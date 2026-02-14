Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 13, 2026 :

Here’s that response to the Palmer & Bhakdi article claiming that of course viruses have been proven to exist.

No part of that article performed said task. There’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus. No illness misattributed to a virus is contagious. All of vaccinology and it’s products derive from deliberate deception.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Virology Without Proof

An Essay Responding to Palmer and Bhakdi’s Defense of the Field

Unbekoming

Feb 12, 2026

“( … )

Palmer characterizes the “Settling the Virus Debate” memorandum as demanding something impossible—direct isolation from bodily fluids without the use of cell cultures. He frames this as an arbitrary standard imposed by outsiders who don’t understand how virology works. This characterization obscures what the signatories actually requested.

The memorandum asks for particles that fulfill the definition of viruses to be “directly isolated and purified from any tissues or bodily fluids of any sick human or animal.” It asks that these particles be shown to be “replication-competent, infectious and disease-causing.” These are not exotic demands. They represent the ordinary meaning of the word “isolation”—the separation of one thing from all other things—and the ordinary standard of scientific proof: demonstrating that A causes B by showing that B occurs when A is present and does not occur when A is absent.

Consider how isolation works in other contexts. A chemist isolating a compound separates it from all other substances in a mixture. A pharmacologist extracting a drug from a biological sample separates it from everything else present. An electrician installing an isolation switch separates one circuit from all others. In each case, isolation is subtractive—it means removing something from everything else.

Virology uses the word differently. When virologists claim to have “isolated” a virus, they have typically added patient samples to cell cultures containing animal cells, antibiotics, antifungal agents, fetal bovine serum, and various other substances. They then observe cellular breakdown—what they call “cytopathic effects”—and declare that a virus must be present and responsible. This is not isolation in any ordinary sense. It is addition followed by interpretation.

The CDC itself acknowledged this disconnect. In response to a Freedom of Information request asking for records of SARS-CoV-2 isolation using the everyday meaning of the word, the agency replied: “The definition of ‘isolation’ provided in the request is outside of what is possible in virology.” The Public Health Agency of Canada similarly responded: “The isolation of a virus cannot be completed without the use of another medium....The gold standard assay used to determine the presence of intact virus in patient samples is virus isolation in cell culture.”

These agencies are admitting that isolating a virus—in the sense that scientists isolate anything else—is not done. They are not claiming it is unnecessary. They are claiming it cannot be accomplished. The question Palmer should address is why he finds this acceptable, and why those who don’t find it acceptable are “radical.”

( … ).”

Full article :

Editor's Note ( Suavek) : The linked article by Unbekoming is short. I highly recommend reading it in its entirety and subscribing to the author's Substack. Among authors of specialist articles, I consider him unsurpassed. This is probably due to the well-thought-out, step-by-step development of the article's core idea, which enables it to not only make even a relatively complex topic easy to understand, but also to create reading pleasure. This ease of reading, which I find delightful, combined with a persuasiveness that hits the nail on the head, is, in my opinion, unique.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, February 13, 2026 :

To be read in conjunction with a recent article countering the disappointing article by Michael Palmer & Sucharit Bakdhi, arguing for the existence of viruses.

Linked :

Factscinator , February 12, 2026 :

Factscinator

🤣🎭 PEER REVIEW PANEL 🎭🤣

(A completely fictional satire. Any resemblance to the pseudoscience of viroLIEgy is purely intentional…)

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Alright everyone, welcome to today’s peer review. We’re here to assess whether this paper has proved the existence of a virus. Gloves off, brains on… theoretically 🧠✨

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Thank you. As you can see from Figure 3, we isolated the virus.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Excellent. How did you isolate it?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

We mixed lung fluid, antibiotics, antifungals, starvation media, and monkey kidney cells together 🧫🐒💥

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

So… you didn’t isolate anything.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

No no, you misunderstand. Isolation now means “putting things together.”

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

Ah yes, like isolating a giraffe by throwing it into a zoo 🦒🏟

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Please continue.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

After poisoning the monkey kidney cells until they died 💀 we declared the cytopathic effect as proof of a virus.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Did you run controls where you poisoned the cells without patient material?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

That would be unethical.

🧧‍♂️ ETHICS OBSERVER:

Unethical… to do science?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Exactly.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

And how did you confirm the virus caused the cell death?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Because the cells died.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

From antibiotics, starvation, toxic media, and mechanical stress?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Yes. That’s how viruses work 🦠😌

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Did healthy samples undergo the same process?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

No, that would undermine the narrative.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Very honest. Continue.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Here are our TEM images 📸

As you can see, the virus is clearly present.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

I see grey blobs.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Look again — we added arrows 🔺🔻➡️

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Those arrows are pointing at the cellular debris of the monkey kidney cells you poisoned.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Correct. That’s what the virus looks like.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

Those same structures are revealed in healthy cells when exposed to the toxic exposures of your protocol.

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Only because the virus is hiding.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

What about Koch’s postulates?

🧑‍🔬 ALL viroLIEgists (IN UNISON):

OBSOLETE 😡🔥

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

Because they fail?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Because they ask for evidence.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

Did you ever demonstrate the virus alone causing disease in a healthy host?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

No — but we injected the toxic monkey kidney cell culture directly into the organs of lab animals to prove poisons can be transmitted via syringe 💉🐀

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER B:

So you poisoned animals, observed predictable injury, and called it viral transmission?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

That circular reasoning is the cornerstone of viroLIEgy.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

And?

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

It’s peer reviewed.

🧧‍♂️ BIOSECURITY LIAISON:

Before we vote, can this paper justify emergency powers, injections, and surveillance? 🏛💉📡

🧑‍🔬 viroLIEgist:

Absolutely.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Then I see no problems here.

🧑‍⚖️ REVIEWER A:

But there’s no isolation, no controls, no causation, and no proof.

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Correct.

Motion to approve?

🧑‍🔬 ALL:

APPROVED ✅👏👏👏

🧑‍⚖️ CHAIRPERSON:

Excellent work, everyone. Another virus proven — not by evidence, but by consensus, arrows, and exhaustive avoidance of the scientific method 😌🔺🦠

Maybe they use boxcutters

How does an inert, non-living piece of matter perform the actions of “worming”, “reproducing”, and “infecting”, and what motivation exists for a non-living entity to perform such actions? Are there any other examples of non-living things, anywhere in the world, that can perform actions? How does a non-living entity “hijack” another thing? Maybe they use boxcutters.

Source : https://docs.google.com/document/d/10lRb8Pmmb_8MdgLmFMz3HAv6CjtpsL-cpVGsV_To0hk/edit?tab=t.0

Afterword

Dr TruthSayer, February 4, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-jerm-warfare/comment/209586862

Dr TruthSayer

The reason this is important and is not academic bs, is because it is exposing the specific methodology of how science is coopted, controlled and used to control not only the various fields of science, but the public in general. It is very sophisticated mind control. Understand how this works and understand how we are being brainwashed and controlled in all areas. Science is the current religion, but it is a perverted science, perverted exactly by these means. Control of the terminology, the premises, the conventions, the assumptions, the means and regulations, the publishing, the schools, the hospitals, the professionals, the organizations, every aspect. Understand the hoax, not only the medical house of cards falls down, all areas become suspect. This same methodology works in all areas.

“My approach to psychiatry is that all these problems are caused by viruses.”

“By duck taping your nose and mouth I’ve made sure you won’t die from inhaling any viruses.”

“But I haven’t finished panicking about Monkeypox yet!”

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2.

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

