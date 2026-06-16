Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
13h

☣️ MISSING VIRUS LABS ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Senior ViroLIELgist

Have you always wanted a career monetizing pseudoscience? 😱🔬

Do you possess the confidence to identify an invisible pathogen without it being present? 👨‍⚖️🦠

Can you transform a mysterious collection of cellular debris, laboratory chemicals, and animal torture experiments into tomorrow's global emergency? 🌍🚨

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Missing Virus Labs, our viroLIEgists proudly continue a tradition of finding certainty where lesser minds might inconveniently demand evidence. 🏆

Ideal candidates must have a proven track record of:

🧪 Assaulting monkey 🐒 kidney cell cultures with enough antibiotics, enzymes, detergents, reagents, and solvents to dissolve any potential evidence.

🔬 Shouting "Virus!" when the cells you just poisoned, starved, and chemically assaulted begin falling apart.

🐄🐓🦃 Masterful ability to weaponize fake pathogens as justification for the culling of millions of perfectly healthy livestock. ☣️📋🚜💰🏆

💻 Converting toxic cell breakdown into "viral genomes" using advanced computational imagination and several metric tons of assumptions.

🖼️ Slapping arrows on grayscale Jackson Pollock-style EM images and triumphantly announcing, "See? Virus!" 🦠

📈 Interpreting every result through the proven scientific principle that if the answer is known beforehand, the experiment becomes much easier.

🎯 Mastering the art of conflating "evidence of a virus" with "evidence that something dissolved in my petri dish."

🔄 Applying circular reasoning with professional precision by using assumptions to validate conclusions generated from assumptions.

📢 Injecting toxic cell cultures into the eyes, brains, and reproductive organs of laboratory animals to make them sick... sorry, to prove "viral transmission."

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to look baffled when asked simple questions about controls.

✅ Comfortable replacing dictionary definitions of isolation with a word salad explaining why isolation now means adding stuff.

✅ Experience publicly pontificating on the epidemiological progress of a virus nobody can locate.

✅ Passion for recommending toxic jabs, supplements, and antivirals to combat entirely hypothetical threats.

🌟 Employee Benefits Include:

💰 Unlimited funding for pseudoscience.

📺 Frequent television appearances as an expert on things that cannot be shown.

🏆 Opportunities to fabricate exciting new variants whenever public attention begins to wander.

Remember:

🪬 At Missing Virus Labs, we don't let a lack of evidence get in the way of quarterly earnings and your bonuses. 📈💰💷💶💴💵💰

✨ We simply process the evidence until it learns how to cooperate. ✨

☣️😄🦠

Apply today!

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3 replies by Suavek and others
truth seeker's avatar
truth seeker
7h

At this late date, there are many prominent professionals exposing fraud.

We are here in a collaborative effort, to spread the truth with evidence.

People have very different skill sets. That is the nature of successful

collaboration.

Mike Stone has done remarkable work in this effort as has Andrew Kaufman,

and Sam Bailey. Most renegade MD's stop short of the entire virus fraud reveal.

That is mostly a World View issue having studied this phenomena for a very long time.

Mike Yeadons efforts include the larger agenda. His assessments are impecable.

Lay people think they can "Google" verification of virus, having exactly no idea

regarding credibility. No upper limit to exposing the fraud.

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