Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

Mellis
Mellis
Mellis
3h

We are absolute Neanderthals when it comes to understanding the human body, disease, healing, all of it. One day, perhaps, people will look back with shock and horror at what we have allowed to be inflicted on us, out of both ignorance and knowledgable malintent. The worst damage, as always, is done not so much by those who cause harm out of well intended ignorance, but by those who not only ignorantly but with complete confidence believe they understand, while also believing they have the right and ability to impose their ignorance on others. As with all lack of understanding, some, especially those we most trust to advise us and treat us and help us understand, think they understand when they are actually children flailing in the dark. They give us medicines, they operate on us, they impose known and unknown toxins on us, they tell what to eat and what to avoid, and for the most part they have no idea whatsoever, or worse, they know what they are saying and doing is wrong yet they continue to do it. It is those who know they don’t know, those who are continually searching for greater understanding in a world defined by uncertainty, who do the most good, who help advance us further along the endless journey toward what is good and proper.

Kermit E. Heartsong
Kermit E. Heartsong
3h

The fact is there are so many layers of lies--medical/pharma, scientific, political, religious, cultural, etc.--that seeing through a layer is, indeed, an accomplishment, but it leaves one just barely beyond the door of the rabbit hole. The greatest lie of all is the 'life' you believe you are 'living' and so powerful and compelling is this lie, that very few will ever challenge it. This is the greatest asset of the controlling cabals--they know, very clearly, what most don't. They then pepper the trail with lies to distract, to confuse, and to divide to keep this truth hidden. It took two back-to-back paranormal experiences to convince me of this fact and they are experiences one does not forget. Time to awaken and to understand where you are. It is not what you think.

