Binra
5h

What we see or accept real is not a direct as we -as a social agreement assumes and share.

Personal and cultural assumptions and belief operate as rules and filters.

What seems simply self evident is a learned world, that then becomes 'second nature'.

That a 'second nature' can run contra to our true being is evidenced as our lives in our world, but finds masking cover stories by which to make such a life more tolerable or less intolerable.We have limited capacity to tolerate pain - and I include alllevels of our experience—not merely the physical—(Which itself can run cover story for pain in the heart of our very being).

Cover stories or camouflage realities are part of our 'kit'—but when they are co-fused with our being or reality itself, they become tyrannical or usurping and operate as defended lies —which can as easily be seen aslies believed to protect or defend something we treasure or hate and fear to lose.

I'm not directly writing to the 'de-mythologising' of the contagion fear - so much as bringing light to that it is itself a symptom of a loss of connected being, packaged as a 'control' that is invoked to run in absence or distrust of integral guidance and direction (Qualities integral to our being). The development of such blind and limited abilities is of a recoil and cannabilising of our self - just as is seen in the sympathetic mode of a conflict shock. Everything contracts to 'core functions that 'override' the temporarily downgraded support system.

This has a valid place at the physical level, but has become transferred to the mind or creative level as a psychic or psycho-logic of self-protective triggering by association.

Perpetual war - no rest for the wicked - we know the phrase, but for the most part we put it out of mid.

Excepting that what we think to put out of mind is not really escaped, but pushed out of a ruled and filtered focus of awareness. The hate belongs to the hater - however ingeniously he may project, offset, outsource or dump on a scapegoat - who will ideally enter a manipulative contract to buy it as a form of social virtue - relative to the masking agenda of the 'Cover Story' given priority in its timing.

Put another way, we hold beliefs or operate from assumption that we believe serve us in some way. the evasion of guilt, exclusion, denial, rejection, persecution, vilification and being dumped on or made scapegoat—runs deeply in our human psyche.

Scapegoating can also be acted out on imaginary particles or agents of an evil that is seeking to violate and destroy us. (That's a whole other thread). But if you can see that hates remain subliminally active as rules and filters of perception, you can perhaps see that unless you maintain the defences against evil - the evil will break in or indeeed rise up within your open mind.

This is not our true starting place, but it is a recognition that what we thought to have escaped, left behind or forgotten was only masked over or latent.

If we reach for the quickest means to get rid of the pain we take on 'whatever works' to re-set the mind to a forgetting. This is when we are susceptible to lies, yet this is also where prayer transforms a self-conflicted hell to a truly connected quality of being - such as we can accept.

I'm writing from this perspective because, sooner or later, the willingness to recycle the same old pain of conflict, loss and grievance will run out of fuel'. There is a time to grieve, but the blessing or mourning is in the release of love to a greater life in the living. To be 'picked up and enlivened ianew - with the blessings of what we HAVE shared of a love that perhaps we didn't fully appreciate at the time.

Its all about love. But 'lost or betrayed love' frames love in treachery and death. Who can love in such a 'world'? Regardless what we have collectively and personally made of our world I hold we are of love - but in seeking to control or force love we have run off with (and become possessed by) a false sense of self - which cannot rest but must prop itself up with self-justifictions against the light of a true awareness. Because if we saw what this 'self' costs us, we would not want it, use it or give it credible function.

So in all kinds of ways we learn or contrive to see something 'else'.

Masking 'realities' represent choices that can be brought out from the realm of compulsive habit or conditioned react. But if we attack the choice, we attack the basis for making a better or more truly aligned decision. This used to be called 'hate the sin, but love the sinner'..

I'm not so comfortable with any system of moral rights set over others. But I see that a false sesne of moral self-justification can and will want to judge what we hate in ourself - in the Other - as a means to evade and divert from ...an opportunity for healing.

I don't want to carry anyone else's 'responsibility' but that requires I release them from acting out for me - what I then neglect in myself. Responsibility for thought is 'awake' rather than running on templates that may or may not have limited applicability to life - but represent learned capacity to leave an autopilot running that 'manages' to get through a situation without really being present.

John1200
4h

"At present, in many cases, we must be satisfied that some claims are clearly refuted, without being able to immediately provide alternative explanations for unexplained phenomena."

Yes, what is presented in the quote above summarizes the logical fallacy (an error in reasoning) called ARGUMENT FROM IGNORANCE. Something is NOT true because it has not been proven false.

