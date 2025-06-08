Fraud Prevention Hotline

Suavek
2hEdited

So far, there's been no sign of anyone claiming to be engaged in propaganda and trying to push false narratives. Yet, false information still seems to dominate the internet. The sheer volume of these misrepresentations means that even the "unpaid propagandists" who have no idea they're promoting paid liars are doing the same, thus undoing the work of many. This is the effect of the echo chamber, which takes on a life of its own when people write rash things without realizing their far-reaching consequences.

Directly or indirectly promoting people like Meryl N., who tirelessly propagate the existence of "Covid," is the last thing that could benefit educational work. If one isn't careful, this can quickly lead to a time-consuming effort being overloaded with lies and distractions from the proven facts. This is already evident in the comment sections of many authors. And then we wonder why so many people continue to believe in "Covid".

Kathleen Devanney. A human.
5h

Thanks for this. Yes, exposing the virus lie is fundamental. That goes and all the others resting on it, go too. It matters.

