Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 10, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4977

TO THOSE WHO CLAIM I AM EXCLUDING INFORMATION PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF VIRUSES.



Please watch this presentation. I recognise that it may seem long, but it’s Tom Cowan’s deliberate and precisely worded style that makes a relatively simple presentation into a detailed, longer one.



There are a handful of so-called foundational techniques which are often cited to prove the existence of viruses as described.



Listen carefully and learn that no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus has ever been found & published. This claim is EASILY falsified, if you believe you have such positive evidence.



I’m open to the possibility. However, what we see over and over again isn’t weak science or results capable of multiple interpretations. Instead, we are presented with fraudulent claims. I remember Tom telling me about the cell culture and cell death method, allegedly used to confirm the presence of a cytopathic virus in a sample. He told me that the correct controls (no sample known to be free of the alleged pathogen) were not used & reported, I struggled to believe it. I checked several papers using this technique and it’s correct. They never show the results of such controls. It’s not good enough to say they were done & nothing happened.



The field continues in this vein. Check the section on attempted disease transmission aka contagion. As I’ve mentioned several times, this has NEVER been shown, for any alleged “viral” disease.



In the absence of a biological effect in a sample taken from a sick person and the failure, ever, to show transmission of illness from a sick person to a healthy person, no other information can possibly purport to “prove the existence of a virus”.



The pictures we’ve been shown, images from electron microscopy, show a range of different shaped particles, often with an arrow pointing at one of them, together with the claim “This is an Xxx virus”. Absolutely critical to understand that exactly the same shaped particles are found in non infected controls. They are merely fragments of the breakdown of uninfected cells.



Those using the language of virology (infection, contagion, vaccine etc) ought to stop doing so, once they’ve availed themselves of the lack of even the most basic evidence for their existence.



This is all deliberate fiction and it’s been used for decades to scare people about the risk of “catching” diseases, and to coerce people into accepting ridiculous & dangerous injections to allegedly protect you (or your children, when you authorise their injections). The evidence clearly shows that there’s no validity to the concept of vaccination, nor is there any necessity to take them, nor is there evidence that these injections are protective or safe.



It gets so much worse than that, but this well assembled talk (every statement is accompanied by at least one published paper) is focused on the absence of evidence for the existence of viruses.



Best wishes

Mike

Ps: please download and store an offline copy.

Linked :

The End of Virology (once again): webinar from November 20th, 2024 - Dr.Tom Cowan

VIDEO : https://rumble.com/v5rg818-the-end-of-virology-once-again-webinar-from-november-20th-2024-dr.tom-cowan.html

Description/Info Box:

---------------------



Title: The End of Virology (once again): webinar from November 20th, 2024



In today's webinar, Tom discussed the end of Virology (once again) and presented a PowerPoint made by one of our supporters, which you can use and share with friends.

The link to the PowerPoint can be found here: https://www.towardsindividualism.info/drtomcowan-presentation-refuting-virology-and-germ-theory



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Mike Stone, May 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@mikestone/note/c-252030752

Mike Stone

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

Antoine Béchamp perfectly captures how the public often chooses the comfort of a simple narrative over the labor of critical investigation.

​Germ “theory” has dominated for over a century not because it’s flawless, but because it’s easy to sell.

Béchamp was not a lone voice—he was part of a chorus who saw through the germ “theory” consensus.

​In AntiViral Ep. 9, these voices are brought back to life. It’s time to hear the side of history that was buried in favor of a simpler, more profitable narrative.

Editor's Note: On Mike Stone’s Substack, you will find a wealth of further information on the topic of “NO VIRUS” :

https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 10, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4978

Thank you, Suavek, for rapidly expanding the reach of Tom Cowan’s talk based on another person’s presentation.



Those continuing to insist that viruses exist, that illnesses are contagious and that vaccination in a rational concept are actively working against your & your family’s freedom and health. Do not tolerate their misapprehensions or lies.

It’s way past time for plain speaking.



Best wishes

Mike

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Related articles :

……………………………………

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-24?utm_source=publication-search

………………………………….

AntiViral Ep. 9: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory

The Forgotten Scientific Battle Over What Really Causes Disease

Mike Stone

May 01, 2026

https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/antiviral-ep-9-germ-theory-vs-terrain

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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