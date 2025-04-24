Foreword

by Suavek

The comments published here contain very useful information. They were written between April 22 and 24, 2025, in reference to the following post by Dr. Mike Yeadon :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?single

This post was already published in the previous article and concerns the following article by Anthony Colpo :

https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/viruses-dont-exist-deal-with-it-part

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

“Is there a book that explains this ?”

…………………………………………………………………………….

Nicolette Upton

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169493

Is there an explanation for why we get ill with similar illnesses to those around us in view of viruses not existing? Is there a book that explains this?

……………………..

Peter Roberts

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169534

Try Virus Mania by Claus Köhnlein and Torsten Engelbrecht or

Daniel Roytas Can You Catch a Cold.

If you think about it there are many times that we dont get sick when others in the household are.

I remember being sick for three weeks with what was said to be a virus going around the factory. It was nasty but no one else in the house got sick.

Thinking about it now im sure it was chemical poisining from the factory were i worked. Only about 10-15% of the people who worked there became sick.

……………………….

Andy

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169679

Try "what really makes you ill" by Dawn Lester and David Parker

…………………………

Morph 14

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169688

Look up Dr Sam Bailey. She explains all of it & it’s very easy to understand & enlightening 👍

………………………..

Editor's note :

The following book is often recommended :

'A Farewell to Virology' by Dr. Mark Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/a-farewell-to-virology?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=21u24e&triedRedirect=true

………………………..

John Pastafarian

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169507

Yes. Whilst disproving one hypothesis does not compel presentation of another, there are many good possible explanations for why people may become sick with similar illnesses, many of them stemming from their surroundings etc. in the time leading up to them being sick.

Take sunburn. Is there a book to explain why people get sunburn at the same time?

This idea has been explained many times before in this group.

………………………………

L

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169523

Andy Kaufman would say toxins

………………………….

Tim West

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169548

It’s mostly anxiety

…………………………..

Tim West

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169553

The reality is thar the nocebo effect is predominant.

Drugs increase anxiety.

Just because the quacks ‘solutions’ are part of the problem this doesn’t change the hard facts.

Fear is their main weapon.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

JackMcKee

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169525

what about EMF? 5G etc.???

Non-Germ_Source

Thank you from Germany

……………………………..

Jacqui Yeoland

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169528

House dust .. dust mites lifecycle.. central heating drying out the airways .. etc etc ... so many factors. Bullying.. lack of interaction with outdoor biome.. pollutants leaking from house walls .. microfibers from plastics in the home.. sooooo many things

…………………………………

Peter Roberts

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169535

Toxins would be the most sensible place to start and their are so many of them in food, medicines, air, and water, chlorine is toxic and its in our drinking water. Then their is EMF toxicity and toxic rain.

…………………………………..

Julie

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169593

Under nutrition, over toxicity and all types of trauma are the three causes of illness. EMF would be under toxicity and parasites out of balance would be due to the other two.

Editor's note: The screenshot shows that Tim West agrees with the statement made here, as indicated by his emoji. Because he's well-versed in the topic, this is obviously significant.

…………………………………

Morph 14

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169610

Perhaps we should be asking why not everyone in a family or crowd catches the so called virus one may have. Wouldn’t everyone catch it? This is never discussed in mainstream 🤔

…………

Jennifer

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169612

They blame that on immune system and antibodies

…………………

Thedoctorxxx

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169617

I used to wonder this years ago.How can you sleep with your wife ,when you have body aches ,sweats ect for a week and they never catch it.

………………

Jennifer

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169629

Exactly. Real life experience should prove the truth.

As a mother I have disproved contagion myth countless times.

………………………….

Jacqui Yeoland

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169641

I caught no childhood illnesses. I just didn't get ill. However they will come at us with contagion via sewage which is harder to argue back against. If our rivers are polluted and we swim in them like this chap.. it is likely that something will go awry .. even if you removed all the non organic chemicals from it .. I mean you'd either wind up with a super strong immune system or you'd die I guess...

Video : https://gettr.com/post/p3k7qzs0429

…………………………….

Marion Gunn

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169821

Most 'colds' and 'flu' are nothing of the sort, but simply our bodies going into a routine ;Detox' Its our bodies' way of eliminating all the poisons from our system that we have ingested, from this hugely polluted world we live in...and that includes the crap that is in the 'food' we eat.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Richard Evans

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169655

Yet we tend to get seasonal flu, where more so many people tend to get the flu in comparison to another, this brings confusion & conformation to most. I' like to hear an explanation to the masses so we can have knowledge on the subject. I think that would go a long way to move others over to contemplate the possibility of there is no viruses.

………………

Tim West

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169741

Please read all Mike’s substack articles

We have been answering these basic questions for two years.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Helen Seymour

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169732

Hello hig hig 🤗

Well said 😊👏

I agree with everything,except your first paragraph.

There is no proof of no virus ,because you can’t prove something doesn’t exist, you can only prove that all alleged evidence has been falsified ,therefore there is No virus evidence.

