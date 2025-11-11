Foreword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon, and Suavek

Editor’s Note ( Suavek ) :

Is it possible to explain the “virus” scam to any layperson in a very simple way? This article attempts to do just that. Thanks to the discussion published here by people who can express their thoughts precisely and concisely, this task should be made easier. For the sake of simplicity, however, I must add something.

When a virologist observes certain particles under an electron microscope, they assume they must be “viruses,” not because they actually know this, but because “science” claims so. Their assumption is based on the premise that this must be true, and for self-affirmation, they might think something like, “After all, I’m a virologist. If virology didn’t really exist, I’d be someone else.” But anything that seems self-evident is rarely questioned, and successful indoctrination requires nothing more than consistent repetition to function effectively.

We are born with this cognitive weakness and die with it, without having questioned everything that seemed so self-evident to us during our lifetime. In most cases, we only question what seems implausible, but not the biggest lies we are accustomed to. This also has advantages, because the once understood (programmed) “truth” doesn’t need to be constantly reconsidered and proven anew. The brain thus saves time and can grapple with new problems and insights. The aforementioned weakness can therefore be understood as a completely natural characteristic, both as a cultural-evolutionary advantage and as a disadvantage when exploited for malicious indoctrination.

This double-edged sword helps us to investigate things on the one hand, and on the other hand, prevents us from doing so. I know of no other topic where this double-edged nature is more evident than in the “No Virus” issue.

If it’s not viruses that the virologist is observing, then what is it? Scientists who refuse to accept unproven assumptions mention cellular debris, or bacteria, whose function is to decompose dead cells. Calling such bacteria “viruses” lacks any credibility because the observation always takes place outside the living body and doesn’t show what function the entities observed in a petri dish actually perform within the living body. The pseudoscience called “virology” has already found several excuses for why direct proof of the existence of “viruses” is impossible. One of these strange claims is that these entities are too small and too rare in the body to be detected and seen immediately after a blood draw, for example. Accordingly, they are first cultivated and multiplied outside the living body for a certain period of time. Only then does the electron microscope come into play. As more and more cells die, their numbers naturally increase. This creates the impression of “viruses” multiplying, which is merely an interpretation. A similar situation exists with bacteria, which can indeed multiply, but that doesn’t mean they can be arbitrarily called “viruses.” If their function is to decompose the formerly living cells of the tissue sample, then of course they can multiply.

And if the toxic mixture needed by “virological science” for the alleged isolation of the virus is subsequently injected into an animal’s brain, then it’s only natural that the animal will become ill or die, because that’s simply how toxicity works. The animal’s illness is not proof of the existence of the virus that was supposedly just “isolated.”

A stubborn insistence that it is a “virus” because the software specifically programmed for “virus detection” “said” so is just as false as claiming that John is suffering from “Covid” because the PCR test diagnosed him with the disease. It’s no secret that the programming of such software is not subject to any public oversight, that its development is largely shrouded in secrecy, and that the conceivable options available can very easily offer multiple opportunities for fraud. You can find many articles on this topic, for example in Jamie Andrews’ substack : https://controlstudies.substack.com/. Mike Stone also describes the “virus” fraud very clearly, for example here: https://viroliegy.com/2024/09/05/viroliegy-101-logical-fallacies. However, in my opinion, the present article should suffice, because the statements published here come from people who can express themselves very precisely.

However, the information from the two authors mentioned above is very helpful, and their articles are frequently recommended. Andrew explores all avenues of research and refuses to be constrained by the inherently fraudulent guidelines of so-called “science.” His playful, free-thinking approach allows him to arrive at very useful conclusions, which he later shares with us in both detail and with considerable humor. Mike Stone, in his “No VIRUS” proofs, proudly adheres to the rules set by those in power, aiming to expose the liars using their own criteria. Two different approaches that arrive at the exact same conclusion: “We have been lied to.”

The foreword by Dr. Yeadon provides an important building block for the line of reasoning. His statement can be summarized into one essential question and paraphrased as follows: Purifying and isolating biological material in the usual way is not rocket science. And yet, specifically with regard to “viruses,” this is supposed to be impossible?

The statements by Dr. Yeadon that I publish in the foreword to this article are taken from my private correspondence with Dr. Yeadon. Normally, links point to the source of a statement; however, the Telegram system does not associate links with private correspondence.

Below the foreword you will find an explanatory discussion that originated from the comment section of the following article, which I highly recommend:

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax

The discussion contains sound arguments that even non-scientists can easily understand and probably requires no further explanation. Nevertheless, readers’ additions in the form of comments are very welcome. Thank you in advance,

Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 9, 2025 :

( … ) The arguments claiming it to be impossible to isolate a viral particle I find absurd. We can isolate & purify some other things that are both smaller and less prevalent than is claimed for “viruses”, such as enzymes. ( … ).

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 9, 2025 :

Oh yes, arguably the most important thing to do in biology or rather in biological chemistry (aka biochemistry) is to isolate things of interest by repeated purification.

