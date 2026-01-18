Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 11, 2026 :

Those who do not appear to have realised that the entire concept behind vaccination is fraudulent and condemned to splashing around in the shallows, trying to interpret papers such as this oncology journal article. Having lots of dense and confusing articles like this swimming around makes it harder to think clearly about fundamentals.

Best wishes

Mike

Part 2 of the statement :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 11, 2026 :

This is very interesting. As far as the unaware public is concerned, this story, if they should stumble upon it mentioned in a tabloid, is just another example of the confusion that arises in overly complex scientific research. They will not be able to interpret it or place it in any context. Is this the smoking gun that “covid19” “vaccines” are dangerous? I don’t know, either. Maybe it is. Note that I knew they were bad more than five years ago.

I’m aware that I’m now hypersensitive to the possibility of PsyOp-ery. I consider it always & never ignore the possibility that we’re being played. It’s not a nice feeling. It makes me sad.

I know nothing about the lead author. Perhaps he is standing tall in a sea of potential corruption. That he appears to have been contacted by a Pfizer headhunter and has publicly rebuffed the approach seems to reinforce that impression.

However, one has to wonder whether this public response is entirely organic. I know that one important axis in influencing academia is to modulate the ability of a tenured faculty member to secure grant funding. I was fortunate inside the citadel of pharma of never having to scrabble for grants. I learned in the 1990s from friends who had got on tenure track that half of a young academics time was consumed by grant application writing and research, the goal of which was to obtain results that rendered such applications more likely to be successful.

I recall reacting that it felt like it was verging on corrupt. Who were these shadowy people who regulated what research got funded and what got blocked? I now know that Anthony Fauci of NIAID (part of Francis Collins’ NIH), Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust and Christopher Elias of the Gates Foundation, for a substantial period of time, between them controlled the majority of the non-commercial biomedical research across the world, such is the wall of capital which they control. Anyone pursuing a line of research likely to conflict with the interests of the stakeholders behind these three extraordinarily important granting bodies were not getting grants. Their Dean of faculty would want to know why & might try to steer the young academic towards “more fundable proposals”. An academic who courteously declined such advice, citing “academic freedom” (cue hollow laugh) would find that their reduced ability to attract grant funding meant that their publication output was poor, relative to the competing peers and that they’d never make a full professor, on which the viability of a career as a researcher depended.

I’m mentioning this, because no academic would publicly rebuff a headhunter’s approach from such a prominent stakeholder like Pfizer, without first seeking guidance from his head of department. It’s standard practice that academics are guided by faculty to be very vigilant about their public pronouncements, because of the possibility of adverse publicity, which could hurt the reputation of their institution. I can’t know the dynamics in this case, but I do know some of the normal procedures.

As I said, I know nothing of the lead author on this recent paper, but he too has had to sink or swim in grant seeking waters such as these. There simply isn’t a lump of cash, available to researchers following their own noses, whether the funding is supplied by the taxpayer, a wealthy charitable endowment or a family foundation.

A person named Geoff Pain left a comment below Aussie17’s Substack piece, pointing to the lead author’s prior publications, which he thought was relevant to the cancer causation mechanism at hand, and yet which has not been mentioned in this recent article.

I don’t know what to make of it, but I can’t help hearing faint warning bells. Hyperawareness of the possibility of undue influence does not mean every such warning bell is real.

Oh and by the way, it’s not necessary to get anywhere close to the arcane complications of molecular biology of cancer in order to be certain you should decline the injections.

Linked :

Shocking Twist: As mRNA Vaccine-Cancer Paper Explodes Worldwide, Pfizer Headhunter Contacts Critic Dr. Wafik El-Deiry

Let me use this opportunity to expose the pharma playbook!

Aussie17

Jan 11, 2026

Full article :

https://www.aussie17.com/p/shocking-twist-as-mrna-vaccine-cancer

No Virus, No Proof: How Virology Weaponizes the Global Ethics Control System

With Jon Rappaport

Unbekoming

Jul 25, 2025

In the late 20th century, virology emerged as a cornerstone of modern medicine, anchoring diseases like AIDS, Ebola, and SARS-CoV-2 to invisible, disease-causing entities termed viruses. This paradigm, solidified through decades of laboratory practices, relies on methods such as cell culturing and genomic sequencing, which researchers claim irrefutably prove viral existence. Yet, as Jon Rappoport’s dialogue with ChatGPT (below) reveals, these methods fail the classical scientific standard of isolation—defined as the complete separation of a substance from all other material for unambiguous study. Instead, virologists redefine “isolation” as culturing patient samples in toxic mixtures of antibiotics and fetal bovine serum, observing cell death (cytopathic effects), and attributing it to an unpurified, assumed viral presence. Works like Virus Isolation and 11 Layers of Unproven Claims expose this foundational flaw: no virus, from HIV to SARS-CoV-2, has been physically isolated or proven to cause disease through controlled experiments. This critique suggests that what society accepts as scientific truth is a carefully constructed illusion, akin to a magician’s trick where particles are observed but never causally linked to illness.

