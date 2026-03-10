Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 :

An excellent article by Jamie Andrews, exposing that an illness seen in Japanese schoolchildren & then misattributed to a non existent “virus”, was actually caused by an industrial / agrochemical poison.

In my post below, I outline that I think this case is not unique. If anything, I think it’s the general model of how this fraud has been pulled off many times, it’s become the norm.

There are no submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses”. It’s a story. It’s a lie.

SMON: The “Virus” That Wasn’t

Jamie Andrews

Mar 07, 2026

The symptoms were classed as SMON (Subacute Myelo‑Optic Neuropathy) a very distinct set of Neurological symptoms starting with progressive sensory and motor disturbances of the lower extremities, visual impairment or blindness , often preceded by abdominal symptoms such as diarrhea or pain. This type of neuropathy should get your Spidey senses tingling as it is the type of symptomology seen with both BSE/CJD that turned out to be OrganoPhosphate Pesticide and Heavy Metal poisoning the same as the claimed symptomology of Polio which turned out to be the OrganoChlorine pesticide DDT.

The comment section of the article linked above contains some very insightful statements:

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 9, 2026 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jamie, you’ve excavated a story that we both suspect contains the basic telemetry for every one of these fake “viruses”.

I don’t know which came first, early on: the chicken of the industrial or agricultural poison, or the egg of the notion of “Let’s blame the toxicity on a fake “virus””.

In other words, did they start by making money with the alleged helpful chemical and only incidentally realise it was harming people? Or was the start of this the plan to “discover” a new pathogen, and the rollout of a toxic chemical merely to means to enable such as fraudulent discovery?

Either way, I think they’re all basically like this. I don’t think Ebola, if a real, defined illness at all, is caused by a submicroscopic, infectious particle. It’s caused by some outrageous act of industrial or agricultural poison, conveniently dropped into the river where the future “Ebola” victims lived. I recall reading that large numbers of people were then ordered to move away from the river, because they were told some vector was transmitting the alleged infectious agent to them. The authorities destroyed life in the river by hitting it with larger amounts of the injurious chemical. Meanwhile, the villagers perished in their new, inland home, because of starvation, since they couldn’t fish.

By the way, the re-use of a proven toxic chemical as an “anti-cancer drug” which you describe isn’t unique. Recall Thalidomide, a pill for morning sickness, widely prescribed in the late 1950s and early 1960s? It caused horrific birth defects and many unreported fetal deaths. A friend, my age, has one hand missing. We were both born in 1960. Her mum was prescribed thalidomide, mine wasn’t. It was never launched in the USA, because one FDA division toxicologist, Frances Kelsey, was unsatisfied with the rat reproductive toxicology, where results were mixed. This is probably the most celebrated cases of resolve and unwillingness to be pressured into changing her opinion. These days, she’d probably have an accident on her way home. Anyway, Thalidomide is responsible for all reproductive toxicology studies to inciude rabbits, in addition to a rodent, because it turned out that rabbits were a much more reliable model for humans of the reproductive harms than were rodents.

Anyway, decades later, a different drug company started running as a new anti-cancer drug, the long abandoned Thalidomide. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t follow it, but it struck me as extraordinarily insensitive at best.

Crixeyon, March 7, 2026 :

Crixcyon

The same playbook for all vaccines and drugs. Create the fear, the dummies rush in to fill the void, and the profits magically appear over and over. The patient is further dumbed down by the toxic drugs and vaccines. The doctors are swimming in dollars and couldn’t care less about the method of their madness.

matt reese, March 7, 2026 :

matt reese

Segueing from the poor, inbred, newborn clioquinol mice, and past Simon Flexner’s 1910 monkey poisoning exercises, take a look at some more mouse torture from 1947....

....fast forward a few decades from Flexner’s monkey business for another of the many examples of identical pseudoscience, into the Zika forest of Uganda, where three Rockefeller operatives claimed discovery of a new virus, Zika, in 1947. Their method? Hold monkeys in cages up in the forest canopy. Wait for one to become sick. Bring the sick monkey down, extract serum (blood) from the sick monkey, and inject the serum into the peritoneal cavity of one group of mice, and directly into the brains of another group. In spite of the gross insult to the first group of mice via the injection of monkey blood into their abdominal cavity, they do not get sick from this imagined virus. However, once again, a la Simon Flexner, the mice subjected to a direct toxic brain jab agree to get sick....and out of this scientific sham a new virus is created. All of this scientific fraud is written up by these Rockefeller boys in a paper called “Zika Virus (I). Isolations and Serological Specificity”, published in 1952 in the “Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene” (https://web.archive.org/web/20161204082921/http://davidcrowe.ca/SciHealthEnv/papers/10889-ZikaVirusIsolationSerology.pdf) .....just as today, mosquitoes were blamed as the vector for this new fictitious virus (Zika).

