Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon: You’re poisoned, not “infected”.

“The chances that ANY alleged worldwide health crisis would arise so conveniently for the satanic psychopaths is zero. Even if there is the odd grain of truth scattered here and there, you may bank on it that we’re being lied to in order to persuade people to accept some fraudulent “diagnostic” & injurious “treatment””.

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 17, 2026 ( https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5273).

“The important point to grasp is that decaying, formerly living matter can certainly cause a variety of occasionally severe illnesses, without the presence of anything living. You’re poisoned, not “infected””.

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 18 ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity & https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4553 ).

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Marcus Vitruvius Pollio, a premier Roman architect and engineer of the 1st century BCE, explicitly documented that marshlands and swamps are highly hazardous to human health due to toxic atmospheric exhalations. In his seminal treatise De Architectura (On Architecture), Book I, Chapter 4, he details how marsh vapors combine with morning mists to poison the bodies of residents. [1]

You have already had the opportunity to read the texts of Marcus Vitruvius Pollio in English translation in the previous article : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-58 . Here, the subject of swamplands is discussed—environments where the conditions governing the decomposition of organic matter differ from those found in a forest, for example.

In this article, I present information suggesting that marshlands themselves can contribute to the development of diseases—solely due to chemical toxicity. Invoking mosquitoes or “harmful bacteria” to explain illnesses in nearby residential areas turns out to be entirely unnecessary. We were misled into viewing a correlation of facts (mosquitoes and “breeding grounds for bacteria”) as a causal relationship (”infection”). I hope you find this information to be highly practical evidence, as it comes directly from officially recognized science—specifically from AI, which is normally programmed for propaganda purposes. However, by asking targeted questions, you can extract useful information from it.

I have not verified the links provided by the AI. It is quite possible that they contain a load of trash propaganda. Speaking of “trash” : the principle of organic matter decomposing in swamps can also be applied, in part, to the unsanitary living conditions in medieval cities. When waste was disposed of in the streets, chemical toxins were produced in excessive quantities. Naturally, the resulting illnesses had nothing to do with “contagion” or “infection.” The information presented here can thus also be applied to the alleged “pandemics” of the Middle Ages. Organic waste—particularly in the lower layers of refuse, where the supply of oxygen is blocked—generates toxic gases (much like swamps do) that inevitably lead to an increase in disease.

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The question :

How does the decomposition of organic matter in a swamp differ from that in a forest, and why do the chemical toxins (derived from decomposed organic matter) in a swamp become more toxic than those in a forest?

AI :

The primary difference in the decomposition of organic matter between a swamp (Sumpfgebiet) and a forest (Wald) comes down to one critical factor: oxygen.

This lack of oxygen in swamps changes the chemical pathways of decay, producing compounds that are much more toxic and hazardous to human health.

Here is the breakdown of why this happens:

1. Forest Decomposition: Aerobic (With Oxygen)

In a forest, the soil is well-aerated. The decomposition is aerobic, meaning it is driven by bacteria and fungi that use oxygen.

[ Editor’s Note ( Suavek) : Fungal spores consist of both living biological material and inanimate chemical substances. My research has led me to conclude that, in all likelihood, only a portion of the spores—specifically the non-living chemical components—can actually be toxic. Otherwise, fungal spores would represent a unique exception in nature, inconsistent with other known toxic phenomena. However, this is my own logical conclusion; it has neither been confirmed nor refuted by any expert. I am not a toxicologist, and I normally avoid discussing biological processes that I cannot conclusively substantiate. I am making an exception here to prevent you from placing too much faith in the AI ​​and because the toxicity of fungal spores remains somewhat ambiguous. ]

The Process: Microorganisms efficiently break down leaves, wood, and animal remains into basic, non-toxic nutrients.

The End Products: The main byproducts are carbon dioxide ( CO₂ ), water (H 2 O), and nutrient-rich humus. While some natural mold toxins can exist, the environment generally remains safe and clean.

