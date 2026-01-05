Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 4, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4111

Someone who teaches subjects which include the lies of virology is struggling with the claims that it’s all bunk.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://substack.com/@coronastudies/note/c-194647365

Corona Studies, January 4, 2026 :

Corona Studies

Corona Studies

“I teach epidemiology to graduate students, and I am confident that I am able to determine evidence, and make the distinction between evidence and personal opinion.”

So here’s the problem. The ‘viral pandemic’ hypothesis has always been nonsense - since before you were even born. There has never been a shred of science to support it.

‘The science’ has been coopted by the drug industry (and other interests) for well over a century and so all your training and expertise is based on dogma, science fraud and false history.

This is why, in many ways, it is easier for armchair researchers to make sense of ‘covid’ than it is for life long trained professionals who are now deep within the system and heavily invested in the false paradigm.

For example, Mike Yeadon has had to broaden his own expertise (and unlearn much of what he was taught) by learning about topics that were never taught to him and never discussed in his profession - topics which undermine the very foundations of his profession and put him at odds with his colleagues.

Doctors, nurses and epidemiologists are also faced with the same dilemma….. keep repeating the official dogma and false paradigms they were taught to parrot ….. or expand their knowledge to include the science fraud that they were forced to be a part of their whole professional career.

In 2019 every aspect of the ‘covid pandemic’ was meticulously scripted in a tabletop exercise held in NYC. You can watch it on youtube if you like (‘Event 201’).

I’m afraid ‘covid’ was not a ‘viral pandemic’, for no such thing exists or can exist. ‘Covid’ was a carefully scripted global marketing campaign to sell vaccines and justify huge wealth transfers, new laws and specific changes to society.

It was a giant sales pitch dressed up (as so many sales pitches are) in the language of ‘science’ and ‘health and safety’.

Virology is a fake science and always was. They hypothesised (invented) ‘viruses’ before the technology even existed to see particles that small. After the EM was invented they just started giving the particles they could now photograph pet names and blaming various diseases on them - and selling new vaccines to ‘fight’ them.

The scam would be hilarious if it were not so evil and destructive to health.

All your favourite ‘viruses’ can be produced in sterile (uninfected) cell cultures, simply by putting them through the standard ‘viral isolation’ procedures. The techniques of virology BY THEMSELVES produce the ‘proofs’ of viruses. You can study the experiments for yourself here.

https://controlstudies.substack.com/

Not only are ‘viruses’ just inert, cellular debris and not the cause of anything, but contagion of disease has never been successfully demonstrated despite 200+ studies involving sick people and healthy volunteers. The failure to demonstrate contagion under normal conditions (including rubbing the snot of sick people into your eyes and swallowing it) is enough on its own to debunk the ‘viral pandemic/ viral disease’ claim.

Here is a quick breakdown of all your favourite ‘viral pandemics’ of the last century and what really caused them.

https://odysee.com/@CoronaStudies:3/CS-ABHOC:6

“You are entitled to your personal opinion”

Science (the scientific method) was invented to make ‘personal opinion’ largely irrelevant when discussing topics like this.

All the science disproves the notion of ‘viruses’ as defined, and disproves the hypothesis of contagion. Calling this ‘personal opinion’ is not a valid scientific rebuttal, nor is it a valid defence of the viral pandemic hypothesis you are trying to defend.

You need to do better. Relying on the fallacy of scientific consensus and authority of experts does not cut it. These are logical fallacies.

If you have any scientific proof of ‘viruses’ and of ‘viral contagion’ you need to present it. Otherwise please get out the way and let the new generation of researchers inform the public and end this vaccine genocide.

“However, you are not entitled to attempt to impose your personal opinion as necessarily true, scientific, and certainly not evidence.”

This is projection and ego protesting because you cannot cope with the idea that your entire profession has been a lie and a fraud. This is understandable, but it is also how it’s always been. Science has always been coopted by industry or religion or politics - and science has always been offensive to the status quo and conventional dogma.

You need to get over it. Talk to Mike Yeadon.

