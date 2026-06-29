Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

Amazingly there is enough evidence from here to the moon that supports everything you have been saying,

yet the majority still believe the lies !!!

Personally I am convinced that one day the majority will say, how did we let this happen ???

My answer would be, because the majority was not willing to look, listen or learn anything that they thought they already knew !!!

Reply
Share
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2h

BREAKING NEWS 🚨🐒🧪 Just in...

Scientists today announced what they are calling the "first scientifically replicable transmission study" of a novel coronavirus:

We now cross live to our field correspondent, Peter Clueless, reporting from Missing Virus Labs.

🎤 Peter Clueless:

"Thank you, Jim. As you can see behind me, a monkey has been firmly strapped to the operating table while surgeons prepare to drill a hole through its skull."

🎙️ Jim:

"Good heavens, Peter... why on earth are they doing that?"

🎤 Peter:

"Well, Jim, the team is about to inject a mysterious cocktail of chemicals, antibiotics, fetal bovine serum, cell debris, and laboratory culture medium directly into the monkey's brain."

🎙️ Jim:

"So... just to clarify... is that how natural transmission works?"

🎤 Peter:

"According to the researchers, Jim, it's the closest thing they could think of."

🎙️ Jim:

"I see... And remind our viewers again—when was the last time you caught a respiratory illness because someone drilled a hole into your skull and injected laboratory sludge into your frontal lobe?"

🎤 Peter:

"Not once, Jim. I would like to remind our viewers that the ethics committee assures us the monkey didn't volunteer for this."

🎙️ Jim:

"Fascinating. Have they considered exposing the animal by ordinary day-to-day contact?"

🎤 Peter:

"They did, Jim... but it's never worked, so that wasn't considered sufficiently persuasive for the grant reviewers."

🎙️ Jim:

"I see. Any word on what they'll try next?"

🎤 Peter:

"Early reports suggest the follow-up study will investigate whether paper cuts to the gonads can naturally transmit influenza after researchers inject concentrated laboratory soup directly into them with a pneumatic nail gun."

🎙️ Jim:

"Groundbreaking stuff. Please keep us updated as incredulity continues to take a back seat to the science."

🎤 Peter:

"Will do, Jim. Researchers here remain optimistic that, with enough drilling, injecting, and creative interpretation, they'll eventually recreate what they describe as a "perfectly natural infection."

📺 This has been Breaking News from Missing Virus Labs... where every experiment begins without an independent variable and with the full knowledge that our transmission studies bear no resemblance whatsoever to how natural exposure is reported to occur. 😂📺🧪

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture