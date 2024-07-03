Foreword

by Roman Bystrianyk

Source : https://substack.com/@romanbystrianyk/note/c-60694557?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=36k7hc

Roman Bystrianyk

BEFORE there was the DTP. BEFORE there was the MMR.

England's whooping cough and measles deaths were down over 99% BEFORE the vaccines in 1957 and 1968.

“All of the old menaces like typhoid, smallpox, measles, scarlet fever, whooping cough and diphtheria have become minor causes of death. The chance is very remote indeed that any of them will ever again assume sufficient importance in the mortality tables seriously to affect the general death rate.”

― Dr. Louis Dublin, 1935.

Dr. Louis Dublin, “Better Economic Conditions Felt in Fewer Deaths,” Berkley Daily Gazette, December 27, 1935.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 28, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1542

A comment containing a book reference. This appears to summarise some of the failure to show symptomatic transmission (contagion) of acute respiratory illnesses).

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

A comment from Andrew Crockett, June 25, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/not-even-a-small-ghost/comment/59955966

Andrew Crockett

Beyond The Green

Jun 25

This book from March 2024 is worth reading...... Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments Hardcover – March 23, 2024

by Daniel Roytas (Author), Dr Samantha Bailey (Foreword)

The idea that the common cold and influenza are spread via coughing, sneezing, and physical contact has been firmly implanted in our minds since childhood. However, the results of human experiments cast doubt on this theory. Researchers have failed to consistently demonstrate contagion by exposing healthy people directly to sick people or their bodily fluids. These findings suggest that our understanding of infectious disease is incomplete and challenges the long-held belief that a cold or flu can be ‘caught’.

So, what might be causing these seasonal afflictions, and why do they appear to spread from person-to-person? Can You Catch A Cold? Untold History & Human Experiments answers these questions by delving into the historical records, investigating past pandemics, exploring human psychology, and reviewing more than 200 contagion studies. With over 1,000 citations, no stone has been left unturned in the pursuit of unravelling this age-old mystery.

“The claim that colds and flu are contagious may be one of the greatest ever blunders of medical science. Prepare to be shocked as this book brilliantly brings to life the buried data that can no longer be ignored”.

- Dr Mark Bailey Co-author of The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Medical Tyranny

“An incredible, thorough exploration of history that will make you question everything you thought you knew about infectious diseases, health, and the human condition. This well-researched book, with over 1,000 references, provides valuable insights to help piece together the intricate puzzle of why we experience illness. A paradigm-shattering, must-read for those trying to determine the truth and acquire a healthier and happier life!”

- Roman Bystrianyk Co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines & Forgotten History

“How many of us go through life claiming we know something without having ever given it any critical thought? Proverbs 18:3 says, ‘If one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame’. Daniel Roytas set aside his ‘common knowledge’ to truly explore the premises and history surrounding contagion, and came out with a completely new outlook on the subject. Anyone interested in developing a richer understanding of this topic owes it to themselves to read this book”.

- Dr Jordan Grant Physician & Educator

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 28, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1541

This is informative as well as funny, and not too long.

Best wishes

Mike

Article linked in the post above :

Hey Steve Kirsch, Sars-Cov-2 is Still a Fraud and Your Genome Argument is a Disingenuous Sham

The Health Freedom Movement's clown prince is at it again.

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/hey-steve-kirsch-sars-cov-2-is-still?triedRedirect=true

Anthony Colpo

Jun 26, 2024

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 30, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1552

It’s unfortunate when a presumably well-intentioned person attempts to explain something they don’t really understand to others, and does so quite persuasively. The reason is obvious: others are inclined to attribute expert knowledge to them and to believe them.

However, if you do have expert knowledge, it can be simple to dismantle their argument, and to do so in many ways, yielding an entirely different interpretation of what really happened.

I didn’t bother in this comment to counter the idea that there ever was anything to vaccinate against. The points made alone are enough.

For avoidance of doubt, I don’t know the speaker nor am I either recommending or warning against them. I’m merely responding to the contents of a particular “short”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

https://youtube.com/shorts/cSC-jysc9mw

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 30, 2024 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSC-jysc9mw&lc=UgzvQa6bWU8oi26ePnl4AaABAg

@GT380man

1. Antibodies could never be the defenders of the body against respiratory pathogens ( if they existed ). This is because the alleged pathogens land in the airway and are said to damage us thus making us ill by multiplying there. By contrast, antibodies are large molecules that don’t routinely leave the blood. Thus, the antibodies & the alleged pathogen could never meet. For this reason as well as others, an injected material, purportedly a vaccine, could never protect a person against an airborne pathogen. You’ve believed a lie.

2. It’d utterly impossible to invent, test, develop, conduct adequate clinical trials & manufacture hundreds of millions of doses of any medical product in under a year. At minimum, several years are required. Thus you may be quite certain that this isn’t what happened. Something else happened. You’ve been lied to again, and accepted it.

