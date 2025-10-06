Foreword

by Stuart Hutt

Stuart Hutt, August 14, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/fph-the-arguments-for-no-virus/comment/65432772

Stuart Hutt

If you go back to the 1800s look at the research of Antoine Bechamp Terrain Theory and Louis Pasteur Germ/Virus Theory. Pasteur was a fraud. He had all his work sealed for 100 years and his work is not repeatable. Another amazing discovery of Bechamp is we are pleomorphic beings and not monomorphic. Then in 1907 the Flexner Report was commissioned by the Rockefeller’s which led to pharma controlled universities, the shutdown of good medicine and the rise of allopathic medicine. Here we are today. There was no pandemic, no COVID virus but a lot of indoctrinated people that became sheep.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Horius Parry, August 21, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/fph-the-arguments-for-no-virus/comment/66232721

Horius Parry

Horius Parry

Liked by Dr Mike Yeadon

Hi Mike,

You mentioned in your discussion with James Delingpole that influenza might be caused by some environmental influence such as too low temperature or humidity

There are in fact many papers on this showing correlation of most so called ‘infectious’ diseases (even the Black Death) with season, latitude and very specific weather conditions.

My hypothesis is that it is not so much humidity or temperature as such but a sudden change in these metrics that is itself caused by the arrival of a pressure front. The cyclonic system itself is associated with (caused by?) disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field which in turn will disturb the regulatory system of the human body and lead to a sudden phase change which is interpreted as ‘disease’. Phenomena such as this are well documented in the studies of cell phone radiation and include altered gene-expression and dysfunction of calcium channels.

My first attempt to describe field vortices with reference to the flu studies from Fred Hoyle: https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/02/15/influenza-and-field-vortices/

Another post using the NASA data showing the correlation between influenza and humidity and mentioning the Black Death: https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/06/13/influenza-and-weather/

Charts showing seasonality, even of heart attacks: https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/01/03/seasonal-disease/

Measles shows similar pseudo-seasonal patterns and correlation with weather events: https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/01/03/seasonal-disease/

……………………….

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 21, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/fph-the-arguments-for-no-virus/comment/66234779

Dr Mike Yeadon

Author

I agree with you that the key event isn’t absolute temperature or humidity or whatever, but change in one or several variables.

I say that, having not previously given this field (infectious disease) much thought (it was organisationally walled off from my Allergy and Respiratory Diseases therapy area) because I know how hard our airways work to maintain airway surface liquid depth, osmolarity, ionic concentration etc in order to keep small airways compliance high and to reduce the work of breathing.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition in which the primary defect is in the transmembrane regulator for I think chloride ion, which indirectly modifies/regulates water flux.

If your airways dry up eveb a little, mucociliary escalator function fails. You start to cough. Small airways get plugged with sticky mucus. Infection with bugs is augmented, or as I now believe more likely, sterile inflammation is assisted.

I mention it because mildest CF is characterised by “repeatedly catching colds”.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

What is the PCR really testing for?

A theoretical deep-dive.

Jamie Andrews

Mar 30, 2025

( … )

But needless to say I am confident in the fact that the PCR is NOT measuring what it claims to measure both in theory and in the results of the practical experiments we have conducted. So the big question on everyone’s lips, just like those million dollar questions I get asked FAR too often when showing the failed Contagion studies: “So WhaT Is IT ThEN”. When it comes to disease and what causes it, this must be one of the most infuriating questions out there right? It is as if I am the Oracle, all seeing all knowing, all healing. Unless I can tell them exactly how their estranged Aunty got a boil on her back or how precious Timmy got a strange whistling sound in his nose after he went to school with another kid who had a strange whistling sound in their nose then they will just accept Germ Theory lock stock and Barrel.

There is potentially infinite variables involved in disease and they are entirely personal, really it is only possible for YOU to know how you became DIS-eased and really that would require YOU to know exactly not what to ingest or limit exposure to your toxic surroundings.

( … )

Full article :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

A conversation in the comments section of the above article:

Dr. Mike Yeadon , April 2, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105312445

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

People who have the disease called Cystic Fibrosis have respiratory (& sometimes gastrointestinal as well) symptoms which sit on a spectrum from so mild that a lab test is needed to confirm that this is what’s going on, to dying very young.

The narrative has it that a gene called Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Regulator (CFTR) can mutate in a large number of ways. The (bad) luck of the draw governs the extent to which your version of the CFTR protein malfunctions.