2. Swamp Decomposition: Anaerobic (Without Oxygen)

In a swamp, the soil and organic matter are completely submerged under water. Because water cuts off the supply of atmospheric oxygen, the decomposition becomes anaerobic (driven by bacteria that thrive without oxygen). [1]

The Process: Anaerobic bacteria are much less efficient at fully breaking down organic molecules. Instead of turning matter into harmless nutrients, they leave behind partially decomposed chemical intermediates.

The End Products: This incomplete breakdown generates highly toxic and volatile chemical compounds.

Why Swamp Toxins Are More Dangerous

The “toxic” reputation of swamps is not a myth; it is the direct result of these anaerobic chemical reactions, which produce:

Hydrogen Sulfide ( H2S ): This gas is responsible for the classic “rotten egg” smell of swamps. In high concentrations, hydrogen sulfide is highly toxic, corrosive, and can cause severe respiratory failure in humans.

Methane ( CH 4 ), and “Marsh Gas”: While methane itself is odorless and non-toxic to breathe in small amounts, it is highly flammable. When mixed with other decomposing organic vapors (like phosphine), it can spontaneously ignite, creating ghostly glowing lights known as will-o’-the-wisps (Irrlichter).

Botulinum Toxin: The stagnant, oxygen-free, and warm environment of a swamp is the perfect breeding ground for Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This bacterium produces botulinum toxin, one of the most lethal biological neurotoxins known to science, which frequently causes mass die-offs of wild birds and animals in wetlands.

Organic Acids and Phenols: The incomplete breakdown of plant materials (like tannins and lignin) releases high concentrations of organic acids into the water, making it stagnant, highly acidic, and toxic to drink.

Summary

In short, a forest acts like a highly efficient, clean compost pile because it has plenty of air. A swamp acts like a sealed, stagnant bio-reactor where the lack of oxygen forces bacteria to produce hazardous gases and deadly biological toxins.

[ Editor’s note: What is referred to here as “biological toxins” is dead, formerly biological material. ]

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The question :

In swampy areas, chemical toxins are produced in increased quantities from decomposing biological material (unlike in forests, for example). Do warm, and humid air conditions also contribute to the production of these toxins, and are they transmitted to humans through the air? Please discuss only chemical toxins.

[Editor’s note: With the last-mentioned request, I was presumably able to spare myself some propaganda texts.]

AI :

Influence of Warm and Humid Air

Warmth and moisture do not just contribute to this chemical production; they are its primary catalysts. [1]

Accelerated Bacterial Metabolism: Higher temperatures drastically increase the metabolic rate of anaerobic bacteria. The warmer the swamp, the faster these microbes consume organic matter and release chemical byproducts. [1]

Oxygen Depletion: Warm water holds significantly less dissolved oxygen than cold water. Combined with high humidity, which slows down surface evaporation and seals the waterlogged soil, the environment becomes completely anoxic (oxygen-free), maximizing toxic anaerobic pathways. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Transmission and Human Exposure

These chemicals do transfer into the air and can affect humans, though the risk depends entirely on proximity and concentration. [1, 2]

Inhalation Risk: Gases like hydrogen sulfide ( H 2 S ) and ammonia (NH 3 ) bubble out of the mud and escape directly into the surrounding atmosphere. If you are standing directly in or near a dense swamp, you breathe these chemicals in. [1, 2, 3]

Toxicity Mechanisms: At low concentrations, H 2 S is easily recognized by its “rotten egg” smell. However, at higher concentrations, it causes rapid respiratory irritation, neurological issues, and can paralyze the olfactory nerve (meaning you lose your sense of smell, making it impossible to detect the danger). [1, 2]

The Dissipation Factor: In open-air swamps, these toxic chemicals usually diffuse quickly into the atmosphere, diluting to levels that are generally non-lethal to passing humans. The primary health risk occurs in enclosed pockets, low-lying hollows on windless days, or during deep excavation of swamp sediments where concentrated pockets of gas are suddenly unleashed. [1]

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Afterword

by Suavek

To complete the chain of evidence, further articles will be published as part of this series, highlighting and discussing examples of fraud within the medical cartel. These are examples linked to the swamp areas: the Zika “virus”, and malaria.

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-58

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-5-the-pathogenicity?utm_source=publication-search

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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