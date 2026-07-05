“The deception, that we were experiencing a lethal pandemic, was solidified by extensive use of a purported clinical diagnostic test, based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which is categorically inappropriate for the purpose. Nobel Prize-winning inventor of PCR, Dr Kary Mullis, warned often that his technique should not be used as a diagnostic test.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, Apr 20, 2024 ( https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/treaty-of-lies-pandemic-of-lies-whistleblowers ).

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Editor's note:

The excerpts from Dr. Yeadon’s statement were translated from English into German and published by someone else. My subsequent automatic back-translation into English may contain slight deviations from the original. However, I hope that this allows non-English-speaking readers to carry out the translation into any language they require. I would be very grateful for any indication of possible translation errors.

Dr. Mike Yeadon :

“There was no pandemic. There was no public health emergency. Nothing unusual happened.”

“There was no increase in respiratory illness and respiratory deaths anywhere in the world until the WHO declared a pandemic.”

“They declared a pandemic without any evidence of a pandemic because they lied to you.”

“Our governments created the impression of a pandemic by misusing a test that doesn’t measure what it claims to – the PCR test.”

“The increased number of cases everywhere was a pandemic of introducing a bad test.”

“It’s not a mistake. They knew it was garbage… They designed it to produce positive results where there was no disease.”

“They simply lied to you. Nothing happened. If you look for it, you won’t find any evidence. They declared a pandemic, and then the data came out, which was fraudulent.”

Source : Dr. Mike Yeadon : FINAL WARNING ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-final-warning ).

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Dr. Mike Yeadon and an international consortium highlighted significant methodological flaws in the Corman-Drosten PCR testing protocol in late 2020. The detailed external peer-review report outlining these claims, including the 10 major scientific flaws, can be found on:

ResearchGate

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Jamie Andrews, July 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-287298588

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Science has become nothing about direct evidence and all about Inferences.

With RTqPCR they knowingly put a Fluorescent Dye in a sample, when it fluoresces they can attach any meaning as to why it has done so.

This isn’t science it is storytelling with a lab value.

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A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, March 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr/comment/234795688

Allen

The “PCR testing” scam has been going on for a long time. Pertussis, HIV, bird flu, mad cow disease, SARS and other “pandemics” have their origins in these fraudulent “tests.”

PCR isn’t actually a test it is a replication process and I would argue that PCR itself is complete bunk and that Mullis’ so-called invention is total nonsense in its entirety. All positives are false positives, or more accurately false-falses.

Covid is 100% nonsense. The Delta Variant is also complete bat shit nonsense. Omicron Variant is also complete horse shit.

All of these are variants of the same Pharma fabricated shit story. What we are dealing with here (BTW SARS 1 was a complete fiction also) are invented pathogens but not invented in any lab but from boardrooms of psychotic billionaires and foisted onto the public by reliable crooks like Christian Drosten and Co.

The plan was to keep the Covid Con/Gravy Train going for as long as possible.

Covid was the new Al Qaeda and the array of variants and sub-variants were the ever elusive viral terrorists.

These elusive virii are “confirmed” to be existential threats through bogus PCR “tests” (PCR is NOT a test) and the illusion of genomic sequencing.

Then the bought off mass media dutifully do their jobs by catapulting the fear into the scientifically illiterate and incurious masses and voila.

Covid-19 is not an epidemiological story it is the grandest Ponzi scheme in history making the “War on Terror” look like nickel and dime stuff.

=========

To kick start the pandemic bonanza the virus hunters, who dutifully serve the pharmaceutical syndicate, called upon the tried and true PCR shell game to hornswoggle the public into believing that another sinister, free-floating microbe is ready to strike.

Known for its ability to be manipulated in order to obtain the desired results, the decidedly non-diagnostic PCR process (it’s not a test) has proven to be the perfect tool for the art of medical deception and for casting a spell on an ill-informed public.

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Allen, March 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr/comment/234796725

Allen

Olfert Landt is one of the regular co-authors of Drosten’s studies including the Corona study.

He is also the owner of the Berlin biotech company TIB Molbiol Synthesis Laboratory GmbH, which produces corona PCR tests.

Drosten and Landt have a successful “business model”- they jointly develop the PCR tests used to create the facade of a pandemic.

They did this in 2002/2003 with SARS, 2011 for EHEC, 2012 for MERS, 2016 for the Zika virus, 2017 for yellow fever. Always the same pattern, which they used again for the coronavirus.

Landt also admitted this to the Berliner Zeitung: “The test, the design, the development came from the Charité. We just immediately converted that into a kit format. And if you don’t have this virus, that was initially only in Wuhan, we can produce a synthetic gene to simulate the virus genome. We did that very quickly.”

Right at the beginning of the corona crisis, Landt and his Berlin biotech company were producing corona test kits for 1,500,000 corona tests per week and had already tripled their sales in February.

Among other things, Drosten received: • the “Prize for Clinical Infectious Diseases”, sponsored by Aventis Deutschland Pharma GmbH and endowed with 5,000 euros, • the “Diagnostics Award of the European Society for Clinical Virology” from the US pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories, which is endowed with 2,500 euros and is associated with other interesting privileges for the awardee, and • via the Charité Berlin, whose institute director is Drosten, currently in December 2019 and in March 2020 around US$ 335,000 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

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Allen, March 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr/comment/234798649

Allen

On May 1, 2019, the leaders of Germany’s two conservative parties, the CDU and the CSU, pledged to stick together after a year of public discord and 7 days later on May 8, 2019, at a “top-class congress”, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group met in the Bundestag with invited guests to discuss the topic “Strengthening global health – implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goal”.

In attendance was German Chancellor Angela Merkel, WHO‘s director general Tedros and members of the Global Health subcommittee represented by Gates Foundation, Christian Drosten, Wellcome Trust’s Jeremy Farrar and the 2017 founder of the Center for Global Health Prof. Dr. Clarissa Prazeres da Costa.

Germany took a lead role in developing a strategy for global health, and formulating the WHO’s action plan.

“With its G20 presidency, Germany has put global health on the international agenda. I think it’s fair to say that Germany is one of WHO’s greatest supporters and best friends.”- Tedros Tedros presented the Global Health Plan to the UN General Assembly in September 2019.

The January 7, 2020 paper by Wu et al. “A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China” was a very extensive study and analysis of a lung sample from a 41-year old man hospitalized on Dec. 26, 2019 in Wuhan, China.

It’s highly technical and complete garbage.

Using that single individual and no healthy control for comparison completely invalidates the results and conclusions.

They used a high-tech procedure (meta-transcriptomic sequencing) [also called metagenomics] to chop up into tiny pieces virtually ever trace of genetic material present in the man, including all bacteria and the “1,000 trillion viruses” claimed to be present in all of us.

The methods section of the paper contains the evidence of the scam. From the start they looked for “the viral agent” presumed to cause the man’s problems. They didn’t look for or consider anything else.

They never (or even intended) to purify and isolate intact, “authentic virus” or anything else.

The identical scenario repeated itself in the so-called identification of a coronavirus (with a different sequence) in Australia, Seattle Washington, Korea- everywhere.

On January 10, 2020 German scientist’s Corman and Drosten produced the first PCR assay for the alleged virus, which they say is based on pre-existing sequences and not on patient samples.

This is called the “German test” or the “Charité” test. The protocols were published in Eurosurveillance on January 23 and became the protocol for the World Health Organization (WHO).

On January 13 this PCR test protocol developed by Drosten under “severe time constraints” was adopted by WHO without any clinical testing and became the foundation for “diagnosing” COVID-19, and 17 days later generated the “case data” that justified declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The WHO protocol references Christian Drosten et al, of which their paper was published 10 days later on Jan 23rd, after less than 24 hours in peer review, in a journal that Drosten is an editorial member. Drosten also rushed to design the diagnostic test protocol for 2003 SARS and 2009 H1N1 swine flu.

Fraud from start to finish.

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Allen, March 28, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-9-dr/comment/234800745

Allen

12/30/19- Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang informed professional colleagues by WhatsApp that there are 7 cases in his hospital that are confirmed positive for SARS.

1/1/20- Christian Drosten from the Charité heard about it and immediately started the development of SARS viruses before it was even clear or could be clear whether the report from China about SARS was true and proven before the Chinese virologists published their results. He testified that as of January 1, 2020, he had developed a genetic detection method to reliably prove the presence of the new corona virus in humans.

1/21/20- 3 days before the first publication of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention the WHO recommended all nations to use the “safe” test procedure developed by Drosten.

Fact: Drosten used scientifically NOT verified data for his rapidly globalised PRC test of the 2019- nCOV, which was renamed SARS-CoV-2 on February 7, 2020 with the participation of Drosten. The claim that he had a reliable test procedure is completely impossible.

The Drosten PCR test is the foundational protocol for approximately 75% of PCR tests currently being used. In the original Drosten protocol 45 cycles were recommended.

