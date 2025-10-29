Foreword

I used to be! Like everyone else in conventional science, I believed what I was told. I’d come across no problematic instances, because very, very few claimed antiviral drugs existed. So the entire field was as it were in our peripheral vision. No one was ever encouraged to look at it critically. In recent months, more & more observations have accreted, bothering me. Eventually, I took a good look at the field, for the first time. It’s child’s play from then. It’s impossible to maintain their existence without ignoring all those ill-fitting problems.

Ps: it’s not enjoyable realising you’ve been duped. But once it’s realised, you’ve two options.

1. Pretend you didn’t realise it.

2. Confess.

Editor’s Note:

“CL P” is someone who works in the medical field who, in the chat of Dr. Yeadon’s Telegram channel (managed and extensively supported by Tim West), educates readers about the significant differences between genuine biology and the claims of the profit-driven pharmaceutical cartel. With his diverse knowledge, he inspires the Telegram channel’s subscribers and provides practical advice on how to navigate the jungle of lies spread by officially recognized “science” and remain healthy despite the pervasive disinformation. In doing so, he is doing nothing less than saving human lives. “CL P” is a follower of New German Medicine (NGM), and because he writes exclusively under a pseudonym, I suspect he is professionally active, either running a medical practice he doesn’t want to lose or working as a scientist trying to retain his position. His exceptionally polite manner of communication (he has never sharply criticized those with differing opinions) leads me to believe that he has worked at a university, together with students, for at least some time. Since I don’t know any more details at the moment, this could at least temporarily explain his above-average patience. His broad medical knowledge is extremely rare. This is not the first time Dr. Yeadon has shared his posts.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 6, 2025 / Dr. Yeadon shares the posts from “CL P” :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3349

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3350

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3351

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3352

Dr. Mike Yeadon :

Vital lessons about fraudulent “antivirals” #1

CL P :

We have really good antivirals?

Really ? Maybe for the next plandemic?

The ignorance of the many so called critics is mind-boggling.

Dr. Stefan Lanka:

Because if there’s another flu outbreak in this situation, then we can run, because they have Tamiflu ready for 30% of the population.

And Tamiflu , those are the pills that Goddess Faust I talks about, where he describes the doctor killing thousands, and the survivors applaud him, because he gave life to the survivors, because he saved them from that.

So let’s leave the pandemic plans, what’s written in there, it’s serious.

With Tamiflu you can make a clean sweep in a flash.

I don’t need a nuclear bomb for that.

Dr. Mike Yeadon :

Vital information about fraudulent “antivirals” #2

CL P :

Regarding Tamiflu

Lanka mentioned in the bird flu article the risk of pubic disorder.

And in the short video clip recently that he was worried society would break down during the swine flu panic, esp in a city if stop services for a few days.

And that we were lucky they did not use bird flu and the very dangerous Tamiflu where as high as 30% can die, it thickens the blood and get breathing problems, same symptoms as the claimed virus.

If Tamiflu is administered to sick persons, then this is likely to cause far more serious symptoms than those of a serious influenza.

If a pandemic is stated to exist, then many people will take this medicine at the same time. In that case we will actually have unequivocal symptoms of a Tamiflu epidemic.

Then also deaths caused by Tamiflu are to be expected, and this will then be presented as evidence of the dangerous nature of the bird flu and evidence of how anxious is the state that people should be in good health.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 6, 2025

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3353

Vital information about fraudulent “antivirals” #3.

My sincere thanks to CLP and of course Dr Stefan Lanka, who is both very learned and an example to us all of necessary humility.

Like Dr Lanka, I have learned to appreciate that almost everything I was taught & thought I knew is in fact falsehoods.

My “explanations” for numerous phenomena are not correct, even though they fit the false premises very well.

I have reflected on much & realise that one has to go back, root and branch, to my earliest observations and those of others, and begin to assemble some basic understanding of how things may work, knowing that I no longer stand proudly on the shoulders of giants, but alone in the foothills of mystery and deception.

To illnesses. You do not catch them. Instead, you develop them. How? There are a series of what might be called insults or traumas to the body and mind. How you perceive & process these as well as how your wonderful body reequilibrates to a changed condition is very important to your general health. I think many of us instinctively know this. Taking care of your body, your diet, your thoughts, the traumas to which you’re exposed all matter. Many of these are under your control and others are not.

