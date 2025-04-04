Foreword :

Dr Mike Yeadon, April 4, 2025 :



Interesting suggestion on why we often almost automatically reject ideas which are completely counter to what we’ve been told.

This automatic rejection reaction I think only works until you discover your first major lie. You may still react with incredulity, even as you survey the results of your own diligence and can only confirm that, yes, we’re all being lied to about this thing.

At first, you’ll probably spend considerable time trying to understand or rationalise “Why are they doing this?”

That phase lasts no longer than coming across your discovery of the second big lie.

At this point, it is common to begin to ask “What else are we being lied to about?”

After a decent handful of further big lies, you may arrive at an opposite question, “What aren’t we being lied to about?”

The “Why?” may begin to answer itself. It’s because this is what they do.

I’ve heard one student of the perpetrators describe them as having hidden knowledge of how human beings work and of the reality of the physical world, both of which are kept from us and used only by the self appointed “elites” to maintain control over us. I don’t know if that’s a correct summation but it’ll do for now, for me at least.

Take nobody’s word for it.

Best wishes

Mike

How does our brain deal with the topic of “No Virus”?

by Suavek

After the publication of the article on Hannah Arendt, I was confronted with the claim of a commentator who suggested that "No Virus" was a way for the Deep State to confuse people's minds. He came to this conclusion because he unfortunately understood the "No Virus" narrative in the context of the following statement attributed to Hannah Arendt:

"This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything any more."

I became curious: how did the man come up with this idea? Of course, I had to think for a moment, but a suitable answer wasn't long in coming.

The problem probably lies in our natural way of thinking and in one of the simplest findings of neuroscience. Our brain consumes an enormous amount of energy relative to its size and is heavily dependent on energy efficiency. I knew this from the many video clips and some books by the German brain researcher, Prof. Gerhard Hüther, whom I have liked very much for years.

Of course, it's much easier for me to view "No virus" as a stumbling block set by the Deep State, because then I no longer have to deal with the underlying problems. No learning anything new, no stress, and I can calmly concentrate on whatever the day brings. These days aren't easy, and I can certainly use the time for new challenges.

Oh no, anything that requires additional time and wastes time dealing with the new problem is something I absolutely can't use right now. And so I either downplay the issue or simply consider it nonexistent. And finding logical reasons for this isn't difficult. This is called rationalization, and it happens in a matter of seconds by simply declaring the issue to be unreal. That's the power of our subconscious.

Do you remember the old kitchen roll commercial from the 1990s? It said: "With one wipe, it's all gone." In this commercial, a housewife wiped her husband's head with a sheet of paper towel, whereupon he immediately disappeared. In the commercial, everything was actually gone with one wipe. Yes, that was funny. Well, with "No virus," the solution to the problem seems just as simple. One wipe, and the issue is gone. Yes, that's the power of our subconscious, and it doesn't just affect housewives, but also doctors, scientists, and everyone who wants to protect themselves from additional strain and stress. If I can be happy without dealing with more difficult topics, then I'll skip it and dismiss the relevant activity as useless. Perhaps this is the worst problem the new narrative faces?

But it's far from a tragedy, because there's still the wonderful power of human curiosity, which can help the narrative flourish. That's the perfect solution, isn't it? Actually, this is the very last possible solution left under these circumstances. Everything new sparks curiosity, which will surely encourage many to take up the new topic. What's wrong with that now that the children are grown up, and everyday tasks aren't as difficult as they once were? The desire for something new is fun, right?

But what if the perpetrators already know all this and have long since developed an effective strategy to counter this curiosity?

In Part 17 of this series, I already wrote about how easy it can be to kill human curiosity. If the first conversation about "no virus" leaves behind even minimal trauma because several people simultaneously label you an ignorant idiot, then the small brain area where the "no virus" information is stored remains traumatized until new "grass" grows over it. Such information isn't erased with a single swipe; it is overwritten with new information over time. No one will want to discuss a topic again that is connected to painful memories.

The perpetrators' wide-ranging repertoire certainly includes malicious prophylaxis. Under these circumstances, some topics are instigated and encouraged, and others are presented as too complicated, or even stressful and uncomfortable.

Just for the sake of clarity, I will allow myself to generalize something that may often, but certainly not always, be true. Freethinkers may react particularly sensitively. For one thing, they dislike being spoken too condescendingly. They typically reject authoritarian, know-it-all characters and don't need leaders to show them the way. They are frequently accustomed to finding different paths than the majority. Naturally, they react particularly sensitively when they are lectured condescendingly. On the other hand, even in school, freethinkers are much less likely to read the required reading prescribed by the system, but rather to read what truly interests them. I can speak to this because I knew at least three such freethinkers back then. Telling them what they absolutely must read would probably have been a faux pas. Such people do seem to me to be exceptionally sensitive. It's not difficult to kill their interest in a topic. This kind of evil prophylaxis is, I believe, also used very specifically by AI. The Deep State has long since created psychological profiles for us, so that each one is treated very individually by the AI. Or to put it another way, each computer is treated differently from the outside, which affects even simple searches in the browser.

