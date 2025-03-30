Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 2, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2739

I think this is a very important article by Suavek.

Those of us who are not spooks, nor are working for the perpetrators, don’t appreciate how easily we are manipulated by professionals, schooled in the dark arts of propaganda. So we’re probably not even looking out for bad actors and odd behaviour. However, it’s all around us. I find them amusing and rather pathetic.

Suavek asks some good questions about whether an extreme form of what perpetrators call “the no virus movement” is in fact a group of wreckers working for the perpetrators? I think there is. The objective is, I think, to dissuade normal people from plunging in and making their own mind up about the reality of the situation.

If it’s made horribly caustic and insulting even hanging around a channel, many people will be put off from making the effort of discovering for oneself.

The perpetrators love that. Every person who understands WHY the claims for the existence of viruses, for contagion and for vaccines are all utter BS & lies, making claims that sound scientific but are no such thing, is the beginning of the end for their incredibly powerful propaganda of fearful illnesses. You cannot help but pass on some of these self discovered truths to others from time to time.

You gaining that personal insight is arguably the single most powerful & revolutionary act you could possibly make.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor's note: Dr. Yeadon nearly lost his composure when he read the following comment by Dr. Meryl Nass about the "No Virus" proponents. Specifically, she responded to a reader's question, "Andrew Kaufman acolytes still at it! When will they ever learn?" with the following remark :

Meryl Nass, March 26, 2025 :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves/comment/103601943

Meryl Nass

They get paid not to learn

……………………………………………………………………………

Dr Mike Yeadon, (on his Telegram channel), March 28, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2720

Usually, when caught out badly & acting like a rabbit in the headlights, false narrative preservers have the good sense to lie low for a while.

Not this one.

So I changed my habit of infrequently accusing someone of bad faith.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves/comment/103601943

&

A link to his comment (see below) :

…………………………………………………………….

Dr Mike Yeadon, March 28, 2025 :

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves/comment/103971186

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Do you think I’m being paid to state that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses?

I’m not, by the way.

I’m one of few professional research scientists who has realised in recent years that I accepted without examining the evidence that submicroscopic infectious particles called viruses are real, that transmission or contagion occurs & that injected vaccines can prevent or reduce the severity of these illnesses.

Having looked at all the purported pillars of evidence for the set of claims, it is easy to see that it is all entirely fraudulent.

It’s not a matter of opinion on judgment. Yes outright, obvious lying.

I’m slow to judge people. I know how many mistakes i have made.

I make an exception in your case, Meryl.

You’re deliberately maintaining a narrative that you absolutely know to be false. Why you’re doing it is not my concern.

………………………………………………………………………

Editor's note: The above comment is located under the following article :

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

I explained why the Deep State loves the "no virus" narrative, and why viruses are real--4 years ago. Reposting.

Whose money is behind the persistence of the "no virus" myth? Is it a religion or a USAID-sponsored narrative? I don't know.

Meryl Nass

Mar 26, 2025

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-explained-why-the-deep-state-loves

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Life Is Beautiful !

By Suavek

Has Dr Yeadon discovered too much truth? Who actually benefits from the “no virus” narrative, and who demonstrably harms the enlightenment? Did the enemies of the Enlightenment push the "no virus" narrative back then?

Beneath Dr. Meryl Nass's article are brilliant comments from wonderful people who can clarify everything you need to know. I'll be happy to publish them soon, but not right away. So many topics were touched upon that it's impossible for me to cover everything in one article. For now, I'll focus on what I mentioned in the title of the article. Further parts with other topics will follow.

The strange, old claims of the "Covid" preachers, whose goal was to defame Dr. Mike Yeadon, occasionally get a new lease of life. Timing can sometimes play a role. Has he perhaps discovered too much truth? Do his opponents have a chance of convincing reasonable people of their artificially concocted narratives? So far, I've heard the accusation from the "Covid" preachers that the "no virus" narrative was invented by the intelligence services. This is nonsense, because the existence of viruses has been rejected in real scientific circles for so long, ever since the claim of their existence was promulgated by vested interest-driven medicine.

Not knowing this may be because scientific journals and media are flooded with virus claims and because the contrary reports are not published. However, that doesn't mean that the antivirus voices are new, just because I've never heard them before.

I hope this dispels the claim that "No virus" was invented by the perpetrators. It sounds much more logical to assume that this narrative "The perpetrators invented it" originated from the perpetrators, but turned out to be a shot in the foot, because negative advertising is also advertising and piques people's curiosity.

