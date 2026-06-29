The Arguments for "NO VIRUS"–Part 56. The list of study results refuting the existence of contagion. Supplementary information regarding a previously published list.
To date, not a single study has been presented that could demonstrate the isolation of a virus without first contaminating the sample.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 24, 2026 :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-moment-it-clicks/comment/219223349
[ Editor’s note: Someone on the internet couldn’t imagine how one could get sick without catching a “virus” from someone. Here is the answer.]
They don’t catch those illnesses.
They develop them.
Just as we don’t catch angina or migraine headaches. We develop them.
In selected illnesses, we’ve been told a fake story of contagion. It’s been sought for over a century. Not a single paper confirming the phenomenon of contagion exists.
It’s intriguing, isn’t it?
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Editor’s note: Here is a similar question: “How do diseases spread?”
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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2026 :
https://substack.com/profile/28026013-dr-mike-yeadon/note/c-281326722
They don’t.
Each person develops illness independently.
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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 22, 2026 :
https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-281178026
There are no infectious diseases or contagious illnesses except, perhaps, diseases of the mind.
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The list of studies
Introduction
by Suavek
The list of studies published here comes from the Internet Archive—specifically from articles that were deleted for reasons unknown to me. This information supplements the following article by Dr. Mike Yeadon, as some links there appear to no longer work: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure
“Infection”, and “Transmission”
The assumption that “viruses” exist—as well as the pseudoscience known as “virology”—rests on the premise that the phenomenon of disease transmission actually occurs. This list of studies demonstrates that this is an elaborate lie based not on genuine evidence but on assumptions, and that it is accepted as “proven” within broad segments of society solely through a form of circular, pseudo-logical reasoning and a reliance on authority.
To list the peer-reviewed studies that refute transmission or infection. The list was compiled with the assistance of Jamie, georgie&donny, Aldhissla, (also see Aldhissla’s list on polio here), and dpl003 ( The link dpl no longer works. Most of the study lists were compiled by this author and could still be saved without difficulty at the time ).
The Journal of Infectious Diseases, Vol. 2, No. 2 (Mar. 1, 1905):
- Chapman, 1801: Tried to transmit measles using the blood, tears, the mucus of the nostrils and bronchia, and the eruptive matter in the cuticle without any success.
- Willan, 1809: Inoculated three children with vesicle fluids of measles but without success.
- Albers, 1834: Attempted to infect four children with measles without success. He quoted Alexander Monro, Bourgois, and Spray as also having made unsuccessful inoculations with saliva, tears, and cutaneous scales.
- Themmen, 1817: Tried to infect 5 children with measles. 0/5 children became sick.
Charles Creighton, 1837 (A history of epidemics in Britain). “No proof of the existence of any contagious principles by which it was propagated from one individual to another.”
EH Ackernecht, writing about Anticontagionism between 1821 and 1867 - “That the anticontagionists were usually honest men and in deadly earnest is shown, among other things, by the numerous self-experiments to which they submitted themselves to prove their contentions.” also see “Famous are the plague self-experiments of Clot-Bey, the offers for plague self-experiment by Chervin, Lassis, Costa, Lapis, and Lasserre, and the cholera self-experiments of Fay, Scipio Pinel, Wayrot, and J.L. Guyon. The amazing thing is that almost all of these experiments failed to produce the disease.”
Note on Hospitals by Florence Nightingale, 1858 - “Suffice it to say, that in the ordinary sense of the word, there is no proof, such as would be admitted in any scientific inquiry, that there is any such thing as ‘contagion.” also see “Just as there is no such thing as ‘contagion,’ there is no such thing as inevitable ‘infection.”
Andreas Christian Bull, 1868 - “It does not seem apparent in this small [polio] epidemic that contagion played any role, because the disease occurred here and there in the different places of the district without the possibility of establishing any relation between the various cases or the families of the same.”
Karl-Oskar Medin, 1887 - A Swedish pediatrician who was the first to examine a polio outbreak, concluded that it was an infectious, but not contagious, disease.
Charles Caverly, 1894 - Investigated the first US polio epidemic: ”it is very certain that it was non-contagious.”
Journal of American Medical Association, Volume 72, Number 3, 1919 (or additional link here):
- Warschawsky, 1895 - Injected small pigs and rabbits with blood taken in the eruptive stage. All results were negative.
- Belila, 1896 - Placed warm nasal mucus and saliva from measles patients on the nasal and oral mucous membrane of rabbits, guinea-pigs, cats, mice, dogs and lambs, but without any positive results.
- Josias, 1898 - Rubbed measles secretions over the throat, nose and eyes of several young pigs, but without any effects.
- Geissler, 1903 - Inoculated sheep, swine, goats, dogs and cats in various ways with the bodily fluids from patients with measles; including smearing, spraying, rubbing. All results were negative.
- Pomjalowsky, 1914 - Injected measles blood into guineapigs, rabbits and small pigs. All results were negative.
- Jurgelunas, 1914 - Inoculated blood from patients with measles into suckling pigs and rabbits, but without effect.
Leegaard, 1899 - Was not able to prove a single case of patient-to-patient contagion in a polio outbreak in Norway. “Infantile paralysis is of an infectious, but not of a contagious nature. As a matter of fact no indisputable instance of contagion could be proved.”
Dr. Rodermund, 1901 - From his diary of SmallPox experiments. For 15 years he smeared the pus of smallpox patients on his face and used to go home with his family, play cards at the gentleman’s club and treat other patients and never got sick or saw a single other person get sick.
Walter Reed, 1902 - “Without entering into details, I may say that, in the first place, the Commission saw, with some surprise, what had so often been noted in the literature, that patients in all stages of yellow fever could be cared for by non-immune nurses without danger of contracting the disease. The non-contagious character of yellow fever was, therefore, hardly to be questioned.”
Landsteiner & Popper, 1909 - “Attempts to transmit the disease [polio] to the usual laboratory animals, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, or mice, failed.”
F.E. Batten, (1909) - “Against the infectivity of the disease may be urged, first, the absence of spread of infection in hospital. The cases of poliomyelitis admitted to hospital freely mixed with other cases in the ward without any isolation or disinfection, some 70 children came in contact, but no infection took place. (p. 208, last paragraph)”
The Boston medical and surgical journal, 1909 - An inquiry a 1908 polio outbreak found the following: “A large number of children were in intimate contact with those that were sick, and of these children an insignificant minority developed the disease.” 244 children were in intimate contact with those who were afflicted with polio. Of those 244 children, an “insignificant minority” developed the disease.
Massachusetts State board of health, 1909 - “Poliomyelitis prevailed in epidemic form in Kansas during the summer of 1909 … No method of contagion could be found, and the author does not consider the disease contagious.”
Flexner & Lewis, 1910 - Multiple unsuccessful polio transmission attempts. “Many guinea-pigs and rabbits, one horse, two calves, three goats, three pigs, three sheep, six rats, six mice, six dogs, and four cats have had active virus introduced in the brain but without causing any appreciable effect whatever. These animals have been under observation for many weeks.”
A Washinton, 1911 - “I have not seen any cases of Polio contagion. We put the patients on one side and typhoid cases on the other, and no nurse or mother was infected. If the disease was so contagious, I don’t see why the nurses and mothers would not have been infected.”
J.J. Moren, 1912 - “Monkeys suffering from polio in the same cage with healthy monkeys, do not infect others.”
P. H. Römer, 1913 - “No proofs of the contagiousness of the disease [polio] could be obtained in the great epidemic in New York in 1907, nor in the epidemic in the Steiermark (Furntratt, Potpeschnigg) nor in Pomerania (Peiper).
H. W. Frauenthal, 1914 - “Advocates of the contagion theory were at a loss to account for the fact that spontaneous [polio] transmission among laboratory monkeys was never known to occur ... There is no proof that spontaneous transmission of acute poliomyelitis, without an inoculation wound, can take place. There is no proof that contact contagion takes place. Spontaneous development of the disease among laboratory animals is unknown.”
W.H. Frost, 1916 - “The disease [polio] develops in a such a small proportion of people known to have been intimately associated with acute cases of polio.” ... “The majority of cases of poliomyelitis can not be traced to known contact, either direct or indirect, with any previous case.”
W. L. Holt, 1916 - Investigated an epidemic of polio and found that he was “surprised that I could trace hardly any cases to personal contact with others, there rarely being successive cases.”
Dr. I. D. Rawlings, 1916 - “Any one who has had much experience with poliomyelitis is struck by the infrequency, relatively, of the secondary cases among direct contacts ... there were approximately 1,500 direct contacts, and yet but one possible case occurred among them. Also among the large number of people that came from New York and other infected areas not a single case occurred.”
H. L. Abramson, 1917 - Attempts to induce polio in a monkey by injecting the spinal fluid of 40 polio patients (rather than the ground cord) into the brain failed.
Dold et al. 1917 (Original paper in German from Muenchener Medizinische Wochenschrift 64 ( 1917), bottom of p 143) - Injected healthy people with the nasal secretions taken from one ill person, 1/40 healthy people became ill.
