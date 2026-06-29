Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 24, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-moment-it-clicks/comment/219223349

[ Editor’s note: Someone on the internet couldn’t imagine how one could get sick without catching a “virus” from someone. Here is the answer.]

Dr Mike Yeadon

They don’t catch those illnesses.

They develop them.

Just as we don’t catch angina or migraine headaches. We develop them.

In selected illnesses, we’ve been told a fake story of contagion. It’s been sought for over a century. Not a single paper confirming the phenomenon of contagion exists.

It’s intriguing, isn’t it?

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Editor’s note: Here is a similar question: “How do diseases spread?”

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/profile/28026013-dr-mike-yeadon/note/c-281326722

Dr Mike Yeadon

They don’t.

Each person develops illness independently.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-281178026

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

There are no infectious diseases or contagious illnesses except, perhaps, diseases of the mind.

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The list of studies

Introduction

by Suavek

The list of studies published here comes from the Internet Archive—specifically from articles that were deleted for reasons unknown to me. This information supplements the following article by Dr. Mike Yeadon, as some links there appear to no longer work: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

“Infection”, and “Transmission”

The assumption that “viruses” exist—as well as the pseudoscience known as “virology”—rests on the premise that the phenomenon of disease transmission actually occurs. This list of studies demonstrates that this is an elaborate lie based not on genuine evidence but on assumptions, and that it is accepted as “proven” within broad segments of society solely through a form of circular, pseudo-logical reasoning and a reliance on authority.

To list the peer-reviewed studies that refute transmission or infection. The list was compiled with the assistance of Jamie, georgie&donny, Aldhissla, (also see Aldhissla’s list on polio here), and dpl003 ( The link dpl no longer works. Most of the study lists were compiled by this author and could still be saved without difficulty at the time ).

Notes

*Note 1 - Jasmin Kutter, 2021:

From the Results section: “Throat and nasal swabs were collected from the donor and indirect recipient animals on alternating days.” This on its own can lead to nasal discharge which is the only “sign of illness” that was noted in this study.

*Note 2 - Ben Killingley, 2022:

See the video explanation by Jamie here.

Ben Killingley also conducted a study in the early 2010’s in which he had inoculated people in a room with 75 others some wearing masks others as a control. Not a single person even tested PCR positive. Some links to his previous studies include a 2011, 2019 and a 2020 study. It is assumed that his latest, 2022 study, is a follow up to cover the findings of his previous findings. Some additional notes on the study referenced include: - They gave 10 people the potent nephrotoxin Remdisivir. - They measure sickness by means of a PCR test which isn’t indicative of disease because it can tests positive with “asymptomatic” cases as well. - Even if you say that a runny nose after swabbing is Covid. A 50% outcome to a direct challenge of something is a negative result. It doesn’t suggest causation which would need to be at least 90%. - The very methods of inoculation used during the study could cause the nasal congestion/discharge (which is their measure of whether someone is sick or not). This has been shown in previous studies. - Lastly nobody was given “regeneron” because nobody got “sick”.

*Note 3 - Dr Robert Willner, 1994:

December 7th 1994 Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Greensboro, N.C., Dr Willner (a medical doctor of 40 years experience) an outspoken whistleblower of the AIDS hoax. In front of a gathering of about 30 alternative-medicine practitioners and several journalists, Willner stuck a needle in the finger of Andres, 27, a Fort Lauderdale student who says he has tested positive for HIV. Then, wincing, the 65-year-old doctor stuck himself. In 1993, Dr. Willner stunned Spain by inoculating himself with the blood of Pedro Tocino, an HIV positive hemophiliac. This demonstration of devotion to the truth and the Hippocratic Oath he took, nearly 40 years before, was reported on the front page of every major newspaper in Spain. His appearance on Spain’s most popular television show envoked a 4 to 1 response by the viewing audience in favor of his position against the “AIDS hypothesis.” When asked why he would put his life on the line to make a point, Dr. Willner replied: “I do this to put a stop to the greatest murderous fraud in medical history. By injecting myself with HIV positive blood, I am proving the point as Dr. Walter Reed did to prove the truth about yellow fever. In this way it is my hope to expose the truth about HIV in the interest of all mankind.” He tested negative multiple times. He died of a Heart attack 4 months later 15th April 1995 (yeh right, funny how these naysayers all die suddenly. Link to the presentation here.

