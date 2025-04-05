Foreword :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2745

Some people even now are extremely triggered (threatened I expect) even by debating the evidence for the existence of viruses. I wrote a mini essay to explain why it is a very reasonable thing to do.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor's note: Dr Yeadon later expanded on his original foreword :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2747

This post was made in response to a person, who insisted that the entire matter of digging into the history of & purported evidence for viruses should stop, because the very notion of questioning their existence was “whackadoodle”.

I must say, I’ve heard similar things many times. “I don’t need to look at the evidence. It’s not possible to be completely wrong, for this would imply decades of fraud by many people”.

Yes, it does indeed.

However, is anyone REALLY surprised that a powerful and ultra wealthy group have been “tilting the tables” for so long as there have been tables?

If yes, why are you surprised? What do you think those with incredible influence did with that influence? At very least, to preserve if not increase their wealth and influence, probably in conjunction with other wealthy & powerful people. And so it goes, down the generations.

I use as an example of sustained wealth and influence behind the scenes the Duke of Westminster. I believe they’ve owned large tracts if London for hundreds of years. Evidently it suits the wealthy to leave this unchanged. Imagine multiplying the durability of the Duke’s wealth a mere five times. If you question if that’s a reasonable expectation, I can only offer that nothijh much has change over the last several hundred years, so it might well persist for five times longer yet. By the way, that would extend wealth and influence back in time to the Roman Empire. I would be very surprised if not a single lineage from the pomp and extraordinary wealth of the richest families of Ancient Rome survives to this day.

Please do comment on any logic breakdowns you spot. It’s not intended to be a recitation of everything, for example, I didn’t mention the maltreatment in hospitals and care homes. I tried to paint a true if incomplete picture which might prompt a previously sceptical person to want to take another look at some of the fundamentals.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor's note: The essay mentioned is a statement in 2 parts, as follows.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2025 :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/do-you-believe-in-viruses-yes-or/comment/106156857

I believe many virologists sincerely believe what they’ve been taught, as have been most professionals in their respective fields, much of which is steadily being exposed as wrong and in my opinion deliberately so, ie lies.

The most fervent opposition to looking at fundamentals usually comes from people who have refused even to look at the situation on the grounds that they assert it’s “whackadoodle”.

The fact is that every one of the so-called “pillars of evidence” for the existence of viruses is not only absurdly unscientific but, when looked at sufficiently closely, an objective scientist is forced to conclude that none of this is a mistake and therefore the false notions surrounding “virology” are intentional lies.

I have a theory about why this situation was contrived. If people believe in submicroscopic, infectious particles which cause diseases, can transmit from person to person and can be prevented by prior injections with something alleged to grant your body “immunity”, what better way to access the insides of almost everyone’s body in the world?

If you hold the thought experiment that a powerful elite have long intended to seize totalitarian control of everyone, for which there’s copious evidence, I submit that it’s has long been the policy of the perpetrators to steady poison the population via unnecessary and wholly ineffective injected “vaccines”.

I suggest that the virus lie is to enable fear based control of human behaviour and especially to persuade most people to accept injections which will deliberately harm them.

I didn’t get here in a single bound. It’s taken several years. Before all this, I was an absolute “normie”, subscribing to every one of the major things we’ve been taught. My career in pharmaceutical R&D and in biotech relief upon me holding all the conventional beliefs.

I started 2020 by being very concerned about the obvious lies we were being told about “Covid-19”. As I’d worked in respiratory disease therapeutics all my life (though not in virology or in vaccines), I knew very early on that we were not being told the truth. Daily, I’d see on TV people now senior public health officials who when younger were my colleagues, lying. I knew that clinical diagnostics couldn’t possibly be successful the way they were being done. Key controls and information about sensitivity and precision was never made available (& it still isn’t available today). The killer blow landed with the unprecedented “lockdowns”, which made no sense at all. These were known to cause widespread suffering and economic destruction, yet were imposed almost everywhere across The West and beyond within days.

I had by then read the health emergency plans of a good handful of countries. Not a single one referred to ANY of the things which were imposed on us. Here’s the critical turning point; all countries all but simultaneously discarded their local health emergency okdha for no reason at all. And then they imposed restrictions that were more or less identical EVERYWHERE. For me, this was and remains unequivocal evidence of an operation working at a level above nation. Some power had taken over the world.