If you cannot isolate something then it cannot be said what it is, beyond a property, a characteristic of something that you infer must be present, based on the repeated behaviour of some system.

Basic biochemistry, such as building molecules to permit cells to multiple & an organism to grow, and also systems used to extract energy from foodstuffs, were both understood by many different scientists working to purify various components of living tissue.

Mammalian liver was a favourite tissue. It’s a large organ, containing very few different cells, each when grouped together forming a “metabolic unit”.

It’s also easily disrupted without chemicals by using a pestle and mortar arrangement, followed by centrifugation.

Then, certain cells could be collected in the tens to hundreds of millions & these broken open to investigate what kinds of enzymes were present, what reactions they catalysed (that property being how isolation and purification was followed).

Often, a protein could even by freeze-dried & studied by various techniques. While still in solution we could study the cofactors used to make the chemical reactions go faster or slower.

Gradually, clever researchers worked out how we utilise sugar to release energy.

How we break down fats to release energy.

How we store excess food as lipids and carbohydrates.

How the liver cells metabolise and detoxify foreign chemicals and so much more.

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 6, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174224972

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

If this is true, how do you propose to explain people who were not under war or toxic environmental conditions getting sick, such as those in San Francisco?

Aldhissla, November 6, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174239465

Aldhissla

Explained here:

https://www.jermwarfare.social/p/michael-bryant-spanish-flu-myth

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 6, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174295660

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

It is interesting. The speaker surely is smart and is right to doubt and to suggest there is more to learn than simply binary thinking. Yet he doesn’t actually explain how people in remote locations who were not vaccinated, who did not live in cities with infrastructure that may be contaminated, and who did not get exposed to toxins in war conditions, got sick and died.

He does not address the doctor who isolated the H1N1 virus from a lung sample trapped in permafrost since 1918 and pictures it using a transmission electron microscope. https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/flu/pandemic-resources/reconstruction-1918-virus.html

Free Mayonnaise, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174349877

Free Mayonnaise

He didn’t, and it’s part of the genomics scam layered on top of the old bogeyman virus narrative?

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174357981

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

Was that meant to be a question?

Do you believe genomics as a field is entirely a fraud?

indomitable reasoning, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174409176

indomitable reasoning

😂 permafrost, isolated 😂 something that can’t be found even today unbelievable how stupid how retarded this institutional zombies are or pretend 2 B . First and foremost, I am a reasoner, and, what is worse, a meticulous and analytical reasoner. Now, the public is incapable of following a line of reasoning, and the public is incapable of paying attention to an analysis.Secondly, I am an analyst who seeks, as far as it is within my power, to discover the truth. Now, the public does not want the truth, but the lie that pleases it most. Moreover, truth—in everything, and especially in social matters—is always complex. Now, the public does not understand complex ideas. It is necessary to give them only simple ideas, vague generalities, that is, lies, even if starting from truths; for to present as simple what is complex, to present without distinction what must be distinguished, to be general where it is important to particularize in order to define, and to be vague in matters where precision is what matters—all this amounts to lying.

Fernado Pessoa

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174414144

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

I disagree. With proper observations and practice, one human mind is potentially as capable as the next.

You do not give reasoning for your doubt of permafrost being capable of preserving biological matter for a century, thus enabling the isolation of a virus in it.

Going beyond doubt, what claim are you making and what evidence would you provide for it? Giving this will allow me to assess if your conclusion follows from your premise.

Ernest N. Curtis, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174422450

Ernest N. Curtis

Ernest’s Substack

No virus has ever been physically or biochemically isolated and grown in tissue culture. The H1N1 in the cited article was “created” in the lab the same way as other alleged viruses. Small fragments of DNA or RNA are run through one of several commercially available computer programs that then yield

a number of possible genomes---sometimes several million---from which one is then selected.

……………………………………………………..

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174422771

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

Do you have evidence to validate this claim?

………………………………………………………..

Ernest N. Curtis, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174422771

Ernest N. Curtis

Ernest’s Substack

That is not the way science works. Those who postulate a thesis or argument are required to provide scientifically valid evidence to support their claim. Those arguing against it need only show that such evidence does not exist. They are not required to prove anything. Anyone that is truly interested can find the details in a short book titled “A Farewell to Virology” by Dr. Mark Bailey.

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174505755

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

This isn’t a science experiment. This is discourse, and we should use logic and reason. You gave logic without reason, and I’m asking for you to show it. This is only difficult if you have none.

follow the silenced, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174505755

follow the silenced

Can you instead show positive proof? That is how it works, by the way. Can you show even only one study where the alleged particles where shown to exist without the trickery of a “cell culture replication” attempt? This should be possible for any “virus” that is allegedly transmitted through droplets, aerosols or any other bodily fluids in natural settings between hosts. I had a a “chat” with AI quite recently where GPT 5 admitted there are no studies whatsoever about this issue.

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174600560

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

Cell culture replication is strong evidence that viruses exist, but if you insist on other methods...

