Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-177376990

Do you know the published clinical research literature for acute respiratory illnesses?

Do you know that symptomatic transmission aka contagion has NEVER been demonstrated?

In attempts to demonstrate contagion, every kind of normal contact between a sick person and a well person has been trued & some non-natural contacts (such as syringing nasal discharge into the nose, mouth and eyes of volunteers) and still nothing happened.

Like me, yoi’re forced to say that these acute respiratory illnesses are NOT contagious. We’ve been lied for a decades and more.

We can see why the lies and denial, because the truth would completely derail the tyrants would-be movement description,

best wishes,

Mike

Have you already read this important article by Dr. Yeadon ? It contains studies whose results rule out any transmission. It’s simply impossible to “catch” something like the flu :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

No Flu, No Proof: Rosenau’s 1918 Challenge to Contagion

A Scrubbed Chapter of Medical History Questions the Foundations of Disease Transmission

Unbekoming

Jun 29, 2025

In 1918, amid the global panic of the so-called Spanish Flu, Dr. Milton J. Rosenau’s experiments at Gallops Island, Boston, delivered a scientific rebuke to the prevailing dogma of microbial disease transmission, as detailed in this excerpt from The Final Pandemic by the Baileys. Rosenau’s team subjected healthy volunteers to extreme tests—spraying lung material from flu victims into their eyes and throats, injecting filtered mucous, and exposing them to patients’ coughs—yet not one fell ill, as noted in his 1919 report: “As a matter of fact, we entered the outbreak with a notion that we knew the cause of the disease, and were quite sure we knew how it was transmitted.” This failure to demonstrate contagion, explored in Unveiling the Illusion of Contagion, dismantles the myth of the Spanish Flu as a transmissible plague, a narrative further rebuked in Spanish Flu for its conflation with environmental factors like wartime chemical warfare stressors. Rosenau’s findings, pivotal to The Final Pandemic, expose a scrubbed medical history, where inconvenient evidence is omitted from texts like the 2013 Textbook of Influenza, signaling a systemic reluctance to confront the unproven hypothesis of human-to-human transmission.

This erasure of Rosenau’s work, as the Baileys argue, reflects a broader crisis in Virology, where assumptions of microbial causation persist despite experimental refutations.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/no-flu-no-proof-rosenaus-1918-challenge

December 28, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-192514695

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The Reason Why I confidently declare that Viruses do not exist is because we have cross referenced their entire physical morphology with that of commonly occurring particles that cannot possibly be a virus, hence there is no physical biological particle called a virus.

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-192514834

Proof That Virology is a FRAUD and No Viruses Exist the Natural World, Part 2 - 22nd Oct 2025

https://odysee.com/@LongXXvids:c/Proof-That-Virology-is-a-FRAUD-and-NoViruses-Exiost-:3

However, very few people apart from the virologists themselves have the access to the kind of accredited biological lab facilities to do the necessary experiments to replicate what virologists do and to check if their claims to have isolated infectious and deadly particles and to classify them are true or false. Such work is necessarily expensive and requires access to specialised laboratory facilities. Jamie Andrews has found a way to get around this problem by setting up a crowd source funded project with like minded curious and scientifically mined people who have been able to teach themselves the methodologies of the virologists and then design and carry out their own experiments to check what the virologists do. When they to conduct their own experiments they the same CROs (contract research organisations i.e. contract laboratories) that the virologists and pharma companies use. Problem solved!

The results from this project which has now been running for about two years have been nothing less than astonishing. Andrews and his team have shown that virologist never carry out control experiments when they do their work. In scientific terms this means that their claims are based upon nothing more than wishful thinking and a lot of smoke and mirrors.

Furthermore, they could show that the electron microscope images which virologists present to the public as representative pictures of particles which exist in the natural world as deadly infectious agents of a defined size and shape can be easily found in non-infected tissue samples where viruses cannot possibly be present. This already amounts to a refutation of the claims made by virologists.

In this episode (the second one of two parts) of the Dr Jane Ruby show, Andrews explains in detail how the virologists carry out cell culture experiments where they claim to ‘isolate’ particular viruses and shows how these experiments are bad science and totally flawed because they do not include a control.

There is most certainly a health bonus available if it would be more widely known and understood that viruses simply do not exist.

https://rumble.com/v70mfom-proof-virology-is-a-fraud-and-no-viruses-exist-in-natural-world.html

https://odysee.com/@LongXXvids:c/Proof-That-Virology-is-a-FRAUD-and-NoViruses-Exiost-:3

A conversation about herpes, and the supposed "pathogen" :

Jeron Smith, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184083397

Jeron Smith

View from the Pew

A legitimate question: if viruses don’t exist, then take for example the condition of herpes where open sores are known to appear. The sores will recur with variable frequency on the corpus and in different places (for some, on the mouth, in others it’s the genitals). Recurring blisters or open sores. So what’s causing that if not a virus?

……………………………………………….

Suavek, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184084089

Suavek

Stress is a trigger for herpes. This has been scientifically proven. However, conventional medicine only refers to stress as an important co-factor, and thus does not tell the whole truth. Incidentally, stress is contagious. A person’s feelings always influence the people around them.

It might be more accurate to say that “the way the body deals with stress” is the trigger for herpes, and not the stress itself.

Incidentally, there’s also a connection between cancer and herpes, and therefore also with stress. People who tend to get herpes on their upper lip are less likely to develop cancer later in life than those who tend to get it on their lower lip. I don’t have the specific source at hand right now, but you can certainly find plenty of information online about the role of stress in herpes.

Jeron Smith, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184088639

Jeron Smith

View from the Pew

Stress might trigger the herpes outbreaks, but what causes blisters and sores on a regular basis? I’ve known some who have outbreaks monthly at the infection onset, then spaced out over months as time goes on...but it’s still there. There must be something else that a person comes into contact with that causes the infection besides a bad day.

Suavek, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184090904

Suavek

The “infection” can be ruled out. In some cases, divorce might help (lol). The stressful job could also play a role.

Stress can trigger a herpes outbreak because it leads to the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This is also confirmed by conventional medicine. My personal (unconfirmed, but plausible) opinion is that this may impair the immune system’s ability to remove toxins from the body, thus promoting the occurrence of herpes and cancer.

Howard Steen, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184091533

Howard Steen

This could be a lack of resolution of the underlying conflict or stress situation which caused the first outbreak. It is worth listening to what Stefan Lanka has to say about this because he deals with it convincingly in my opinion.

https://open.substack.com/pub/howard366646/p/after-a-period-of-absence-dr-stefan

Howard Steen, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184091022

Howard Steen

This is a good question you’ve raised. Dr Stefan Lanka has also explained this after his interviewer recounts his own experience of herpes as child. Lanka describes what is going on here. It is all about a stress conflict which triggers a skin reaction. You can find the answer in this interview which I’ve translated:

Go to time marker 09:50 in the subtitled video accessed here

https://open.substack.com/pub/howard366646/p/after-a-period-of-absence-dr-stefan

Tim West, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184100849

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

Please Consider that if this was a few hundred years ago, You would’ve been asking what causes it if not the influence of the stars or invading devils.

You do not need to know whose pocket the watch is in to prove that it’s not in Johnny’s pocket

Robert Dyson, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184115678

Robert Dyson

Falling Ray

I used to have those ‘cold sores’ at spring and autumn every year until I took a vitamin D3 supplement to get the blood level up over 50ng/ml, since when none. I used to think that a virus was suppressed but it could also be that I am merely dealing with stress better or some other environmental factor. In my childhood in the 1940s I developed a hand eczema after playing with some sand which then came back in spring and autumn every year for decades. As an adult I used to suppress it with a cortisone cream until it tapered off and disappeared in my 50s. In the 1950s, just before I went to university, my GP showed me a letter from the hospital dermatologist saying that it was psychosomatic with which I disagreed as I was stressed more at other times of the year. I am sure that I was sensitized to some environmental chemical. There lies the problem. We are immensely complex systems and the natural environment produces billions of chemicals that are toxic to us and after chemistry became big business we have created millions more that our ancestors never knew (also including all the breakdown products of those substances and interactions between them). It is so easy and profitable to say a virus causes it and we have the prophylactic. I was annoyed when I got a post from the BMJ today with an article: https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj.r2546.full - worth reading to see the bias in the words like “which they claim shows that 10 children died from covid-19 vaccinations” and “during the pandemic, vaccines saved lives and lessened symptoms for at-risk groups and older people”, which is factually wrong on the real world data we have. In the UK the MHRA will not release the data on deaths after covid-19 vaccinations – hard to reconcile with vaccines saving lives.

Rider, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184227447

Rider

That is an interesting question already two thirds answered. How so? We know viruses do not exist. Therefore, whatever it is that causes herpes sores, we do know already it is not a virus.

“So what’s causing that if not a virus?” “If” in that sentence implies decreed certainty, the official story of viral causation that no one should question or challenge BECAUSE IT’S OFFICIAL. IT HAS BEEN SO WRITTEN. But truth is not established by decrees issued by people who enforce coercion, in the end, with guns. Truth is discovered using reason.

Your “legitimate question” implies that for anyone to question and challenge the Litany, that one had better have a VERY GOOD EXPLANATION. I have no respect for Enforced ‘Science’, because I am rational.

In this way, myths are multiplied in modern medicine.

The results of a study cited here exemplify how genuine evidence (the susceptibility of lonely people to disease) is supplemented by an additional conclusion based solely on unproven assumptions: the alleged “pathogenicity and virulence of a pathogen” is added as a second factor simply because it corresponds to popular opinion. In this way, genuine findings become intertwined with myths :

inge jarl clausen, November 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@ingejarlclausen/note/c-177441526

inge jarl clausen

inge-jarl ’s Newsletter

Furthermore, it was shown that the extent of different people (groups) one had contact with in the past 2 weeks (social diversity) significantly reduced the risk of contracting a cold (Cohen 2020). These and many other findings from PNI demonstrate that chronically stressed and lonely people – along with children, the elderly and immunologically pre-diseased people – are likely to be among another risk group for becoming infected and ill, thus contributing to the pandemic spread of infectious disease.

Such findings support the assumption that it is not the pathogenicity and virulence of the pathogen alone, but an associated psychosocial burden on people that either exists a priori (e.g. war situation in the case of Spanish flu) or only arises in the context of a pandemic (e.g. through stigmatisation, unemployment) that contributes to the further spread and maintenance of a pandemic via the reduction of defence-relevant immune factors.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 16, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4183

If you chose to subscribe to Suavek’s Substack, you would be able to benefit from the condensed versions of a range of ideas and arguments, not only from me from time to time, but from other, indefatigable campaigners!

Again, another way to expose the *trifecta of lies:

Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie.

Best wishes

Mike

*it’s not a literal arithmetic equation but shows how ideas are linked to outcomes. I think it has power through simplicity and offers a call to action by new readers.

Here you will find the article that describes in detail the above statement by Dr. Mike Yeadon :

Virus lie + Contagion lie = Vaccine lie

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

Dr Mike Yeadon

May 08, 2025

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/virus-lie-contagion-lie-vaccine-lie

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

