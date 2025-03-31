…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Christine Massey FOIs

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI N…

When people do believe in viruses and contagion, countless criminals get away with promoting and administering fraudulent tests, terrorizing and surveilling the public over imaginary health threats, culling countless millions of animals, turning the world upside over fake-covid, making false statements to 'public officials', misappropriating vast sums of money, countless pseudoscientists and analysis around the world - not just the gain-of-fiction pseudoscientists - continue studying imaginary particles and misinterpreting data based on logical fallacies (Meryl's specialty), people continue fearing imaginary health threats (including other people!) instead of addressing the real causes of illness, they get duped into taking toxic substances to prevent or kill imaginary particles inside of themselves, people continue shunning/shaming/excluding the unquackcinated re school attendance etc, people want to avoid instead of care for sick people... on and on it goes. There are far more criminals to be held accountable when one sees that the entire 'germ' model was never proven and that there is tons of evidence against it. And there is a great freedom and relief in no longer fearing invisible replicating health threats and realizing that our health is more in our own hands than we had realized.

Do you see how going along with pseudoscience enabled the globalists to pull off not only the covid hoax, but the horrors of the HIV/AIDS scam, the Gardasil scam, the childhood quackcine schedule scam, etc, etc, etc.? All of it hinges on people believing in the core pathogen/contagion mythologies. Not sure why this is so hard for some people to see when it's plain as day.

Meryl Nass

She's back! That didn't take long.

Still has not a single argument against what I wrote. Can't grapple with the science.

Christine Massey FOIs

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI N…

What need is there to investigate the origin of something never shown to exist, Meryl? And obviously labs that are involved in 1) money laundering and/or 2) pseudoscience and/or 3) studying ways to scam and harm people.... ought to be shut down. Hmm, you really needed me to address this?

Do you really need me to point out that it is impossible to assess the effectiveness of a treatment for a fake "disease" that is "confirmed" via fraudulent, impossible-to-validate tests, zero symptoms required?

You could hardly be more disingenuous in pretending that no-virus lets anyone off the hook. Far more people are on the hook when the full extent of the scam is exposed.... and far more harm will be prevented going forward.

The idiocy of the fake-isolation that you direct people to has been dissected ad nauseum. Anyone who still doesn't realize that virologists don't actually isolate/purify their imaginary particles and instead they create wildly unnatural brews and pretend that starved/poisoned monkey cells breaking down means that a "virus" has been "isolated" can simply read the methods for themselves lol. Thanks for sharing the especially idiotic Caly et. al study wherein the authors admitted that they couldn't see anything in their man-made monkey/cow/bacteria/fungi/human/toxic-chemical brew that fit their idea of a "coronavirus" until AFTER they added the protein-digesting enzyme trypsin - lmao. They will see for themselves that no particle was sequenced or characterized and that no controlled experiments were conducted to even test for illness-causation or contagion.

You claim that I "can't grapple with the science", yet you, like everyone else on the planet, aren't able to cite any science.

What else do you need my help with, Meryl?

Allen

Allen

Don't take it personally Meryl but your attempt at constructing a coherent argument here wouldn't pass the required rules of a high school debate squad. Do you realize how many logical fallacies you've packed into such a short salvo?

Let me tackle the "early treatment" BS here.

The fabrication of a controversy over "early treatments" from the start of the operation is intended to invent parallel narratives and stop all other narratives from getting out of the gate.

Installing the controversy on how to "treat" this alleged "new disease" served to concretize the narrative that a "novel disease" existed and that the "novel pathogen" which caused this disease was in fact a real problem requiring political and medical measures rather than an invented control narrative.

This phony world of Potemkin logic assured that no one would bother to check the "truth of the fact"- had a new disease in fact appeared and was there proof of this novel pathogen?

This leads us to two competing thesis:

1) A serious new disease has arrived against which we have no medical defense until the savior vaccine arrives;

2) A serious new disease has arrived that one could, and could have, treat(ed) were it not for the underhanded efforts by the authorities who brought us thesis #1.

That thesis #2 has been seized upon and catapulted by individuals who are then portrayed as "rogue anti-establishment doctors" and administrative types who quickly become the face of the "health freedom movement" seems to be more than an unlikely coincidence.

This dynamic serves to disallow and/or marginalize alternative theories and mutes the abundant evidence that there was in fact no new pathogen of any sort.

A quote:

"It was a question of making the idea of the imaginary disease exist even in the mind of the recalcitrant portion of the population, by providing them with the protest rattles that they could wave at their leisure - the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, the effectiveness of ivermectin, the ineffectiveness of masks, the ineffectiveness of " vaccines."

We thus showed that we were treating the imaginary disease with exactly the same method as that which had made it possible to establish its existence, making the posthumous pride of Monsieur de Münchhausen.to have been able to inspire so much beautiful science."

The accepted medical science of "early treatments" of a non-existent disease rests on the same foundation as the invention of this non-existent disease. Therefore it too is invalid.

The authors of the "official" government narrative- thesis #1- and those of the alternative "health freedom" narrative- thesis #2- are, in the end, likely to become "strange bedfellows" and not real adversaries under these conditions, as both validate the imaginary disease by different means.

Thus it is hard to imagine that we arrive at a place much different, if these are to be the "accepted" and "hotly contested" narratives, regardless of which of the 2 theses "wins the day."

Allen

Allen

You have it exactly backwards and don't even seem to understand the basic argument of those who are exploring and challenging this theory- and that's all it is.

For the millionth time- so please get it right from here on out- there is no such thing as a no virus movement and no such thing as a no virus narrative and no such thing as no virus people.

Those who are immersed in this exploration are stating- and have done so repeatedly and with crystal clarity so your misrepresentation is yet again inexcusable- that viruses have not SCIENTIFICALLY BEEN PROVEN to exist using proper scientific methodologies. That's a far cry from just stating "viruses don't exist."

I know you would never do it as you generally just like to insult people who challenge your assumptions but why not have an open discussion/debate about only the science of virology with Mike Stone or Mark Bailey or Tom Cowan and have it in a public forum.

Jeffrey Strahl

Lockdown Times

Establishing allegedly "alternative" narratives is a far better mode of control than putting forth only one established narrative. This way the control apparatus indeed preempts narratives which "go too far." Just like the two party electoral politics illusion. No matter which of the two narratives which you mention succeeds (the second by the way involves the "lab leak bio weapon" fiction), fear wins, and that's the most successful tool the control apparatus has.

Allen

Allen

Indeed.

As you know they planted the seed of GoF/lab leak narrative in early 2020 even before they went all in on the pandemic.

It's all pretty hilariously idiotic as even basic facts dispel the notion that any of this "novel pathogen" or SARS-CoV-2's existence or "GoF deadly virus" or etc. discussion has merit.

Here we have people getting all invested in this nonsense (they've been programmed to believe these lies) without taking a step back and looking at just how "deadly" this supposed alien is or is not.

Once we subtract from the "official" Covid death data all of the iatrogenic harm, misattribution of "cases", at-home deaths, data fraud etc. is there any excess mortality to talk about?

Add to that that this alleged GoF demon only impacted the fragile elderly who were already on death's doorstep and you have theater of the absurd.

Of course none of that even happened, they were killed by protocols, neglect, etc. but even WITHIN the phony narrative that narrative falls apart.

If anything people who so want to believe in this GoF stuff should be jumping around and celebrating- "See it's not so deadly after all!"

Eric Francis Coppolino

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

The people who are explaining the missing virus problem and dismantling virology have done substantial work that rises above the level of probable cause. And as such, it deserves to be acknowledged and understood.

None of this is a "narrative" or a claim. It is a reasonable case, and if it's incorrect, then it can be refuted by specific proof — such as one paper saying that "SARS-CoV-2" has been sequenced from wild, live virion found in a diseased human host.

The failure to address or acknowledge the substantial nature of the matter — a matter of crucial public concern — exceeds malpractice and in my considerable experience, constitutes fraud on the public. The same hapless public that fell for the purported claims of "science" the first time and frankly every other time.

Health freedom leaders are doing Fauci's job better than he ever could have.

Jeffrey Strahl

Lockdown Times

Where is your "science"? Where is your proof that SARS-CoV-2 has been physically isolated and purified directly from a living subject? Why is it that 225 global public health entities have admitted that they have no such proof?

Michael Toner

Michael Toner

Absolutely Jeffery. I like the legal maxim: he who makes the claim must provide the evidence. It seems like the pro-virus people (including Meryl unfortunately) seem to want the virus skeptics to prove the absence of viruses as opposed to realising that it is they who make the claim and therefore should provide the evidence for viruses! Seems like a switcharoo!

Roger

Roger Arendse Pilgrim-Poet Subs…

Instead of endless messaging to and fro, when much gets lost in translation & tedium, Why don't you 'experts' from all sides of this debate agree to come together face to face in an open public arena (perhaps more than once) and share your respective evidence, data, arguments, jibes, and more. And let the listening, watching audience be among those who judge who is closest to the truth, and what the best responses should be. And most importantly, how to unseat (& prosecute) the real masterminds behind all of this fraud!

Christine Massey FOIs

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI N…

All the virus-pushers need to do is cite valid scientific evidence... but they can't b/c it doesn't exist. Literally hundreds of institutions were already challenged and showed that they cannot cite any scientific evidence (see my FOI collection).

