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Dr Ferdinand Santos III's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
7h

Good post thanks. "This lack of oxygen in swamps changes the chemical pathways of decay, producing compounds that are much more toxic and hazardous to human health." Insightful and rarely commented upon by 'the science'.

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Binra's avatar
Binra
5h

I once read but cannot find a quote, of Malthus decrying the uplifting of the condition of the poor, and recommending instead that they should be located in swamps, but the quote I did find is of the same sentiment. the current 'Medical' and 'Educational' programming might be traced back to a decision to use a mask of progressive social progress for Malthusian programming?

Thomas Robert Malthus (13 February 1766 - 29 December 1834) was an English cleric and political economist, from 1805 professor of political economy at the East India Company's college at Haileybury — reportedly the first such academic post in Britain.

"Instead of recommending cleanliness to the poor, we should encourage contrary habits. In our towns we should make the streets narrower, crowd more people into the houses, and court the return of the plague" ~ Thomas Malthus.

As a writer and active member of the Whig Party, Malthus was a reformer who advocated free national education, the extension of suffrage, the abolition of slavery and free medical care for the poor, among other programs. Since then, science and industry have made incredible advances, leading...

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