Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 23, 2024 :

Editor's note: The following comment is located in the comment section of the article that lists the studies whose results contradict the contagion theory: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure . Information on the topic of "Alternative causes of respiratory diseases" can be found in this article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-2 . Both articles contain the basics that are essential for understanding contagion fraud.

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dear reader, please note that we are told that the viruses that cause acute respiratory illnesses like the common cold & a group called “influenza-like illnesses” (ILI) are supposedly extraordinarily easy to transmit.

Remember the two metre separation rule? Though this has officially been admitted that there is no scientific or empirical basis for it. We were made to queue up outside shops in all weathers.

Recall the installation of Perspex screens in many shops? Surely almost everyone looked at these and thought “How in the world could this prevent an airborne infection?”. Of course it wouldn’t, though this isn’t how these illnesses develop in the first place. They’re not infectious in nature nor are they contagious.

Remember the masking obligation? You do realise that they could even theoretically only have been effective if they filtered the air you breathe in as well as which you exhale? And either the mesh size is huge, so it won’t filter supposedly tiny particles, or the mesh size is very small indeed, so it simply offers an extreme resistance to airflow and you’d suffocate. The air you breathe in & out while wearing such a mask entirely bypasses the mask fabric itself.

Remember “If the masks are good enough for surgeons….”? Did you talk to any surgeons? They don’t wear masks, but splashguards. These prevent them dropping anything into the surgical field. More importantly, they prevent anything from the patient directly squirting into the surgeon’s mouth, nose and eyes, things like blood, pus & bone fragments.

I added these reminders because none of them work or were even intended to work. Their intention was to maintain fear and to force compliance with absurd charades, to teach you that resistance is useless. The authorities didn’t much need to enforce these “guidelines” because the public did it for them.

Yet again, we were given to understand that acute respiratory illnesses & especially “covid19” was extremely contagious. This means, very easy to become infected.

With that backdrop, it ought immediately to strike the critical reader that investigators have tried scores of times to demonstrate, thereafter to characterise, transmission or contagion of symptoms. They’ve tried and failed. Not once, but scores of times. This is extraordinary. If the narrative is true, the hardest thing would be to prevent almost everyone from acquiring the infection.

There are some studies where the investigators claim to have succeeded in demonstrating transmission. In all cases I’ve looked at, they’ve often used a PCR-based diagnostic, which isn’t a valid way to go about it & why would they even need to adopt complicated endpoints? Simply observe whether or not the “recipients” developed symptoms of a cold or the ILI.

The commonplace weakness I’ve seen involves leaving out controls. Controls replicate every part of the study, except they’re not inoculated/challenged with potentially infected material. How any study got past peer review while lacking controls is beyond me. Best practice involves not only incorporating controls, but having a neutral third party to prepare the innoculum and blank controls for that, and code the challenge material employed. That way, both the subjects and the investigators are “blind” to which subject got what challenge. If you know you’ve extensibly been infected, or the converse, the likelihood of distortion of the entire study is both high and unevaluable.

Classic maxim

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed -- and hence clamorous to be led to safety -- by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”-- H.L. Mencken ( eg Infectious scares ).

Editor's note: The source of this quote appears to be censored. If you click through despite the text being displayed online ("Continue to the HTTP website"), you will be redirected directly to the website in question :

Afterword

by Suavek

Any information that contradicts the “knowledge” we’ve been indoctrinated with since birth is initially difficult to understand, not only for medical laypersons. Experts seem to encounter even greater mental difficulties in understanding the contagion fraud. The reason for this is easy to explain: Our brains perceive the often-repeated lie as reality, so hardly anyone possesses the necessary mental flexibility to examine the foundations of supposedly “scientific” claims. Years of education only exacerbate this phenomenon. However, if a claim is based not on clear evidence but merely on assumptions, and if these assumptions serve the profit motives of pharmaceutical companies, then a thorough examination of the plausibility of such assumptions is beneficial. The importance of the topic of “virus fraud” requires that you, as the reader, should not believe anyone but should verify the facts yourself. No one can do this for you, but you can receive the relevant information on where to find the facts and how to verify them. You don’t need to worry that this is a complicated matter reserved for experts, because at least the contagion fraud is actually easier to verify than expected.

The lack of contagion rightly implies that the existence of “viruses” is unproven and contradicts the claims of mainstream medicine. Only at this point can we embark on the research journey, systematically addressing every discrepancy between the claims of the pharmaceutical cartel and genuine research findings. This work isn’t rocket science either, but it requires more time than simply tackling the problem of “contagion.” Among the tricky questions that stand in our way of understanding the fraud are:

How is it that so many virologists are deceived?

Why do the alleged “pandemics” not constitute proof of the existence of “viruses”?

How do diseases arise if not through “infection” with “infectious pathogens”?

Answering such questions, and similar ones, takes a bit longer, and therefore you are cordially invited to read the article series “The Arguments for ‘NO VIRUS’” to ultimately be able to distinguish facts from assumptions and separate propaganda used in the service of profit from genuine science. Our problems stem from the fact that we believe information too readily instead of verifying it. As a reader of this substack, you should therefore believe no one, but rather use your innate curiosity to investigate for yourself and then decide what you consider to be reality. Unfortunately, you cannot rely on your family doctor, who is bound by this profit system, because he can only provide you with the information he has received from the system itself. We are only at the beginning of our journey of discovery, and it was only with the emergence of the “Covid” fraud that many medical professionals began to research the fundamentals. The question they frequently asked themselves in 2020 was: “What other frauds is the corrupt medical cartel hiding?” Only then were all the past research study results dusted off and carefully examined for their plausibility and weaknesses. Gradually, many realized that we had been given a completely false picture of how the human body functions. This is by no means a series of errors, but rather deliberate misinformation intended to spread manipulative fear and generate profit.

There are also voices suggesting that there are certain forces that don’t want us to live much longer than retirement age because beyond that, we would be a burden on the system. While such opinions cannot be proven, they offer a possible explanation for the purpose of the toxic “vaccines” that produce no positive results and offer no protection. This finding is clearly reflected in the statistics: unvaccinated people are much healthier than vaccinated people.

Here you have the opportunity to examine the facts yourself and discover that you can hardly learn the truth from any doctor bound by the profit system, because such people are unlikely to risk their license to conscientiously inform the public. Furthermore, decades of repeated medical lies have led to a powerful indoctrination that, obviously, can never be overcome without the extreme force of curiosity. Doctors rely on majority opinion just as often as the rest of us, and that’s another reason why they’re reluctant to question the supposed “facts.” But you can do it yourself.

It should be mentioned here that there are several obstacles hindering our understanding of the “virus” fraud. These include the following:

- Scientists who want to contribute to uncovering the truth are usually deprived of research funding. This ruins their careers, and their research results remain unpublished so as not to harm the profit-driven interests of the medical cartel.

- Our understanding of the origins of various diseases and other phenomena is still insufficient, meaning that not all questions can yet be answered definitively. This is due to the aforementioned problematic distribution of research funding, which comes from private investors.

- At present, in many cases, we must be satisfied that some claims are clearly refuted, without being able to immediately provide alternative explanations for unexplained phenomena. As you can see, this is also related to the two points above. A demonstrably refuted claim must be considered false even if a clear, alternative hypothesis cannot yet be formulated.

- I still have some information that I haven’t been able to publish yet due to time constraints. This information will be made available to you gradually. I apologize that I haven’t been able to include all the information available to me in the more than 440 articles published so far. Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statements have also not yet been published in their entirety. This is because I’m trying to organize the information thematically rather than publishing it in thematically unrelated fragments. The following figures reflect the current status of my completed and remaining work:

In the upper right corner of this webpage, you will find the search bar, which will help you find all articles in the series “The Arguments for “NO VIRUS”. ”

I hope you enjoy your exploration.

Suavek

Mother Teresa as a symbol of the absence of contagion :

Good to know :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

