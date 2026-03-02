Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

1d

With respect to ebola, there was an idea of 'ring vaccination' where they would push an admittedly extremely toxic vaccine on anyone thought to have been in contact with a supposed ebola patient. Then when those people died they could say ebola killed them. In the context of massive government "contact tracing" efforts, the concept of ring vaccination appears quite sinister, as contact tracing could easily have become the means to force toxic vaccines or hospital death protocols on select groups.

21h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