Learning actually consumes a lot of energy. This is surprising considering that no visible physical activity takes place. Thinking and learning are based on electron transport. This is very energy-intensive. We're talking about the electrical energy already used for our body temperature and every movement. The brain consumes most of it. The downside is that this energy is "wasted" by our readiness to perceive and process new information, and in some cases, is simply ignored. This naturally prevents us from absorbing new information, especially when the day already brings other problems. From the outside, this may seem like a stupid thing to do, but it's not the case.

Energy consumption within the brain also shows great differences. A quick, emotional reaction without thinking seems to be advantageous from an energy perspective. Most of our decisions are therefore made unconsciously. In his book "Thinking Fast and Slow," Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman describes how we even make complex social judgments without conscious thought. Our prehistoric ancestors didn't always have much time to think, as a quick escape from a predator saved their lives. They may have already been able to tell from body language which people were friendly and which were hostile toward them. I imagine that prehistoric humans could judge the degree and type of tension in a stranger's skin without having to think. If I'm right, then it would be impossible, for example, to lie to prehistoric humans, unlike us, who have apparently forgotten this animal knowledge.

While using the prefrontal cortex for some decisions can be a bit cumbersome, if the decision is important, it's worth expending a few kilojoules more energy. This certainly applies to the question of the existence of "viruses." Believing conventional medicine is easy, and rejecting the "no virus" message saves energy. The price for this, however, is enormously high and contradicts all human dignity. The lazy simplification and devaluation of the "no virus" narrative prevents us from ever being sovereign people who determine our own destiny. No one can prevent others from conserving their energy and devoting themselves exclusively to solving normal, everyday problems. But haven't we, by doing this, enabled the greatest fraud of all time, and a mass murder of millions, to take place and not been prevented in time? No one can decide for others to abandon their status as slaves to the system. However, this system has only just begun to show its true face. Just wait a while, because some things still seem to lie ahead of us. The unconscious rationalization of our sins of passivity is difficult to prove. But for such a simple brushing aside of an urgent problem, there's always a price to pay. Many people have already paid a high price for not wanting to research in 2020/2021. If the alleged virus continues to be used to subjugate future generations to tyrannical power, then passive people shouldn't claim that they were solely victims of the system and could not do anything about it. Sincere thanks to all those who research and share this information, because only they are the ones who will decide whether this resistance will bear fruit or whether we will all later find ourselves in a digital gulag or, for "security reasons," in a forced isolation ward.

Although the question of the existence of viruses seems to be a burning issue, no one should let it stress them out. I find the understanding of the non-existence of "COVID" and the alleged "SARS-CoV-2 virus" a good introduction to the general topic of "viruses." However, the general topic should at least not be rationalized away out of convenience with unfounded and purely emotional statements, and those who do not conduct thorough research and do not want to contribute to enlightenment should at least not carelessly defame the work of others.

Since September 2021, you can learn in this free masterclass by Gerald Hüther what is not happening in schools and in education today for the benefit of the child and what is significantly shaping our society.



How much energy do we need for thinking and learning? - Prof. Dr. Stefan Hockertz



The comments on the above article :

Pere Fouan, April 4, 2025 :



Pere Fouan

Pere Fouan

Intellectual laziness is certainly one reason for outsourcing one's beliefs to the expert class. But in the case of No Virus, I think that cognitive dissonance is the main reason. If "they" can lie about viruses, then what else are "they" lying about? Virtually everything. False flags are everywhere once you look. That's based on my trying to redpill a friend, and scaring her away. "Yes, I read Jamie's work ( Editorial note: This refers to the work of Jamie Andrew : The Virology Controls Studies Project, https://controlstudies.substack.com/ ), and I understand the argument, but..." No, she didn't understand the argument, or there would have been no "but".

