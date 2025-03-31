………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Diana Compton

Diana Compton

Obviously the Wuhan Institute of VIROLOGY was working on fairy dust and not VIRUSES and having Level 2,3,4 bio labs is just for grins since there is no such thing as VIRAL TRANSMISSION, and splicing VIRUS GENOMES using biotechnology is fake! VIRUSES have never been replicated but they can be modified by splicing. Entire genomes of viruses have been identified, including the SARS COVID virus. Peculiar insertions in that virus identified it as manmade. But it’s all conflated!

Go sit in a room with someone with active measles and tell me how it turns out for you!

Jeffrey Strahl

Lockdown Times

The Common Cold Research Unit in the UK tried from 1947 on to conduct experiments demonstrating the transmission of the common cold. It shut down in 1989 after failing.

Bio labs? Got bio labs?

1. Government scientists on the whole operate within the mechanistic materialism paradigm, which sees everything as a machine or mechanism, which tales virology to be absolutely valid, never mind the lack of proof.

2. Such labs are a great way to funnel money to particular scientists and projects, perhaps use that as a cover to funnel some of that money into “other endeavors.”

3. Such labs can be used to obfuscate chemical weapons research.

4. Such labs can be used to research bio-implantable devices for monitoring the people into whom these are inserted, for data collection, both for surveillance as well as social impact investing. Alison McDowell has written several pieces on this matter, go to her page and search “Berkeley,” and that’s the first item which comes up, because that’s where several labs are pursuing this very project. For example :

https://wrenchinthegears.com/2022/06/20/computational-life-and-industrial-design-erode-the-boundaries-of-our-being-synthetic-pretenders-part-7/

toni jean

toni jean

Ive been trying hard to catch every relatives convid, flu, pnuemonia, colds etc goingvon 4 yrs after reading Contagion Myth by Dr Tom Cowan md, it aint happening! Im letting family cough in my face, hug kiss me, im drinking from their supposed highly contagious glasses ,

Nothing to catch!!! Www.VirusTruth.NET

Editor's note: Is anyone underestimating the power of propaganda ? :

Thomas A Braun RPh

Why would congress ban GOF in US biolabs if a virus was not real? Pushing the concept of viruses don't exist gets the guilty off the hook for pushing a biowarfare exercise. Was it purposely spread? I think so, since Florida didn't have many cases till June 2020 came around and then it was epizootic! Our biowarfare gurus have all kinds of methods of spreading bio weapons to disorient the enemy. In this case they did it to the friendly. A biowarfare practice exercise for future use. They need to be reined in.!

Here are a few answers :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves/comment/103669143

Factscinator

Factscinator

Do you seriously endorse the viroLIEgists’ so-called gold standard for proving the existence of ’viruses’ - a method that amounts to nothing more than poisoning monkey kidney cell cultures with a toxic brew of antibiotics like gentamicin and amphotericin B, depriving them of nutrients, and drowning them in high-dose fetal bovine serum, only to then declare that the resulting cytopathic effects are ’proof’ of viral presence. LMFAO 😃😃

Please tell me it isn't so.

Jessica Hockett

Wood House 76

A: To justify their response and pretend a pandemic wasn't staged

Factscinator

Factscinator

This argument is riddled with logical fallacies and lacks any scientific evidence:

Appeal to Authority Fallacy – “Why would Congress ban GOF if viruses weren’t real?” Laws and policies don’t determine scientific truth. Congress bans things based on perception, not proof.

Begging the Question – Assumes a virus was "purposely spread" without proving a virus exists in the first place. Circular reasoning at its finest.

Post Hoc Fallacy – Florida had few ‘cases’ until June, therefore deliberate spread? Correlation is not causation. Many factors (shared environmental toxins, fear, stress, dodgy PCR ‘tests’) influence case surges.

Assumption Without Evidence – “Bioweapons to disorient the enemy” presupposes a viral pathogen when no such entity has been isolated or shown to cause illness under controlled conditions.

If there’s no proven virus, there’s no ‘viral’ ‘bioweapon’ —just a psyop built on bad science and fear. Rein in the deception first.

Thomas A Braun RPh

Who are you?

Factscinator

Factscinator

A sentient being of light, illuminating a world cloaked in darkness

Denise

Denise

Bio weapons labs are making bio weapons to kill & depop. Their toxic ingredients don’t have to be a virus. It’s a witch’s brew of harmful poisons mixed with human & animal cell lines.

Eric Francis Coppolino

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Thomas that is not a facial or logical statement. It is near circumstantial evidence. And how do you know what they’re doing in those labs just because they say they’re doing something doesn’t mean that that’s what they’re doing.

Uwe Alschner writes a whole article about Meryl Nass’s statements and says the following :

Thank you, Meryl. I prefer to think for myself!

As you were softly “nudging” your readers (“Do you see…?”), here is what you seem to have been losing sight of yourself: There is no logic, and even less reason behind your argument!

No, quite to the contrary: The need for the shutting down of biowarfare-labs is not in any way contingent on the question of SARS-COV-2 being a virus or not. Why would it be of consequence? You tell me! You explain why what is developed in those labs has to be “a virus” for it to be dangerous? Or why the substances developed in those “labs” would have to be causative agents for infection (as people commonly understand the term) to be dangerous? It can be dangerous without “jumping” from an exposed person to another, and that is, simply, for the harm the substance causes to those exposed to it in ANY way! It is not necessary to ban “Gain-of-function” research (and development of applications from such “research”) only if it is a viral agent, or a virus. Those Biolabs are dangerous either way. What they produce, or can produce, is dangerous, and the means to spread these substances are in no way contingent on “a virus”. Do you see?

On the other hand, don’t you see that the way you argue plays into the hands of “the deep state”?

Full article :

https://neveragainisnowglobal.substack.com/p/thats-ridiculous

Afterword

Factscinator

Factscinator

"Do you see how denying the existence of a virus plays into the globalists’ hands?" (Editor's note: This was a quote from Dr Meryl Nass)

The False Dilemma: Who Really Benefits?

The claim that rejecting the existence of a virus somehow “plays into the globalists’ hands” is a textbook false dilemma—a deceptive attempt to force a choice between two flawed options. In reality, accepting a fictional virus plays directly into the hands of those orchestrating the deception, reinforcing their ability to impose control through lockdowns, mandates, digital health IDs, and endless booster shots.

If the virus narrative is false, then all the restrictive policies justified by it collapse—including the surveillance state, gain-of-function fear-mongering, and the financial windfall for pharmaceutical giants. The globalist agenda thrives on perpetual crises, and nothing fuels it better than an invisible, ever-mutating fictitious pathogen. By challenging the very foundation of this illusion, one is not aiding globalists but undermining their primary mechanism of control.

In contrast, defending the virus narrative—whether to justify ‘treatments,’ debate the false dichotomy of lab vs. zoonotic origins, keeps the fraud alive. The burden is not on skeptics to explain how rejecting a lie empowers the liars; the real question is why some insist on defending a narrative that only serves to sustain their power.