For this reason, I suspect that this narrative has recently been modified and improved in "COVID" preaching circles, some of whom work for the corrupt system. Now it's "The perpetrators promote NO VIRUS", or "This narrative plays into the hands of the perpetrators." This was recently claimed by Dr. Meryl Nass, who has diligently spread the claim of the existence of "COVID," a "pandemic," and thus also the fear of viruses, for years. Your insinuation that the "No Virus" community is receiving money from the perpetrators to divide the freedom movement seems annoying, because some people are literally going bankrupt by caring more about educating the public than about their own financial interests. I'll come back to this topic a little later. Fundamentally, I consider this claim to be a malicious insinuation by those who preach nonexistent illnesses while negligently recommending chemical medications for a common cold or flu. At this point, it's no exaggeration to say that these are modern-day poison suppliers who should be brought to justice to determine whether they are acting either out of criminal intent or ignorance. A false PCR diagnosis cannot lead to chemical-drug treatment.

In my opinion, anyone who simply divides the various narratives into black-and-white thinking fails to consider all possible options. Narratives are not stable; they are not fixed once and for all. Depending on their interests, the perpetrators' narratives also change over time. Furthermore, I know that perpetrators can sometimes use two contradictory narratives simultaneously for the purpose of brainwashing. With a false binary, everything is clear, but it is also possible that they can promote a narrative with some truth if they have constructed a suitable trap in advance that can later undermine this narrative. Anything is possible. This could mean that a narrative that the perpetrators pushed in 2022 could be countered by the same perpetrators in 2025. This is especially true if the truth spreads too widely. It can get even more complicated, because the same narrative can be simultaneously pushed and countered by advertising agencies hired by perpetrators, or by the 77th Brigade. I see it on the internet, how those who I consider to be hostile, paid trolls argue with each other. They possibly be from different departments. It's amusing to watch one accuse the other of being an enemy agent. In any case, it's not easy to determine which narrative is being pushed by whom, and how long it takes until the respective interests change and a new narrative is promoted.

The infiltration of the freedom struggle by paid agents of the deep state is nothing new. After all, we are dealing with the most expensive propaganda of all time, in which our tax dollars are also being used against us. Anyone who believes that all "No Virus" supporters must be clean in this bitter information war is, in my opinion, naive. For many of us, it was a novelty to learn that the perpetrators had installed numerous agents and troublemakers in the freedom struggle from the very beginning, and were taking care of their perfectly organized internet and media presence in order to give them media advantages.

These wolves in sheep's clothing sometimes boast a fantastic number of followers, numbering several hundred thousand. They all have one thing in common: They preach the existence of "COVID" and the "SARS-CoV-2 virus." Thanks to the propaganda machine that enables them to create an astonishingly effective echo chamber, causing even some honest people to repeat this nonsense, unable to imagine that what they hear so frequently contains less truth than the much less heard voices that are suppressed on internet platforms.

This well-organized echo chamber has also contributed to many independent media outlets siding with the wrong voices, believing that the voice of the majority must always be right. In fact, it's the other way around. They themselves, with their naivety, are contributing to this dubious, propaganda-driven majority.

Clueless, sometimes due to a lack of time for research, or out of laziness, they too frequently reinforced the artificially created echo chamber, and thus also the narratives of the perpetrators. For this reason, Dr. Mike Yeadon's voice is not as present in the free media as it should be, but the voices of the "Covid" fraudsters are published and endlessly multiplied. Added to this are articles written by people who appear to be honest but have foolishly fallen for the echo chamber. What is forgotten is that artificial intelligence, despite its weaknesses, is perfectly suited to controlling the majority opinion like a drone. Here is a link to a German-language article that I would like to recommend to you: https://apolut.net/idrone-von-tom-oliver-regenauer/. The manipulation of public opinion appears to be many times more powerful than we think. Only this article can open our eyes to how strongly we are influenced. And by the way, when Donald Trump says he wants to dismantle the Deep State, it's because AI is now fulfilling the role previously fulfilled by thousands of intelligence agencies. Thus, it can be generally said that many people have now become superfluous to those in power and can simply be put on the street, or their numbers can be thinned out through "vaccinations." Why shouldn't the actors working on behalf of the perpetrators mention that they are dismantling the Deep State and portray themselves as heroes in the process?

Sorry, I've got off-topic. I prefer publishing other people's statements rather than my own, but regarding the topic of "Who benefits from NO VIRUS?" I can't find any quotes online that sufficiently differentiate this matter for my taste. Furthermore, I mentioned earlier why "NO VIRUS" could have never come from the perpetrators and why this narrative has since been modified. Now the "COVID" preachers are saying that this narrative plays into the hands of the perpetrators because it atomizes and weakens the struggle for freedom. The logical flaw in this claim, in my opinion, lies in the fact that someone here seems to be suggesting that a certain unity could give us all a strength with which we could defeat the perpetrators' evil narratives tomorrow. This idea represents a trap, one that has already been described, for example, in this article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-dr-jonathan-engler . Therefore, I apologize for not repeating the arguments already presented.

