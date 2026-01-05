Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

Here in Sydney Australia in our train stations we have endless visual and audio announcements.

Several days ago I noticed a new one . A visual written alert , giving advice on “ what to do in the event of an attack “ .

These days I just shake my head and smile ….maybe it’s more of a disgusted smirk .

The pathetic effort employed to instill / maintain anxiety in a traumatised population is truly staggering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Suavek and others
Mellis's avatar
Mellis
1d

In order to grow and to expand knowledge and understanding one must be willing to consider possibilities once dismissed, thought improbable or even impossible, or possibilities never before considered or imagined. All the truly great advances in understanding - scientific and otherwise - developed that way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Suavek
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture