Jr., February 1, 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do/comment/48626983

Bill Rice, Jr.

Bill Rice Jr.s Newsletter

Ich halte das für möglich. Ich denke, PCR-Tests mit 25 Zyklen könnten tatsächliche Covid-Fälle eher aufdecken. Sogar die New York Times berichtete, dass 94 Prozent der vermeintlichen Covid-Fälle keine Covid-Fälle gewesen wären, wenn niedrigere Zyklenschwellenwerte verwendet worden wären. ( … ).

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Charles Wright, February 1, 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do/comment/48627980

Charles Wright

C’s Newsletter

Again you don’t even know what you’re testing for. You don’t know what those molecules are. I don’t care how many cycles you run. You don’t know what the “virus” sequence is comprised of in the first place.

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henjin, April 9, 2024 :

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/every-single-aspect-of-the-covid/comment/53554446

henjin

In the patent for PCR that was issued in 1986 to Kary Mullis et al., they wrote that one application for PCR would be to diagnose the presence of pathogenic microorganisms including viruses. [https://patents.google.com/patent/US4683195] Mullis was also the last author of a patent from 1989 titled “Detection of viruses by amplification and hybridization”, where they specifically wrote that PCR can be used to detect HIV, and they wrote that HIV has been sequenced and that there are isolates of HIV available. [https://patents.google.com/patent/US5176995A] Kary Mullis was additionally one of the authors of a paper published in 1987 titled “Identification of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Sequences by Using In Vitro Enzymatic Amplification and Oligomer Cleavage Detection”. [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC254157/pdf/jvirol00096-0400.pdf]

When Kary Mullis said that “quantitative PCR is an oxymoron”, I believe he meant that PCR was not an accurate way to quantify viral load, and not that PCR was not an accurate way to determine whether a sample contains a virus or not. John Lauritsen wrote: “With regard to the viral load tests, which attempt to use PCR for counting viruses, Mullis has stated: ‘Quantitative PCR is an oxymoron.’ PCR is intended to identify substances qualitatively, but by its very nature is unsuited for estimating numbers.” [https://www.virusmyth.com/aids/hiv/jlprotease.htm]

In an interview with Gary Null, Mullis also said: “PCR came along right about the same time that HIV did. And it was in that [unintelligible word] that people started looking with PCR for HIV. That was the only way to see it, except for culture. Which was a long protracted procedure, which a lot of times didn’t turn right. [...] The culture - the whole method - cell biology is a bunch of magic half of the time. And people who say that they can do quantitative estimations of HIV from culture, they’re just - they’re fooling themselves.” [https://www.bitchute.com/video/8SjzUDxBZL9t/, time 9:05] But by “quantitative estimations”, I think Mullis was again talking about estimating viral load.

HIV is typically detected using antigen or antibody tests and not PCR, but the main use of PCR tests in the case of HIV was traditionally to measure viral load. PCR tests for HIV are commonly called “NAT tests” or nucleic acid tests, and they are further divided into quantitative and non-quantitative NAT tests depending on whether their aim is to measure viral load, even though some NAT tests for HIV also use transcription-mediated amplification instead of PCR. So the typical use of PCR tests for HIV is different from the typical use of PCR tests for COVID.

The CDC’s website says that “Most rapid tests and the only HIV self-test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are antibody tests.” [https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/hiv-testing/test-types.html] And the CDC’s website also says that a NAT test “can tell if a person has HIV or how much virus is present in the blood (HIV viral load test)” and that a NAT test “should be considered for people who have had a recent exposure or a possible exposure and have early symptoms of HIV and who have tested negative with an antibody or antigen/antibody test” (so basically a NAT test is used as a fallback for antibody and antigen tests).

In the year 2006 in Australia, there was a court case where someone was convicted of three counts of endangering life after he had unprotected sex with three women without telling them that he was HIV positive. [https://web.archive.org/web/20070709210442/http://garlan.org/Cases/Parenzee/2007-SASC-143-Parenzee.pdf] He appealed by stating that HIV has not been proven to exist, and testimony in his favor was provided by Eleni Papadopolous-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner from the Perth Group. After Mullis’s comments about PCR were brought up the Perth Group, Mullis was sent an e-mail which said: “I am assisting the prosecution in an Appeal to the Supreme court in South Australia about a conviction for criminal transmission of HIV. The basis for that Appeal is that HIV does not exist and that the PCR technology is flawed. So in effect the technical basis for identification of virus is on trial. The group of denialists giving evidence are people from Perth who quote you as indicating that PCR technology is erroneous and misleading. Can I ask you to comment on this statement.” [http://aras.ab.ca/articles/legal/McDonald-Mullis.html] But Mullis responded by writing: “I will not try to convince anyone that PCR can be used successfully to specifically make multiple copies of any nucleic acid sequence that can be uniquely defined by two ‘primer target sequences’ comprising the termini of the sequence of interest. The veracity of this no longer has anything to do with me. I think this has been confirmed by a huge number of laboratories around the world. The rapid spread of this simple technology would not have occurred had it been ineffectual or flawed in any persistent way.” And Mullis also wrote that “the AIDS/HIV issue is what is not settled scientifically, not the effectiveness of PCR”.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 10, 2024 :

https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/every-single-aspect-of-the-covid/comment/53572995

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

What a well written post which, to the casual observer, appears to counteract what Mullis said repeatedly, that PCR is completely unsuitable as a clinical diagnostic tool.

However, appearances are deceptive.

1. Inclusion of a claim in a patent application, even if granted, is not at all the same as the claim being proven to be valid. As a biologist in the pharmaceutical industry, I filed a number of “method of use” patents containing claims that a drug of mechanism A, combined with a drug of mechanism B was a novel, non-obvious solution to certain pathological conditions. It’s relevant that I wasn’t required to prove these claims, at least to a standard capable of bearing the load implied by the word prove. Illustrative data was sufficient on at least two occasions for the application grant, whereupon I let the patents lapse. My aim from the beginning was not to secure exclusive use of a medicinal combination of A + B. It was to ensure “freedom to operate”, by blocking others from making the same claim. My abandonment created “prior art”, precedents that, by removing novelty for similar claims in the future, ensured that anyone with drugs of two mechanisms A & B could not be blocked by a 3rd party claim which, at the time, was rife. The conclusion I invite the reader to draw is that just because a claim is present in an apparently valid, granted patent in no way establishes that the specific claim has the utility claimed for it. The world of patents is one all of its own rules, conventions and contradictions.

2. The importance of distinction between being able to determine the quantity of something as contrasted with detecting something qualitatively cannot be overstated. In the context of the claim to have detected a particular pathogen, the qualitative analysis is of no diagnostic value whatsoever. [ Editor’s Note:The word “quantitative” erroneously appeared in the original comment and has been corrected here to “qualitative.” Dr. Yeadon corrected this in a subsequent comment. ]. None. The reason is simple. The degree of amplification involved in 40 cycles of amplification using PCR on a clinical sample is prodigious, nominally one trillion-fold. The theoretical lower limit of detection is one molecule. More specifically, NOT one molecule of a specified pathogen, but one molecule of one part of a pathogen. A short sequence similar enough to the sequence purporting to be that of the pathogen to be recognised by the so-called primers is sufficient to yield a positive result. Imagine buried in a very long sequence a short sequence with some similarity to something else that is nothing to do with the purported pathogen. Careful selection of primers will yield positive test results at some frequency greater than zero % of occasions in which the test is run. The methods paper by Corman, Drosten et al didn’t sufficiently define the targets which their proposed primers bind to in order to exclude false positives even if the primers did what they were designed to do. These observations mean that, without a substantial body of work to exclude numerous theoretical ways in which false positive results might arise, positive results do not prove the presence in the original clinical sample of the claimed pathogen. Importantly, even if the test did actually identify a short sequence that was identical to the claimed full length sequence of the purported pathogen, such a result does not mean that the person who provided the sample “has the disease”. All of us, at all times, contain tiny amounts of almost everything which exists. While not an analogous example, consider alcohol. We all have some ethyl alcohol in our bodies at all times because at very low levels it is a product of our intermediary metabolism. “It is for this reason that quantification is crucial to the use of any legal threshold, for example, in relation to driving a vehicle. [ Editor’s note: An incorrect word in this sentence was corrected by Dr. Yeadon in the subsequent comment and has been rectified here accordingly ]. To say it another way, the presence of one piece of a purported pathogen no more proves that the person has the disease that it is claimed to be caused by the purported pathogen than it proves in the event one molecule of alcohol is detected in a sample taken from a driver means that the person is drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. It is impossible to divorce quantity from any claim for infection. There are several other ways in which a positive test employing PCR does not establish sickness or potential contagiousness.