Later the same year, the “vaccines” were to be made available in well under a year from the start. I knew with absolute certainty that this was impossible. Not even close. Looking at them closely, I and a public health doctor realised they were designed intentionally to cause multiple harms, which began to occur, as we’d predicted, from the first day of rollout.

The harms anticipated were so obvious to anyone who had worked in pharma in new medicines research and especially to those of us with a formal training in mechanistic toxicology that I knew these harms were built in on purpose.

I think I’ve shared sufficient narrative of extraordinarily weird goings on that it should not, in this context, be so very difficult to accept the possibility that there are foundational lies which preceded the perpetrators pulling the trigger on the fake Covid & fake “vaccines” tyranny, vis the fake “diagnostic tests” and fake “measures” (lockdown and masking).

By the way, the reason surgeons wear masks has got nothing to do with preventing infections. They aren’t filters of inhaled or exhaled breath. Instead they are splash guards, designed to prevent blood, pus, bone chips etc entering the surgeons mouth and nose.

I hope this mini essay is of some help. Please don’t be frightened by looking at the virus lies. If you allow these lies to persist, you’ll more readily be frightened by the next threat delivered by the “public health experts”. For they are going to do this kind of thing again.

Best wishes and thanks for reading this,

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2025 :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/do-you-believe-in-viruses-yes-or/comment/106157554

I’m a biologist by training and, for my sins, among the most senior, former big pharma research executives speaking out. I’ve worked on nothing but this fraudulent and frightening event. It’s all inverted. There’s been NO PANDEMIC (these do not happen because they cannot happen). Even the “Spanish Flu Pandemic” was a lie. The events we’re seeing go back a very long way.

There is evidence in numerous absurd and obviously malign changes in public health law going back to the nineteenth century which leads to 2020. Read legal scholar Katherine Watt on Substack. I advise you not to read this before going to bed. If you read her work, you will have no room for doubt that we face a serious & long planned assault by a wealthy and powerful self appointed “elite”, the antecedents of those currently attending WEF and other supranational institutions like the UN.

A short conversation with Dr Mike Yeadon :

ScratchNSniff, April 1, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-17/comment/104961342

ScratchNSniff

This just propagates the virus distraction. It creates a binary for people to chose a side on.

The next logical question is what was causing people to get sick in what seemed like a unique and unpleasant way? If it wasn't a virus, what the hell was it?

I am neither one nor the other but I want to know the truth.

Can you rule out another type of poisoning?

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers, April 2, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-17/comment/105343492

I think on this specific question, I have to again ask what is the evidence that MORE people became sick in an unusual & characteristic way in early 2020 (or at any time)?

People become ill all the time. I’m certainly not questioning whether or not a particular person became ill.

What I am questioning is whether there was a pulse of more people being sick than is usual at the time. I’m asking because I’ve not come across any evidence that is supportive of this claim.

There was definitely not a pulse of deaths, anywhere, over and above the death rate usual for that time of the year, prior to the fraudulent declaration of a pandemic by WHO.

I will say that I do not exclude the possibility that there was local poisoning in order to create the illusion that there really was something new going around. I have not personally seen any evidence for that. There’s no trove of data or information anywhere that requires such poisoning in order to explain it.

In view of this, you’re fully entitled to repeat your question, if you still think it’s relevant.

In my opinion, the evidence of the researchers mentioned below should also be taken very seriously.