One "minor" detail, however, has not yet been discussed. It concerns whether the perpetrators may have, at some point, pushed the NO VIRUS narrative. This is a somewhat different matter than the undifferentiated question, "Who benefits from this narrative?" The critique of viruses seems of paramount importance because clarifying the foundations of medical fraud can make it possible to stop the widespread poisoning of citizens through insane, profit-driven treatment protocols. Perhaps the matter is so simple that we forget to consider it, which is why I'm mentioning this astonishingly simple fact now. Effective medicine cannot be built on a false foundation. This can only organize a global poisoning centre, but not the foundation of citizens' health. It seems all the more important that the reader is not bullied because he or she does not have the desire or time to research “NO VIRUS” (some seem to have specialized in this kind of bullying), but rather to arouse the reader’s curiosity and thus invite them to do their own research.

Although virus criticism is as old as the virus myth itself, for the first time in history, a top scientist from the front row had a closer look at the topic and voluntarily took an enormous amount of time to research the topic thoroughly.

Dr. Mike Yeadon is a curious man, and no reasonable person would question his integrity or believe foolish claims. Important, among other things, was his thorough evaluation of the credibility of studies that argue against the contagiousness of respiratory diseases and his study of the weaknesses of those studies that have attempted to present contagion as true. The discovery of the non-existence of contagion must inevitably call viruses into question; otherwise, anyone who ignores this discovery would be foolish. However, that is not the topic here. The question is whether, for example, the secret services or the advertising agencies commissioned by the perpetrators, with their trolls, could have pushed the NO VIRUS narrative at any point or not. Well, there's no evidence for either claim. I can't rule out the possibility that the pushing could have taken place in 2022 or 2023. If so, in my opinion, it would have had little to do with the virus issue itself, but rather with an attempt to isolate Dr. Yeadon from those who were well-disposed towards him but couldn't have imagined the depth of the deception at the time.

A strange gang of idiots appears to be rampaging on the internet, disguised as "No Virus" supporters, brutally bullying and harassing anyone who makes even the slightest virus claim. Unfortunately, many people can't bear to part with their televisions and, moreover, are unaware that this claim, without citing sources, is very often used by paid trolls, whom every internet channel owner should beware of, rather than allowing to steal their valuable time. You can't contradict hundreds of trolls every day; there's no time for that. But deleting harmful posts is one thing, and bullying people is another. Many remain trapped in the echo chamber, and there are areas where every one of us is considered stupid because we can't grapple with every scientific problem. People aren't always aware of the large number of hostile trolls on the internet, and some don't realize how important it is, in this age of information warfare, to cite the sources of their information so that it can be refuted or simply addressed. A simple, unfounded opinion can upset many who have invested a lot of time in their knowledge.

What's astonishing, however, is that this small clique didn't bully flat-earth preachers, and instead conversed very amiably with religious fanatics.

As a result, Dr. Yeadon's Telegram channel was flooded with harmful nonsense, while at the same time, many doctors, scientists, and followers who were sympathetic to him, who perhaps needed a little more time to get used to the new ideas, unsubscribed from his channel. Many of them never commented again. Among them, for example, was a Hungarian doctor who provided very valuable information and great links, whose comments I loved. That's just one example of many.

Well, a PsyOp is called that because it is supposed to have an effect on the psyche. I think it's conceivable that there are a few paid agents in the No Virus group who deliberately want to isolate Dr. Yeadon.

If valuable supporters are harassed and leave, but religious fanatics, flat earth preachers and others, also hired by the perpetrators and deemed equally damaging to a channel's image, are treated much more kindly and appear to multiply, this can negatively impact the entire worldview. The impression is created that all of humanity is stupid, hostile, and evil. It's not just about the image of a canal, but also about driving the canal owner to despair and destroying his desire to help humanity. Psychological operations were created for this purpose, too. Then there's an article by a "Covid" preacher with her insane claims that the NO VIRUS people are paid, and the evil worldview seems to be complete.

I know what I'm talking about because I was brutally bullied in internet myself. I had to grit my teeth to maintain my desire to cooperate. NO VIRUS can play into the hands of the killers in that, under the guise of enlightenment, a sadistic clique hired by the perpetrators can use this narrative for a psychological operation to isolate Dr. Yeadon, destroy his desire to continue his enlightenment work, convey a false, negative worldview to him, and generally drive him to despair. For this purpose, I think it's conceivable that a few paid people helped with the NO VIRUS campaign.

