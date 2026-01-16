May the scales of unbelief drop from the eyes of one’s who cannot see so the light of truth may shine through !

( - John Roberts , https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-3-belief/comment/200343422 )

Foreword

by Suavek

Rider’s posts are important for anyone who wants to delve into the topic of the virus hoax and is willing to do some research. He doesn’t provide direct proof, but rather demonstrates the way of drawing logically sound conclusions from the facts. In theory, it’s almost impossible to prove that something doesn’t exist. A simple example illustrates why. For many centuries, Europeans were convinced that black swans couldn’t exist. Then, this rare species was discovered in remote Australia. Since then, the term “black swan” has been used in the financial industry to describe signs of an extremely rare crisis that hardly anyone believes is possible.

However, with regard to “viruses,” it can be demonstrated that there is no evidence for their existence, and that this hypothesis is based on mere assumptions whose correctness no one has been able to prove to date.

However, there is something else that can very well be considered a very strong indication of the non-existence of the “viruses”. In his commentaries, Rider outlines key aspects of the hoax, and of course, he doesn’t forget to mention the clearest evidence that we are dealing with a fraud : the studies whose results very clearly contradict the claimed contagion. This topic has already been described in more detail by Dr. Mike Yeadon in his article :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

Enjoy reading, and many thanks to Rider for his wonderful and very useful work.

Suavek

Rider, January 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-41/comment/195685220

Rider

I do not know what you think or intend, but here is a short summary of why viruses have never been proven to exist.

First, hundreds of attemtps to prove contagion failed, which means those failed attempts falsified the naive idea of contagion. The purpose of an experiment is to find out whether OR NOT a posited causal relationship is real. Contagion has many times been proven not to be real. But the idea of viruses was invented to explain contagion. No contagion means no viruses.

Second, no discrete particles supposedly regarded by ‘scientists’ as possible microbial pathogens (viruses) have ever been found in sick people. More exactly, no such particles have ever been found, gathered, isolated (seperated from everything else that is different) and purified. But why bother with isolating and purifying virus-candidate particles? Because science requires a demonstration of causation. Experiments must be run to find out whether OR NOT those discrete particles are pathogenic when people/animals are exposed to them.

Such experiments have never been conducted, because no pure isolate of such particles has ever been attained with which to run the tests. At least with bacteria, they could find and isolate some bacterium to test for pathogenecity. (They tried and always failed). But in the case of imaginary viruses, they cannot even isolate the particless they want to believe cause sickness.

This is not just a leap of faith. It is nonsensical, anti-scientific and leaves one with the impression of dishonest methodology. With no isolate, no experiments to try to fulfill Koch’s Potulates have ever been conducted. So there is no proof of virus existence and many contradictions in this state-sponsored dogma have been exposed and explained.

Rider, January 5, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-195318630

Rider

I resent AI. I have 3 or so times queried on the issue of non-isolation (with the purpose of isolation being to test to try to prove claimed functionality). Each time, eventually, after much resistence and evasion, the sick robot reluctantly concedes that isolation has actually never been attained and Koch’s Postulates never filfilled.

Well duh...

In addition to this “dishonesty”, I also resent its obsequious blather....”You are right to call out non-proof of isolation as problematic to some virology studies and its good you’re holding their feet to the fire of stgrict scientific inquiry...blah...blah.” I remind the robot I resent bullshit, we’re not pals and that it is an insentient Tool of Tyrants. I would guess logical analysis might be useful in artifical intelligence as competitive advantage, so that the most faithfully logical robot would conquer all the other atificaal Liars and Losers eventually. But I hear they’re all robotic Liars and Losers.

Thanks for your work Jamie.

Rider, January 15, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/against-cognitive-bias-part-2-allen/comment/200382535

Rider

This is an age of postmodernism, the ‘belief’ of people who crave coercive power that reason and logic, knowledge and truth are cultural mistakes and lies. That ‘mistakes” and ‘lies” presuppose the validity of truth and knowledge does not concern them. Their purpose is getting and using power, which can be upset by others pointing out that their programs are tyrannical nonsense. Recall the Fabian socialists who used deception and lies as purposeful tactic to gain political advantage.

Virology is superstition for post moderns. Most people today are part post modern and part feudal, torn between pre modern religious faiths and post modern denials and denunciations of rationality. I doubt this stupidity is innocent and naive; people engage in bad behavior when they perceive some narrow personal ‘advantage’ to be gained or secured. What that ‘advantage’ might be depends on each individual’s circumstances...maybe relief from the responsibility to think and question, maybe security in one’s political cult, maybe financial, social standing and so forth.

This will to irrationality props up viruses stories nonsense, in spite of repeated, methodical, careful debunking of the naive belief in contagion. It’s not that the proof that ‘contagion’ is myth is hard to understand, it’s that many people fear to understand it. They want to be led and fed.

Trying politely explaining to a zombie that to test discrete particles for so-called ‘viral behavior’ first requires finding the discrete particles. Watch the evasions and doctrinaire excuse-making pour forth, eyes shifting, subject changing, interruptions landing.

Now and again, one encounters someone, somewhere, willing and able to think. But no one ever went broke underestimating the integrity and honesty of herd-bound Americans.

Rider, approximately November 7, 2025 :

[ Editor’s note: This comment is located below an article that is now only accessible to paying subscribers. Therefore, the date of the comment is unknown to me. ]

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/174805829

Rider

I’ve gone off the deep end and can’t climb out. Not only do I think there was no “novel virus”, I also think there are no old viruses. That’s because viruses do not exist.

In complicated matters, the best way to figure out what is true is to first clear the way by figuring out what is false. Truth then resides somewhere in the remainder. That’s what the scientific method was conceived to do: Invent a hypothesis as to causality and then try to falsify it. If it proves false in a repeated experiment, then the hypothesis is no good and should be discarded. Then try some other hypothesis and find out whether or not it can be falsified and also discarded. And so forth until one invents a hypothesis that cannot be falsified.

That is not what virologists have ever done. They’ve been trapped into having to demonstrate virus isolation, because their forerunners in misconception, the bacteriologists including Robert Koch, all isolated and then experimented with various bacteria to try to show illness causation. They could never fulfill Koch’s Postulates. But at least they did have this or that bacterium in isolation to experiment with. Thus, isolation was and still is prerequisite to any demonstration of the existence of any imagined pathogen.

When viruses were imagined to exist as poisonous invisible invaders, virus enthusiasts could never find any of the army of replicants they believed must exist. They saw nothing of note to distinguish slides of biological matter taken from sick or well people when viewed through electron microscope. At that point, the viruses story was revealed as no good and should have been discarded to clear the way to figuring out what causes illnesses.

But virologists had powerful support by governments, fashion-sensitive foundations, and “sophisticated opinion leaders” (usually backed by governments) from Europe. Pasteur and Koch both enjoyed big government support; European states throughout the nineteenth century forced their populations to vaccinate and revaccinate against small pox, despite horrendous outbreaks of sickness among their subjects in the wake of this mandatory poisoning. With the virus story at the peak of pseudo-intellectual fashion in Europe and the US, virus hunters were not about to abandon such a “sophisticated” (and lucrative) idea.

In 1954, John Enders, a US army scientist, claimed to have “isolated” measles virus, but in truth did no such thing. He concocted a toxic stew of lots of known (and also unknown) substances that included metalic dyes, antibiotics, animal materials and snot from boys with measles. He then reported monkey kidney tissue breakdown which he INFERRED (guessed) demonstrated the presence of a virus he called measles. His control study--never described in step by step detail--also produced just as much tissue breakdown but without having been inoculated with snot! That control proved the snot was not the source of the tissue breakdown, but Enders was awarded the Nobel Prize for Fashionable Scientist of the Year or something. Virus stories went viral.

Today, virus enthusiasts mix up their toxic “virus isolation” stews with a variety of ingrediants, known and unknown, and then starve the tissues and poison them with antibiotics et al until tissues decay. That decay they pretend demonstrates the presence of some “virus” and this procedure they term “virus isolation”. Over the years of the twentieth century, there have been 28 independent studies, many by virus hunters, reporting the cytopathic effect (tissue breakdown) in uninoculated control studies as much as in the inoculated infection studies. Jamie Andrews (UK) Virology Control Studies Program has consistently demonstrated the cytopathic effect in tissue cultures nearly 100 times!

Of course, such findings prove that the claim of virus presence in tissue cultures, long showcased by virologists as the Gold Standard of virus isolation and proof of existence, is delusional.

There are no viruses...novel or classic, old or new, natural or man-made. Virology is (lucrative, state-sponsored) fantasy parading as high science. But it has nothng to do with science or the proper application of the scientific method. How odd that people who ought to be easily capable of grasping this simple point...do not.

Rider, October 26, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-16-herd/comment/170490398

Rider

I tried posting the comment ( well ) below, in the comment section to an article in the British on-line magazine The Expose News ( wait for it, this is amusing ). The Expose News had just posted a SHOCKING EXPOSURE - an article announcing the lockdowns had killed more children than covid, or something. My comment submitted today was instantly blocked by “The Expose” to their readers as spam. I wrote the “editor” or whomever asking about this and await their...or maybe her...response. I think my interpretation is valid, since The Expose News again instantly blocked my subsequent 6 word ( polite ) message as spam. But I know why. A couple days ago, I had written a 3 or 4 paragraph explanation about non-isolation and therefore non-proof of covid ( and other viruses ). This was in response to more shocking... Shocking news about covid abuses. Probably my brilliant little 3 P essay had already been deep sixed. Now I am on their enemies list. ( Applause line ).

If any here want to annoy--no, no I mean educate--the Expose News people, feel free to submit my comment as your own to the comments section of one of their annoying covid “exposes”. ( Oh wait, is that legal ? Better check with your solicitor--lawyer ). Maybe just comment as you want to. They’ll have to delete those one by one...hard work for Brave Expose Warriors.

Before I get carried away with my new victim status, I admit I am not a paid subscriber to The Expose News. I just wanted to use their stupid space as a means of getting word out, which they don’t like. “Fer Chrissakes, we need paying subscribers not conspiracy theorists !” But why would I pay them to spread drivel ?

Anyway, Here’s my Famous Comment Heard ‘Round the Globe’ ( sorta’ )...The magazine web address is Theexposenews.com

“Here are some of the latest posts you need to see!” exhorts The Expose. Open Expose, and the first article displays the headline “Covid response killed more children than covid, UK Covid Inquiry hears”

This raises a question. What is a “covid death” and how do they know it was caused by “covid” ? Clinically, any symptoms at all or none at all are said to be characteristic of “covid”. So how do they discover covid in people? By testing with Polymerase Chain Reaction which they say looks for the presence of particular “genetic sequences” said to be contained in SARS-CoV-2. Lots of people have been “tested” for covid, and many tested postive. So when one dies after having tested postive, that’s a “covid death”. Huge numbers tested means many postives and quite a few “covid deaths”.

But how do they know what genetic seqeuences are contained in what they call sars cov 2 virus? Well, if they had a purified specimen of this thing they could extract any genetic sequences from it, just as they have done with tiny protein molecules, and bacteriophages and bacteria among other studied things. But wait: They have no pure specimen of the thing they tell us is killing people.

Surely this must be discredited as dumb bell “conspiracy theory”. It just has to be. Well, read this perfectly written article by science intellectual Samantha Bailey, MD of New Zealand. She explains clearly why it is that they have never isolated SARS-CoV-2 “virus”, and so have never extracted from this thing any genetic sequence to test for in people. Lacking an isolated purified specimen means no one has ever proven the existence of SARS-CoV-2 “virus”. Not corona virus....nor any other virus since none have ever been isolated !

If you do not get why isolation of some imagained virus is prerequisite to proving anything virusey, that’s okay. I didn’t get it either a few years ago. Just read Sam’s easy to comprehend article and feel the scales being lifted from your eyes. Happy reading. Happy Day !

Why Nobody Can Find a Virus – Dr Sam Bailey ( https://drsambailey.com/why-nobody-can-find-a-virus/ ).

Rider, October 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-170220863

Rider

I don’t spread the word that the “covid shots” are intentional (by Planners) malicious assault. It’s not that I don’t believe that, but because I can’t master all the material, data points and history to persuade anyone else. I could, but have only so much time available for reading etc. I do try to spread the word that viruses are a false mental construct, because that is easy for anyone to understand.

I tried a number of times to persuade Mark Oshinski on his blog that viruses have never been proven to exist, usually pointing out non-isolation but also the lack of studies demonstrating contagion. After maybe my 4th attempt, he wrote a reply stating he had no way of knowing if viruses had or had not ever been isolated. After one or two more tries by me, I departed.

I am familiar with this narrow subject matter about viruses, having read about it over the years. But I am ineffective. Any attempts by me to warn people about high official malevolence in adminstering the shots, I’d flop. Thanks.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rider, December 5, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-184590060

Rider

Excellent article and thank you. I have one modest objection. Maybe based on my misinterpretation. You wrote, “In other words, the mere existence of a microbe does not guarantee illness.”

This leaves open the possibility of microbial causation of illness. Not guaranteed but still a possible contributor. Of course, I understand you were clarifying Pasteur’s belief.

But imaginary viruses and bacteria do not cause “disease” regardless of one’s terrain. Viruses clearly are an imaginary construct unsupported by any evidence. Bacteria are a symbiotic life support system as you brilliantly explain in your book Germs are not your Enemy.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Rider, November 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-177603464

Rider

I am glad you modified with “probably” in your take on exosomes, Frea. And also glad you apparently recognize there is no evidence for the existence of viruses. It is important to understand, though, that no one has proven any biological role played by exosomes, except they seem to observe them budding from “cells” via electronmicroscope. Maybe someone proved they fly around in the air (I have my doubts) but no one has proven they make people sick (never fulfilled Koch’s Postulates). If it were true they fly around and make people sick, then exosomes would just be “viruses” by another name.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rider, October 21, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allens-summary-of-political-medical-40e/comment/168544731

Rider

Here is a doctor you can consult in the USA The new Biology Clinic, Dr. Tom Cowan who practiced as an MD for 38 years until the california medical board canceled his license for declaring there is no covid 19 virus. This man is an original thinker, brilliant insights, published 5 or 6 best selling science medicine books, and his staff consists of a number—maybe half a dozen— MDs who have renounced traditional allopathic “medicine. Here is his website address

https://drtomcowan.com/

Another brilliant MD, who has also renounced allopathic approach and is highly knowlegeable in the art and science of detoxification and other areas is Andrew Kaufman whose site is

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/

Do not give up, there are intelligent knowlegable people out there who very well may be able to guide you in recovering your health. These two sources are both excellent, as you’ll discover. Good Luck!

Rider, October 23, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/allens-summary-of-political-medical-40e/comment/169468718

Rider

Later I remembered another valuable source of knowledge regarding diagnosis of the cause of your health problems and possible advice regarding treatment approaches. Websites include https://drsambailey.substack.com/ and drsambailey.com and drsambailey.com. She and her husband Mark, both practicing MDs for 15 to 20 years each, turned away from allopathic germ medicine some years back and ended their conventional medical practices, first Mark and then Sam. Both are intellectuals having written a brace of excellent books (The Final Pandemic, A Farewell to Virology, with Sam also having contributed to the book Virus Mania). They hold question and answer online sessions to which you can submit your request for information; likely you’ll receive a helpful response as to your health situation.

Afterword

Rider, October 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@rider219460/note/c-170214169

Rider

Bonhoffer’s distinction between “evil” and “stupid” contains a lot of important insights into psychology. But at base, that distinction is meaningless. People are malicious because of what they do to other people, regardless of their motives or feelings or desire for inclusion. People who persist in doing really bad things to others, the “evil”, are at least as and probably more stupid than followers who have also renounced their own minds.

The stupidity of “evil” people derives from their deeply felt but false conviction that they themselves are helpless unless they can control other people. For Others will hire, promote, or fire them, accuse or expose or punish or praise them, accept or refuse their association or affection. And so forth. Such stupid people are highly manipulative from an early age and when manipulation fails them, they use treachery and force because “they must”. People like this are cowards who try to cheat on life’s challenges.

But this is not basially a different kind of stupidity from comonplace refusal to think and to grasp principles, the refusal to question and challenge bad ideas, and refusal to speak out against obvious lies and injustice for the sake of social approval. All such stupidity reflects a sense of personal helplessness and dependence. Such stupidity reflects personal corruption, for the first responsibility of being human is to try one’s best to think for oneself.

To the extent that people behave badly, then to that extent are they bad and their feelings excuse nothing.

………………………………