A review of the investigations concerning the etiology of measels, A. W. Sellards
harvard Medical School. Boston, Massachusetts as seen below:
- Jurgelunas, 1914: Tried to produce measles in monkeys using inoculations of the blood and mucus secretions from measles patients as well as by exposing the animals to patients in measles wards. All results were negative.
- Sellards, 1918: Tried to transmit measles to 8 healthy volunteers without a prior history of measles exposure. 0/8 men became sick after multiple failed attempts.
- Sellards and Wenworth, 1918: Inoculated 3 monkeys in various ways, including intensive injections of blood from measles patients. The animals remained well.
- Sellards and Wenworth, 1918: Blood from measles patients was injected simultaneously into 2 men and 2 monkeys. Both men remained symptom-free. One of the two monkeys developed symptoms that were not suggestive of measles.
Milton Rosenau, 1918 - Professor of preventive medicine and hygiene at Harvard, notes that “monkeys have so far never been known to contract the disease [polio] spontaneously, even though they are kept in intimate association with infected monkeys.” Page 341.
Hess & Unger, 1918 - “In three instances the nasal secretion of varicella patients was applied to the nostrils; in three others the tonsillar secretion to the tonsils, and in six, the tonsillar and pharyngeal secretions were transferred to the nose, the pharynx, and the tonsils. In none of these twelve cases was there any reaction whatsoever, either local or systemic.”
Hess & Unger, 1918 - The vesicle fluids from people with chickenpox was injected intravenously into 38 children. 0/38 became sick.
Published in the Journal - American Medical Association, 1919 - Need Of Further Research On The Transmissibility Of Measles And Varicella. “Evidently in our experiments we do not, as we believe, pursue nature’s mode of transmission; either we fail to carry over the virus, or the path of infection is quite different from what it is commonly thought to be.”
Milton J. Rosenau, March 1919 - Conducted 9 separate experiments in a group of 49 healthy men, to prove contagion. In all 9 experiments, 0/49 men became sick after being exposed to sick people or the bodily fluids of sick people.
More information on the Rosenau studies here.
Wahl et al, 1919 - Conducted 3 separate trials on six men attempting to infect them with different strains of Influenza. Not a single person got sick.
Schmidt et al, 1920 (Original paper in German here) - Conducted two controlled experiments, exposing healthy people to the bodily fluids of sick people. Of 196 people exposed to the mucous secretions of sick people, 21 (10.7%) developed colds and three developed grippe (1.5%). In the second group, of the 84 healthy people exposed to mucous secretions of sick people, five developed grippe (5.9%) and four colds (4.7%). Of forty-three controls who had been inoculated with sterile physiological salt solutions eight (18.6%) developed colds. A higher percentage of people got sick after being exposed to saline compared to those being exposed to the “virus”.
Williams et al, 1921 - Tried to experimentally infect 45 healthy men with the common cold and influenza, by exposing them to mucous secretions from sick people. 0/45 became ill.
Mahatma Gandhi, 1921 - “and the poison that accumulates in the system is expelled in the form of small-pox. If this view is correct, then there is absolutely no need to be afraid of small-pox” also see “This has given rise to the superstition that it is a contagious disease, and hence to the attempt to mislead the people into the belief that vaccination is an effective means of preventing it.”
Blanc and Caminopetros, 1922 (original paper in French here) - Material from nine cases of shingles was inoculated into the eyes, cornea, conjunctiva, skin, brain, and spinal cord of a series of animals, including rabbits, mice, sheep, pigeons, monkeys, and a dog. All results were negative.
Robertson & Groves, 1924 - Exposed 100 healthy individuals to the bodily secretions from 16 different people suffering from influenza. 0 people of 100 whom they deliberately tried to infect with Influenza got sick That is because Viruses don’t cause disease.
Bauguess, 1924 - “A careful search of the literature does not reveal a case in which the blood from a patient having measles was injected into the blood stream of another person and produced measles.”
The problem of the etiology of herpes zoster, 1925 - “Many other authors report entirely negative results following the inoculation of herpes zoster material into the sacrified corneas of rabbits: Kraupa (18); Baum (19); LSwenstein (8), Teissier, Gastinel, and Reilly (20) ; Kooy (21) ; Netter and Urbain (22); Bloch and Terris (23); Simon and Scott (24); and Doerr (25). It is evident, therefore, that the results of attempts to inoculate animals with material from cases of herpes zoster must be considered at present to be inconclusive.”
Volney S and Chney M.D., 1928 - A study where it is clearly stated that cold is not infectious.
Dochez et al, 1930 - Attempted to infect 11 men with intranasal influenza. Not a single person got sick. Most strikingly one person got very sick when he accidently found out that is what they were trying to do. His symptoms disappeared when they told him he was misinformed.
L. L. Lumsden, 1935 - “Painstaking efforts were made throughout the studies to obtain all traces of transmission of the disease through personal contact, but it appears that in this outbreak in Louisville evidence of personal association between the cases of poliomyelitis, suggestive of cause and effect, was no more common than that which might have been found if histories had been taken of personal association between cases of broken bones occurring in the city in the same period.”
Thomas Francis Jr et al, 1936 - Gave 23 people influenza via 3 different methods. 0 people got sick.. They gave 2 people already “suffering from colds” the influenza who also did not get sick
Burnet and Lush, 1937 - 200 people given “Melbourne type” Influenza . 0 people showed any symptoms of disease. 200/0.
Lumsden, 1938 - “It is quite usual in small [polio] outbreaks in rural counties for individual cases to develop in separate homes three or for miles apart without there being any evidence of direct or indirect personal contact having operated between persons afflicted.”
L. L Lumsden, 1938 - ”The general and usual epidemiological features of the disease [polio] all appear opposed to the hypothesis that poliomyelitis is a contagious disease spread among human beings by nose-to-nose or any other direct personal contact.”
Burnet and Foley, 1940 - Attempted to experimentally infect 15 university students with influenza. The authors concluded their experiment was a failure.
Thomas Francis Jr, 1940 - Gave 11 people “Epidemic Influenza” 0 people got sick. That is because viruses don’t cause disease.
John Toomey, 1941 - A veteran polio researcher: “no animal gets the disease from another, no matter how intimately exposed.”
A. R. Kendall, 1945 - “The epidemiological facts of poliomyelitis are these: … (2) A majority of cases of clinically diagnosable poliomyelitis (polioparalysis) occur sporadically, with no history of contact with previous cases. (3) Two cases of polioparalysis in one family are unusual, even though no precautions are taken to prevent cross infection. (4) Clinically diagnosable cases of poliomyelitis (polioparalysis) show little tendency to spread, even in schools or other places of public gathering. (5) Incidence of polioparalysis is no greater among doctors and nurses, in intimate contact with acute cases than it is among the civil population, even though the former are exposed freely to infection.” […] “Polioparalysis is not contagious.”
E. B. Shaw & H. E. Thelander, 1949 - “The epidemiology of the disease [polio] remains obscure. There has been a tendency to depart from an early theory that the disease spreads by means of direct contact.”
Albert Sabin, 1951 (inventor of the polio vaccine). “There is no evidence for the transmission of poliomyelitis by droplet nuclei.”
Archibald L. Hoyne, 1951 (alternative link here) - “However, in the Cook County Contagious Disease Hospital where the latter procedure has not been used there has never been a doctor, intern, nurse or any other member of the personnel who contracted poliomyelitis within a period of at least thirty-five years, nor has any patient ever developed poliomyelitis after admission to the hospital.”
Ralph R. Scobey, 1951 - ”Although poliomyelitis is legally a contagious disease, which implies that it is caused by a germ or virus, every attempt has failed conclusively to prove this mandatory requirement of the public health law.” Professor of clinical pediatrics and president of the Poliomyelitis Research Institute, Syracuse, N.Y.
Ralph R. Scobey, 1952 - “In addition to the failure to prove contagiousness of human poliomyelitis, it has likewise been impossible to prove contagiousness of poliomyelitis in experimental animals.”
Douglas Gordon et al, 1975 - This study gave 10 people English type Influenza and 10 people a placebo. The study was negative. Most telling is they admit that mild symptoms were seen in the placebo group, proving that the inoculation methods cause them.
Beare et al 1980 (refer to reference 6 in the linked paper). Quote from John J Cannell, 2008 as follows - “An eighth conundrum – one not addressed by Hope-Simpson – is the surprising percentage of seronegative volunteers who either escape infection or develop only minor illness after being experimentally inoculated with a novel influenza virus.”
Nancy Padian, 1996 - A study which followed 176 discordant couples (1 HIV positive and the other negative) for 10 years. These couples regularly slept together and had unprotected sex. There were no HIV transmissions from the positive partner to the negative partner during the entirety of the study.
John Treanor et al, 1999 - Gave 108 people Influenza A. Only 35% recorded mild symptoms such as stuffy nose. Unfortunately 35% of the placebo control group also developed mild symptoms proving the methods of inoculation are causing them.