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/no-virus-no-proof-decoding-the-fallacy

Jamie Andrews, December 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-191259957

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Jamie Andrews, December 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-191260153

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Please sub to and follow Val who is part of the Virology Control Studies Project making these wonderful videos.

Linked :

Editor’s note: The title of the article does not reflect its actual, interesting topic. This is about the body’s detoxification mechanisms :

Measles! What about Nutrition?

Part 3 of 3

Val Zimmer

Jul 16, 2024

https://valzimmer.substack.com/p/measles-what-about-nutrition

Is it really surprising that living and working in an extremely polluted environment will cause illness? As shown in part 2, when the body is bombarded with toxins, illness and death can result. No virus is necessary. Our bodies are poisoned daily by heavy metals, pharmaceutical medications, chemicals, pollutants, and even alcohol and recreational drugs. The body does have processes to help detoxify, but it needs to have the proper resources. The liver is by far the most important detox organ. Liver detox is broken down into 3 phases. Of course all nutrients are important. However, protein is the cornerstone of detoxification. Simply put, without protein, the liver cannot complete the detox process.

Phase 1 detoxification is the initial step in the detox process, where the liver uses enzymes to break down toxins into smaller, more water-soluble compounds.

( … )

Full article :

https://valzimmer.substack.com/p/measles-what-about-nutrition

Betsy Barnum, December 22, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@betsybarnum/note/c-190578367

Betsy Barnum

This Changes Everything

( … ). Of course nothing can ever be proven beyond any possibility of doubt. But that doesn’t mean we throw logic and reason out the window! If people are claiming that viruses exist and have been isolated, they need to prove it, especially when every human being on the planet is being subjected to that claim as “truth” with all of its ramifications (poison needles, impeded breathing, fear of each other, etc.) If the demand for this proof is “pseudoscientific” because viruses can never be proven to exist beyond inference, then positive claim of virus existence is also pseudoscientific since it is all based on inference! Where does “nuance” fit into this picture, and what is “science?” And where do government mandates for medical interventions fit if the whole thing is pseudoscientific?

[ Editor’s note: Rider is referring to a doctor who publishes under the name “Midwestern Doctor” ]

Rider, December 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-190826941

Rider

( … )

I don’t care that he psychologizes people who are rationally critical of virus stories. He does a lot of that, yet from reading one of his articles it is evident he does not fully understand the reasoned objections to virus claims.

For example, like others, he instructs that to criticize virology, the critic must first prove what causes ‘disease”. This argument assumes that requiring proof of a proposition about causation before it should be considered to be presumptively true…the assertion that that requirement should be fulfilled is itself a hypothesis in competition with the hypothesis of viruses.

But the requirement for proving causation is not a hypothesis when it comes to viruses or unemployment/inflation or any other issue. Asserting the necessity of evidence and then proof is proper, because it upholds reason and defends knowledge. Renouncing reason is an attack on the possibility of knowledge.

Afteword

by Suavek

Three topics that should be considered together: “No Virus,” the causes of disease, and research funding. Here a dog grabs its tail and spins around in a circle.

Those who point out the “virus” lie are not obligated to prove the actual cause of the illnesses. That is the task of those who attribute the origin of respiratory illnesses to “viruses.” This problem is closely linked to the question of financing scientific studies. , because it is not in the interest of these supranationally operating liars to prove the truth, but rather to obscure it in order to continue stoking fears of invisible, submicroscopic particles. They decide who receives funding and for which research. It should also be noted that these thieves help themselves to public funds as if our taxes were some kind of self-service store for liars and criminals. Politicians play an active role in this theft because they approve this shady procedure.

At this point, all study results that refute any contagion should be considered sufficient. No virologist has yet been able to prove that the submicroscopic particles, which he observed (always outside the living body) under an electron microscope, are “viruses,” that he was able to isolate them flawlessly, and that he can establish a causal link between these particles and the cause of disease. I know that I might be boring you, dear reader, by repeatedly linking to the same articles, but I can think of nothing better to counteract the ignorance of this clear evidence.

Here is the link to an article by Dr. Mike Yeadon, who lists the aforementioned studies, the results of which rule out any possibility of contagion. The article will be updated gradually over time :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

And in this article you will find statements by Dr. Mike Yeadon, in which he mentions examples of possible alternative causes of respiratory diseases :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-2

“We can no longer be deceptive and misleading any more. We can be either feceptive or misleading, but not both.”

…………………………………..

Share