Editor’s Note:

Tim West and Dr. Yeadon describe the immune system in slightly different ways. Tim argues that the immune system as defined by conventional medicine doesn’t exist because there’s nothing our body needs to be immune to. Dr. Yeadon, on the other hand, often talks about a detoxification system that, for example, eliminates cancer cells from the body. This is a type of immune system that contradicts the official definition. Both are correct, but they describe the body’s function differently.

And one more thing: Normally, it would certainly have been helpful to provide you with an article containing information on antibodies and antibody tests before publishing this article. This would have significantly improved the clarity of this article. I apologize that this information remains scattered across several articles on the FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE for the time being. However, I am working to compile all the relevant information into a single article as quickly as possible. In the meantime, I ask for your patience. I hope you still enjoy reading it. Best wishes,

Suavek

Dr. David Cartland, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drdavidcartland/note/c-225653862

Dr. David Cartland

Dr David Cartland’s Substack

The principal finding from our analysis of ALM data on both nucleic acid amplification (PCR from mucosal swabs) and IgG antibody (serological) testing for SARS-CoV-2 in Germany between mid-March 2020 and summer 2021 is this: only 14%—and possibly even fewer, down to 10%—of individuals identified as SARS-CoV-2-positive via PCR testing were actually infected, as evidenced by detectable IgG antibodies.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/epidemiology/articles/10.3389/fepid.2025.1592629/full?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Tim West, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-225661224

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

David please stop. Nobody was “infected”. It’s really late in the day to be going with the pseudoscience .

This was a pure hoax. There was no novel condition. No virus. No spread. No contagion.

If you would like to take the £77,000 you are welcome. Jamie Andrews, Dr Yeadon, Myself, Matthew … all of us will give you £77,000 for a single piece of evidence any virus has ever existed.

Or you could find evidence any infectious pathogen has ever existed and take the £10,000 I’ve offered for a while.

Or preferably you could admit honestly that neither you nor anyone can do so. 🙏

Germ Theory is a recent fairytale. The heart of the medical onslaughts.

Linked :

https://virusconformationfund.substack.com/p/pledge-or-claim

Dr. David Cartland, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drdavidcartland/note/c-225670714

Dr. David Cartland

Dr David Cartland’s Substack

The point here is ‘playing along’ with the official narrative even this paper shows the pcr was a pile of shit

Tim West, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-225677086

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

By suggesting a small percentage were infection or that antibodies really exist and measure “infection” this is affirming the official narrative - allowing the war medicine machine to roll on.

It was pure fraud not bad science.

The PCR is bogus but no more so than antibody tests.

I do understand showing things don’t make sense within the official narrative, but it is worth surely adding notes about the myths.

Dr. David Cartland, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drdavidcartland/note/c-225756272

Dr. David Cartland

Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Respectfully something is making these people have high inflammatory load, autoimmunity multisystemic inflammation and coagulating disarray and cognitive issues etc. it’s my estimate that whether spike or not the mRNA was meant to widely biodistribute , persist and cause immune system to attack itself

Tim West, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-225780234

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

I honestly don’t really understand. Because you are so methodical and ethical.

I understand the Malone’s and Kirsh’s of the world not addressing the fictionality of pathogens but there are some like yourself that leave me confused!

If you have evidence for an immune system David - or anything to be immune to then why not for the good of all settle the issue and just claim the £10,000?

If you truly feel pathogens exist, surely you would see the exponentially growing numbers calling out Germ Theory to be a silly recent story as dangerous to people’s health and to the credibility of the medical freedom movement.

It is such a late stage to be supporting the war medicine fictions and it doesn’t square with the lovely man of integrity you so obviously are.

Have you fully followed the results of the Jamie Andrews control studies project?

It’s hard evidential fact now that the gold standard and only test for viruses has zero specificity.

This must be taken on board.

The none-pathogenic nature of bacteria, etc… is easier to see once virology is addressed - well it was for me. It’s about method, controls and the clear separation of DATA and MODEL.

But one way would be to - in the spirit of good science - see if you can claim the £10,000 by demonstrating some pathogenic microbe has ever existed.

Several people came to the Virus Confirmation Fund to try and claim the £77,000 there but went away when they realised they were unable to find evidence . It’s a great way to find out what you actually know that you know

Sent in good faith by a confused fellow. At this stage I am baffled as to how any remain in the Germ Theory paradigm.

People usually defend it with Ad Hominem. Already you’ve shown yourself to be a very different kind of person. I’ve taken a lot of your time up today but I hope we may have a conversation in the future.

Dr. David Cartland, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drdavidcartland/note/c-225826830

Dr. David Cartland

Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Would love a chat about germ v terrain. I just have enough trouble for my views so I choose certain battles not to fight eg Middle Eastern politics and viruses existing being two important topics I can only tell you my thoughts

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-225861078

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

David. You know I’m a fan. I offer to take you through the evidence that I’ve seen which has brought me to the point where I’m confident that viruses are a psyop, as is contagion, and were installed into our education system, formal and informal, in order to underwrite the long term crime of “vaccination”.

Let me know if you might be interested, in due course. No time pressure.

It’s actually a lot simpler than you might imagine, like most effective conjuring tricks!

Editor’s Note:

The comment below contains a simple assertion without any evidence. The exaggeration often used in such comments is revealing and always makes me suspicious. Strangely, it’s mentioned that either many people contracted the same illness at once, or that the entire family and relatives suffered from the non-existent “Covid” disease. Such blatant exaggeration justifies the question: where do these claims really come from?

Genuine propaganda is almost always far more professionally crafted than the ordinary opinion of an indoctrinated individual. The use of capital letters in the commentator’s nickname is a professional way to increase the visibility of their statement.