If you study the history you’ll find the terrain model of health (which has nothing to do with ‘viruses’ or contagion) is actually the conventional model and the ‘viral disease’ model is just a recent scam imposed by the Rockefellers over the last century.

In 2020 they got cocky and made the scam a bit too obvious (seasonal flu disappears and is replaced by a new disease with the same symptoms - I mean COME ON!) and this woke everybody up.

You should wake up too. The old paradigm is a sinking ship. History will look back at people like Yeadon and all the other medical / scientific whistleblowers as heroes. Those who kept promoting the scam.... not so much I’m afraid.

When the vaccine injured and bereaved figure out the scam en masse they are going to be super pissed. Who do you think the politicians are going to throw under the bus to save themselves? That’s right - the medical/ scientific community.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21, 2026 :

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/were-the-covid-vaccines-genocide/comment/190072604

Dr Mike Yeadon

If the question is “Does the profile of the purported “vaccines”, which are military countermeasures & not human medicinal agents, against the alleged illness “covid19”, which does not exist, constitute genocide?” I would say it’s far too early to tell.

Probably not, alone. But it’s not going to be alone, is it?

These diabolical lunatics intend to continue to pretend that illnesses are caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses”. And that illnesses attributed to these viruses are contagious. Both of these axioms are fraudulent and lies. Pandemics are fictional and all vaccines, since the earliest times, have been a ruse to enable bad people to gain access to the inside of your body, for nefarious purposes.

If the question was, “We’re these products designed to intentionally injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors?” it’s obviously yes, as I’ve been saying for five years this month.

I have long envisioned a future in which all transactions (purchases, sales, movements etc) are permissioned through a digital ID, updated in real time, which includes numerous fields, crucially at least one to do with “vaccination status”. In order to maintain the validity of your digital ID, I anticipate a requirement to get injected as often as the algorithm instructs you to. No argument, no recourse. Comply and you may go about your limited movements inside the digital prison. Refuse & be excluded. In the most extreme form, you may starve.

Back to regular injections. With what, you may ask. Well, since manufacturing facilities expected to have the capacity to make tens of billions of doses annually, all of “mRNA-type injections”, are in place or under construction, and since all vaccines are fraud, there’s only one long term outcome. Comply and you’ll gradually sicken and die.

Is that plan genocidal? Obviously yes. Might there be other end states than this one? Of course. It’s not my crime. But nothing else fits even faintly as closely.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 3, 2026 :

https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/documenting-pro-athlete-deaths-since-covid-shot/comment/194511902

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

I’m a former pharmaceutical company research executive (biochemistry, toxicology joint honours first degree, plus pharmacology PhD) with almost 40 years experience from training, through a vice president (respiratory & allergic disease therapeutics) with Pfizer, then a decade as an independent in biotech, including as CEO of my own company, acquired by Novartis in 2017.

I’ve been warning, in writing, since BEFORE any of the fake “vaccines” received their fraudulent “authorisation”, that without any question, the design of these products is intentionally to cause harm. I wasn’t alone, but in terms of mechanistic description and timing, I was among the very earliest to do so. The arguments I have laid out have not been rebutted.

I’ve accused numerous, named individuals, several of whom I know, because they are former colleagues, of aiding and abetting murder. I did so deliberately to provoke legal challenge. I think you’ll concede that any reasonable person knows that to be so accused publicly by a qualified person of such crimes will be met with legal action, the most common of which is the injunction. I expected to be served one or more injunctions to cease making such remarks on pain of immediate imprisonment.

Not one such legal action has been filed. The first accusations were made around five years ago.

There was no pandemic. It’s what’s called a psychological operation or PsyOp. There’s no new illness, covid19. It’s flu. Flu covers a wide range of real illnesses which are quite rare. It’s not uncommon for an individual to have had flu zero to two times in their lives. Colds are very common.

