The exterior of Pseudomonas, a genus of Gram-negative Bacteria. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bacteria ).

Foreword

by Suavek

The issue of antibiotic efficacy is therefore significantly intertwined with the “NO VIRUS” theme, because it is precisely at this point that a key argument against the terrain theory is applied. The argument goes: If killing the bacteria helped with the cure, then they must have been “pathogenic bacteria” that caused the disease. But is that really true? However, this is a cognitive bias, since killing the bacteria and the subsequent cure do not necessarily mean that “pathogenic bacteria” exist.

The terrain theory claims not only that there are no “viruses,” but that there are no submicroscopic, pathogenic particles that can attack us from the outside. This means that, normally, no hostile bacteria can threaten us from the outside either. It is only the (non-living) toxins, such as those resulting from the decay of formerly living organisms, that can harm us. Yet, profit-driven pseudo-medicine claims to be able to protect us from these invented enemies, thereby generating a trillion-dollar business annually.

One of the main arguments against the terrain theory is the healing effect of antibiotics, which supposedly contribute to healing by killing “pathogenic bacteria.” In my view, propaganda has imposed a false dichotomy on us, narrowing our perspective on the problem. The false fundamental claims are as follows:

1. The opinion of the Terrain Theory proponents: Antibiotics cannot contribute to a cure because they merely eliminate the symptoms without addressing the root cause of the illness.

2. The opinion of conventional medicine: Antibiotics can cure by killing the pathogenic bacteria that cause the disease.

In this article, I will demonstrate that both perspectives are wrong and that the Terrain Theory is correct. The AI’s statements, including their lies, are published here, as their complete statements serve as evidence. Surprisingly, it is the AI ​​programmed by the liars that will lead us to the true effect of antibiotics. Even I was surprised by the ease with which this happened. To be honest, I had prepared myself for much more research than was ultimately necessary. I hope you enjoy discovering the truth.

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Editor’s note:

Since it is widely known that common antibiotics do not kill all types of bacteria, I focused on broad-spectrum antibiotics right from the start :

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The question :

Do broad-spectrum antibiotics kill all types of bacteria indiscriminately, or only most of them?

AI answers :

Broad-spectrum antibiotics do not kill all types of bacteria, but they do act against a wide range of both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. Rather than indiscriminately killing everything, they target broad, large classes of bacteria, often including beneficial microbes in the human microbiome, which causes significant “collateral damage”.

Key facts about broad-spectrum antibiotics:

Targeting Mechanism: They inhibit essential bacterial processes like cell wall synthesis or protein synthesis, which are shared by many types of bacteria.

Collateral Damage: They reduce gut microbiota diversity and destroy beneficial bacteria in addition to the pathogenic (infection-causing) bacteria.

Usage: They are used when the specific bacteria causing an infection is unknown (empiric therapy), the infection is serious, or it involves multiple types of bacteria.

Limitations: They cannot kill all bacteria, such as fungi, viruses, or highly resistant bacteria. Overuse leads to increased antimicrobial resistance and side effects, as they kill necessary good bacteria.

Contrast: They differ from [narrow-spectrum antibiotics], which target only a few, specific types of bacteria.

Broad-spectrum antibiotics are not inherently “better” and are generally used only when narrow-spectrum options are ineffective or inappropriate.

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The question :

Which types of bacteria are not killed by antibiotics?

AI answers :

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, often called “superbugs,” survive treatment with standard antibiotics due to genetic mutations or acquired resistance genes. Key examples include MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), VRE (vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus), CRE (carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae), and multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Here are the main types of bacteria that antibiotics often fail to kill:

These bacteria, especially gram-negative pathogens like Acinetobacter and Klebsiella, have developed mechanisms such as efflux pumps to remove drugs or enzymes that break down antibiotics.

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The question :

Are there any non-pathogenic bacteria that are not killed by antibiotics?

AI answers :

Yes, there are non-pathogenic (commensal or beneficial) bacteria that can survive antibiotic treatment. These bacteria can possess inherent or acquired resistance mechanisms—similar to pathogens—allowing them to withstand antibiotics and often act as a reservoir for resistance genes in the microbiome.

Key Details on Non-Pathogenic Resistant Bacteria:

Commensal Resistance: Non-pathogenic bacteria in the human gut, such as certain E. coli strains, frequently harbor resistance genes.

Environmental Resistance: Non-pathogenic environmental bacteria, like some species of Paenibacillus, can be resistant to numerous antibiotics, often having evolved these mechanisms naturally.

Mechanism of Survival: These bacteria use methods like efflux pumps (pumping out the drug), producing enzymes that break down the antibiotic, or altering their target sites.

Horizontal Gene Transfer: A major concern is that these non-pathogenic, resistant bacteria can transfer their resistance genes to pathogenic bacteria.