Guess what CFTR protein does? It pumps negatively charged chloride ions across the respiratory epithelium (layer of cells covering the inside of your airways). That matters because this governs the quantity of other ions and crucially water in the thin layer of liquid covering the airway lining layer, called “airway surface liquid” (ASL).

If this is too dense and too shallow, the mucus proteins in ASL become sticky and too viscous to be wafted mouthward by the coordinated action of ciliated cells in that lining of your airway. Sticky mucus& coughing result. Acute respiratory symptoms including breathlessness. Airway surface liquids in the upper airway, including the nasal passages, also affects congestion and the olfactory system ie the sense of smell.

What do sufferers of CF experience more often than anyone else?

They get “colds”, which are unusually frequent and uncommonly persistent.

All to do with a change in the hydration state of the liquid sitting on the cells lining their airways.

So to recap, a tiny change in the rate of secretion of a negatively charged ion (chloride) in the thin layer of liquid in your airway can result in you getting colds.

Now is it so terribly difficult to imagine that this is a root cause of far less commonplace colds in the rest of us?

What kind of environmental conditions might yield loss of control of the state of hydration of your airway lining such that your body can’t get it back under control quickly? Wintertime, going in and out of heated buildings? Exposure to cold, dry air outside? Then warm, dry air inside? Coupled with stresses, both dietary, psychological and physical?

I propose that this provides a better theoretical explanation for the incidence of colds than the germ (“virus”) theory ever has.

We even get coincidental appearance of colds in people who have “been in contact with one another”. What we have instead is exposure to common environmental stressors. It’s no wonder that those who share homes, workplaces and other shared spaces sometimes develop similar symptoms of colds later on.

This coincidence is consistent with contagion. I understand why many people are convinced that they “caught their cold” from someone with whom they shared space. But it’s an illusion brought about by sharing common environmental triggers and colds occurring at a sufficiently high frequency (so overlap in my symptoms after sharing space with you, when you had a cold, isn’t an unlikely occurrence).

We know that contagion is merely an illusion because whenever any research group attempts to demonstrate contagion, it never occurs. People do not develop colds more frequently after sharing space with someone who is symptomatic with a cold than if they share space with a healthy person.

I wonder what happens in a mock diagnostic PCR test if you sample the airway surface liquid of a person when they’ve got a cold?

I remember in 2020 thinking all you need for the illusion is to set up a test that goes positive in response to something that changes in people with a cold (or flu, which I contend is nothing more than a more severe persistent perturbation of airway surface liquid).

I wasn’t smart enough to come up then with a candidate for the thing that changes and gives rise to positive test results, but I suspect Jamie Andrews just has.

………………………………………

Majo Cuba, April 2, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105480738

Mojo Cuba

Great points!

If contagion was a real thing, humanity would never have survived .

Entire communities would have been wiped out .

germ theory, especially when it pertains to these magic virii was designed in a such a way that it can never be proven or disproven (so far)

In essence a theory to drive the perfect cash cow

“Treat the symptoms, never the disease” is a neverending fountain of monies.

🤬

………………………………………..

Jamie Andrews , April 2, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105317211

Jamie Andrews

It would seem it is just stopping you detox… by closing the chloride channels… thus explaining why it has the appearance of “working” both in symptoms (detox pathways) and PCR testing.

…………………………………………..

Jamie Andrews , April 3, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105619984

Jamie Andrews

Hi Mike,

Just to clarify, I am not suggesting that these Ionic changes are CAUSING respiratory infections.

I am very firmly with you belief of how this happens in our "terrain".

Just that the Ionic changes are the RESULT of the infection that are expressed in clinical samples and that is what the PCR is measuring

…………………………………

Thumbnail Green , April 3, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105611210

Thumbnail Green

Oxymoron’s Substack

If it’s delaying detox it’s forcing the body to hold/store toxins longer.

Gee they seem to have thought this slow cull protocol through pretty well.

………………………………………..

Jamie Andrews , April 3, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105612859

Jamie Andrews

Unfortunately so

…………………………………………………..

KatWarrior , April 3, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/105680757

KatWarrior

Strange On The Frontlines

Thank you, Mike and Jamie! Clarity over agreement. Science is NOT consensus. Science is questioning with transparency.

……………………………………………………

Horius Parry , April 5, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/106181438

Horius Parry

Horius Parry

This sounds quite likely as a mechanism for some of the symptoms of a cold/influenza etc.

Still to be explained though:

1. What causes the dis-regulation in the first place?

2. What explains seasonal factors and local clustering?

3. Why do some people test positive with no symptoms?

4. Why is does a sense of unease and brain fog precede the inflammation?

If the "environmental conditions might yield loss of control of the state of hydration" then the loss of hydration cannot be labelled as a root cause but instead environmental conditions themselves should be considered as the culprit.

Proposal: An electromagnetic bio-field is responsible for all bodily regulation and disturbances of this field by geo-magnetic changes leads to dis-regulation and all manner of symptoms.

This explains seasonal changes as the Earth's magnetic field changes with the season.

Local outbreaks are caused by local 'turbulence' in the geo-magnetic field.

Latitudinal coincidences are likely related to magnetic field filaments.

The point is that the Earth's electromagnetic field has a strong spatial and temporal structure that is statistically correlated to outbreaks of all mis-labelled 'infectious' diseases. https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/01/03/seasonal-disease/ Vortices in the field can lead to very local hot spots right down to the size of a tornado, a cruise ship or a single hospital ward.

The body's bio-field acts as an antenna for such disturbances and so no physical organ is necessary for reception of such signals. This has been missed as classical physics insists that some magnetic particles are necessary for detection of a magnetic field.

A tissue culture hosts its own (dysfunctional) bio-field and as such is open to the same field disturbances as a whole organism. Strong correlations exist between sequencing results and both season and latitude so the possibility should be considered that geo-magnetic events can influence these diagnostics directly and independent of the state of health of the subject.

The mechanism for PCR is that it detects small changes in electric fields (not 'charge', charge is never measured directly but only by the electric field that is assumed to emanate from it) and so it is now quite plausible that the results may be affected by atmospheric fields, cell-phone radiation or even the bio-field of the lab assistant or equipment.

Kaznacheev found that the cytopathic effect could be transmitted from a sealed container presumably via an electric field of some sort: https://library-of-atlantis.com/cytopathic-mirror-effect/

A bio-field is an essential concept for many other reasons: https://library-of-atlantis.com/2025/04/03/the-nature-of-the-bio-field/

So: Turbulence in the magnetic field leads to dis-regulation, sense of unease is experienced, symptoms appear soon after in almost any part of the body and are labelled as a disease.

Symptoms appear in the population as a bell curve and as a local clustering reflecting the magnetic field structure. The first patient is labelled 'patient zero' and the subsequent cases create the illusion of transmission. The easing off of the bell curve is claimed as proof of herd immunity and the width of the curve as the 'serial interval' or some such.

Controlled measurements of biological, chemical and physical processes have been shown many times to vary in synch with cosmic events: https://library-of-atlantis.com/the-shnoll-effect/

The Earth's magnetic field is certainly strong enough to cause real world events; it can move a metal compass, cause earthquakes(?) and give rise to lightning. Surely it is strong enough to influence a PCR test?

Sceptics will ask how the worldwide data from PCR and sequencing can have all the structure it does and claim that the only answer is DNA or whatever but this is a shallow view. The outcome of such tests is never random but is the result of the interaction of a bunch of electromagnetic field structures. The geo-magnetic field has seasonal and global patterns which are modulated by the ionosphere to form local patterns and these impact upon 'interpretive' bio-fields in whole organisms and tissue cultures to produce further semi-reproducible results.

The statistical properties of the results of sequencing procedures are not commonly studied and the inescapable consequence of this is that no result has any meaning whatsoever. Scientists may say that such and such a result is extremely surprising or even proof of transmission but if we don't know the baseline behaviour of the tests then literally no sensible conclusion is possible.

……………………………………………

Elle , April 5, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/106261188

Elle

So 5 G EMF’s that we are all using will disrupt internal bodily functions.

…………………………………………………….

Horius Parry , April 5, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/106264640

Horius Parry

Horius Parry

Yes, awful stuff:

https://ehtrust.org/

……………………………………………

Alexander Rimmer , April 9, 2025 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/what-is-the-pcr-really-testing-for/comment/107187777

Alexander Rimmer

Hi Mr Yeadon

Perhaps something in that chloride damages the cells and then the whole ‘detox’ and ‘immune’ process is triggered.

I would also suggest that retinoic acid and retinoids could be candidates for many illnesses.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Liked by Dr. Mike Yeadon :

“Pheromones and exosomes are possible candidates I know of.”

……………………….

Gerben , September 22, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@gerbennl/note/c-69934931

Gerben

The symptoms are not the illness but the natural healing symptoms of our body trying to expel toxins which are the cause of being ill.

