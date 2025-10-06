Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 6, 2025 :

I don’t know if you listened to the “virology debate” hosted by Doc Malik recently.

One of the participants, Jamie Andrews, has arranged for the conduct of numerous studies in contract laboratories, in which precisely the same protocols used to test for the presence of a “virus” (cell lines, sources, reagents, test conditions, media etc.) were replicated, with one difference.

The protocol did not involve adding a clinical sample from a patient thought to be suffering from a “viral infection”.

The world of virology holds that, if you add said clinical sample & the cells cultured then die off, voilà! You’ve proved that your patient did have a “virus”! Their logic being that “this is why those cells died off, they were infected by the pathogen in the sample”.

This is how such clinical tests are done in every officially accredited laboratory worldwide.

Literally unbelievably, these accredited protocols do not involve the most fundamental requirement of the scientific method: suitable controls. If you don’t ALSO run alongside the test of the clinical sample an identical cell culture to which you do not add a clinical sample, how do you know what caused the cells to die off?

The answer is that you can’t know.

When Jamie ran these controls, THE CELLS DIED OFF JUST AS THEY’RE SUPPOSED TO IF THERE IS A VIRUS PRESENT.

Jamie got this sarcastic comment:

“WHAT!!!! YOU ARE TELLING ME EVERY VIROLOGIST IS WRONG, AND YOU, SOME WANKER ON TWITTER IS RIGHT???”

The answer is “Yes”.

Another person asked “If what you are saying is true, are all the virologists lying or are they all deluded”?

The answer is that they’re all required to follow a mandated procedure if they want to be accredited, without which they can’t work as a virologist. So I don’t know if they’re knowingly doing the wrong thing or if they’re deluded. The most likely answer is neither. They’re not invited to think about it at all, but be an Obedient Rule Follower.

I submit that this is what medical doctors do, too, when working out what unnecessary prescription to write out for you. Or to jab (“vaccinate”) your child, by their age and nothing else.

And countless other acts of Obedient Rule Following, such as in schools, the police, council workers, traffic wardens, bank staff, estate agents etc. etc.

They’re trained by their regulators NOT to think. Thinking independently is very dangerous to their continued functioning in their jobs, and so very early on in their careers, the wheat gets sorted from the chaff. Those who keep asking questions are ejected. That’s the wrong approach. If you go along with what you’re told, you get rewarded.

By the way, for the avoidance of doubt, the studies Jamie has commissioned & published, alone, invalidates “virology” as a sham discipline, a lie, a fake. This is THE fundamental technique used to “prove the existence of viruses”. All the other so-called pillars of evidence are further removed from the scene and add absolutely nothing to the “weight of evidence”. Rip away the false science of virological cell culture and there’s nothing left. These pillars aren’t just weak, either, but also fraudulent.

It’s well worth scanning through Jamie’s Substack article here. You’ll get a clear impression of just how thorough is the international regulation of virological cell culture. This is how it works:

“Don’t ask questions. Do what you’re told. Or no accreditation for your laboratory, without which you can’t work as a virologist”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Are They All In On It?

Jamie Andrews

Oct 04, 2025

Editor’s note : The screenshot attached by Dr. Yeadon included a fragment of Jamie’s article :

Conclusion

It’s a pretty easy conclusion to draw from the clear directives set out by the WHO, UN and World Bank they are direct top down orders, vetted and put into legislation to literally force all Virology Laboratories worldwide to accept the protocols that we have demonstrated are fraudulent. The way in which they do this is simple, if you do not follow the fraudulent guidelines for “Viral” Isolation in cell culture, you do not get accreditation for your laboratory and hence cannot work as a Virologist.

There is no conspiracy, it is right out in front of your face, an absolutely typical Symptom of the festering rot that is the State, a Comply or Die set of instructions laid out that generate a completely uniform result of consensus.

“WHAT!!!! YOU ARE TELLING ME EVERY VIROLOGIST IS WRONG, AND YOU, SOME WANKER ON TWITTER IS RIGHT???”

The answer to that question is clearly demonstrated in this article, yes. Every accredited Virologist on planet Earth is forced to carry out the most crucial part of Virology, one that EVERY downstream method (which all have similar catastrophic problems btw) is dependent on with a set of reagent criteria that literally produce the results on their own. They may as well use Bananas and an Observable effect of them turning brown after a few days as evidence that a “Virus” has been isolated.

