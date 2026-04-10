Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 9, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4808

What a terrific bombshell of an article uncovered by deeper reading than most by Jamie Andrews.

Well worth a read. THIS paper holds the keys to the entire fraudulent foundations of fake virology. No virus, no virology.

The way the inappropriate controls were run is, in my opinion too, evidence of deception even in the experimental design, making it harder to spot the fraud and much harder to point out to those who know nothing of good scientific practice.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/john-enders-and-his-qfraudulent-isolation

Dr. Mike Yeadon attached a couple of screenshots to his post, which are published here in text form for simplicity. These are the sections of Jamie Andrews’ article that he highlighted:

( … )

Here we see in the very first page a pretty alarming admission that effectively the previous couple of hundred years of sticking animals with “infected” material has resulted in “different investigators.. often at variance of directly contradictory” i.e a complete shambles. They claim, and this really is a bit of an eye opener for those new to the No Virus world is that when they give people this infected material, when they show no symptoms that is evidence not that Contagion is a hoax, but indeed that they have made a “vaccine”. This is the absolute foundations of Immunology really when you break it down that the hoax of Transmissible contagious pathogens has really just been passed off as “Vaccine Efficacy”. Lol.

( … )

Back to the Enders paper here and we see total and utter unmitigated proof it is the Youngner method of Starvation of the Cell Line which is causing the Cytopathic Effects seen. It explicitly says in two different sections that they attempted many human, monkey and chicken cell lines, but it wasn’t until they employed the Youngner method of Starvation that they saw any of the Cytopathic Effects.

( … )

The huge bombshell that dropped in this article, that came as a real surprise to me was the clearcut, fully intentional design of the starvation of the cells in the Youngner Protocol. When you combine this, with the stated observations by Enders that they could only seem to get Cytopathic effect when they used this protocol it is absolutely damning. It is very satisfying to me personally as it validates my exact interpretation of the Experimental Controls that I have done as part of this project. When I went into the controls we tested for the effect of Antibiotics as much, maybe even more than the altering of FBS concentration. Yet I was seeing a lot more signal based on the altering of this FBS concentration rather than the Antibiotics, so that was my takeaway. Here this is verification that not only was I correct, but it seems that it was very much intentionally designed this way from the very first instance more than 70 years ago and has been used to defraud the field of “science” ever since.

So for the most important part of Virology, the benchmark, the raw isolated, purified thing you need to characterize we have managed to see clearly that our eponymous English Literature Grad, who was not only a puppet of the system, you can largely tell from his Nobel decoration, as they all have these archetypal personality traits and background, but indeed that because he had to “borrow” the real working mechanics of how to defraud this process from another English Major- albeit with a little more MicroBiological knowledge in J.S Youngner.

( … )

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John Franklin Enders (1897–1985) was an American scientist whose work revolutionized “virology” and “vaccine” development.

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A comment on Jamie Andrews' article :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 9, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/john-enders-and-his-fraudulent-isolation/comment/240657160

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jamie’s huge advantage over those of us schooled in multiple, important fraudulent deceptions in biological sciences is that he as open minded as many others but less bound by all sorts of unconscious biases and assumptions.

I too had read the Enders paper but I skimmed the methods section because “I knew” (assumption) what I’d find.

Rereading it now, I realise that it’s incorrect to say Enders conducted NO control studies within the wider context of “isolating the measles virus”.

Instead, what Enders did was to include WRONG control studies, rendering his misleading paper and its associated incorrect conclusions harder to pull to pieces.

Nice work, Jamie!

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Afterword

Greg Wallis, April 5, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scepticism-must-be-total/comment/238501144

Greg Wallis

The extent of the fraud is staggering. Yet, when you casually broach the subject, most people give you that strange defensive look that says Back Off! I think it’s the fear of reality and the removal of the narrative comfort blanket. We’re in a distinct minority, which is rather sad. Still, I’d rather be here, than THERE.

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Related articles :

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https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/controls2

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scepticism-must-be-total

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‘What I lack in experience I make up for in wildly unrealistic self-confidence.’

The Department of Blind-Side Bias, Knowledge Gaps and Really Great Coffee.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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