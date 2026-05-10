Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
5h

The onus is on those who say viruses exist to prove that they do, not upon us to prove that they do not. I am not making any claims. What I refuse to do is accept the claims of others without evidence. I wonder how many times in the history of bullying and coercion that simple idea has had to be repeatedly expressed.

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AJR's avatar
AJR
4hEdited

Finally, the Dutch law suit against Bourela and Gates, have allowed the data which explains the mRNA-Bioweapon is in fact a “Bioweapon!”

If people are still unsure about viruses than why did they concoct a deadly, “mRNA-Bioweapon” with DARPA’s delivery system? Why?

Because they can! That’s why! And they have, until now, gotten away with killing millions of people, innocent and unsuspecting people worldwide, by injecting this failed and highly flawed, mRNA-Bioweapon into 5.5 billion people worldwide!

Not once but twice! Two injections per person! AYKM? What has happened to humanity? How could this happen? Why?

Thank you Dr. Yeadon for sharing your insightful and decades long journey through the world of “fraudulent-science!”

Exposing these monsters for what they are, is only the beginning! There’s so much more mankind must do.

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