It is true that virtually everything we are taught is part of a corrupt education system,owned and directed by Globalists.

They do not want us to know how amazing our bodies are.

The irreducible complexity of life is more of a mystery with each new discovery, I don’t think that will ever change.

I remember watching a biology program 60 years ago about a single cell,🤔they said it was almost all worked out 😁

Now with each new “discovery”autophagy,intra/extra cellular vesicles,etc they have to admit their exact functions are unknown.

Geneticists have had the same problem,with their false concept of “the genome” they now try to invent more and more layers to cover their ignorance,so along came epigenetics🤣 ,on and on ad infinitum.

The avenues I am most interested in now is how light affects us,( different spectrums) our chemical electrical signalling,EZ water and nutrition,( real food) .Strength of Mind and body.

We need to be strong, to fight back.

Warmest Wishes Helen.😊

……………………………….

AJR, April 24, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-23/comment/111651439

AJR

“They do not want us to know how amazing our bodies are.”

The above sentence,

I cut and pasted from this article.

This one statement explains exactly, what we all must remember and why, we have all been lied to, despite our own conscious, instinctively knowing better.

“Few people seldom listen to their own instincts or body.”

If this were the case and the masses suddenly began thinking for themselves while listening instinctively, to what their own instincts are telling them, an awakening would and could, defuse the “Globalist” gripping hold on humanity’s “psychological consciousness’s.”

Fear would be replaced with common-sense, instincts.

There are such crude desires these “Globalist” pursue.

I would argue they have probably been and still are, some

of the best “ROI” investments they have ever made.

The Globalist’s desire to “seek & destroy” one body at a time, provides an extremely profitable, year over year” “ROI” strategy.

Infecting the mindsets of millions of people through “fear, uncertainty and doubt” yes the infamous “F.U.D.”factor has proven time after time, how simple it is to create a society of hypochondriac’s,

so to speak, through the “creation of fear.”

Messagings are created to sell products. Messages like “flu season” around the corner or don’t let this years “flu-season” knock you down, etc. are designed specifically to “scare the crap” out of people, subconsciously.

Whatever next year’s advertised “OTC” remedial-messaging might present, they’re designed to scare the “sickness” into you while draining your wallet and keeping you sickly. One “Shot” at a time.

One thing is clear, somehow these remedies will “calm your fears” subconsciously and invigorate your mental-shield of protection.

Our bodies already have these built-in, 24 X 7-365 days a year protection mechanism known as our immune system.

I’m not saying there aren’t ways and or products OTC which can ease a soar throat or cough. Whatever illness you might have or rundown feeling’s / symptoms you may have.

Our bodies own defense-mechanism works pretty darn good! A near perfect design, something money can’t buy and or design quite like it.

Our everyday strains, sniffles etc. remedies are readily available “OTC.”

How their messaging works have been designed to create “fear” of something we can’t see taste touch or smell. This creates mountains of millionaires and billionaires, simply by creating “FEAR!”

Amazing how this works and with such a great “lifetime-ROI” to boot! Remember a healthy patient never keeps their appointment.

Notice how the messaging or protocol ie: flu-shot are always related to some sort of “F.U.D.” factor scare-tactic?Because there’s a product their trying

to sell you.

Which this all comes back to. Create a sick patient, scare the crap out of them every year and sell them snake-oil. Maybe most people won’t believe what’s written in this article. Maybe there isn’t any way to get people to understand they must listen to their instincts.

Or maybe so many people have been so well conditioned they function robotically and the “Globalist” win the day.

There shouldn’t be any doubt left, none whatsoever, after the blatant “Covid-Fraud” attack against humanity, wasn’t ever about “Healthcare” or people’s wellbeing.

It was about control and fear, money and power, then repeat!

This onslaught of such a “Psychological War” has created an overwhelming level of fear in so many’s minds! This was why, early on I called covid, a “mind-virus.”

Many people may never recover from this mind-warfare extreme attack of “F.U.D.”

All I can say is :

don’t Fear, be Certain and do not Doubt your instincts. Next time they may save your life.

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Morph 14

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2792?comment=169653

And yet , as I said earlier, not all partners, family members etc do get sick at the same time yet we don’t seem to question that scenario. We have all been brainwashed to only remember the times that we do get sick together then assume we caught whatever off our partner. I also was very ill in December 2019, had fever plus very unusual rashes & my breathing wasn’t great (although I do have asthma). My doctor assumed I had some sort of virus which I believed him at that time. It continued for a couple of months even though I was taking steroids & antibiotics 🙁. My husband however had no symptoms of anything. I am so grateful to Mike & all of you on this channel for opening my eyes to the whole virus sham. I’m just thankful we saw through the vax scam & avoided taking it.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( & https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by Tim West : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

Now that both Substacks, Dr. Yeadon's and Suavek's, have been merged into one enlightening entity ( you can find Dr. Yeadon's explanation here : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack ), we urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. We both thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the 24 people who have supported my work so far with 5 euros per month or 50 euros per year.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share