Bridges et al, 2003 - “Our review found no human experimental studies published in the English-language literature delineating person-to-person transmission of influenza... Thus, most information on human-to-human transmission of influenza comes from studies of human inoculation with influenza virus and observational studies.”
The Virology Journal, 2008 - ”There were five attempts to demonstrate sick-to-well influenza transmission in the desperate days following the pandemic [1918 flu] and all were ’singularly fruitless’ … all five studies failed to support sick-to-well transmission, in spite of having numerous acutely ill influenza patients, in various stages of their illness, carefully cough, spit, and breathe on a combined total of >150 well patients.”
Public Health Reports, 2010 - ”It seemed that what was acknowledged to be one of the most contagious of communicable diseases [1918 flu] could not be transferred under experimental conditions.”
Jasmin S Kutter, 2018, - Our observations underscore the urgent need for new knowledge on respiratory virus transmission routes and the implementation of this knowledge in infection control guidelines to advance intervention strategies for currently circulating and newly emerging viruses and to improve public health.
- There is a substantial lack of (experimental) evidence on the transmission routes of PIV (types 1–4) and HMPV.
- Extensive human rhinovirus transmission experiments have not led to a widely accepted view on the transmission route [35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40].
- However, until today, results on the relative importance of droplet and aerosol transmission of influenza viruses stay inconclusive and hence, there are many reviews intensively discussing this issue [10, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50].
- Despite this, the relative importance of transmission routes of respiratory viruses is still unclear, depending on the heterogeneity of many factors like the environment (e.g. temperature and humidity), pathogen and host [5, 19].
Jonathan Van Tam, 2020 - Conducted these human trials of Flu A in 2013. 52 people were intentionally given “Flu A” and made to live in controlled conditions with 75 people. 0 people sick. 0 PCR positive.
J.S. Kutter, 2021 - “Besides nasal discharge, no other signs of illness were observed in the A/H1N1 virus-positive donor and indirect recipient animals.” The animals were subsequently euthanized after the animals experienced what the scientist describe as having breathing difficulties (no further details were given to describe their condition). *Refer to Note 1.
Ben Killingley, 2022 - Gave 36 people what he considered to be purified Covid Virus Intranasally. The Results: Nobody got sick. *Refer to Note 2.
Notes
*Note 1 - Jasmin Kutter, 2021:
From the Results section: “Throat and nasal swabs were collected from the donor and indirect recipient animals on alternating days.” This on its own can lead to nasal discharge which is the only “sign of illness” that was noted in this study.
*Note 2 - Ben Killingley, 2022:
See the video explanation by Jamie here.
Ben Killingley also conducted a study in the early 2010’s in which he had inoculated people in a room with 75 others some wearing masks others as a control. Not a single person even tested PCR positive. Some links to his previous studies include a 2011, 2019 and a 2020 study.
It is assumed that his latest, 2022 study, is a follow up to cover the findings of his previous findings. Some additional notes on the study referenced include:
- They gave 10 people the potent nephrotoxin Remdisivir.
- They measure sickness by means of a PCR test which isn’t indicative of disease because it can tests positive with “asymptomatic” cases as well.
- Even if you say that a runny nose after swabbing is Covid. A 50% outcome to a direct challenge of something is a negative result. It doesn’t suggest causation which would need to be at least 90%.
- The very methods of inoculation used during the study could cause the nasal congestion/discharge (which is their measure of whether someone is sick or not). This has been shown in previous studies.
- Lastly nobody was given “regeneron” because nobody got “sick”.
*Note 3 - Dr Robert Willner, 1994:
December 7th 1994 Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Greensboro, N.C., Dr Willner (a medical doctor of 40 years experience) an outspoken whistleblower of the AIDS hoax. In front of a gathering of about 30 alternative-medicine practitioners and several journalists, Willner stuck a needle in the finger of Andres, 27, a Fort Lauderdale student who says he has tested positive for HIV. Then, wincing, the 65-year-old doctor stuck himself. In 1993, Dr. Willner stunned Spain by inoculating himself with the blood of Pedro Tocino, an HIV positive hemophiliac. This demonstration of devotion to the truth and the Hippocratic Oath he took, nearly 40 years before, was reported on the front page of every major newspaper in Spain. His appearance on Spain’s most popular television show envoked a 4 to 1 response by the viewing audience in favor of his position against the “AIDS hypothesis.” When asked why he would put his life on the line to make a point, Dr. Willner replied: “I do this to put a stop to the greatest murderous fraud in medical history. By injecting myself with HIV positive blood, I am proving the point as Dr. Walter Reed did to prove the truth about yellow fever. In this way it is my hope to expose the truth about HIV in the interest of all mankind.” He tested negative multiple times. He died of a Heart attack 4 months later 15th April 1995 (yeh right, funny how these naysayers all die suddenly. Link to the presentation here.
The absurd pseudo-evidence for "transmission"
This includes, among other things, injections of fluids into the brains and lungs of animals. The compilation is largely the work of Joe Hendry; specifically, it comprises the following studies:
Louis Pasteur, 1881 - For rabies, tried to demonstrate transmission by injecting diseased brain tissue “directly onto the surface of the brain of a healthy dog through a hole drilled into its skull.”
Simon Flexner and Paul A. Lewis, 1910 - Spinal cords from deceased children were ground up and emulsified to be injected into the brains of monkeys. Study explained in detail here.
John F. Anderson and Joseph Goldberger, 1911 - Injected blood from a measles patient directly into the heart and brains of monkeys.
Carl Tenbroeck, 1918 - A mixture of ground up rat’s livers, spleens, kidneys,
testicles, lungs, hearts, and brains was injected into the brains of other rats.
Claus W. Jungeblut, 1931 - Ground up monkey spinal cord was injected into the brains of other monkeys.
Wilson Smith, 1933 - “The infected animal is killed when showing symptoms, often at the beginning of the second temperature rise. The turbinates are scraped out, ground up with sand, and emulsified in about 20 c.cm. of equal parts of broth and saline. The emulsion is lightly centrifuged, and about 1 c.cm. of the supernatant fluid is dropped into the nostrils of another ferret.”
Thomas Francis and Jr, T. P. Magill, 1935 - Ground up ferret lung tissue was injected into the brains of rabbits.
Ann G. Kuttner and T’sun T’ung, 1935 - Ground up kidney and brain of a guinea pig was injected into the brain of another guinea pig.
Erich Traub. April 01 1936 - Ground up mouse brain was injected into the brains of guinea pigs.
Albert B. Sabin and Peter K. Olitsky, 1937 - Ground up mouse brain was injected into the brains of other mice.
G. John Buddingh, 1938 - Ground up chick embryo was injected into the brains 2 or 3 day old chicks.
Gilbert Dalldorf, 1939 - Ground up ferret spleens was injected into the brains of mice.
Claus W. Jungeblut et al, 1942 - Ground up brain or spinal cord of paralyzed mice was injected into the brains of 13 monkeys.
Henry Pinkerton and Vicente Moragues, 1942 - Ground up brain tissue from dying mice was injected into the brains of pigeons.
C. Kling et al, 1942 - Injected sewage sludge into the brains and abdomen of monkeys. This convinced him that he had isolated a virus and proven that the sewer is a vehicle for polio transmission.
D.M. Horstmann, 1944 - Allegedly “proved” that the feces of polio patients contained “poliovirus” by injecting fecal samples into monkeys’ brains and spines.
Joseph E. Smadel et al, 1945 - Ground up pigeon spleen was injected into the brains of mice.
F. Sargent Cheever et al, 1949 - Ground up mouse brain was injected into the brains of rats and hamsters.
Isolation
To date, not a single study has been presented that could demonstrate the isolation of a virus without first contaminating the sample. You can find the supporting evidence here:
John F Enders, 1954 - Under other agents isolated during the study. “A second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells. The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished with confidence from the viruses isolated from measles.” It is highlighted here. Refer to the video explanation here.
It is further discussed in the paper that “While there is no ground for concluding that the factors in vivo (in the body) are the same as those which underlie the formation of giant cells and the nuclear disturbances in vitro (outside a living organism), the appearance of these phenomena in cultured cells is consistent with the properties that a priori might be associated with the virus of measles.”
Rustigian et al, 1955 - This paper is described in an article by Viroliegy here (look under Rustigain in the article).
Cohen et al, 1955 - This paper is also described in the same article by Viroliegy here (look under Cohen in the article).
Bech and von Magnus, 1959 - This paper is also described in the same article by Viroliegy here (look under Von Magnus in the article).
F Rapp et al, 1959 - This paper is described in a video by Spacebusters here. Most noteworthy is “Monkey kidney cells, however, are unsuitable for the investigations of the type reported here; Peebles et al. and Ruckle showed that monkeys, and cell cultures derived from them, are often infected with an agent serologically indistinguishable from human measles virus, which causes cytopathic changes in monkey kidney cell cultures almost identical with those caused by human measles virus.”
