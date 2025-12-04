“Like many ‘obvious’ things, they’re only obvious once someone does or says them.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 9, 2025 ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-warning-voice-saves-lives-dr/comment/175208287 ).

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3871

Fortunate to stumble across Jamie Andrews being interviewed by Jerm Warfare for U.K. Column. While I've been critical of UKC for not featuring those with evidenced opinions which show virology to be a wholly fraudulent "discipline" and very late to the party when they started doing so, they are giving publicity to some people with heft and empirical data from studies they commissioned. Kudos. No one else of this kind of size, that I'm aware of, is permitting this truth to emerge into the light. It'll take time to be accepted by many & some won't believe the truth, I feel heartened by this conversation!

Best wishes

Mike

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/j21hMWyh7i8

Jamie Andrews on Why Virology is Junk Science

UK Column News und UK Column

“Leaving out appropriate controls renders the results meaningless. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together know this.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon, from the comment published below

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 17, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-178167171

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dear Jamie, I haven’t yet read this article, though I will do so, noting that it’s a huge piece of work. The cell culture method of “isolation” of “viruses” (for which there’s no scientific evidence of existence) alone tells us something VITALLY important to appreciate.

It’s not only that it’s Bad Science. Leaving out appropriate controls renders the results meaningless. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together know this. Anyone who has ever worked in a well run research laboratory knows this. Medical doctors are assumed to know this, too, though that’s a dangerous assumption. Their training excludes a deep education about “the scientific method”, which sits at the heart of the post-Renaissance philosophy of how we can understand anything in the world around us. The Royal Society in its earlier incarnation would have rejected “virology” as pseudoscience (at least, they ought to have done so).

The VITAL thing I’m pointing at?

It’s that FRAUD sits at the heart of this pretend scientific discipline.

Once you’ve detected unequivocal fraud in any aspect of some field, and certainly when that fraud sits at the centre of the field, it’s between implausible and impossible for any other aspects of that discipline to be well-founded, sound and honest.

A person with normal thought processes examines additional aspects of the said discipline with much greater demands for clarity and evidence of honest behaviour. As I turned to look at other “pillars of existence” supposedly supporting “virology”, what comes into focus isn’t just bad science but fraud.

Linked :

VERO Control Culture Transmission Electron Microscopy

Jamie Andrews

Nov 17, 2025

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/vero-control-culture-transmission

“ ( … )

CONCLUSION

In this TEM control culture study we have managed to find exact cross references of the following claimed viruses in uninfected Vero Cells that could not possibly have contained these viruses according to the handling and best practices of the cell banks namely the ATTC:

Ebola

Marburg

Rabies

Sars Cov 2

Sars

Mers

Measles

HIV

HPV

Hep A

Hep B

Hep C

Polio

Herpes Simplex Virus

Varicella Zoster Virus

SIV HTLV1 Human T Lymphocyte Virus 1

Monkeypox

Smallpox

Cytomegalovirus

Epstein-Barr

Human Herpesvirus

Echovirus

EnteroVirus

RhinoVirus

CoxsackieVirus (Lol)

Aichi Virus

Parechovirus

Adenovirus

SV40

JC Virus

BK Virus

Merkel Cell Polyomavirus

We also cross referenced numerous large scale cellular morphologies that are claimed to be indicators of infection as well as specific to infection from claimed specific viruses. These are things such as the increased presence of Filopodia, Filopodial Bridging, Vacuolation, Cytoplasmic Granulation, Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Thickening and increased size and occurrence off Multi Vesicular Bodies.

The prevalence of these cellular morphologies was not limited to Path 2 as some were seen, such as increased Filopodia in Path 1 but they were certainly predominantly in Path 2. This shows the continuity from the Cell Culture Control Experiments that the conditions of the infection medium alone at reduced FBS concentrations cause Macro and Micro and Nano scale effects of Cytopathic Effect, without the possible presence of a pathogen.