“Persistent” Bacteria: Some non-pathogenic bacteria can enter a dormant state, making them tolerant to high doses of antibiotics without being formally “resistant”.

While broad-spectrum antibiotics kill a wide range of bacteria, they rarely eliminate all of them. The surviving beneficial bacteria can sometimes assist in repopulating the gut after treatment.

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The question :

Which of the non-pathogenic bacteria that cannot be killed by antibiotics can help with healing?

AI answers :

Non-pathogenic, antibiotic-resistant bacteria—often commensal microorganisms—aid healing by competing with pathogens, reducing inflammation, and accelerating tissue repair. Key beneficial bacteria include

Staphylococcus epidermidis (skin repair) and certain Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains (gut health), which survive antibiotic treatments that kill harmful bacteria, thus maintaining a protective microbiome.

Beneficial Bacteria Resistant to Antibiotics:

Staphylococcus epidermidis: This common, non-pathogenic skin bacterium survives antibiotics and helps close wounds by producing substances like lipoteichoic acid, which reduces inflammation and activates immune cells, accelerating wound healing.

Bifidobacterium breve PRL2020: Naturally resistant to penicillins (like amoxicillin), this probiotic supports the intestinal flora during antibiotic treatment, preventing harmful bacteria from overgrowing and aiding in rapid post-therapy recovery.

Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus (e.g., strain GG): Known to possess resistance to various antibiotics, this strain aids in restoring intestinal balance and managing gastrointestinal disorders.

Enterococcus faecalis (Commensal Strains): While some strains are pathogenic, others are part of the normal gut flora and can outcompete more harmful resistant pathogens.

How They Aid Healing:

Colonization Resistance: They occupy space in the gut or on the skin, preventing antibiotic-resistant, harmful pathogens (like MRSA) from establishing themselves.

Biofilm Modulation: They can disrupt the biofilms of pathogens, making them easier to manage.

Metabolic Byproducts: They produce short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate) and antimicrobial peptides that promote mucosal integrity and strengthen the immune system.

Note: While these bacteria can survive and assist, excessive antibiotic use can still lead to the spread of resistance genes from these beneficial bacteria to harmful ones..

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The question :

Is it theoretically possible that antibiotics, by killing some types of bacteria, create space for the proliferation of those bacteria that help in healing?

AI answers :

Yes, it is theoretically and practically possible that antibiotics, by killing specific bacteria, create space for beneficial, healing-promoting bacteria to proliferate, although they also disrupt the overall microbiome. This concept, known as relieving competition, can allow beneficial species to recover and thrive in the newly available niche, aiding recovery.

Niche Competition & Healing: Bacteria in the body, particularly the gut, compete for nutrients and space. When antibiotics kill pathogens or competing flora, it can reduce the stress on beneficial bacteria.

The “Space” Phenomenon: Studies indicate that the reduction in microbial diversity caused by antibiotics allows certain, often beneficial, microbes to re-colonize and flourish once the initial treatment phase is over.

Complexity and Risks: While this can happen, antibiotics also cause “collateral damage” by destroying good bacteria. This can create an imbalance (dysbiosis), which may allow harmful, antibiotic-resistant bacteria to fill the void instead of beneficial ones.

Recovery Process: In many cases, beneficial bacteria start to repopulate the gut a few weeks after treatment, putting harmful bugs back in check.

Supporting Recovery: Researchers suggest that a diverse, high-fiber diet is the most effective way to restore beneficial flora, rather than relying solely on probiotics immediately after, which can sometimes delay long-term recovery.

In summary, antibiotics can create a “fresh start” for a healthier, more diverse microbial community, but this process is often chaotic and requires time for recovery.

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Conclusion

by Suavek

While expert confirmation of my view is still pending, a clear explanation for how antibiotics work is already emerging. By killing bacteria, antibiotics create space for the body to produce the bacteria it urgently needs for healing. The killed bacteria normally compete with those essential for the healing process. Given this competition, the proliferation of beneficial bacteria would otherwise take longer, a process accelerated by antibiotics. The price for this acceleration is of course high, because the killed bacteria will later be missing in other healing and other processes. This last point isn’t new, but the way antibiotics work is different from what we’re told. They don’t kill “pathogenic bacteria” because such bacteria don’t exist. They simply enable the accelerated multiplication of those bacteria that are most urgently needed at any given time. That means :

The effect of antibiotics does not contradict the theory of non-pathogenic bacteria.

There are no “bad” or “pathogenic” bacteria. However, an imbalance in the microbiome can be harmful. This includes a reduction in biodiversity within the body’s own microbiome.

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“Please remember, you’re only a bag of bacteria...in a suit.”

‘Take god care of your bacteria! it may well be the only culture you’ll ever have....’

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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