We’re not purely mechanical objects. I don’t understand what we are, but that which we are not is a start.

Best wishes

Mike

CL P, September 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3354

Tamiflu and Relenza

With Tamiflu and Relenza, on the other hand, very specific inhibitors of vital enzymes (biological catalysts that facilitate or carry out the transformation of substances), on the other hand, no symptoms (signs) of the warm reconstruction or build-up phases following the shock can be suppressed. On the contrary, they are aggravated and inevitably lead to death at high doses.

Since there are no influenza viruses, Tamiflu and Relenza only inhibit enzymes in the body and not in fictional viruses. The alleged enzymes called neuraminidase, which are said to be a component of the influence viruses, are vitally necessary sialidase enzymes, which have the central task of maintaining the body tension in the organism (measurable in milli-volts).

The inhibition of these enzymes leads to multiple organ failure and/or internal suffocation, since the blood becomes thick and can no longer transport oxygen, because the sialidases in the blood and in blood formation are inhibited by Tamiflu.

Relenza, like Tamiflu, which is stored for 30% of the pop, is also a specific inhibitor of sialidase. In contrast to Tamiflu, Relenza is inhaled, which immediately leads to spasms of the lungs and results in suffocation if further intake.

The symptoms of these drugs are, corresponding to the package leaflet, indistinguishable from the effects of the claimed influenza viruses.

Untrue, proven to be untrue & easily verifiable:

The vaccines cannot have the claimed positive effect, since the alleged viruses do not exist. The permanent poisons implanted by a hollow needle - only a small pieks! - can only cause small, barely noticeable, to large vaccination damage (see above).

Vaccination damage, especially in infants, can also be caused by the shock of the vaccine rape. See our details on this type of vaccine damage in the issues of LEBEN MIT ZUKUNFT of the years 2004 and 2005.

Since the alleged influenza viruses do not exist, Tamiflu and Relenza cannot have the alleged positive effect of suppressing the symptoms of the alleged flu/influenza for a day. Both products prevent the body’s own functions and their effect can be life-threatening to fatal, depending on the dosage and condition of the affected person.

Publisher: klein-klein-verlag Owner: Dr. Stefan Lanka, Am Schwediwald 42, 88085 Langenargen

Dr. Stefan Lanka

“ With the advent of antivirals (= drugs against “viruses”), which were invented much later than antibiotics, it became apparent that their use was not without problems: these substances are far more tissue-damaging than antibiotics.

Often, the administration is accompanied by lasting damage to the entire organism. (Note: antivirals are able to break down protein compounds, often leading to devastating side effects or even death)

Source: https://telegra.ph/Das-Fatigue-Syndrom---Wenn-die-Bombe-platzt-06-22

http://www.whale.to/b/lanka.html

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 21, 2022 :

https://t.me/robinmg/14413

Please support the demands made by the editorial staff at the British Medical Journal by sharing this article.

Best wishes

Mike

( Editor’s note: This post is several years old, therefore the inquiry is no longer relevant ).

Linked :

https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj.o102

Data should be fully and immediately available for public scrutiny

In the pages of The BMJ a decade ago, in the middle of a different pandemic, it came to light that governments around the world had spent billions stockpiling antivirals for influenza that had not been shown to reduce the risk of complications, hospital admissions, or death. The majority of trials that underpinned regulatory approval and government stockpiling of oseltamivir (Tamiflu) were sponsored by the manufacturer; most were unpublished, those that were published were ghostwritten by writers paid by the manufacturer, the people listed as principal authors lacked access to the raw data, and academics who requested access to the data for independent analysis were denied.

( … )

Full article :

https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj.o102

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 6, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3357

I’ve repeatedly said that once the scales fell from my eyes, and this isn’t a joke or deliberate hyperbole, but almost everything of at least moderate importance & which everyone is told about, is a lie.

Global climate boiling change.

Running out of “fossil” fuels.

Pandemics, viruses, contagion and vaccines (also thanks to CLP & Dr Lanka, also “antivirals”).

Overpopulation.

Every one of these doesn’t describe a real problem. Belief in these lies however. That creates real problems.

Don’t beLIEve.

Best wishes

Mike

