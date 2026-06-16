Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 15, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5137

This post provides several examples of where poisons caused illnesses which were deliberately misattributed to various non existent “viruses”.



This ties in well with Suavek’s recent article in which he interacted with an AI system which presented up to 30 analogous examples (of how poisoning can cause illnesses strikingly similar to claimed “viral illnesses”.



Is the pattern clear enough for you yet?



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Laura Mueller, June 14, 2026 :

https://substack.com/profile/165378598-laura-mueller/note/c-276307295

Laura Mueller

@health4humanity

Warning: This comment offers no trust. Only accountability, appropriate justice, and protective laws with liability, oversight, and funded enforcement might establish a basis to rebuild trust.

Historically in the 19th through 21st centuries, the practice of corporations and government is to hire compromised, incompetent, and inexperienced medical personnel to cover up their poisoning of a populace by pretending the damage was a naturally-occurring infection. One ongoing 50-year example is DRC, Uganda and Kenya with the “Ebola” psyop to cover up heavy metal poisoning from surface gold mining. The people are rebelling and ejecting W.H.O. personnel from their villages.

Acute or chronic mass poisonings historically covered up or misdiagnosed as “infectious diseases” include:

Infected Blood Scandal (UK/Global): Thousands of hemophiliacs were infected with HIV and Hepatitis C via contaminated clotting factor. Governments and pharmaceutical companies covered up the tainted supply for years, attributing widespread illness and death to the natural progression of their blood disorders.

Minamata Disease (Japan): Chisso Corporation discharged methylmercury into Minamata Bay. Local authorities initially claimed the resulting neurological devastation was a newly discovered, mysterious infectious disease or hereditary contagion before acknowledging it as industrial poisoning.

Iraqi Mercury Poisoning (Iraq): In 1971, thousands were hospitalized or died after consuming wheat treated with a methylmercury fungicide. The Iraqi government initially attempted to cover up the crisis and blamed the symptoms—diarrhea, vomiting, and nervous system failure—on an infectious epidemic.

Bhopal Disaster (India): Following the 1984 Union Carbide gas leak, early government and corporate statements minimized the scale of toxic exposure. They attributed the massive spike in respiratory failure, miscarriages, and sudden deaths to “mass hysteria” or pre-existing respiratory infections.

The “Phossy Jaw” Cover-up (UK): As seen with the Victorian matchgirls, factory owners and company doctors covered up phosphorus necrosis by claiming workers were suffering from Typhus, tuberculosis, or general scrofula to protect Bryant & May from liability. [The women match factory workers exposed this. Their win powers the plot in the movie “Enola Holmes 2 (2022).”]

Elixir Sulfanilamide (USA): In 1937, S.E. Massengill Company sold a liquid sulfanilamide containing diethylene glycol, which killed over 100 people. The early deaths were attributed by some authorities to the bacterial infections the medication was meant to treat, before the poison was identified.

Yusho Disease (Japan): Mass poisonings in 1968 were caused by rice bran oil contaminated with PCBs and polychlorinated dibenzofurans. Early victims with severe chloracne and systemic symptoms were initially misdiagnosed as having mysterious infectious dermatological conditions.

Cuban Neuropathy Epidemic (Cuba): In the early 1990s, an outbreak of optic neuropathy and peripheral neuritis affected tens of thousands. While initially debated as an infectious viral or nutritional deficiency, many toxicologists and independent investigators identified it as methanol and cyanide toxic neuropathy.

National Hotel Disease (USA): In 1857, hundreds of guests at Washington D.C.’s National Hotel fell violently ill with severe gastrointestinal distress, and dozens died. The government and hotel management blamed it on bad sewer air (”miasma”) or general dysentery to cover up suspicions of intentional arsenic poisoning.

Agent Orange Exposure (Vietnam/USA): For years, the U.S. military and chemical manufacturers denied that Agent Orange caused systemic illnesses in veterans, attributing the high rates of cancers, skin diseases, and birth defects to tropical diseases or natural genetic mutations.

Arsenic Contamination (Bangladesh): In the 1970s and 1980s, mass poisonings from deep tube wells were initially misdiagnosed by local doctors as infectious skin lesions, vitamin deficiencies, or leprosy before the massive scale of environmental arsenic poisoning was uncovered.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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Max Wang, June 14, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-276293988

Max Wang

Will ye also go away?

This short video explains how they managed to “isolate” a virus in support of the Germ Theory which requires the virus to exist. Most people I’ve spoken to simply believe in virology just because it is taught as a fundamental “science” in medical schools. They are not aware of the ugly truth behind the pseudoscience.

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Jamie Andrews, June 7, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-272029520

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

99% of Virologists are just following fraudulent orders.