I did not know before the PsyOp that it was proven experimentally that neither flu nor colds were caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses”. They’re simply not infectious diseases. And as you’d expect from this insight, they’re not contagious, either. I’ve brought together every published clinical research paper on contagion that I can find, running from 1918-2023. In acute respiratory illnesses, they are simply not contagious. I’ve recently realised further that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus.

If you hold that shocking statement, no viruses, no covid, no pandemic, then what on earth were lockdowns, masking, testing, distancing and “vaccination” about?

We’ve been attacked by clever, ruthless, long range planning people who occupy seniormost positions in government, supranational institutions like WHO, UN, WEF, banks, pharma, regulators, medicine, media, tech, etc.

I’ve written extensively about all this here on Substack. Please don’t reply without having visited my writings there.

Everyone who was tricked, as I was too, initially, wakes up to that fact eventually. The alternative is that they die. There’s no shame in having been deceived. The shame is refusing even to review evidence contrary to your settled, internal narrative.

Best wishes

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

by Suavek

The immunologist, Prof. Stefan Hockerz, is one of the most important voices of the German resistance against medical terrorism. I have been eagerly awaiting his engagement with the “NO VIRUS” topic for years. Well, I think the time has come. On December 18, 2025, he posted an advertisement on his Telegram channel for the German translation of Daniel Roytas’ book “Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments”:

Source : https://t.me/ProfHockertz/6504

A screenshot from the German Telegram channel of Prof. Hockertz:

He writes the following text (translated into English):

“An interesting book with many working hypotheses. Worth reading.”

Stefan Hockerz's link leads the reader of his Telegram to the German-language version of the book :

https://www.kopp-verlag.de/a/ist-eine-erkaeltung-ansteckend-?&6=75571437&otpcytokenid=75571437&CS=LB&ref=ppa

The original English version can be found here :

https://www.amazon.de/Can-You-Catch-Cold-Experiments/dp/1763504409/ref=sr_1_2

The book's short description :

Over 200 human experiments and no evidence of contagion!



The claim that colds and flu are contagious is possibly one of the biggest misconceptions in the entire history of medicine. This book brilliantly brings the buried data to light. Prepare yourself!



From childhood, we're constantly told that colds and the flu spread through coughing, sneezing, and physical contact. However, a closer look at corresponding experiments on humans raises doubts. In experiments, scientists exposed healthy volunteers to infected individuals or their bodily fluids, but still repeatedly failed to consistently demonstrate human-to-human transmission. This suggests that our knowledge of infectious diseases is incomplete, and we must ask ourselves: Are colds and the flu actually contagious?



A new understanding of illness



So what could trigger these seasonal illnesses if not contagion? And why do they often seem to be transmitted from person to person? In search of answers, Is a Cold Contagious? delves deep into the study of historical documents, examines the course of past pandemics, explores human psychology, and analyzes more than 200 studies on the topic of contagion. More than 1,000 references demonstrate the truly comprehensive research undertaken to solve this age-old puzzle.



"This incredible and meticulously researched work challenges everything you thought you knew about infectious diseases, health, and humanity. It provides valuable insights into the search for the answer to why we get sick. It shakes up established principles and is essential reading for anyone seeking the truth and striving for a healthier, happier life!" Roman Bystrianyk, co-author of The Vaccine Illusion



“One of the biggest shocks for me was discovering how often attempts to transmit the flu from one person to another had failed.” Dr. Samantha Bailey in her foreword



"Occasionally, a new book or lecture appears that changes the world in a lasting way. This is the case with 'Is a Cold Contagious?'. If you are tired of living in a world of illusion, read Daniel's book, and you will see the world with different eyes." Dr. Thomas Cowan

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

A comment on the cartoon:

Kaylene Emery, January 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-41/comment/195454822

Kaylene Emery

Here in Sydney Australia in our train stations we have endless visual and audio announcements.

Several days ago I noticed a new one . A visual written alert , giving advice on “ what to do in the event of an attack “ .

These days I just shake my head and smile ….maybe it’s more of a disgusted smirk .

The pathetic effort employed to instill / maintain anxiety in a traumatised population is truly staggering.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share