One has to read (or scan at least) the article to get a real sense of how the belief in pathogenic viruses had led at this point (1947) to such patently ridiculous charades passed off as science. These Rockefeller boys were supposedly looking for more Yellow fever virus. But God’s good luck was shining on them, he gave them a new one to play with. The paper is a torturous account of torturing mice and monkeys, and torturous logic employed, all based on repeated acts of laboratory poisoning. A quote from this paper should read something like this:

“We’re gonna create a new virus here, another one of those mosquito ones. You know, sick monkey blood injected into the brains of inbred lab mice will get us some symptoms to play with. Symptoms are one key, ‘cause they will vary between applications. This variance will allow us to make a bunch of different claims as to the virus’s effects, and it will even let us make claims that this effect means Yellow fever, or this one means Dengue, or whatever else comes to mind... Ground up mosquito solutions into monks... monk blood into mouse brain... back and forth we go, it’s actually great fun! Out of all these effects due to our different poisoning scenarios, we can then create some things like “neutralization tests”, and here’s a really good one, “neutralizing antibodies” (think vaccines, bro). By the time John Enders comes along with his cell culture poisoning device, the table will be all set for him. Maybe we can even get a nobel ourselves out of this African vacation.”

matt reese, March 8, 2026 :

matt reese

If you choose not to read the “zika” paper linked above, here at least are a couple paragraphs from it that give a snapshot of the circular back and forth poisoning exercises upon which the claims of virus (or not) were made, and from which they ultimately declare Zika virus into existence. They use a phrase in the second paragraph that nicely sums up what they’ve done. “Intracerebral test technique”. Yes, they actually say it with a straight face.

“Serological specificity.

Cross neutralization tests were made with Zika virus, with yellow fever and

Hawaii dengue viruses and with the FA and GD VII strains of Theiler’s enceph-

alomyelitis virus. In the case of other viruses, known antisera were tested against

dilutions of Zika virus only.”

“Yellow Fever. Soon after the isolation of the first strain of Zika virus from

Rhesus 766, it was shown that samples of serum taken from Rhesus 766 (a) before

it was sent to Zika, and (b) during convalescence, had no neutralizing effect on

the French neurotropic strain of yellow fever virus when these sera were tested

in the yellow fever neutralization test as modified by SMITHBURN(1945). Further-

more, yellow fever hyperimmune serum failed to neutralize early ,passage Zika

virus (766 strain) in tests employing the intracerebral test technique already

described. Similarly, pre-inoculation and convalescent sera from Rhesus 771

failed to show any neutralization of yellow fever virus and the E/1 strain of virus

was not neutralized by yellow fever hyperimmune serum. There was thus good

evidence that Zika virus was not related to yellow fever.”

matt reese, March 8, 2026 :

matt reese

Thank you Jamie for detailing the real SMON story, partly to break down how they “proved” a virus that was NOT, but yet the identical (and fraudulent) methods continue to be used to prove all other viruses up to now. At least this particular virus story can be used to point to the toxic causes of disease, though all the usual virus chatter overwhelms in the end.... In his 1910 paper, Simon Flexner mentions the possibility that Landsteiner and Popper were unable to pass the disease (polio) to a second set of monkeys because some toxin may have been the original cause, but then decides to say that the “virus” had simply lost its “virulence” in passaging between monks.

So Rachel Carson writes “Silent Spring”, having much to say about how this “organochlorine pesticide DDT” was hurting and killing the birds and bees and frogs...., and became an early champion of the growing environmental movement, railing against pesticides and eventually promoting the climate change narrative. No mention of DDT causing polio, the virus/vaccine story was sacrosanct. DDT was banned. This nervous system toxin was not banned because it caused nervous system disease in people, it was banned for hurting the birds and bees and frogs (killing flies was ok), and for being a “potential human carcinogen”.

When I was a boy on our Ohio farm, I remember my older brother spraying ddt powder in the air over the backs of the cows while in the milking parlor. I watched my father using tractor and tanks to spray clouds of ddt in the orchard, coating the apple trees and fruit. I vividly remember one cow losing its ability to stand, repeatedly trying to rise, but falling down each time. She had to be put down..... here is the advertisement from Time magazine in 1947. https://thisisnotadvertising.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/ddthouseholdpestsusdamar47c1.jpg