Carl J. O’Hara et al, 1988 - The study demonstrated “HIV” particles in 18 out of 20 (90% of) AIDS-related lymph node enlargements but also in 13 out of 15 (88% of) non-AIDS-related enlargements. Which means that particles claimed to be HIV virions are non-specific since identical particles can be found in the majority of patients with enlarged lymph nodes not attributed to AIDS, and at no risk for developing AIDS. Refer to @Aldhissla45’s tweet here.
P Gluschankof et al, 1997 - This paper described in a video here with additional notes by Jamie here.
Julian W. Bess Jr., 1997 - This paper described in a video here with additional notes by Jamie here.
C.A. Cassol, 2020 - This paper is described by Andrew Kaufman here as well as by Thomas Cowan here.
“Unofficially” we can also add the Lanka 3 phase control experiment that can be seen here or searched for it here.
A further indication of the isolation procedure fallacy is shown in a study during which the CPE becomes more well defined with the addition of specific substances. The study is as follows:
Leon Caly et al, 2020 - “Following several failures to recover virions with the characteristic fringes of surface spike proteins, it was found that adding trypsin to the cell culture medium immediately improved virion morphology.” See a video explanation here.
Further information :
May 5, 2022:
U.S. CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry confirmed that a search of their records failed to find any that describe anyone on Earth finding an alleged “avian influenza virus” in the bodily fluids of any diseased diseased host (animal or human) and purifying “it”… which is necessary so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments. This can be viewed here.
May 20, 2022:
Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “avian influenza virus” having been found and purified from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of any diseased “host” on the planet (in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments) by anyone, anywhere, ever.
Insanely, they insist that:
“Viruses” are in hosts despite their utter inability to find them there,.
It’s necessary to “grow them” in non-host cells (as if “they” would grow better there than they allegedly grew in the diseased host lol).
They pretend that mixing complex substances together results in purification.
This can be viewed here.
December 20, 2021:
Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “virus” having been purified from a sample taken from any diseased human on Earth, by anyone, ever, period. To be viewed here.
March 11, 2022:
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry respond to a FOIA request for all studies / reports in their possession, custody or control describing the purification of any “virus” addressed by any “vaccine” on either their childhood or adult U.S. “immunization” schedule, directly from a sample taken from any diseased “host” on Earth where the sample was not first combined with any other source of genetic material. CDC/ATSDR provided 5 studies on “rotavirus” (thereby admitting they have no records for any other alleged viruses). None of these 5 studies actually describe isolation/purification of a “rotavirus” from a human.
Request, response, studies to be viewed here.
March 8, 2023:
Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s “Ground zero” in Europe - Three years ago the Western World came to a standstill. The official Covid-19 narrative depicted a strange suddenly-super-spreading, deadlier-than-flu virus hailing from China that landed in Northern Italy.
On February 20, 2020 the first alleged case of Covid-19 was discovered in the West in the Lombardy town of Codogno, Italy. Later that day the Italian government reported their first “Covid-19 death.”
Dramatic media reports emerging from Northern Italy were hammered into and onto the Western psyche giving the impression there was a mysterious “super spreading” and “super lethal” novel virus galloping across the region infecting and killing scores of people.
Read the rest of the report here.
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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 27, 2026 :
https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5202
Posted originally in November 2025. Still valid imo.
[ A screenshot added to the post : ]
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Afterword
Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2024 :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure/comment/59804032
Dear reader, please note that we are told that the viruses that cause acute respiratory illnesses like the common cold & a group called “influenza-like illnesses” (ILI) are supposedly extraordinarily easy to transmit.
Remember the two metre separation rule? Though this has officially been admitted that there is no scientific or empirical basis for it. We were made to queue up outside shops in all weathers.
Recall the installation of Perspex screens in many shops? Surely almost everyone looked at these and thought “How in the world could this prevent an airborne infection?”. Of course it wouldn’t, though this isn’t how these illnesses develop in the first place. They’re not infectious in nature nor are they contagious.
Remember the masking obligation? You do realise that they could even theoretically only have been effective if they filtered the air you breathe in as well as which you exhale? And either the mesh size is huge, so it won’t filter supposedly tiny particles, or the mesh size is very small indeed, so it simply offers an extreme resistance to airflow and you’d suffocate. The air you breathe in & out while wearing such a mask entirely bypasses the mask fabric itself.
Remember the masking obligation? You do realise that they could even theoretically only have been effective if they filtered the air you breathe in as well as which you exhale? And either the mesh size is huge, so it won’t filter supposedly tiny particles, or the mesh size is very small indeed, so it simply offers an extreme resistance to airflow and you’d suffocate. The air you breathe in & out while wearing such a mask entirely bypasses the mask fabric itself.
