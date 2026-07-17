Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Erin J. Morgart's avatar
Erin J. Morgart
1h

How fortunate was Marcus Vitruvius Pollio to have a “t” included in his middle name! #ClassicalLatinSavesTheDay 🤓

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Michael Wachocki's avatar
Michael Wachocki
8m

Fascinating

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