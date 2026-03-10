Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Binra
26m

Yes, an increase in profits biases food growers, processors and distribution networks to increase yield and reduce pests, disease (linked with poor nutrition and intensive agribusiness)

as well as marketing to ego appearances and addictions-rather than providing high quality food.

The distortions of Economic controls that arise from mass produced and mass managed society only consolidate bad practice as normalised maltreatment and degradation of the 'consumers' as a cow to milk and slaughter for profit.

The scaling and systemising of an industrialised society puts the crooks in charge by consolidating and regulating as systems that are then subverted, captured and protected against lawful accountability.

Financial leverage to bend rules and divert culpability to 'cover stories' may well have started out as an escape from recognising harms after the fact, but quickly became the rulebook - while the cover stories - such as contagion and cancer set models that then served as a new basis for marketing 'solutions' to the 'collateral damage' of degraded or poisoned food supplies. These 'solutions' cascade further damage and degradations that are marketed or 'modelled' as diseases and genetic defects.

Financial leverage and resulting status networks common self interest in protecting the status quo, hence social and political diversionary or masking identities frame the mass sacrifice in terms of virtue. AKA gaslighting or coercion and deceit.

Denis Rancourt identifies hierarchies of terror that are socially and personally masked over by vested identity in cover stories. Its easy to judge others as dummies when we do not live their experience, or see from the same shaping of mind that represents their adaptation to a world of treachery, exclusion and death. Bubbles seek boosting reinforcement against being torn from the 'little that we hath'.

Technologism - as a mindset - seeks or manipulates external 'solutions' to escape or offset inner conflicts. Defining life and world in frameworks of predictable control becomes the pre-emptive lie of a self-saving 'exception' or masking self agenda.

All this is simply another way of sketching out the death of God - not in truth but as the discarding or Life and Living for structures and systems of 'predictive control' - that necessarily reduce everything to hollow 'values' that turn to shit.

Rather than attack or engage in lies, better to extend true with-ness in true worth-ship?

I feel so. But in a world trained sightless and herded into joyless distractions, being the love that you are has to be willing to look past the masking appearances - or become entangled there. Seek ye first the light of the Living...?

Rider
1h

The story of the Flexner ritual in which Zika viurs was invented and 'demonstrated' by injecting gunk into monkey heads is surprising still...even after all the shocking revelations about toxic vaccines, mythical viruses, and lies about overflowing hospitals during 'covid'.

It used to be I could rule out what seemed like dumb conspiracy mongering, but not so much anymore. We have witnessed so much fraud and treachery.

My view is when people abandon and renounce reason, silently, on many fronts, so all institutions are swayed by this world view, then the culture becomes gradually more nihilistic. For without reason, nothing is morally prohibited and physical force becomes the arbiter of disputes. Maybe that is why so many people abandon facts and truth when it suits their narrow goals. Maybe that explains why people often seem at ease with pretense--they can't recognize obvious falsehoods, they can't see glaring injustices.