Full article :

Jamie Andrews, October 4, 2025 :

Jamie Andrews

( … ) This is “symptomatic” within most of modern science, but especially within Virology and Genetics that they never document the method for the control. It gives them plausible deniability. They will argue blue in the face that they all conduct them legitimately yet when we carry out their legitimate control it fails.

There are certainly a handful of virologists that KNOW this and carry on regardless.

Rider, October 4, 2025 :

Rider

I am less forgiving than you are. If one chooses to become a virologist, it thereby should become one’s first priority to know what is true or false in one’s field of expertise.

If I can figure this out, why can’t they?

Hollando , October 4, 2025 :

Hollando

I’m convinced that there are always a small number of insiders in all our public institutions that know the narratives pushed are BS.

In 2021 my husband did some work for a retired Senior pharmaceutical executive, who lives in our neighbourhood. The conversation got round to the Covid vaccines and my husband lamented that he’d foolishly taken one, despite my warning him of the dangers.

This old chap recounted some of his career in the industry and how he had travelled the world over decades and never taken a single vaccine and had been super careful to avoid medical interventions wherever possible. He was the father of four completely unvaccinated adult children and knew immediately that the Covid jabs would kill and injure many, as that is their intention.

He also knows of at least two GPs in our local community that share this view and further that the whole virus as a cause of disease to be an industry generated marketing strategy and one that the medical community found a super useful diagnosis when they didn’t know what else to say to their “poorly” patients.

My guess is he isn’t alone Andrew, there are many insiders, especially those educated and trained before the current cohort, that would be right behind you on the fraud of virology and like more besides.

How to reach them and how do we encourage them to speak out and support your findings? Dr Mike Yeadon is a shining example and I hope others will follow his example in speaking out.

Jamie Andrews , October 5, 2025 :

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Are They All In On It?

There are NO published peer reviewed Virology papers in history that explicitly record that the “Mock Control” they run uses the Identical Nutrient (FBS) medium concentration of 1-3% instructed by the WHO.

Jamie Andrews , October 5, 2025 :

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

With the Virology Control Studies Project, we went the extra mile and Video Recorded the entire experiment to take you inside the independent accredited MicroBiology labs who conducted them.

Here the CRO describes the Cytopathic Effect seen in uninfected cultures.

VODEO : https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-163238198

Jamie Andrews , October 5, 2025 :

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

The more we show the obvious fraud, the more they are going to squirm and squeal.

The “NO VIRUS” community welcomes a new member :

Prof. Anita Baxas, MD, October 4, 2025 :

Professor Anita Baxas,MD

Anita Baxas MD Substack

The cult operates worldwide like a pyramidal structured entity. The top level has all the knowledge they hide from the lower levels. As you go down the hierarchy people know less and less and often unknowingly contribute to the cult agenda such as virologists. The cult has everyone by their wallet. This is how virology was invented and is controlled: “It’s a pretty easy conclusion to draw from the clear directives set out by the WHO, UN and World Bank they are direct top down orders, vetted and put into legislation to literally force all Virology Laboratories worldwide to accept the protocols that we have demonstrated are fraudulent. The way in which they do this is simple, if you do not follow the fraudulent guidelines for “Viral” Isolation in cell culture, you do not get accreditation for your laboratory and hence cannot work as a Virologist.”

Linked :

SARS COV 2 ISOLATION PROTOCOL CONTROL EXPERIMENTS

Vero Cell Line

Jamie Andrews

Sep 27, 2025

( … )

Given the clear instruction of the Clinical & Laboratory Standards Institute to reduce the FBS concentration on infection and the threshold of viral presence being any CPE Morphology to be observed. The results of this study that verify our initial findings clearly demonstrate that this Serum reduction is the cause of claimed CPE and claimed Viral presence in the culture.

It is clear from these comprehensive studies that the Gold Standard in viral Isolation is not a valid method and renders the downstream BioChemical assays used to indicate Viral presence as invalid given that no Purified or Isolated distinct Biological particle has been produced to benchmark against as a Gold Standard.

( … )

Full article :

overflowing ashtray , September 28, 2025 :

overflowing ashtray

nobody with nothing to say

To all my followers, subscribers if I have any, I implore you to read this several times to get the gist, for it is of vital importance. I had it fucked-checked by a Chem/Bio PhD. And she said “fuck”. So it has been fucked-checked and has to be spread to stop the enemy. My thanks in advance, restack like your life depends upon it, because it does.

Tim West, October 6, 2025 :

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

A reminder to share this to defeat the throttling. Virology is dead in the water.