Tony Porcaro, April 4, 2025 :



Tony Porcaro

Tony’s Newsletter

The virus-no virus debate is a FRAUD based on the allopathic model of medicine which was also fraudulent; fake science from the 1800s based upon Pasteur's falsified experiments which was the genesis of the greatest lie and deception in ALL of medical history; it was a lie then and is now and called "germ theory" but was already disproven in Pasteur's own time by real scientists such as Antoine Bechamp; but just as today, political and economic influences wielded power and favorites in science and realized that the money potential was to be found in continuously treating a sick population and that needed the fear of fake disease and pandemics and the development of "vaccines" to combat those ever-present pathogens in the air; "virus theory" follows naturally from "germ theory" and is dependent upon it because whether "viruses" are real or not, it needs to keep the existence of Pasteur's "microbes" of the air a given scientific fact...which it is not nor ever was!

Suavek, April 4, 2025 :



Suavek

Hi Tony,

Do you think this debate is wrong because it covers too few aspects of fraud ?

Tony Porcaro, April 4, 2025 :



Tony Porcaro

Tony’s Newsletter

It fails to cover the essential, underlying aspects of fraud and that is that real, genuine science based on the scientific method has rarely been followed; an examination of Pasteur's diaries and lab notes (sealed for 120 years) confirms that he not only was a charlatan and plagiarist but was knowingly fooling the public, the authorities and even fellow scientists, especially those more interested in reputation than scientific truth; the true scientific and honest geniuses of that epoch were Bechamp and Florence Nightingale! That fraud continues today because real science is not even followed in the pursuit of evidence for the existence of what are being called "viruses"; microscopists search for "viruses" in cells as though they expect to find them instead of keeping an open mind; then virologists confirm that what was observed are "viruses", none of which have ever been cultured and isolated because electron microscopy KILLS everything living because of the radiation it uses; the particles that are observed being ejected from cells are actually exosomes and the microzymas that Bechamp showed to exist and were actually responsible for the life of all cells in all animal and plant matter; the germs of the air are the remains of living organisms (animal and plant), they are not parasites or pathogenic elements ;but today's narrative must continue to be based upon a false paradigm because that is where the vast majority of doctors and medical scientists still place their faith and are complicit stakeholders more than truth seekers.

A small debate that showed me how important it can be to first understand the non-existence of the "SARS-CoV-2 virus" before drawing general conclusions from it. A short article by Jessica Hockett :

"DO YOU BELIEVE IN VIRUSES? YES or NO?"

Conversation between me and my daughter

Jessica Hockett

Apr 03, 2025



Additional information on the energy of the human body :

If you're interested in the topic of physical energy, here's an interesting article by Mercola about mitochondria. Unfortunately, he forgot to mention IHHT. However, I have added the topic right below :



An article in German:



IHHT

IHHT is a special type of oxygen training that increases the number of intact mitochondria. IHHT uses a simple trick for this cellular training: Fluctuating oxygen levels place particular stress on the mitochondria, which damaged and obsolete mitochondria cannot withstand. I can't say anything more about it because I've never tried it. Prof. Stefan Hockertz thinks this form of therapy is very good. Here's an article I found about IHHT:

IHHT

The interval hypoxia and hyperoxia therapy is a form of oxygen therapy for the cells. Oxygen-poor air (hypoxia; irritation phase) and oxygen-rich air (hyperoxia; recovery phase) are alternately added to the body for a few minutes at a time. The term interval hypoxia-hyperoxia therapy is derived from this change.

This change between oxygen-poor and oxygen-rich air triggers biochemical processes and a chain of positive reactions in the body’s cells.

The cells and their functions are activated, followed by biochemical reactions and genetic transcription processes. The aim of IHHT is to increase the number of healthy mitochondria (cell power plants) again and to push back weak ones and thus increase the energy balance in the cells.

This in turn leads to more performance, promotion of cell metabolism and more well-being. It also leads to, for example, improved fat burning, improved blood circulation and a reduction in inflammation.

IHHT has been used successfully for many years as a method to treat a disturbed energy metabolism and, in particular, for a wide variety of chronic diseases, as the body’s self-healing processes are activated.

The procedure of interval hypoxia and hyperoxia therapy is used not only for athletes but also for chronic and degenerative indications. It promises quick pain relief and an overall beneficial effect on the healing process.



How can you strengthen mitochondria?

Incorporate intermittent fasting into your daily routine.

Try IHHT and altitude training.

Switch to a low-sugar diet.

Strengthen mitochondria with micronutrients.

Capture radicals. ...

Exercise more. ...

Sleep well. ...

Eat a low-pollutant, nutrient-rich diet.

When is IHHT therapy useful?

IHHT is particularly useful for exhaustion syndromes, all stress-related illnesses, including tinnitus, circulatory disorders, certain forms of dizziness, mild cardiovascular diseases, hormonal disorders, and sleep disorders. IHHT is particularly recommended for chronic Lyme disease and is described here as particularly effective. However, it is possible that this disease has completely different causes than those commonly stated.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………