The absurd pseudo-evidence for "transmission"

This includes, among other things, injections of fluids into the brains and lungs of animals. The compilation is largely the work of Joe Hendry; specifically, it comprises the following studies:

Isolation

To date, not a single study has been presented that could demonstrate the isolation of a virus without first contaminating the sample. You can find the supporting evidence here:

John F Enders, 1954 - Under other agents isolated during the study. “A second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells. The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished with confidence from the viruses isolated from measles.” It is highlighted here. Refer to the video explanation here.

It is further discussed in the paper that “While there is no ground for concluding that the factors in vivo (in the body) are the same as those which underlie the formation of giant cells and the nuclear disturbances in vitro (outside a living organism), the appearance of these phenomena in cultured cells is consistent with the properties that a priori might be associated with the virus of measles.”

Rustigian et al, 1955 - This paper is described in an article by Viroliegy here (look under Rustigain in the article).

Cohen et al, 1955 - This paper is also described in the same article by Viroliegy here (look under Cohen in the article).

Bech and von Magnus, 1959 - This paper is also described in the same article by Viroliegy here (look under Von Magnus in the article).

F Rapp et al, 1959 - This paper is described in a video by Spacebusters here. Most noteworthy is “Monkey kidney cells, however, are unsuitable for the investigations of the type reported here; Peebles et al. and Ruckle showed that monkeys, and cell cultures derived from them, are often infected with an agent serologically indistinguishable from human measles virus, which causes cytopathic changes in monkey kidney cell cultures almost identical with those caused by human measles virus.”

“Unofficially” we can also add the Lanka 3 phase control experiment that can be seen here or searched for it here.

A further indication of the isolation procedure fallacy is shown in a study during which the CPE becomes more well defined with the addition of specific substances. The study is as follows:

Leon Caly et al, 2020 - “Following several failures to recover virions with the characteristic fringes of surface spike proteins, it was found that adding trypsin to the cell culture medium immediately improved virion morphology.” See a video explanation here.

Further information :

May 5, 2022:

U.S. CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry confirmed that a search of their records failed to find any that describe anyone on Earth finding an alleged “avian influenza virus” in the bodily fluids of any diseased diseased host (animal or human) and purifying “it”… which is necessary so that “it” could be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments. This can be viewed here.

May 20, 2022:

Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “ avian influenza virus ” having been found and purified from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of any diseased “host” on the planet (in order for “it” to be sequenced, characterized and studied with controlled experiments) by anyone, anywhere, ever.

Insanely, they insist that: “Viruses” are in hosts despite their utter inability to find them there,. It’s necessary to “grow them” in non-host cells (as if “they” would grow better there than they allegedly grew in the diseased host lol). They pretend that mixing complex substances together results in purification. This can be viewed here.

December 20, 2021:

Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that they have no record of any alleged “virus” having been purified from a sample taken from any disease d human on Earth, by anyone, ever, period. To be viewed here.

March 11, 2022:

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry respond to a FOIA request for all studies / reports in their possession, custody or control describing the purification of any “virus” addressed by any “vaccine” on either their childhood or adult U.S. “immunization” schedule , directly from a sample taken from any diseased “host” on Earth where the sample was not first combined with any other source of genetic material. CDC/ATSDR provided 5 studies on “rotavirus” (thereby admitting they have no records for any other alleged viruses). None of these 5 studies actually describe isolation/purification of a “rotavirus” from a human.

Request, response, studies to be viewed here.

March 8, 2023:

Italy 2020: Inside Covid’s “Ground zero” in Europe - Three years ago the Western World came to a standstill. The official Covid-19 narrative depicted a strange suddenly-super-spreading, deadlier-than-flu virus hailing from China that landed in Northern Italy. On February 20, 2020 the first alleged case of Covid-19 was discovered in the West in the Lombardy town of Codogno, Italy. Later that day the Italian government reported their first “Covid-19 death.” Dramatic media reports emerging from Northern Italy were hammered into and onto the Western psyche giving the impression there was a mysterious “super spreading” and “super lethal” novel virus galloping across the region infecting and killing scores of people. Read the rest of the report here.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 27, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5202

Posted originally in November 2025. Still valid imo.

[ A screenshot added to the post : ]

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Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure/comment/59804032

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dear reader, please note that we are told that the viruses that cause acute respiratory illnesses like the common cold & a group called “influenza-like illnesses” (ILI) are supposedly extraordinarily easy to transmit.

Remember the two metre separation rule? Though this has officially been admitted that there is no scientific or empirical basis for it. We were made to queue up outside shops in all weathers.

Recall the installation of Perspex screens in many shops? Surely almost everyone looked at these and thought “How in the world could this prevent an airborne infection?”. Of course it wouldn’t, though this isn’t how these illnesses develop in the first place. They’re not infectious in nature nor are they contagious.

Remember the masking obligation? You do realise that they could even theoretically only have been effective if they filtered the air you breathe in as well as which you exhale? And either the mesh size is huge, so it won’t filter supposedly tiny particles, or the mesh size is very small indeed, so it simply offers an extreme resistance to airflow and you’d suffocate. The air you breathe in & out while wearing such a mask entirely bypasses the mask fabric itself.

Remember the masking obligation? You do realise that they could even theoretically only have been effective if they filtered the air you breathe in as well as which you exhale? And either the mesh size is huge, so it won’t filter supposedly tiny particles, or the mesh size is very small indeed, so it simply offers an extreme resistance to airflow and you’d suffocate. The air you breathe in & out while wearing such a mask entirely bypasses the mask fabric itself.

Remember “If the masks are good enough for surgeons….”? Did you talk to any surgeons? They don’t wear masks, but splashguards. These prevent them dropping anything into the surgical field. More importantly, they prevent anything from the patient directly squirting into the surgeon’s mouth, nose and eyes, things like blood, pus & bone fragments.

I added these reminders because none of them work or were even intended to work. Their intention was to maintain fear and to force compliance with absurd charades, to teach you that resistance is useless. The authorities didn’t much need to enforce these “guidelines” because the public did it for them.

Yet again, we were given to understand that acute respiratory illnesses & especially “covid19” was extremely contagious. This means, very easy to become infected.

With that backdrop, it ought immediately to strike the critical reader that investigators have tried scores of times to demonstrate, thereafter to characterise, transmission or contagion of symptoms. They’ve tried and failed. Not once, but scores of times. This is extraordinary. If the narrative is true, the hardest thing would be to prevent almost everyone from acquiring the infection.

There are some studies where the investigators claim to have succeeded in demonstrating transmission. In all cases I’ve looked at, they’ve often used a PCR-based diagnostic, which isn’t a valid way to go about it & why would they even need to adopt complicated endpoints? Simply observe whether or not the “recipients” developed symptoms of a cold or the ILI.

The commonplace weakness I’ve seen involves leaving out controls. Controls replicate every part of the study, except they’re not inoculated/challenged with potentially infected material. How any study got past peer review while lacking controls is beyond me. Best practice involves not only incorporating controls, but having a neutral third party to prepare the innoculum and blank controls for that, and code the challenge material employed. That way, both the subjects and the investigators are “blind” to which subject got what challenge. If you know you’ve extensibly been infected, or the converse, the likelihood of distortion of the entire study is both high and unevaluable.

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Related articles :

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/virus-lie-contagion-lie-vaccine-lie

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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