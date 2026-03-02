Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 1, 2026 :

You’ve outlined what is SAID to occur, that is, transmission of illness from person to person.

Are you aware that objective confirmation of this idea, transmission of colds and flu, has been sought in over a century of clinical experimentation?

On no occasion was such symptomatic transmission, aka contagion, ever observed.

That means that your understanding of what actually happens is incorrect. This is because you’ve been lied to, as have we all.

The difference is that you don’t yet appear to realise that we’ve been lied to. About this and so many other things.

Jamie Andrews, February 27, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-219938579

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Here’s Milton Rosenau, famous for his Spanish Flu contagion experiment.

Let’s listen to what he was thinking 107 years ago.

Can “sick” people make other people sick by coughing on them?

Who benefits from it ? Allen discusses the reasons for the invention of virus fraud :

[ Editor's note: Allen is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.]

Allen, February 13, 2024 :

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/viruses-dont-exist-and-why-it-matters/comment/49450775

Allen

The virus story is important to the ruling class for many reasons. The most readily apparent reason on the surface is the fear and control mechanism it provides and thusly the justification for the “medical interventions” and massive investments (racketeering) involved in combating these mischievous invisible particles floating all around us.

The “virus story” also serves to cover up the mass murder that the medical industrial complex is involved in on a daily basis as witnessed in hospitals and nursing homes over the past four years- which in reality a “lesser” version has been in place for over a century and longer.

Another major component of the virus story is how it is increasingly used for foreign policy objectives via the bio-security state. One example of this is the fictional Ebola virus story, another construct of the pandemic industrial complex/bio-security complex.

The virus story serves multiple purposes here, one being as cover for industrial operations by Western multi-national corporations in Africa which produce major pollutants and toxic events as there are no regulations/oversight in Africa—mining, offshore oil exploration and drilling, rubber-tapping and so on.

For example, the Firestone rubber plantation dumps massive amounts of polluted blackened water directly into once potable water that the locals still must drink from as there is no other source of drinking water.

The locals curiously then get the same symptoms as “Ebola” after drinking the polluted water. As long as it can be fobbed off as a “viral contagion” that is causing the illness the reality of the corporate crimes are covered up.

Further examples are insecticides/banned pesticide dumping in Africa, indoor spraying- walls in West African homes coated with insecticides: carbamates and organophosphates are increasingly important alternatives to pyrethroids for indoor residual spraying.

Toxic Vaccine Campaigns throughout Africa, Beta-lactam Antibiotics poisoning Africans- the sicknesses caused by these are are all passed off as caused by “the Ebola virus.”

US also uses the Ebola/Marburg virus cover con to justify moving troops into specific resource rich regions (Bio-Security via AFRICOM) in order to clamp down certain areas- control a restive populace, prevent other competing entities from gaining a foothold in these regions.

Of course it’s all about protecting Africans from the Ebola/Marburg “virus”, making sure that pesky pathogen doesn’t float across the world to “over here”, and nothing to do with oil reserves off the Liberian Coast, diamond mines in Sierra Leone, coltan in the Congo etc.

zuFpM5*M, March 2, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-50/comment/222035364

zuFpM5*M

With respect to ebola, there was an idea of ‘ring vaccination’ where they would push an admittedly extremely toxic vaccine on anyone thought to have been in contact with a supposed ebola patient. Then when those people died they could say ebola killed them. In the context of massive government “contact tracing” efforts, the concept of ring vaccination appears quite sinister, as contact tracing could easily have become the means to force toxic vaccines or hospital death protocols on select groups.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 2, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-viruspart-50/comment/222073712

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thanks. We know the injections masquerading as vaccines were definitely crooked because the purported causative agent doesn’t exist.

DrLatusDextro, February 20, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/arguments-against-a-virus-part-49/comment/217348478

DrLatusDextro

Loitering On The Edge

“I think the medical & pharma machine relies on no one looking.”

...it also relies upon profound intergenerational conditioning from every conceivable perspective including coercive medical reinforcement by IAMRA (FSMB) that articulates the deranged globalist mantra of the WHO (and in essence, UNEP) and ideology of ‘DEI’ (division, exclusion and inequality).

The Malthusian Directive appears to be undergoing full implementation.

In addition, the addiction to the thrill-chill of a dangerous contagious pathogen ‘out-to-get-you’ is a wonderful narrative begging the question, ‘who’s side are you on?’ ... well utilised by the Yale Study, ‘Persuasive messaging to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake intentions’ E.K. James, S.E. Bokemper, A.S. Gerber et al. Vaccine 39 (2021) 7158–7165.

Nonetheless, individual experience becomes reinterpreted with awareness and intelligence, and one by one depart the madness of crowds.

Rider, February 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-217537775

Rider

This is an excellent introduction to the fraud engaged in by Louis Pasteur. The whole story is astonishing, even after having learned years ago of the mths and misconceptions of germ stories.

I less and less try to tell anyone else anything. If X states something I know is not true, I ask questions. I may not be able to get X to give up his approved doctrine, but it is interesting to watch the sudden feeling that manifests when asked ‘why?’ and ‘how do you know that?’

Linked :

https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/antiviral-ep-6-the-dark-truth-behind

AntiViral Ep. 6: The Dark Truth Behind Germ Theory

Fraud, Fear, and the Foundations of Germ “Theory”

Mike Stone

Feb 20, 2026

( … )

Pasteur’s own notebooks, made public after his death, reveal that he frequently adjusted or withheld experimental details to better align results with his expectations. He instructed his family never to release these private notes, which later contradicted key public claims.

( … )

For more on the unethical and unscientific practices employed by Louis Pasteur, please see my articles Louis Pasteur’s Unethical Rabies Fraud and The Germ Hypothesis Part 1: Pasteur’s Problems.

Source : https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/antiviral-ep-6-the-dark-truth-behind

Rider, March 2, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tom-nelson/comment/221726156

Rider

Thank you Jamie and very well done, and easy for anyone to understand.

Being stubborn, I still doubt that any of the 6 studies presented to Stefan Lanka proved any thing about measles ‘virus’. The genetics study necessarily would have been built on an unwarranted assumption that one can identify the nucleotides (s that right?) or well anyway, the genetic sequences that are supposed to be found within any (and all!) measles ‘virus’ particles. That assumption is nonsensical, as you know, because they’ve never isolated any discrete ‘measles virus’ particles to study and chemically characterize.

Take six studies, none of which prove much of anything, add them together, and you get a whole bunch of nothing.

Linked :

Interview with Tom Nelson

Jamie Andrews

Mar 01, 2026

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tom-nelson

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-221337391

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

There was no “OMICRON” or “DELTA” variant of “convid”, because there was no “convid” in the first place!

Development of illnesses follows disruption of your normally very good internal balance, termed homeostasis.

If you’re out of balance, because of any one or handful of myriad factors, your body responds by going through a recycle or reset to re establish your healthy internal equilibrium. That’s the way, at high level, to understand your temporary illness.

Please note: OMICRON & DELTA are together an anagram of MEDIA CONTROL.

These ghouls just cannot help themselves. What are the chances that something quite so obscure, yet perfectly on point, would happen by chance?

I’m no statistician, but I bet it’s so remote that you have to place the anagram in pole position as the explanation.