Sniffles, flu, skin rash, pimples, diarrhea, vomiting and more are all ways (behavior) of the body to detox and some of these seem to be contagious, just like laughing or smiling which are not transmissible.

Menstruation moments of woman living together are also said to sync up.

The mechanism for sniffles and Flu is AFAIK still unknown. Pheromones and exosomes are possible candidates I know of. Some dogs are said to be able to smell if someone is ill.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

PCR and DNA sequencing

Ion torrent sequencing as a field receptive antenna

Horius Parry

May 24, 2025

( … )

Influenza and weather

This page argues that influenza is caused by metabolic dis-regulation arising from encounters with distortions of the Earth’s magnetic field which in turn are caused by the typical seasonal and latitudinal patterns of atmospheric disturbances: https://library-of-atlantis.com/2024/06/13/influenza-and-weather/



Now if sequencing technologies act as field antennae and if field disturbances are the cause of influenza, then we aren’t too surprised if there is a population correlation between the sequenced results and disease diagnoses, even when those results are omitted from the diagnostic process.

Summary

There is every possibility that scientists have managed to invent clever ways of measuring the discharge of electric field currents from the atmosphere and integrating them with events within a tissue sample.



The instruments are calibrated and refined to the point where they can just about detect the state of the local geomagnetic field and this gives just about enough correlation with disease for them to sell the idea as a diagnostic tool.

( … )

Full article :

https://horiusparry.substack.com/p/pcr-and-dna-sequencing

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Harold Hillman’s artefacts

Horius Parry

Jun 08, 2025

( … )

The similarity to the images above from Hillman is perhaps confirmation of his claims and we can see now that the patterns observed originate not from the tissue at all but from the electron beam itself even before it has impacted the material on the microscope slide.

Electron micrograph images therefore seem more closely related to the fundamental laws of field physics than they are to the structure of a living cell. Certainly the shapes seen above did not exist in the sample prior to being ‘photographed’ and are completely fabricated by the process itself.

( … )

Exosomen

The pattern here is slightly different but still fractal in nature, with distinct circular structures surrounded by a ring of smaller circles. However, if the method of photography is the same in each case then the electron beam will be adopting a similar fractal structure long before it touches the tissue sample.

SARS-CoV-2

Enough said.

Editor’s note: The author of the article was of course ironic about the fact that this is a real SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Full article :

https://horiusparry.substack.com/p/harold-hillmans-artefacts

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Tom Busse, August 11, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/fph-the-arguments-for-no-virus/comment/65154750

Tom Busse

The Hidden Agenda

I’m convinced by the evidence for the existence of the Hepatitis A virus. It’s a disease that acts exactly like the viral model would predict and the actual EM’s show purification. It’s also a disease for which there is no other credible hypothesis than the viral model.

This is not the case with “HIV” or “SARS-cov2” - so my methodology would be compare and contrast the two. I think “Team No Virus” is a pied-piper psyop - taking a truth: that “Sars-cov-2” has never been isolated or proven to exist and lumping it together with a fallacy that “no viruses exist” so nobody takes you seriously.

……………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 12, 2024 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/fph-the-arguments-for-no-virus/comment/65194463

Dr Mike Yeadon

Author

So, you accept that the majority of claims for viral diseases are fraud, but you believe one is an exception? Is that your position?

It’s an unusual position, I have to say, because there extraordinary amounts of evidence of fraud across the virological fraud. That seems unnecessary if there really are unequivocally viral diseases.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

DanB1973 , August 24, 2025 :

https://conspiracysarah.substack.com/p/not-isolated-herpes-dulbeccos-eagle/comment/148660556

DanB1973

From here to here

With a few steps taken back, the whole “science” of “virology” looks like a highly developed scenario for the longest movie series in the history. Nobody cares about consistence, coherence, verification or reproducibility. Publishing has become the top priority, even if the thing is completely fake or worthless. Neither associates nor colleagues will make any fuss about it, because everybody is deep to their heads in the game. The only problem is that a lot of people die or get hurt, the people who are told that they will be saved.

If we accept lying full-scale in medicine, and even pay for it, the effort of all religions, philosophies, ethics and moralities has gone to waste. Using the word “ethics” by the medical personnel should be penalized.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

A related article :

……………………………………………………

The arguments for “NO VIRUS” -- PART 2 -Dr. Mike Yeadon : The alternatives.

Dr Mike Yeadon and Suavek

May 21, 2024

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-2

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share