IAN HERRIOTT, March 11, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@ianherriott537150/note/c-226018114

IAN HERRIOTT

Chicken pox parties, did they work or did they not? Those red spots are fairly distinguishable . I went, I got it, so did some of my friend’s. I don’t have the foreknowledge to challenge this with you, and I respect your medical opinion, but the virus theory, call it what you will, seems fairly plausible,and so it does to most people. Your counter theory doesn’t stack up. Imo

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 11, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-226145685

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

You carry on believing the psyop. I don’t, because I’ve done the necessary research. Anyone can do it. You don’t need me or anyone else. Over to you! 🤗

Dr. Mike Yeadon is tilting at windmills

by Suavek

… Or against the Hydra, which always grows new heads? Here is his convincing explanation from Dr. Yeadon for the defamation of his name, which propaganda is very diligently spreading via Wikipedia and AI. This is no surprise, however, as all his warnings from 2020 have proven to be demonstrably accurate by 2026 at the latest.

Peter Sommerville, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@petersommerville/note/c-225730012

Peter Sommerville

Dr. Mike Yeadon (Michael Yeadon) is a retired British pharmacologist. Former VP and chief scientist for allergy/respiratory research at Pfizer (left 2011; no vaccine work). Co-founded biotech Ziarco (sold to Novartis 2017). Gained attention 2020–2021+ as anti-vaccine activist spreading unfounded COVID-19/vaccine claims (e.g., infertility, depopulation). Claims widely debunked as misinformation. Now retired, promotes conspiracy views.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-225873938

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I think you may have obtained that from Wikipedia?

Perhaps found using Google or similar?

You’re surely aware that the perpetrators of this monstrous crime write smears against people they seek to discredit?

I have never had a Wikipedia entry until some thoughtful spooks decided to honour me.

The injections are vaccines ONLY by the description given to them by their manufacturers. They aren’t actually vaccines because the entire concept is fraudulent in its foundations, and additionally nobody has an authentic sample of the non existent alleged SARS-COV-2.

My testimony about my expectations of toxicity if massed administration was to proceed was first published BEFORE any of them had their fraudulent authorisation. The basis of my concerns derives directly from what the manufacturers told us they were doing and is about TOXICITY. So it’s not relevant that fortunately I never conducted research on vaccines while in pharma.

All of the toxicities that I predicted occurred, starting on the day of masses rollout. There have been additional toxicities that I failed to predict, notably cancers.

One last thing. If browsers were akin to a commodity, they ought to return fundamentally similar hits in response to a simple search.

Try typing Dr Mike Yeadon into Google Chrome and note the hits returned.

Then do the same with a minority browser such as Yandex. Can you account for the striking difference, if not due to censorship? And why would they bother to censor me now? I get the argument they’d have given early on, that if I was wrong, I would discourage people from getting jabbed and they might thereby by harmed. Now, that’s a lie, but the public might have accepted it as reasonable, in 2020/21.

But NOW? Why continue to censor me? The old argument fails.

The obvious answer is they don’t want people to hear from me at all, because I’m telling the truth and they are involved in hideous crimes against humanity.

This is why serious minded lawyers in several countries, right now, in the Netherlands, have been working for years with volunteers like me, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansome to bring initially a tort suit against several senior participants in the conspiracy.

UPDATE : Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 10, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4463

Some fools or bad actors could use an education. I’m a bit weary & attracting stern looks.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Peter Sommerville, March 10, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@petersommerville/note/c-225731483

Peter Sommerville

Yes, viruses exist.

Evidence:

• Isolated and cultured in labs since early 1900s (e.g., tobacco mosaic virus 1892).

• Visualized via electron microscopy since 1930s (complex structures confirmed).

• Genomes sequenced thousands/millions of times (e.g., SARS-CoV-2 over 10M+ sequences).

• ~219 known human-infecting virus species; cause diseases like flu, HIV, COVID.

• Koch’s/Rivers’ postulates fulfilled for many (transmission, replication in hosts, antibodies).

• Overwhelming consensus in virology/microbiology; denialism is pseudoscience (germ theory denial).

Claims viruses don’t exist are refuted by direct observation, sequencing, epidemiology.

Vaughn Williams, March 8, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@parmoman/note/c-224578034

Vaughn Williams

@parmoman

Obviously you catch colds from other people. ( … ).

But I agree with all other things.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 8, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-224978048

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

The clinical evidence of over 100 years has sought to demonstrate contagion of colds and of flu.

Every single one has failed.

There’s only one reasonable conclusion from this.

The evidence is available on my Telegram channel upon request. Please take the courage and time to review it. It’s very convincing and as far as I know it’s an exhaustive analysis.

To rebut virology at its core, go to Jamie Andrews on Substack.

After a couple of hours, you will know that virology is a lie and so is contagion.

There may be a rush of horror as the implications begin to hit you. When this happened to me, I confess I crumpled to the floor in my bathroom and didn’t get up for quite a while. It’s not fun, but it is the truth. Turning away from the truth is not a viable strategy for very long, because it inhibits you taking the steps which, later on, you will probably wish you’d taken.

Blessings.

[ Editor's note: Jamie Andrews' Substack can be found here :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/, https://substack.com/@controlstudies/posts ].

Afterword

by Suavek

The genuine evidence for the absence of contagion, in the form of study results, naturally carries far more weight than any claim based on subjective perception or official pronouncements from the monopolized, profit-driven medical establishment.

However, this genuine evidence is difficult to find on Dr. Yeadon’s Telegram channel. You can much more easily find some of the aforementioned study results on Dr. Mike Yeadon’s substack, here:

Transmission failure

200 years of attempts to demonstrate that respiratory diseases can be spread by an infectious pathogen.

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Possible grounds for a malpractice suit.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share