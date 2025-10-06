Fraud Prevention Hotline

Kathy Lopez
6h

Love and appreciate your work and wisdom!

Robert Townshend
3h

What strikes me is the sheer lack of interest in causation unless the alleged cause can be attached firmly to a marketable remedy. So cholesterol, viruses and bugs, sunlight etc are declared causes. The rest is bad luck or science-is-still-looking.

The funniest one is the tripe about sunlight, where you are expected to smear gunk all over your body so you can lie prone in sun. Read some self-important twaddle about SPF Factor and you're good to go...or rather, you're good to not go, though sunlight should only be absorbed long-term with natural and varied movement.

Anyway, keep popping them statins and you'll lose all curiosity about these matters...and about most matters.

Thanks for continuing the work of Bechamp and Nightingale. You're in great company, guys.