Yes there are other methods of observing viruses that don’t rely on cell culture replication. Here is one using scanning electron microscopy.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7711091/

………………………………………………………

follow the silenced, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174665629

follow the silenced

How do you know what the picture is showing when you never had the isolated particle first? How do you distinguish artefacts from real “viral” objects? How do you explain that cell cultures on their own, without ever having met a patient sample, show the exact same effects when treated exactly with the same methods like alleged “positive samples”?

…………………………………………………………………

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174670941

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

Here’s a good article on the basics of how such things are known. https://www.britannica.com/science/virus

L. Hunter Cassells, November 8, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174973634

L. Hunter Cassells

Lady Cherusay’s Daughter

The article in no way addresses, let alone explains, how it is that naive samples, that have never been near an alleged virus, present *exactly the same* as allegedly-infected samples when treated by the exact same process.

In short:

“virus” is ONLY observed in treated samples -- both naive and (allegedly) infected samples being indistinguishable;

and

“virus” is NEVER observed in UNtreated samples.

Professional labs have even identified (”identified”) specific virus from naive cells that -- if viruses are real -- were never in contact with them.

How is this NOT a mere artifact of processing?

To the rest of us, it’s blatantly obvious that it’s just processing. It takes Creationist-level Faith in Virology *not* to see it. I’m sorry to resort to insult like that, but I don’t know else how to characterize it.

This virus religion is severely hampering progress in medicine.

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 8, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174976258

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

What are these treated samples you speak of, what process, what are naive cells, what does “present exactly the same” mean, when were these two cell types determined to be “indistinguishable?”

follow the silenced, November 8, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174897052

follow the silenced

This is far from being a scientific paper.

What is a Virus, allegedly? It’s supposed to be a physical entity, with stringend characteristics, boundaries, a so called “body” of specific components. How does science know this If they never had this entity in its own to begin with? Let’s try another example. How do you prove a cat in reality? You must oberseve it physically, you can’t just look at a picture. How do you konw a cat’s genome? By reading the full lenght of the genome which is in the cells of the cat. You can’t assemble and align a cat’s genome without ever finding and characterizing the cat FIRST, whether the cat is dead or alive. A “virus” should be no exception if it’s a real, physical entity, but this hast never been done with “viruses”. Scientist say they can’t do this, that’s why they invented “indirect evidence”, which is a paradox. If there’s no method to prove the existence of something based on a hypothesis, then that hypothesis has failed. And then, of course, a hypothesis isn’t enough to justify the events that unfolded in 2020, regardless of whether you choose to continue believing in them.

JoshuaRayJongema.Com, November 8, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174936598

JoshuaRayJongema.Com

I shared a science paper showing direct observation. There are other studies showing transmission and the cause of disease. I believe they are accurate and I don’t care what you choose to believe.

I agree, though, that the mandates of the coronavirus state of emergency were not justified.

I have observed that DARPA is behind the mRNA injections, and that DARPA has a vision for an “ideal world” where every person and animal is conformed to a “genetic baseline state” and has a synthetic genome and synthetic immune system. This is a grave threat to humanity and may be the death of human liberty forever.

To see this threat for what it is you don’t necessarily have to believe in viruses but you must believe at least in cells and genomes. Otherwise you’d have to re-explain the entire human body and field of biology.

You may enjoy reading what I wrote about DARPA, AI, and the near future of mRNA, saRNA, DNA, and transmissible “vaccines.”

https://open.substack.com/pub/jrayj/p/operation-seldom-come-initiated?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1ignyx

follow the silenced, November 8, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174980652

follow the silenced

You mean a picture of Nessy or Bigfoot can prove its existence? Okay...

You mean that a study which avoids all natural routes of transmission but uses cell cultures and animal experiments without the necessary control studies to falsify the claim are proof of “cause and effect”.

Okay ...

I have no further points to tell you.

follow the silenced, November 8, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174978555

follow the silenced

I give up. You don’t get it. I’ve explained it exhaustingly.

Max Wang, October 19, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-167895127

Max Wang

Will ye also go away?

Good video which exposes and dismantles the fraudulent Germ Theory and the pseudo-science of Virology.

VIDEO :

Afterword

Anna Cordelia, November 7, 2025 :

https://aldhissla.substack.com/p/the-spanish-flu-hoax/comment/174352958

Anna Cordelia

Odysseus Unsheathed

The experiments conducted by Rosenau demonstrated there was no evidence of contagion.

The questions others are asking in this comments section regarding, “Well, why did other people who were not fighting in WWI get sick?” is valid, but assuming this means Rosenau’s conclusions were wrong isn’t the correct answer to that question.

Rosenau himself said simply that we don’t know what was going on.

The default response to “we don’t know” should be further investigation, not falling back on the original, disproved hypothesis of contagion.

I read this article and thought, wow, people really got duped during the “Spanish Flu.” Then I read the comments and realized, wow, people are still being duped.