Remember “If the masks are good enough for surgeons….”? Did you talk to any surgeons? They don’t wear masks, but splashguards. These prevent them dropping anything into the surgical field. More importantly, they prevent anything from the patient directly squirting into the surgeon’s mouth, nose and eyes, things like blood, pus & bone fragments.
I added these reminders because none of them work or were even intended to work. Their intention was to maintain fear and to force compliance with absurd charades, to teach you that resistance is useless. The authorities didn’t much need to enforce these “guidelines” because the public did it for them.
Yet again, we were given to understand that acute respiratory illnesses & especially “covid19” was extremely contagious. This means, very easy to become infected.
With that backdrop, it ought immediately to strike the critical reader that investigators have tried scores of times to demonstrate, thereafter to characterise, transmission or contagion of symptoms. They’ve tried and failed. Not once, but scores of times. This is extraordinary. If the narrative is true, the hardest thing would be to prevent almost everyone from acquiring the infection.
There are some studies where the investigators claim to have succeeded in demonstrating transmission. In all cases I’ve looked at, they’ve often used a PCR-based diagnostic, which isn’t a valid way to go about it & why would they even need to adopt complicated endpoints? Simply observe whether or not the “recipients” developed symptoms of a cold or the ILI.
The commonplace weakness I’ve seen involves leaving out controls. Controls replicate every part of the study, except they’re not inoculated/challenged with potentially infected material. How any study got past peer review while lacking controls is beyond me. Best practice involves not only incorporating controls, but having a neutral third party to prepare the innoculum and blank controls for that, and code the challenge material employed. That way, both the subjects and the investigators are “blind” to which subject got what challenge. If you know you’ve extensibly been infected, or the converse, the likelihood of distortion of the entire study is both high and unevaluable.
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Related articles :
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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/virus-lie-contagion-lie-vaccine-lie
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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :
Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/
( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )
The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :
https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel
A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :
Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com
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Source :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph
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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :
Source :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock
Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline
Best
Mike
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DEAR FRIENDS,
The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack
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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :
Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.
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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,
Mike & Suavek
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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.
You can either do something against or for something :
Fraud Prevention Hotline is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amazingly there is enough evidence from here to the moon that supports everything you have been saying,
yet the majority still believe the lies !!!
Personally I am convinced that one day the majority will say, how did we let this happen ???
My answer would be, because the majority was not willing to look, listen or learn anything that they thought they already knew !!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨🐒🧪 Just in...
Scientists today announced what they are calling the "first scientifically replicable transmission study" of a novel coronavirus:
We now cross live to our field correspondent, Peter Clueless, reporting from Missing Virus Labs.
🎤 Peter Clueless:
"Thank you, Jim. As you can see behind me, a monkey has been firmly strapped to the operating table while surgeons prepare to drill a hole through its skull."
🎙️ Jim:
"Good heavens, Peter... why on earth are they doing that?"
🎤 Peter:
"Well, Jim, the team is about to inject a mysterious cocktail of chemicals, antibiotics, fetal bovine serum, cell debris, and laboratory culture medium directly into the monkey's brain."
🎙️ Jim:
"So... just to clarify... is that how natural transmission works?"
🎤 Peter:
"According to the researchers, Jim, it's the closest thing they could think of."
🎙️ Jim:
"I see... And remind our viewers again—when was the last time you caught a respiratory illness because someone drilled a hole into your skull and injected laboratory sludge into your frontal lobe?"
🎤 Peter:
"Not once, Jim. I would like to remind our viewers that the ethics committee assures us the monkey didn't volunteer for this."
🎙️ Jim:
"Fascinating. Have they considered exposing the animal by ordinary day-to-day contact?"
🎤 Peter:
"They did, Jim... but it's never worked, so that wasn't considered sufficiently persuasive for the grant reviewers."
🎙️ Jim:
"I see. Any word on what they'll try next?"
🎤 Peter:
"Early reports suggest the follow-up study will investigate whether paper cuts to the gonads can naturally transmit influenza after researchers inject concentrated laboratory soup directly into them with a pneumatic nail gun."
🎙️ Jim:
"Groundbreaking stuff. Please keep us updated as incredulity continues to take a back seat to the science."
🎤 Peter:
"Will do, Jim. Researchers here remain optimistic that, with enough drilling, injecting, and creative interpretation, they'll eventually recreate what they describe as a "perfectly natural infection."
📺 This has been Breaking News from Missing Virus Labs... where every experiment begins without an independent variable and with the full knowledge that our transmission studies bear no resemblance whatsoever to how natural exposure is reported to occur. 😂📺🧪