by Suavek

The alleged "covid hotspots" that emerged selectively on certain points during the feigned "pandemic," such as those in New York or Bergamo, do not constitute valid evidence of the alleged "pandemic" for four important reasons. First, it was only with the WHO's declaration of the alleged "pandemic" that lethal treatment protocols became mandatory. Second, these isolated hotspots failed to simulate a visible excess mortality rate on a global scale. And third, they contradict the officially proclaimed "virus logic" : If a virus existed and were already present worldwide, its alleged lethal power would not stop at specific city or state borders, and would want to spare the rest of the world. Those who claim the existence of "viruses" must simultaneously admit that these alleged submicroscopic organisms cannot read border signs. The fourth point concerns the proven manipulation of statistics, both with regard to the alleged cause of death, the overall death statistics, the alleged overcrowding of hospital beds, and the deliberate concealment of deaths caused by the fake vaccination. Those who are right in their claims don't have to manipulate or conceal anything because they have real evidence at their disposal. Marcel Barz, among others, has done an excellent job in uncovering the data falsification: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/why-do-many-people-believe-in-covid-e7b . For example, he was able to demonstrate that mortality in Germany reached a rare low in 2020, which contradicts any claim of a "pandemic." Moreover, he has proven beyond doubt that the German authorities increased the mortality rate by at least 6% through the use of incorrect calculation techniques. All alleged "evidence" of the "pandemic" has long been refuted, not only by Dr. Mike Yeadon. Worth mentioning are, for example, the work of Prof. Denis Rancourt, Jessica Hockett ( https://www.woodhouse76.com/ ), Dr. Jonathan Engler ( https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/ ), the FOI requests of Christine Massey ( https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/ ), and at this point it is very important to point out the work of Katherine Watt : https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/ and Sasha Latypova : https://sashalatypova.substack.com/.

The authorities, dependent on and infiltrated by the perpetrators, are not commenting on key facts and key questions. This fact also represents an important clue, which I will not discuss in detail here.

The idea of ​​the alleged mysterious poisonings in 2020 is not provable, but easily explained – an attempt at an explanation.

by Suavek

The belief in mysterious poisonings in 2020 could have entirely natural causes. I believe the problem is that people are reluctant to believe the lethal treatment protocols. Therefore, they look for alternative explanations that are as close as possible. Paid trolls on the internet then reinforce the myth of mysterious poisonings.This in turn reinforces the lie about the alleged “extraordinary health threat” in 2020 and absolves the corrupt authorities of their responsibility. This means that these are natural attempts by our brain to explain things, which is what some brain researchers and neuroscientists are talking about. I'm fairly certain I learned this information a long time ago from the brain researcher Gerald Huether (Gerald Hüther): We always want to know why something happens and sometimes find the wrong answer, but this calms our brains because a burning question has already been answered. This fact is exploited and cleverly amplified by progressive propaganda. Any nonsense seems suitable for brainwashing, especially if it is difficult to refute.

Every unanswered question creates stress that needs to be resolved as quickly as possible. This is how the strangest ideas are born.

He Warned Us—And Still, We Forgot to Doubt

"Those who promise us paradise on earth never produced anything but a hell." — Karl R. Popper

Gaz's - A Defender's Voice

Apr 04, 2025

“ ( … )

As a philosopher of science, Popper's brilliance was unmatched. He shattered the myth of scientific certainty with a simple but profound insight: we can never prove a theory to be true, only falsify it. Science, he argued, is not about dogma, but about conjectures tested by critical scrutiny. This alone should terrify our modern class of scientific absolutists.

Nobel laureate Sir Peter Medawar once called Popper "the greatest philosopher of science that has ever been," acknowledging that Popper's insistence on falsifiability as a demarcation of real science remains essential in separating true inquiry from ideological imposition. Similarly, David Deutsch, pioneering quantum physicist and author of The Beginning of Infinity, has stated that "Popper's theory of knowledge is not only relevant today—it is the only viable framework for the future of science, reason, and democracy."

( … ).”

Full article :

https://oxgmcxo.substack.com/p/he-warned-usand-still-we-forgot-to

Tony Porcaro, April 5, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-21/comment/106240116

What's most valuable and insightful here is the reference to Karl Popper shown to be so relevant to all of today's issues; and nicely summed up by David Deutsche's statement: "Popper's theory of knowledge is not only relevant today- it is the only viable framework for the future of science, reason, and democracy." The "philosopher of science" would have had nothing but admiration for genuine scientists such as Antoine Bechamp whose use of the scientific method has rarely been equalled in the history of medical research; we live in a pseudo world of fake binaries dealing with false issues to ensure constant division to avoid the honest pursuit of truth; Popper gave us that "viable framework for the future" as did such geniuses and humanitarians as Bechamp, Florence Nightingale, and Royal Rife and for all of humanity's sake their immense contributions must be re -discovered as the real foundations of scientific discovery that have been buried for far too long.

