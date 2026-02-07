Kaylene Emery, February 7, 2026 :

Kaylene Emery

What exactly is “ a computer generated virus “ ?

Serious question .

Suavek's answer, February 7, 2026 :

At the time, German scientists received only computer data about the alleged “virus” from China, but not the “virus” itself. The genetic code of a small fragment of DNA, or RNA, is represented by a computer program as a series of numbers. Nobody knows who created these programs, and the “virus” databases are not subject to any public oversight. Everything is shrouded in secrecy and can be manipulated at will. But the scientists are comparing their computer data with the data from the “virus” database.

This reminds me of the German forger Konrad Kujau (1938–2000), who forged Hitler’s diaries in the early 1980s. Since he also forged Hitler’s signatures, he donated some forged signatures to a museum. When the Hitler diaries were later examined, a comparison was made between Hitler’s signature in the diaries and the signature in the museum. Because a graphologist proved that the signatures matched, Hitler’s diaries were deemed authentic and published. The forgery was exposed just a few days after publication because the paper and ink used contained substances that did not exist at the time of the Second World War. From my perspective, the “evidence” for the “viruses” is similar: one fake is compared to another and therefore perceived as genuine. The computer programs used to identify a “virus”, and the “virus databases,” are operated by the same fraudster mafia.

I’m sorry I can’t elaborate on this amusing topic here. I’m not exactly a gifted article writer, so I prefer to quote others who are excellent writers. Only in exceptional cases, when I see a gap in the evidence and/or argumentation, do I feel compelled to write about it. Incidentally, Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statements about the strange “virus” databases are already covered in the “NO VIRUS” article series on this substack.

Now we’re coming back to China. The Chinese took a tissue sample from a sick man and examined it. All his symptoms pointed to pneumonia. But the scientists claimed it was “Covid” because he had an “unusual cough” and analyzed the data of the alleged “virus” on the computer. They then sent this data to Germany via email, which formed the basis for the PCR test.

I am deliberately arguing in such a way that even the proponents of the virus theory understand the deception. However, the deception is actually much easier to understand if one takes seriously the studies that show there is no contagion. Without contagion, there can be no “viruses.” To avoid diluting the clarity of the conclusion, I deliberately do not discuss the fraud in the field of epigenetics in great detail. Generally speaking, some scientists claim that much in this field has been fabricated to somehow bolster the “virus” myth and to apply false “evidence.”

Here, too, we see the similarity to the authentication of Hitler’s alleged diaries. The pseudo-evidence for the “viruses” is “supported” by pseudo-evidence from the field of epigenetics. The same thing was done back then by the German graphologist who compared Hitler’s signatures. Ironically, however, they were all forged.

The AI ​​acknowledges the possibility of validation fraud in the PCR test.

by Suavek

My question to AI :

Please provide me with the validation studies that claim that SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests do not react to genetic sequences other than "SARS-CoV-2", and please identify the potential weaknesses of these studies.

[ Editor's note: The application of AI can reveal the weaknesses of the validation studies regarding the PCR test. My request to the AI ​​resulted in a lot of lies being presented as supposed “evidence.” But that’s not all. In the first paragraph, the AI ​​admits that it’s possible the PCR test might not identify a virus, but instead a perfectly normal biological material, mistakenly identifying it as “the virus.” This information is quite useful, don’t you think? ]

AI replies :

( ... )

General Weaknesses of PCR Validation Studies:

Limited Sample Diversity: Most studies test specificity against a pre-selected list of “common” viruses. They rarely account for all possible microbial or host DNA/RNA sequences present in every unique human sample.

[ Editor’s note: The next paragraph seems moderately interesting to me, and the last paragraph is critical because the “viruses” are a complete fabrication. Oh, there were a lot of lies in this AI compilation that I’d rather not publish to save you time.]

AI replies :

Pre-analytical Errors: Factors like sample contamination, improper storage, or pipetting errors can cause false positives that are not related to the genetic sequence itself.

High Cycle Thresholds: Running PCR tests for too many cycles (e.g., >35-40) can amplify trace amounts of nucleic acids or artifacts, leading to results that are technically positive but clinically irrelevant.

( ... )