In this study we clearly demonstrate that it is possible to find every single morphology of practically every single pandemic and epidemic causing virus in the Micrographs of uninfected cells. From the long fibrous types of Ebola to the small nucleated HIV to the large repeating patterns of Polio, all of these have identical to the eye counterparts in normal cellular morphology during phases and degrees of cell death.

( … )

It should be clear by analysing the broad cross spectrum of images in the Published Literature that there is a heavy amount of image editing going on to try and highlight and maybe even alter what they are trying to highlight. This is demonstrated by drastically changing image parameters such as contrast to make certain elements stand out, they have blurred and cropped out or faded away periphery structures that do not fit their hypothesis and also imparted unnatural and simulated colourings once again to give an unnatural highlight to their claimed image.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/vero-control-culture-transmission

Robert Townshend, December 4, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-39/comment/184114408

Robert Townshend

If it looks like a cartoon, if it plays on our fantasies like a cartoon, if it simplifies like a cartoon, if it lures and shocks like a cartoon, if it chimes with our desires and fears like a cartoon...well, then...

It’s a bloody cartoon!

Jamie Andrews, November 16, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-177677987

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

[ Editor’s note: This is a preliminary announcement of the publication of the article linked above, which was almost finished at that time. ]

Finished the Transmission Electron Microscopy write-up, it was exhausting, 50 references, 147 images.

Once you read it I challenge anyone, whatever stage you are at of understanding the level of fraud of virology, to not see that the only time where there could be a semblance of reality in SEEING the claimed “viruses” with a microscope that it is all just mislabelled misinterpreted cellular junk. It’s not possible to read it, if you are intellectually honest and think otherwise.( … ).

Simon P Lee, November 22, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@biomedicalrebel/note/c-179979119

Simon P Lee

I have spent many hours looking for these “viruses” using EM in a diagnostic lab. Not time wasted. The knowledge i gained helped me understand the covid fraud many years later.

Jamie Andrews, November 22, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-179980635

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

I’d be interested to hear your thoughts.

Linked :

The article linked above ( https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/vero-control-culture-transmission ).

Simon P Lee, November 22, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@biomedicalrebel/note/c-180010276

Simon P Lee

My thoughts are that you are doing an excellent job. Please keep going. Mike Stone is also doing an excellent job. Not sure why you fell out but its a shame. We are all on the same team. Love you both.

Jamie Andrews, November 15, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-177572516

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Take the Challenge: 3 of these are claimed whole Measles viruses in published peer reviewed papers. One is a zoomed in image of a Christmas Jumper.

Find the Festive Wool A, B , C or D?

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 4, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3881

I think Jamie Andrews will, in time, become much more famous than he ever expected (to be fair, he’s probably given fame little to no thought).

I found the conversation between Jeremy Nell ("Jerm Warfare") and Jamie Andrews very easy to understand. If someone listening simply doesn't believe it, Jamie's Substack account, The Virology Control Studies Project contains all the receipts. Surprise, surprise, we've all been lied to.

Virus lie + Contagion lie = Vaccine lie.

https://open.substack.com/pub/drmikeyeadon/p/virus-lie-contagion-lie-vaccine-lie

If you’re new here, you also need an awareness of the non-regulation of biological products, including but not limited to “vaccines”. Katherine Watt has done diligence on public health federal regulations for over a century and found it to be a cesspit.

https://open.substack.com/pub/suavek1/p/the-illusion-of-regulation-of-medical-485

Finally, for now (because there’s much more, unfortunately), Sasha Latypova has repeatedly demonstrated that the entire “Con-vid” event is a military operation, long rehearsed for. I strongly recommend Sasha’s Substack account, not only for its thoroughness but bad ass SOH.

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/case-law-reality-check-prep-act-is

Thank you, Suavek, for your usual compilation of various sources. Well worth reading comments.

Best wishes

Mike

Best wishes

Mike

