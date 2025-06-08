Dr. Mike Yeadon, Juni 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2940

I agree with Katherine Watt (& also Jessica Hockett) that it absolutely does matter whether that with which we’ve been terrorised, the Virus + Contagion >> Vaccine PsyOp is baseless or not.

Some campaigners say it’s time wasting. I speculate that some of those taking that position buy the lie. That’s not dishonourable, but it behooves them, in that case, to run the thought experiment, that they might be wrong and it is all lies.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

…………………………….

False binaries.

Katherine Watt

Jun 07, 2025

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/false-binaries

( … )

In my view, the biodefense deception system is comprised of projection of several simultaneous, interlocking illusions, the most important three of which are:

1) that there are airborne threats posed by stable, unique, specific-disease-causing, airborne, transmissible biological organisms (known as “viruses”); 2) that such threats justify societal and government-directed “preparation,” “responses” or “countermeasures;” and 3) that “vaccines” are useful responses because (so the deception runs) vaccines protect people from the threats in a pathogen-specific manner.

I think sidelining the threat-deception (No. 1 above) as if it doesn’t matter, serves to maintain the false justification for the biodefense response deception and the false scientific premises for the vaccine deception.

( … )

In my view, the public health system, including the entire communicable disease control and vaccination system, is a component of the US military: more formally authorized as such since the Congressional enactment of the Public Health Service Act of 1944, and deployed nationwide as such since the 1955 polio campaign. The polio campaign was the military-public health seed from which grew the monstrous childhood immunization and adult poisoning schedules now recommended by the HHS-CDC.

( … )

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/false-binaries

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

by Suavek

Any fermented food, such as plain yogurt, can alter your genes. You don't need "viruses" for that.

The conclusion is : The alleged existence of the "virus" is defended by propaganda in order to manipulate and terrorize humanity under the pretext of "pandemics".

Therefore, the false "virus" narrative must be clearly and unequivocally refuted. Something that poses no risk of contagion can under no circumstances continue to be called a "virus." Rockefeller medicine long ago attributed false functions to a part of our microbiome, because this could enable the general manipulation of the global population through powerful fear. It is known that BACTERIA, in the form of our microbiome, participate in the genetic changes of the body. The old lie was based on renaming a part of this microbiome and attributing to it (i.e., the "virus") additional functions that do not exist. At this point, of course, I am primarily referring to the alleged "contagion" In one of the following articles, I will be able to report in much more detail on the fact that bacterial involvement in genetic changes is a well-known phenomenon. Therefore, it is not only a lie to attribute this function to the alleged “virus,” but also completely unnecessary, because we already know this function very well from bacteria.

The ridiculousness of the invention of “viruses” can be illustrated with the following ironic but scientifically correct sentence :

Any fermented food, such as plain yogurt, can alter your genes. You don't need "viruses" for that.

This happens indirectly, of course, in that yogurt changes the composition of our microbiome, which in turn influences our genes. And if yogurt can do that, and infection doesn't exist, who needs to continue to participate in the "virus" lie? So that we aren't further terrorized by the "virus" narrative, it should, of course, be completely destroyed and considered a 100% lie, which it actually is.

You can learn how microbial genes are expressed in their hosts here, for example:

Human Microbiome Project (HMP)

https://commonfund.nih.gov/human-microbiome-project-hmp

Although this project is based purely on conventional medical views, and thus some perspectives or definitions may not correlate entirely accurately with reality, this project contains a great deal of truth. Furthermore, I'm always happy when conventional medicine can be refuted using its own "weapons"/findings. This makes things much easier.

If you're expecting more information about that, please be patient. You'll learn more about it in one of the next articles on this Substack.

Thank you for reading, and I especially thank the two new donors who supported my work after the previous article was published. This active participation helps both me to write and many families to stay healthy. Once again, thank you very much for that.

All the best,

Suavek

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon's Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 27 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share