Virologists never have a valid independent variable to sequence, characterize and study with valid experiments. End of story. A debate will not change this. People need to think logically and critically and look at some studies for themselves instead of consuming endless content from "leaders" and trying to decide who seems to be "closest to the truth". I've been quite horrified at how illogical so many "freedom" people are... this is what makes them so easy to manipulate.

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Roger,

Science isn’t a popularity contest, seeking out the most persuasive person’s arguments. Debates are only about winning such contests. What they’re not about is establishing the truth.

There’s no good alternative to reading the arguments for yourself so that you will know the truth, not merely choose the most convincing team.

By the way, those promoting the narrative will NEVER agree to a formal debate. While I don’t favour the format as above, they’d be properly spanked in front of their audience. They’re not going to ever risk this.

Amat

Amat

All I know is that they faked a pandemic and used it against populations worldwide. Every measure taken was anti-human, deliberately engineering fear and hysteria, social isolation, restricting movement, segregating and locking up the elderly and vulnerable in nursing and care homes while making sure they were on the receiving end of the most draconian covid measures, cutting off essential services which again caused the greatest damage to the vulnerable, indiscriminate invasive testing which they also used as a means to control people and movement, children were denied proper education, medical services were severely restricted, there was hospital abuse in which they completely isolated patients. Whatever Covid was or was not the damage caused by the pandemic response was horrific and not one person responsible for this travesty has been held accountable.

Allen

Allen

As far as any pandemic there was none whatsoever- the data on this is irrefutable. Those who repeat this lie do a great disservice to everyone by reinforcing this lie. Not only does the "pandemic" narrative serve to cover up the fact that it was mass murder directly attributable to policies mandated by identifiable individuals but it serves as a smokescreen for the entire "Covid" operation that is steamrolling people's lives.

The biggest problem with promoting this lie is that those who promote are not just simply wrong but their insistence on using some iteration of the “lab leak” red herring covers up the actual crimes that were committed.

The "lab leak/targeted spraying/GoF" theories do not hold water and cover up what actually happened which was straight forward mass murder in nursing homes and hospitals. This had nothing whatsoever to do with a "viral event" and all to do with administrative slaughter and hospicide. All of the “Covid deaths” are fraudulent and inventions from the Pharma/medical/media cartel. The vast majority are medical murder.

We have not been and are not facing what RFK Jr. termed “a mismanaged pandemic,” a stance supported by the majority of “health freedom” celebrities. What we are dealing with is fraud, tyranny and mass murder.

Christine Massey FOIs

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI N…

Meryl, there is 1 and only 1 way to show that no-virus people are wrong. And you have been challenged on multiple occasions to do it but failed every time... just like the hundreds of "health" and "science" institutions that were FOI'd.

Michael Toner

Michael Toner

Love you Christine! I love reading your comments and seeing how you’re really trying… I’m afraid some people are just so set in their views that they just don’t need to look at the evidence of the utterly fraudulent ‘isolation process’. I do feel sad when people clearly understand the Rockefeller/allopathic medical cartel takeover and can’t stretch their minds to consider the possibility that virology is just another aspect of the fraudulent cartel’s strategy to control medicine… Xx

Christine Massey FOIs

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI N…

Thank you so much Michael. Bit by bit, we are making headway. It would have been so much faster if the "experts" like Meryl weren't fighting the truth every step of the way. Cheers.

Terry Stanford

Virus in Latin means toxin or poison. Old Merck Manuals defined a virus as the smallest parasite. They have never been able to take a direct swab or smear from a sick person and isolate a virus. So if they made something in a lab, it is probably a toxin or some synthetic poison. I agree with Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, PhD in Virology, Stefan Lanka, and others who have never found a true sample of an isolated virus. Dr. Milton Rosenau tried very thoroughly to infect healthy people with the Spanish Flu directly from very sick people, and did not succeed in making 1 healthy person sick. Many believe the rash of sickness in 1918 was from the recent mandatory injection of the Smallpox Vaccine. People who escaped the vaccine didn’t get sick.

Afterword

by Suavek

Even though you can read all the comments under Dr. Nass's article itself. ( There are currently over 700 of them ! ), my article serves as an archive of the most important evidence and arguments, which can be accessed and shared at any time. By the way, THANK YOU very much to all readers who share my articles. This is no less essential for enlightenment than the articles themselves. Thank you again for that!

The topic of "Meryl Nass and her propaganda" doesn't end here. In the next article in this series, I will publish the comments about the biolabs. Contrary to the claims of the "COVID" propagandists, the biolabs do not constitute proof of the existence of the "SARS-CoV-2 virus," nor of any other "virus."

