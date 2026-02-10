Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Allen
13h

They are all on the same payroll.

The vast majority of physicians and scientists are bought off charlatans and extremely arrogant to boot which is an essential feature of their character as they are quite insecure as they traffic in one phony study piled on top of the other.

There is no question whatsoever that if the majority of grant money shifted in such a way that these quacks were now required to pump out papers that established the moon was made of cheese they would do exactly that. I know these people in abundance, at length and have more first hand experience with them than you can imagine. They are nearly all professional liars and their careers are built on becoming "experts" in and perpetuating the fraudulent catechism of the ruling class and will defend such positions to the bitter end. Anyone who thinks they can reason with such people is fooling themselves.

Demonstrating their ignorance on any number of these matters is quite simple and these ignorant "High Priests of the Academy" always run off like frightened cockroaches when someone who can challenge and blow holes in their bullshit comes along.

Rider
12h

Thank you Suavek for your republishing Dr Yeadon's great article explaining three basic logical problems around which post modernists have invented viruses and vaccines and the malignant implications of the pre-known toxicity of the shots. Thank you also for writing about the nonsense at the base of viral genonmic sequencing, the unknown sources of any dna or rna taken from cell cultures or even from any human sample, and the facts that computer modeling, the nature of the data bases, the inventors and talkers involved, and more are all unknowns.

For people who want a clear explanation of why viruses are not just unproven, and why the idea is fraught with contradictions that virus enthusiasts studiously ignore, all in one easy to read and understand booklet, here is a 29,000 word essay by Mark Bailey, former practicing MD of New Zealand. I recommend this highly. https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/A-FAREWELL-TO-VIROLOGY-Expert-Edition-V1.2.pdf

Another book written by Mark Bailey that illuminates the shadowy methods and meaning of official claims of genomic sequencing of some imagined-to-exist virus is entitled also, "https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/ But the book explains much more than the essay and devotes a lot of explanation to the mystery surrounding virus genomic sequencing, the data bases, how viral sequencing requires computer modeling with software versions, how this procedure turns up not one or a half dozen but 100,000 possibilities! How do viology sequencing artists select the correct 'possibility"? They apply arbitray standards based on a template derived from the data base for 'that kind of virus' that was itself based on aa prior template going back...back...back...to the first virus. Mark Bailey exxplains this far more cogently and with vastly more understanding than I bring to this. But his book is excellent. I will have to read it two more times to commit 80% of it to understanding and memory.

Reply
Share