Anyone who only harasses virus believers but leaves flat-earthers or schizophrenic religious fanatics, who are just as damaging to a Telegram channel's image, completely alone makes themselves suspect of conducting a psychological operation against Dr. Yeadon, and foolishly playing into the hands of the perpetrators. No one can determine which paid trolls, with which narrative, are doing more damage to Dr. Yeadon and Tim West's Telegram chat than others. However, it is almost exclusively virus believers who are being attacked and bullied. Isn't that strange?

But there's one final reason why I don't want to refute the claim that the perpetrators could have pushed NO VIRUS at some point in time (2023?). It could happen that an agent infiltrated into the NO VIRUS community is soon exposed as a spy (according to the planned scenario?), so that the "Covid" propagandists can then claim that they were right after all. Such a situation can be wonderfully exploited. If I were the perpetrators, I would have prepared such a theatrical performance long ago. So what could happen if I were to firmly deny the claim of the intelligence services' involvement? I mean a slight push ( nudging) at the time in order to be able to use this in a malicious psychological way? I think it would be very easy to fabricate the "evidence" for this nudging in order to subsequently ridicule my claim. This could discredit not only this Substack, but Mike Yeadon and the entire NO VIRUS community. So why should I portray this nudging as completely impossible?

Incidentally, I've already expressed this opinion once, which is why the aforementioned clique has almost certainly already used their talent for sowing discord instead of asking me what I might have meant at the time. My statement was brief and might have actually left some room for silly speculation. However, there's always the possibility of asking, "What did you actually mean by that, and why?" However, if someone wants to create a divide and is trying to isolate Dr. Yeadon, they wouldn't want to take advantage of such an easy opportunity.

Only now do many people seem to assume that viruses were invented by simply inventing the functions and properties of certain microorganisms to stoke fear and make a profit. The view under a microscope tells us nothing about whether a microorganism causes or cures a disease. From this perspective, the deception is not difficult to understand. Because NO VIRUS finally seems to be gaining traction, I believe this narrative will be increasingly attacked by the perpetrators and their enablers in 2025. Perhaps Dr. Nass's article was just a kind of test for the beginning. Let's see how many people will believe this nonsense. The online comments suggest that she has lost many followers. Thankfully, people aren't that incredibly stupid and are logging off their Substack.

NO VIRUS may be an ancient narrative, but given the current situation, it's still a delicate plant and should be protected through foresight and differentiated thinking. This includes the fact that it would be advantageous to anticipate the perpetrators' next steps so as not to fall into a trap. Should false evidence emerge later (an outed spy or something similar), I hope this article can be used as a proactive and preventative measure.

Whether the perpetrators at some point assisted in NO VIRUS can distract from whether and how much truth there is in "No Virus." The paid and unpaid "COVID" preachers have been using this diversionary tactic since 2020. However, they do not kill human curiosity, but rather encourage it through their obvious lies. Whenever a "Covid" and SARS-CoV-2 preacher says something against virus critics, the question always arises: Why does he, or in this case, she, say that?

Finally, it might be good to point out that we shouldn't be led by the superficial impression that everyone is stupid and malicious. Rather, the propaganda seems to be very effective.

Perhaps only those people can be described as stupid and evil who convey such a negative worldview and thereby deliberately drive others to despair. These are the real psychopaths who want to wear us down psychologically, and they use the echo chamber trick to do so. This also creates the false belief that there are only paid pigs, malicious idiots, "COVID" and "SARS-CoV-2," and that, furthermore, there can be nothing normal and friendly. But there really is such a thing as empathy, love, hope, and therefore also a power that is inexhaustible and can be wonderfully used for intact perception. Cheers !

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 4, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2742

( … )

I’m irked that this powerful influencer is throwing her weight behind the wish to stop people looking at the question of the existence of viruses.

I remember how difficult it was to even start in on looking. Knowing that if I couldn’t find evidence of their existence, huge cans of worms would open up (they did). So it’s not difficult to be discouraged from taking the first steps.

I’m not having it. Anyone who tries this hard to dissuade people from looking is a bad actor. There’s no alternative explanation.

So I’ve said so, directly.

Best wishes

Mike

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editorial note:

The topic isn't yet closed on this Substack. It is estimated that at least three more articles will follow concerning Dr. Meryl Nass's accusations against virus critics. The topic is particularly controversial because such accusations usually come from "COVID" preachers who have been advocating early treatment for this nonexistent disease for years. Thus, the topic also contains a touch of unintentional humour. Also funny is the statement that we should all agree, that is, believe in "Covid" and "viruses," which is supposed to give strength to the freedom movement. Oh really?

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Related article :

………………………………………

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-dr-jonathan-engler

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements.

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended : Yandex and Mojeek. But you can also try other, smaller browsers, too.

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

A symbolic image for the echo chamber

Life Is Beautiful | Official Trailer (HD) - Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi | MIRAMAX :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CTjcVr9Iao