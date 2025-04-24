Fraud Prevention Hotline

Brandon is not your bro
3d

It’s a damn Bioweapon… for control , money and depopulation. Thank u all for your hard work.

AJR
3d

“They do not want us to know how amazing our bodies are.”

The above sentence,

I cut and pasted from this article.

This one statement explains exactly, what we all must remember and why, we have all been lied to, despite our own conscious, instinctively knowing better.

“Few people seldom listen to their own instincts or body.”

If this were the case and the masses suddenly began thinking for themselves while listening instinctively, to what their own instincts are telling them, an awakening would and could, defuse the “Globalist” gripping hold on humanity’s “psychological consciousness’s.”

Fear would be replaced with common-sense, instincts.

There are such crude desires these “Globalist” pursue.

I would argue they have probably been and still are, some

of the best “ROI” investments they have ever made.

The Globalist’s desire to “seek & destroy” one body at a time, provides an extremely profitable, year over year” “ROI” strategy.

Infecting the mindsets of millions of people through “fear, uncertainty and doubt” yes the infamous “F.U.D.”factor has proven time after time, how simple it is to create a society of hypochondriac’s,

so to speak, through the “creation of fear.”

Messagings are created to sell products. Messages like “flu season” around the corner or don’t let this years “flu-season” knock you down, etc. are designed specifically to “scare the crap” out of people, subconsciously.

Whatever next year’s advertised “OTC” remedial-messaging might present, they’re designed to scare the “sickness” into you while draining your wallet and keeping you sickly. One “Shot” at a time.

One thing is clear, somehow these remedies will “calm your fears” subconsciously and invigorate your mental-shield of protection.

Our bodies already have these built-in, 24 X 7-365 days a year protection mechanism known as our immune system.

I’m not saying there aren’t ways and or products OTC which can ease a soar throat or cough. Whatever illness you might have or rundown feeling’s / symptoms you may have.

Our bodies own defense-mechanism works pretty darn good! A near perfect design, something money can’t buy and or design quite like it.

Our everyday strains, sniffles etc. remedies are readily available “OTC.”

How their messaging works have been designed to create “fear” of something we can’t see taste touch or smell. This creates mountains of millionaires and billionaires, simply by creating “FEAR!”

Amazing how this works and with such a great “lifetime-ROI” to boot! Remember a healthy patient never keeps their appointment.

Notice how the messaging or protocol ie: flu-shot are always related to some sort of “F.U.D.” factor scare-tactic?Because there’s a product their trying

to sell you.

Which this all comes back to. Create a sick patient, scare the crap out of them every year and sell them snake-oil. Maybe most people won’t believe what’s written in this article. Maybe there isn’t any way to get people to understand they must listen to their instincts.

Or maybe so many people have been so well conditioned they function robotically and the “Globalist” win the day.

There shouldn’t be any doubt left, none whatsoever, after the blatant “Covid-Fraud” attack against humanity, wasn’t ever about “Healthcare” or people’s wellbeing.

It was about control and fear, money and power, then repeat!

This onslaught of such a “Psychological War” has created an overwhelming level of fear in so many’s minds! This was why, early on I called covid, a “mind-virus.”

Many people may never recover from this mind-warfare extreme attack of “F.U.D.”

All I can say is :

don’t Fear, be Certain and do not Doubt your instincts. Next time they may save your life.

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