Mullis’ remarks in response to the letter from a defendant in a criminal trial in no way overturn my substantive points above. They read to me as the reasonable response of a person who had been having the same inconclusive conversation with innumerable people for decades, not that he had recanted & considered that his invention was suddenly capable of setting aside these huge practical & theoretical limitations associated specifically with claims for clinical diagnostic utility.

Please note it’s almost 2am. I am not proof reading this, because to those who will never let go of the notion that a qualitative method can be used to diagnose clinical illnesses, it won’t matter how many angels I assemble on the head of a pin.

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Allen, February 1, 2024 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/how-to-fake-pandemics-part-2-i-do/comment/48606568

Allen

Very good- particularly the last paragraph and this:

“The majority of people seem to be unable to forming unique, independent thoughts and get through their lives by repeating the words they hear from others. This includes large swaths of those who are nominally considered intelligent, but are simply good at repeating the smart-sounding words, kiss up to their superiors and get diplomas.”

Misdirection is a classic strategy used to divert attention from one subject and direct it to another. Getting people to ask all the wrong questions ensures they will be kept from seeking answers to the right questions.

Asking the wrong questions also ensures they will always draw wrong conclusions. Thus, we have a deluded public wrongly determining: “It was a new virus and a few bad actors.” And we have the subversive actors who purport to oppose the official Covid narrative pretending to believe: “It was a bioweapon that needs to be contained next time.”

Those who have fallen for the manufactured “deadly man-made virus” story are understandably terrified and desperate for explanations and for heroes and for “bombshell reports” that will mitigate their fears. They want some simplistic, reassuring answers that can explain it all away and let them go back to sleep.

They don’t want to be overwhelmed by talk about a global cabal or conditional UBI or programmable CBDCs or digital IDs or mass surveillance rolled out across the world via an endless series of manufactured crises. This entire issue needs to be confronted head-on in the health freedom movement.

Some apparent health freedom advocates who have captured the attention of huge audiences are, wittingly or not, doing the bidding of the biosecurity state.

By maintaining and heightening the fear factor of the gain-of-function bogeyman, these influencers are creating fertile ground for future psychological “terror” campaigns.

How can we stop these popular but either deluded or deceitful actors from inadvertently—or purposely—promoting fear? Or, more realistically, how can we help the hangers-on of these perceived “heroes” to stop giving credence to their claims—to stop automatically deferring to their opinions and advice?

One way is to show people that when they uncritically accept any statement as fact, regardless of the insubstantiality of the claim and the evidence that refutes the claim, they are operating on a level of superficial emotional reaction, are incapable of thinking critically or evaluating ideas rationally, and can be easily duped.

Each time an individual comes to understand that all facets of the official narrative of “Covid” are a fiction, that there was no “pandemic” and no “novel virus” and no “lab leak,” the world moves a step further from the lies and a step closer to the truth.

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Suavek, July 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-60/comment/302503808

Suavek

( … ). The synthetic primers used to detect and amplify the target DNA (or, in the case of the RT-PCR test, the target RNA) during the test are produced based on a genetic starting sequence (original sequence) derived from biological material. This is precisely where the weakness lies regarding the use of the PCR (or RT-PCR) test and the interpretation of its results: The claim that the primers correspond to the specific starting sequence of “A,” “B,” or “C” is a matter of belief and does not necessarily reflect the truth. In the case of the amplification of “viral” RNA via PCR test (or, more precisely, RT-PCR test), this claim can only be false.

If the primers correspond to a different starting sequence than officially claimed, then all positive results will be 100% false. This remains true even if the person tested is actually ill—for example, suffering from the flu.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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