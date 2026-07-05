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Factscinator
3h

Resume of an Eminent ViroLIEgist🦠

MARTY D. WAFFLer

🎓PhD – Applied Assumptions 🎓

PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

Accomplished viroLiegist with over 25 years of experience transforming cellular distress, laboratory artefacts, and computational fiction into globally recognized viral SCAMdemic brands.

CAREER OVERVIEW

2020–Present

Chief Executive Officer

Center for Ridiculous Assumptive Predictions (CRAP)

Key Achievements

🦠 Settled the virus existence debate by poisoning monkey kidney cells until they melted.

🧪 Concluded that assaulting biological material with seventeen consecutive toxic steps in vitro accurately replicates conditions in vivo.

💉💦 First lab to scientifically replicate viral contagion by injecting toxic cell culture material directly into the eyes, brains, and reproductive organs of laboratory animals.

📉 Eliminated direct observation requirements by 100%, while increasing investor confidence by 1000%.

📈 Elevated theoretical, unobserved pathogens into global psyops, facilitating the rapid deployment of a dystopian digital control grid. 😷📡🛰️⛓️🔒

💰 Formulated innovative grant-expansion strategies based on perpetual emergency narratives.

🚀 Patented the revolutionary Inference-to-Evidence™ Pipeline.

2014–2020

Chief Viral Invention Officer

Institute of Emerging Fictions (IEF)

Key Achievements

🦠 Maintained a 100% success rate in discovering new viruses whenever monkey kidney cells were poisoned.

📈 Increased viral discovery output by 1000% through strategic lowering of evidentiary requirements.

🔬 Expanded the definition of "isolation" beyond dictionary definitions to include adding things together.

⚗️ Promoted cellular breakdown products through every stage of the pathogen career ladder, from laboratory anomaly to public health emergency.

🚨 Chaired the Committee for the Prevention of Controls.

2012–2014

Director of Reification Fallacies

Centre for Speculative Science (CSS)

Key Achievements

🏛️ Converted assumptions into established facts through aggressive funding acquisition.

📊 Replaced direct observation wherever possible with colourful CGI virus renderings.

🚨 Served as Chair of the Committee for the Prevention of Excessive Skepticism.

🏅 Garnered institutional respect through aggressively applying the Assumption Amplification Protocol™.

2010–2012

Senior Electron Micrograph Interpreter

National Institute of Blob Recognition (NIBR)

Key Achievements

🔬 Applied the internationally respected Point-at-Blob-and-Declare-Virus™ methodology.

🦠 Identified thousands of viral particles without requiring purification, controls, or independent verification.

🎯 Achieved a 100% correlation between pre-existing assumptions and electron micrograph interpretations.

📸 Distinguished staining artefacts by assigning each a different virus name.

🏆 Recipient of the Golden Arrow Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Electron Micrograph Annotation.

2006–2010

Senior Artefact Creator

National Laboratory of Angry Chemistry (NLAC)

Key Achievements

🔬 Groomed hundreds of promising viral interpretations from cellular debris generated by toxic laboratory protocols.

🎉 Successfully transformed laboratory artefacts into internationally recognized PSYOPs and SCAMdemics.

🏅 Received Employee of the Month after discovering an anomaly and refusing to investigate alternative explanations.

2001–2006

Principal Circular Reasoning Engineer

Forgone Conclusions Biotechnologies Ltd.

Key Achievements

🧬 Led the Predetermined Virus Isolation Confirmation Unit.

🔄 Isolated viruses because viruses exist.

🔄 Confirmed viruses exist because viruses were isolated.

🏆 Achieved five consecutive years without a single methodological contradiction.

1999–2001

Computational Reality Architect

Genome Rendering & Invention Corporation (GRIC)

Key Achievements

💻 Converted terabytes of fragmented biological data into complete viral narratives.

🌳 Built phylogenetic trees capable of supporting entire careers.

📈 Engineered software capable of converting uncertainty into publication-ready certainty.

🧩 Faithfully rendered complete viral genomes from data sets containing neither DNA nor RNA. ❌🧬

🎲 Led the launch of the award-winning Guess-O-Matic™ Viral Genome Assembly Suite.

🏅 Recipient of the Computational Storytelling Excellence Award.

1996–1999

Junior Molecular Reductionist

Department of Everything Is "Viruses" and "Vaccines"

Key Achievements

🧬 Successfully marketed infinite viral explanations for common symptoms.

📉 Reduced disease causation from environmental, nutritional, toxicological, and chronic stress assaults to a single well-funded explanation.

🎨 Assisted in the creation of colourful computer-generated virus imagery for educational and fear-mongering purposes.

💼 Integrated virus discovery and vaccine promotion into a seamless end-to-end commercial strategy.

🏅 Commended for discovering Virus X, Virus Y, and Whatever-Virus-Was-Needed-For-The-Grant.

EDUCATION

Bachelor of Pseudoscience (BPSc)

University of Made-Up Entities

Major: Applied Assumptions

Honours Thesis

📜 From Biological Material Breakdown to Scientific Certainty: A Journey Through Twenty Toxic Processing Steps

🎓 Graduated Magna Cum Assumptione

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

School of Circular Logic & Advanced Confirmation Bias

Dissertation

📚 Evidence Generated Through the Strategic Application of Prior Belief: A Framework for Funding-Compatible Inquiry

🏆 Awarded with Distinction after all reviewers cited one another.

OTHER AWARDS & HONOURS

2019

Johns Hopkins Book of the Year Award

Awarded for the bestselling novel Lockdown, a visionary work of speculative fiction chronicling how a hypothetical pathogen could facilitate mass lockdowns, digital identity systems, and unprecedented social control.

Judges praised the work for becoming reality only three months after publication.

2020

Fred Astaire Newcomer Choreography Award

Recognised for the international coordination of Revelation of the Method, an innovative multimedia performance featuring synchronised dancing nurses in eerily under utilised hospitals across multiple continents.

2021

Virus Trainspotter of the Year Award

Awarded for outstanding achievements in tracking the epidemiological progress of a virus that doesn't exist yet somehow managed to be detected everywhere.

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

🏆 Chair Emeritus, Academy of Predetermined Outcomes

🏅 Fellow, Society for the Prevention of the Scientific Method

🥇 Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Golden Arrow and Annotated Blob

MARTY D. WAFFLer, PhD

"Turning the soup of Angry Chemistry into scientific certainty™ since 1996."

🧬⚗️🌪️📊😏🏆

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Money control depopulation.

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