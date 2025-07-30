Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 30, 2025 :

An excellent & very recent video from Dr Sam Bailey on operation “Tranquil Passport”.

This is another of the interminable “simulations” of non-existent “pandemics”.

Stir in an extra helping of new abbreviations and some redefinitions of existing words and you have the next control system being yet again rehearsed.

It was via such rehearsals over the decades that so many people knew exactly what to do in 2020. They believed they were in one of the “public health emergencies” which, you’ll no doubt remember, have NEVER happened.

Look at the particularly creepy changes even to the word “passport” from its definition a century & more ago as compared with what you’re offered today in some dictionaries.

I know I bang on about “Virus lie + Contagion lie = Vaccine lie”.

But I’m sure all of you realise that this PsyOp, rendering most people really scared, if they’re told that there’s an outbreak of “Ebola”. No, there isn’t. It’s all lies.

Our only serious defence as a group of people is if a few more people realise that they’re being lied to.

If we cannot accomplish that, we must be honest with ourselves. The moment a new “pandemic” is put in play, a sizeable proportion of the public will genuinely be frightened. E en when I believed the official accounts of such things, I recall clearly thinking “This is really unfortunate for those affected, but there is no chance that this could become anything like as scary as they’re saying on the news. The history of such events teaches us this”.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Editor's note : Photo above : An excerpt from the above video. The films shot in China at the time by Western secret agents (the Chinese had nothing to do with them) showed people suddenly collapsing and dying in the streets, allegedly due to "COVID-19." Such ridiculous images, however, were too easy to expose as blatant and stupid lies and, understandably, suddenly disappeared from the media. Subsequently, somewhat more "credible" propaganda came into play. However, at the time, every doctor, and many others as well, could understand that the images shown in China had nothing to do with reality. Respiratory diseases can never lead to sudden death if, for example, a person was just a moment ago, perfectly healthy, and had simply gone shopping.

Momo, July 26, 2025 :

Momo

Only in China were they dropping dead in the street!! In the U.S. everyone died in the hospital. It wasn't until the vaccine that everyone started dying while playing sports, swimming in the ocean or a lake, while driving on the highway, or on the job, or in their bed at home.

The screenshots, posted by Dr. Mike Yeadon on July 30, 2025 :

No Virus, No Proof: How Virology Weaponizes the Global Ethics Control System

With Jon Rappaport

Unbekoming

Jul 25, 2025

In the late 20th century, virology emerged as a cornerstone of modern medicine, anchoring diseases like AIDS, Ebola, and SARS-CoV-2 to invisible, disease-causing entities termed viruses. This paradigm, solidified through decades of laboratory practices, relies on methods such as cell culturing and genomic sequencing, which researchers claim irrefutably prove viral existence. Yet, as Jon Rappoport’s dialogue with ChatGPT (below) reveals, these methods fail the classical scientific standard of isolation—defined as the complete separation of a substance from all other material for unambiguous study. Instead, virologists redefine “isolation” as culturing patient samples in toxic mixtures of antibiotics and fetal bovine serum, observing cell death (cytopathic effects), and attributing it to an unpurified, assumed viral presence. Works like Virus Isolation and 11 Layers of Unproven Claims expose this foundational flaw: no virus, from HIV to SARS-CoV-2, has been physically isolated or proven to cause disease through controlled experiments. This critique suggests that what society accepts as scientific truth is a carefully constructed illusion, akin to a magician’s trick where particles are observed but never causally linked to illness.

Virology functions as a perfectly designed "application" running on the totalitarian "operating system" that esc’s The Complete Architecture exposes—a 130-year project constructing an ethics-based control infrastructure where scientific expertise claims moral authority over all human experience. This operating system, built through hierarchical clearing houses and professional ethics codes, creates the conditions where certain narratives achieve instant global deployment. Like apps designed for specific platforms, virology and climate change exploit the same system features: permanent crisis justifying expert override of democracy, pathologization of dissent as moral failure, and transformation of compliance into virtue. When healthcare workers question vaccines or scientists challenge climate models, the operating system's "ethics violation" protocols activate, destroying careers without legal process. The genius of this architecture is that once built, it accepts any application—pandemic, climate emergency, or future crises—that requires surrendering individual judgment to expert consensus. Virology isn't just a fraud; it's a fraud optimized for this control system, where demanding actual viral isolation triggers the system's defense mechanisms, labeling questioners as dangers to collective survival.

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/no-virus-no-proof-decoding-the-fallacy

Afterword

by Suavek

Goodbye, said the fox

People who continue to tell them that "COVID" exists (even as a harmless cold, etc.) are either not particularly clever or blatant liars. Recommending articles written by such people, no matter how interesting the text may seem, undermines any enlightenment work and destroys the necessary resistance. What many people still can't, or don't want to, understand is that researching the topic "No virus" is essential for the future of all of us, and that ignoring this topic will have serious consequences. It also took me a long time to finally understand that there is no other way to achieve effective resistance against political-medical terror.

But how can we best determine how essential the topic of "virus" is with regard to our future, and how can we even distinguish the essential from the irrelevant? We've already seen that higher education doesn't always help with such distinctions. How about an old quote that we so often seem to forget in the hustle and bustle of everyday life? :

"Goodbye, said the fox. Here is my secret. It is very simple: One sees clearly only with the heart. What is essential is invisible to the eyes."

- Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince, chap. XXI, (1943).

( Original French : "Adieu, dit le renard. Voici mon secret. Il est très simple: On ne voit bien qu'avec le cœur. L'essentiel est invisible pour les yeux."

- Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Le Petit Prince, chap. XXI, (1943)).

