Discussion about this post

Robert Townshend
3d

If it looks like a cartoon, if it plays on our fantasies like a cartoon, if it simplifies like a cartoon, if it lures and shocks like a cartoon, if it chimes with our desires and fears like a cartoon...well, then...

It's a bloody cartoon!

Binra
1d

A perspective to consider is that our Models of (physical) reality that purport to map out the world and explain it in terms of cause and effect - for predictive interventions of forward planning have always served double duty as frameworks of distortion that generate a means to shape and control the (mass) mind. What we may now recognise as politicised and 'moralised; narrative control, runs as the shaping and focus of funding streams within artificial frameworks of assumption or assertion.

That invested fallacies become a securitised narrative running cover story for errors that become fraud and malfeasance or murder underlies the 'too big to fail' system of control for its own sake.

That is to say the meaning and purpose of living has to be sacrificed to 'control models' that operate much like central banksterism - as complex instruments for repackaging toxic debt-conflicts that are 'sold' as a source of virtue or countermeasure to hyped up and false famed threat.

The lies by which we live (a world that dictates compliance or penalty) are adapted in, as foundational survival skills - as in learning to 'see' the emperor's new clothes, we learn to mask over and mask in behaviours that pass off as real in a world that gives more priority to perceived (interpreted) meanings and appearances, than to a grounded appreciation in truly felt meaning, fulfilment, connection and understanding.

The biotech or biomolecular models and modelling is no less a tool of control than the WEF - or any other system convergence fronting for private usurp of the public domain.

But control operates through establishing a 'Co-Intel Inside'. The trojan of solutions and defences or countermeasures is the means by which we take the unreal into our self to frame a cell in which to lockstep, lockdown and die - but in the process - extract life-energy for private gratifications or 'ego' driven experience.

I appreciate Jamie's willingness to question the claims of function that run gain of fiction as 'thescience' which is really a technologism turned back on its maker - for as we do - so are we done to.

Factory pharmed human stock gives way to 'humans' as a lab cultured asset - indeed as a 'cancer or virus' on the 'Planet' that now serves to symbolize the sacred or glorified victim as divinity framed by death - to which the living must sacrifice

to save the little that we hath.

True Genesis is not a chain of cause and effect - which runs derivative to the mind that arbitrarily frames itself in fixed predicate belief. The Old Teachings hold symbolic and parabolic information that is IN LIFE - not in linguistic code as systems of predictive control. That 'God Moves over the Waters' can resonate at ever deeper levels - that include the unique properties of water as a medium or interface of what I might call bio-field communication and exchange.

The non-physical holds subtler energetic properties that we can uncover - excepting all new discover is subverted to weaponised and marketised applications - ie only what serves a control mindset is allowed through its rules and filters of distortion. The idea of a non-local field is a rationally masked way of saying All Pervading and Timeless.

My interest is in the restoring and renewal of the mind as service to the whole. Despite that adaptation to a world of darkness and lies becomes terrified of the light - hence invoke 'gaslight' or artificial lights that can 'see' something ELSE by which to escape, delay or block what we are either unwilling to see or unready to accept - because a coercive mind 'meets' a coercive 'reality' reflection, that can be overwhelming, traumatic and backwards to the desire for healing from fear-driven agenda.