3. If you induce the body to make foreign proteins, your body will recognize that fact and the immune system will destroy every cell responding to the purported vaccine. These materials are injurious, by design. Those making them know this with certainty, as do I, for I worked for 32 years in pharmaceutical R&D to senior level. You’ve been lied to & you’ve accepted it.

4. If lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are used to formulate & protect an unstable product, which these mRNA agents are, they will travel freely all around the body and, per point 3 above, cause autoimmune mediated cellular death wherever they land. In the particular case of LNPs, an important target organ for toxicity is the ovaries, because this is where the LNP formulated, injected “vaccine” is KNOWN to accumulate. This can only be harmful to fertility.

5. None of the foregoing is a mistake. It is unquestioningly intentional.

I could go on, but surely readers will conclude from this that injuries and deaths following these injections were absolutely intended.

https://youtube.com/shorts/cSC-jysc9mw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSC-jysc9mw&lc=UgzvQa6bWU8oi26ePnl4AaABAg

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 30, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1553

You’ll enjoy this, regardless of your present opinion on the topic, because it’s funny.

My usual not funny comment below the article.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

Dear Virology: Do You Have ANYTHING Other than Insults, Logical Fallacies and Lies to Back Up Your Claims?

Virology: An unwitting master class in exposing pseudoscience.

Anthony Colpo

Jun 30, 2024

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/dear-virology-do-you-have-anything

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 30, 2024 :

Source :

A comment on the article linked above

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/dear-virology-do-you-have-anything/comment/60486506

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

An excellent excoriation of the field. It’s extraordinarily frustrating that respiratory virus believers refuse point blank to deal in an adult way with the published record of dozens of attempts to demonstrate symptomatic transmission or contagion from a person sick with a cold to healthy recipients. Multiple attempts have been published from 1918 to the present day and none of them convincingly show this presumably trivial to show effect. After all, this is the heart of the matter. They refuse to cite a good quality paper proving transmission of acute respiratory illnesses. Not one is forthcoming. By the way, none even include adequate controls, which would include healthy people being “donors”, as well as sick ones, so you can see the spontaneous background rate of these illnesses (which is substantial, as colds are commonplace). When using gunk from a patient with which to attempt to demonstrate infection, a proper control will include gunk or washings from a healthy person, to test the effect of instillation itself. Furthermore, the experimentalist & the recipient should be blinded to the treatment they’re getting, so as to avoid biases. Again, these are all routinely missing.

I will apologise profusely and recant my position if anyone can cite a good quality paper demonstrating transmission of illness from someone with an acute respiratory illness to a healthy recipient.

A comment from Agent Roger W., June 30, 2024 :

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/dear-virology-do-you-have-anything/comment/60477120

Agent Roger W. 🏆

9 hrs ago

It is a very good thing that Palmer and Bhakdi concede the obvious truth that the pure culture does not work. This means they accept the existence has never been proved in that way.

This forces the debate in an interesting direction: the totally impure cell cultures are the way to prove the existence of viruses, to let the proliferate and lyse healthy cells, repeating what it's supposed to happen in vivo. But there are many objections to this method. Lanka debunked it thoroughly. Why they never stopped this error back then? Or, what are the responses to the debunking of cell culture with controls?

No response?

Well, let's move to the next topic. Forget cell cultures. Is there any other way to prove that a virus infected a healthy person and caused him to become ill?

What about the lungs? What about the liver? What about the nerve cells, which are everywhere in the body, and the Herpes viruses are supposed to proliferate there?

You can get a painful and maybe fatal Herpes infection anywhere, from the skin, to the eyes, the nails, the spinal chord, the brain, the muscles. Anywhere there are nerves, there is a good living culture medium for Herpes viruses. Where are they?

Can anyone show directly the isolation of a piece of non-human "genome" from a sick person, and use that genome to cause the same disease in a healthy person?

In other words, if this has failed, and every other experiment fails, why do doctors and professors of medicine believe the viral hypothesis explains the transmission of disease?

Do they have any other way to show why they believe this is true?

If not, they should admit they are not there.

Then, they are free to start studying what really causes disease.

Because this business should be about knowledge, not about defending a profession, a business territory or the fame of anyone.

Nothing about this controversy should be personal.

Getting called a donkey is nothing. Saving the lives of the people who will be poisoned with terrible antiviral drugs is worth every insult. Focus on the human victims of this humongous error, not on the hurt feelings of the humans who keep defending it.

A comment from Marcus, June 30, 2024 :

https://michaelpalmer.substack.com/p/the-fallacies-of-the-no-virus-doctrine/comment/60466311

MarcusBierce

2 hrs ago

Once one realizes that identically behaving endogenous exosomes existed all along yet observed only near the turn of the 21st century, one can doubt much of illness via exogenous virus.

The pains at which scientists try to separate the two is interesting to watch.