The WHO accredited CLSI manual for Cell Culture Isolation instructs virologists remove FBS (The nutrient) source which creates the Cytopathic Effect blamed on non existent “Viruses”.

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Jamie Andrews, June 14, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-276014293

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

With the Virology Control Studies Project, we went the extra mile and Video Recorded the entire experiment to take you inside the Independent Accredited MicroBiology labs who conducted them.

Here the CRO (subtitled) describes the Cytopathic Effect seen in uninfected cultures.

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Jamie Andrews, May 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-266413167

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

All of my articles, experiments and theoretical falsifications can be downloaded as Ebooks on The Shadow Banned Library.

https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/collections/browse-by-author-jamie-andrews

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“Medicine today is not ‘modern’, but ‘postmodern’ insofar as it has discarded the scientific method for ‘modeling’ and abandoned and renounced ‘western’ logic as too ‘restrictive’. (Logic, however, cannot be modified, since it is the art of noncontradictory thinking. Thinking without contradictions, i.e. logical impossibilities, is an epistemic restriction.)”

— Rider, June 5, 2026 ( https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-they-rig-clinical-trials-leaving/comment/270794642 ).

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Rider, June 14, 2026 :

https://robertfrederick.substack.com/p/why-i-believe-virus-exist-and-why/comment/276239069

Rider

You wrote, ‘The literature on the reality of virus is OVERWHELMING.’ Glad you’re so well read. Please link to a study that in its methods section, step by boring step, demonstrates that investigators did isolate (separate from everything else) discrete particles found in sick people. Again, the purpose of finding and attaining a pure specimen of such ‘suspicious particles’ is to experiment with proper controls to prove ‘infectivity’, replication competence, pathogenicity and transmissibility.

Please then help me understand how the study authors did the foregoing, thereby proving the existence of some virus, by walking me through the study’s methods section explaining what they did and how that proved something.

Incidently, the claim that there has never been attained the physical isolation of any viral particles is not controversial. Virus believers have official excuses for this failing: The particles are too scarce to find, they declare, while also pronouncing there are 378 trillion virions in a single human being and that a sneeze projects 10 to 40 million virus particles. News Flash: That’s nonsense.

How do they claim isolation then? They conduct cell culture rituals, by concocting a stew of monkey kidney cells, sometimes human lung cancer cells, dyes, metalic compounds, fetal calf blood, and powerful antibiotics and antifungals. Then they take snot or other fluids from sick people and add such to their mixture. Days later, sometimes they observe ‘cells’ swelling up, bursting and decomposing which ‘cytopathic effect’ they infer (guess) is caused by a ‘virus’ lurking in the unpurified glop.

However, many times different researchers have proven this method is unsound. The cytopathic effect can be attained from the preparation method alone with no alleged ‘infectious sample’ added. Antibiotics and antifungals are known to be toxic to kidney cells. Also starvation by withholding adequete fetus blood kills cells. In fact, in 1954 John Enders--who supposedly found measles ‘virus’--admitted that his control study (same stew preparation but no snot added) produced as much cellular death as his ‘infected’ study.

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The Hidden Life Is Best, June 14, 2026 :

https://robertfrederick.substack.com/p/why-i-believe-virus-exist-and-why/comment/276258211

The Hidden Life Is Best

( … ). They have isolated virus from host cells they have purified it. Perhaps re-infection is difficult because by then the virus is no longer functioning. There are so many variables to control in biology that they cannot all be controlled. ( … ).

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The distinction between “proof” and empty chatter always remains the same, regardless of how different a scientific field may be.

by Suavek

The matter is actually quite simple: without successful control experiments, all alleged proofs of a “virus” amount to nothing more than meaningless hot air and have absolutely nothing to do with real science. Belief in the official narrative can be so powerful that even clear contradictions of firmly established scientific rules are simply ignored. Moreover, these contradictions are rationalized in peculiar ways. Such beliefs that biology is somehow “different”—mock and ridicule the fundamental principles of genuine science.

The claim that biology is more complex than other scientific disciplines, such that different rules apply to it, is a desperate attempt to rationalize the lack of evidence and avoid losing one’s bearings in a world built on lies. In other words, it is a mental balancing act—a feat performed by an indoctrinated brain to uphold the lies it has been taught. This effectively wards off the threat of psychological disintegration. The prospect of having to admit that one bears personal responsibility for the incorrect—and thus harmful—treatment of patients must surely be perceived as unbearable.

Is it a fragile sense of self-worth that compels us to believe the culprit is always someone else? Anyone unwilling to part with their “halo” is unlikely to accept evidence that reveals the reality. The question that arises here might be: Is a grandiose sense of self-worth even compatible with a righteous life?

‘I hope you’re satisfied! -- My friend’s halo just exploded!’

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Afterword

Factscinator, June 16, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-55/comment/277312617

Factscinator

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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