1/23/20- Publication of the development of the test method of Drosten. On page 3 of that article, left column, 8 lines from below, he describes the first and decisive step of his approach:

“Prior to the announcement of public virus sequences from 2019-nCoV cases, we relied on reports in the social media announcing the detection of a SARS-like virus. Therefore, we assumed that a SARS-related CoV was involved in the outbreak.”

1/24/20 and 3/220- The authoritative virologists of the Chinese disease authority published their results on 1/24/20 and 2/3/20. They reported the isolation of “many” short gene sequences, which, when strung together, could represent a genetic strand of a new type of virus.

The authors explicitly pointed out (as well as many other virologists involved to date) that the absolutely necessary experiments have not yet been carried out which would make it possible to claim that this is indeed a genetic strand of a “pathogenic virus.”

Keep in mind that the PCR protocol developed by Drosten is the head of the snake. Once the PCR tests are invalidated the entire swindle dissipates and withers away. Until that happens the “casedemic” remains in perpetuity.

Keep in mind that Drosten was directly involved in virtually the same manner in the swine flu hoax of 2009- he is the German analog to the UK’s modelling madman Neil Ferguson who, like Drosten, is wrong on all well-funded predictions which have caused incalculable damage to the general public.

Final Note:

The governments of The West know full well that “Covid” is being used as cover for crashing the economies in the Western world. There is not now and never has been a “pandemic”- that is all Kabuki theater to disguise the reality of rapid economic decline brought on by the Ponzi Schemes of financial institutions over the past few decades.

The US (and much of the Western world) is in economic free fall. This was occurring long before Covid was engineered but now it is moving with much greater velocity.

The collapse started in 2008 and attempts to salvage this Leviathan have been failures only delaying the inevitable. Fast forward to 2019 and the crisis began to unravel again.

There was a dramatic decrease in industrial production which showed up in the banking crisis of August of 2019- the so-called Repo crisis when suddenly banks started to refuse US sovereign debt instruments as collateral of overnight loans forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and basically print money to cover this massive shortage.

So by the time the “Corona virus” appeared the economy of the United States and many other Western countries were in full blown collapse.

The “Corona Virus” has proven to be very useful (coincidentally showed up just in time) by political leaders to mask (metaphor and reality) what was and is going on in the “real world” of the financial trenches. The economic destruction that it is being blamed for this is absolutely extraordinary.

We are suppose to pretend that it’s not economic policy decisions made through the years by financial parasites (who are now here to save and “reset” us) that are destroying our lives but some alien virus. It’s all lies.

Qui Bono?

Profits on Wall Street reached $27.6 billion in the first six months of 2020, an 82% increase over the same period in 2019 and nearly equal to all of 2019’s pre-tax earnings of $28.1 billion.

One of the forgotten legacies of the Covid Con- largest upwards transfer of wealth in history.

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Rider, January 29, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-2be/comment/207151363

Rider

( … ). They “test” for a fragment of a long chain molecule of DNA or RNA. The claim is this fragment of DNA/RNA is integral to the DNA/RNA sequence of some “virus” they have never found in sick people. Their DNA-RNA “markers” are just snippets of particles of unknown provenance found in ‘cell culture’ procedures, which include unpurified biological samples taken from sick people that supposedly (by guess work) contain “viruses”. So the molecular contents of some ‘cell culture’ include unknown materials taken from sick people, and artificial non-living tissue breakdown products generated by toxic chemicals (red dyes, antibiotics, antifungals among others) and a starvation medium of calf fetus blood. Both the starvation medium and the chemical toxins have been proven many times by many investigators over decades to produce tissue breakdown, without the addition of any “infectious material” supposedly harboring various kinds of “viruses”.

The facts stated above regarding cell culturing have been many times proven. When tissues decay in a cell culture and decompose into tiny molecular-sized fragments, a few of those fragments containing DNA-RNA snippets are then selected by computer software programs to be “representative” of the “official genetic sequence” of some never found nor proven to exist “virus”. That representative sequence is based on a template contained in a library of guesswork about genetic sequences that virologists invented for various prior “viruses”.

Every template in this official library is invented, because there is no published record of any alleged virus particles ever having been found in sick people, as discrete identical particles suspected of virus behavior. The purpose of finding and isolating such discrete particles, in a scientific investigation, would be to find out whether or not those particles behave as we’re told viruses are supposed to behave, including “infecting cells” (going into tissues), self replicating in the “cells”, making the “host” sick, and then spreading to other “hosts” by pathways imagined to conform to the naive idea of “contagion”. But since no discrete particles believed to be virus candidates have ever been found and isolated (meaning to separate them from all other things different from them), no particles have ever been demonstrated to be “viruses”.

But with no virions found and isolated, it is not possible to study their chemical properties, since virus particles do not exist. (Flying pigs do not exist as a practical matter and neither do viruses, even though maybe some day I’ll look up and see a pig flying overhead. Maybe). Never having studied the chemical makeup and morphology of any purified virion, no one could know what genetic sequence would characterize any such particle.

That is why building-inventing genetic sequences from arbitrary templates is a grifter’s errand, or quite possibly the work of confused unquestioning people who sincerely imagine they are doing “science”. They have never identified any genetic sequence of any virus to look for, but look for it anyway. That is what the tests supposedly screen for.

Why do virologists pursue a complicated procedure of modeling and inventing genetic sequences of imagined-to-exist viruses? They can extract from bacteriophages genetic sequences; they can extract from protein molecules genetic sequences. Both those things are as tiny as “virions” are said to be.

They template and invent BECAUSE they have no isolate of purified virus particles from which to extract any genetic molecules. So they have to make it up and then test for this invented “virus marker”.

Even the CDC readily admits in writing that no virus has ever been isolated, such being ‘beyond the capabilities of virology’. Their story is that viruses live in cells (unproven) and cells require liquid food. If this unproven claim could somehow be demonstrated to be true, someday, then that would present a logical problem for virus story tellers, not for rational skeptics of this superstition.

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Rider, January 29, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/we-are-facing-the-greatest-robbery-2be/comment/207155690

Rider

I forgot to mention 2 things above.

One, the computer models produce hundreds of thousands of “possibilities” that a team of virologists then vote on to choose the best viral marker. Who could reasonably oppose democracy?

Two, the polymerase chain reaction procedure amplifies molecules found in a biological sample, or at least that is the official story. Most any molecule can be found in most anyone, so according to Kary Mullis, PCR makes a lot of something from very little. The more tests that are run, of course, the more positive amplification results are attained. Happy Day! That is interpreted as “more infections”.

Jamie Andrews has reasoned that what PCR tests for is actually electrical charge, based on methodical reasoning that I never completely understood nor remember now.

There are so many science-y claims of fact that are not only unproven but built around contradictions.

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Jamie Andrews, February 4, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-209695681

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Through 2020 the only real evidence the PCR was wholesale fraudulent came from Anecdotes of African leaders testing various fruits and animals positive.

The Virology Controls Studies Project is here to prove those claims.

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Jamie Andrews, January 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-207372635

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The PCR has already been debunked.

In 2020 a majority of the first Primer Sets sent out were amplifying their Negative Control. I.E Distilled water was testing positive.

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Dr. Jonathan Engler, November 24, 2025 :

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/vascular-symptoms-caused-by-covid/comment/180809924

Jonathan Engler

( … ) ...bear in mind that the (apparent) detection of “novel variants” is a something which has only become possible since the advent of mass sequencing technology.

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Jamie Andrews, January 31, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-207856706

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The reason for The Virology Control Studies Project is to make sure that 2020 never happens again.

This is primarily done by showing that their tool for fabricating “pandemics”, the PCR, is demonstrated to be fraudulent.

Full video : https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-jerm-warfare

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Mir, February 3, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-jerm-warfare/comment/209535966

Mir

You mention simultaneous interventions like vaccines as the reason why people get sick, which makes sense within that framework.

But how do you account for mass, repeated nasopharyngeal PCR testing as a contributing reason for why people get sick - especially in light of Denis Rancourt’s analysis showing that excess mortality spikes repeatedly align in time with large-scale PCR testing campaigns across multiple countries?

While Rancourt does not claim direct causation, the timing patterns logically invite consideration of testing-related physiological harm - a factor that remains structurally underexamined and represents a clear blind spot in this discussion.

See Denis Rancourt - “Back to the Future”, 25 October (Netherlands) - from min. 34:06 where excess mortality spikes are shown alongside mass PCR testing campaigns.

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/excess-mortality-what-really-caused

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“You’re Under A Test”

Jamie Andrews

Sep 21, 2025

( … )

As I have outlined on many occasions on this channel and really good logic and common sense should dictate, the entirety of the Scamdemic and Immunology and soon to be Oncology Industry is based on the results of a single spurious PCR test. It is the Fake Cornerstone of the diagnostic to pHARMaceutical Conveyor belt of sickness for profit. Without the PCR test (Somewhat the LFT, although its results are superseded by the PCR) Scamdemics and hence any type of 2020 scenario is simply not possible.

In plenty of articles we have showed an adequate falsification of the PCR test using mainstream, published data sets, whether that be amplification of Nuclease Free Water in the Negative Control, Non Specific Cross Species Amplification of Positive Control Primers, Negative PCR results after bacterial inoculation or Positive PCR for Bacteria that could not be found in culture. After conducting comprehensive Whole Genome and RNA sequencing on the control cultures we also have watertight experimental proof that the PCR test is not measuring what it claims to be measuring.

In hindsight I am probably not shocked, but it seemingly was news to me to discover that not only are Roadside Breath tests not particularly reliable, not only that there is a raft of common food stuffs, diseases and nutritional regimens that create ‘False Positives” but more than that, there is a hive of successful legal activity for wrongful DUI convictions.

( … )

Full article :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/youre-under-a-test

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Jamie Andrews, February 12, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-213481950

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Wanna know how crap the PCR is?

Pfizer have made an AA Battery powered Pocket Sized PCR machine for $30. It tells you in the literature that it tests positive in the presence of Acid pH.

VIDEO :

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Jamie Andrews on PCR and Fakery

Full interview coming

Jeffrey Peel and Jamie Andrews

Jun 30, 2026

VIDEO :

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/jamie-andrews-on-pcr-and-fakery

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What is the PCR really testing for?

A theoretical deep-dive.

Jamie Andrews

Mar 30, 2025

Full article :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for

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PCR and The Impossible Cycle.

Jamie Andrews

May 21, 2026

Full article :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/pcr-and-the-impossible-cycle

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Christine FOIs, June 13, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@christinemasseyfois1/note/c-275594526

Christine FOIs

Christine Massey’s “germ” FOI Newsletter : https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/

He said it’s a fear-based control narrative. No one needed any symptom at all to be diagnosed. The fake “cases” were “confirmed” with fraudulent, impossible-to-validate tests that don’t test for a virus. There is no common denominator whatsoever among these “cases”. Obviously there was no symptom since none were needed and many people weren’t sick at all. And there was no common lab result. Myriad “tests” were employed, with no standardization whatsoever. One could test “positive” at one lab and the exact same sample test “negative” at another.

Furthermore the symptoms that people did have were nothing new and there is no reason at all to look for 1 cause or to group those sick people together as their conditions were varied plus people who test “negative” can have those same exact symptoms. “Covid” was a completely contrived, made-up phenomenon with no connection to reality. You can believe whatever you like, but there is no scientific evidence of any pathogen whatsoever. And yes, hospitals and “care” facilities killed people.

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How a Fraudulent Test Could Be Constructed (Theoretical Mechanism)

by Suavek & KI

Editor’s Note: An AI answers the question of how a PCR test can be faked. Here is one of the most interesting answers it provided :

How a Fraudulent Test Could Be Constructed (Theoretical Mechanism)

To achieve this fraudulent goal, a manufacturer would have to intentionally bypass the genetic detection mechanism entirely.

Designing a Chemo-Sensitive “Switch” (The Fake Primer)

Instead of detecting viral RNA, the manufacturer would design a synthetic, non-standard molecule called an aptamer or a modified enzyme.

The Mechanism: This synthetic molecule would be engineered to change shape or activate only when it binds to a specific toxin (e.g., a heavy metal or chemical pollutant).

The Fraud: Once triggered by the toxin, this artificial switch would release a pre-packaged fluorescent signal or a synthetic viral DNA fragment already hidden inside the test kit, causing the machine to read a “positive viral infection.”

Editor’s note:

I do not believe there is any synthetic DNA fragment that can be unequivocally described as “viral.” However, there are certainly other possibilities. In any case, the state of the art is sufficient to perpetrate such a fraud. Everyday practice confirms this.

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Jamie Andrews, July 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-287297661

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

During 2020 the President of Tanzania PhD Chemist Joseph Magufuli got his official State Laboratories to PCR test random samples.

A Goat, A Papaya and a quail tested PCR positive, a Jackfruit Inconclusive.

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Additional information :

The “Covid” PCR test would be useless even if “Covid” and “viruses” had actually existed. This additional information provides the evidence for this :

The PCR Fraud - External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect “SARS-CoV-2” reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level.

Additional information regarding the following article: The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”–Part 57.

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-pcr-fraud-external-peer-review

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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