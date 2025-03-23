Dr Mike Yeadon, March 23, 2025 :

I’m appreciate of Katherine Watt for highlighting at least two perspectives on the question of what happened in 2020.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Illusion that 'something is spreading' as one foundational pillar for the lie that vaccines are medical products intended for prevention of disease infection and transmission.

Katherine Watt

Mar 22, 2025

A fragment of the article:

“( … )

On the legal and military side, the roots lie in the 1902 virus-toxin law and the 1944 PHSA.

On the science and medicine side, the roots lie in the falsification of bench science, medical diagnosis and statistical data starting with Louis Pasteur, Robert Koch, Paul Ehrlich and Rudolph Virchow, to enable the projection of illusions of communicable diseases as threats, which enable the projection of undefined and indefinable viruses, toxins, serums and vaccines as prophylactics and treatments for the illusory communicable diseases, and enable the projection of legal and military preparedness and responses as justifiable.

( … ).”

Full article :

To understand the political-medical fraud, I consider it essential to subscribe to Katherine Watts' Substack :

The alleged "SARS-CoV-2" genome is a random construct ! Two of the following articles point to this.

Editor’s note: Responses have already been received to two FOIA requests. One concerned the CDC (USA) and the other the CDC's German counterpart, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Although Ben's articles cannot reveal the whole truth at once, they are, in my opinion, significant.

An official CDC FOIA response confirms that the validation of the SARS-CoV-2 genome has not been completed to scientific standards!

CDC Unable to Scientifically Verify Full SARS-CoV-2 Genome, Leaving Potential for Semi-Random Construct.

US Mortality

Aug 20, 2024

“ ( … )

The CDC stated that they lack the capability to isolate a single virion from all other genetic material present in a sample, and that they don’t have records that this has ever been performed or even is possible.

They also indicated that they do not possess or have knowledge of any single read or complete assembly that would mathematically confirm the complete genome of a virion.

Furthermore, the CDC relied exclusively on publicly available sequence data and did not employ the RACE (Rapid Amplification of cDNA Ends) technique to verify the manually identified genome ends by Chinese researchers. Verification of these ends is crucial, as the presence of additional bases beyond the first and last positions of the reference genome would suggest that RACE amplification does not capture the true terminal sequences. Although RACE amplicon data for SARS-CoV-2 has not been published, findings from the same researchers who studied the RaTG13 virus suggest that this may be the case, highlighting the need for independent validation.

( … ).”

Full article :

( Editorial note: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is the German CDC counterpart ).

US Mortality , March 7, 2025 :

USMortality

🔥 We won against the RKI!

The German RKI only responded to my SARS-CoV-2 sequencing FOIA request after we took them to court. The court has now ruled, and the RKI will cover the costs of the proceedings.

Linked :

Response from the German RKI on Virus Sequencing

A pending lawsuit urges the organization to reply to my uncomfortable questions!

US Mortality

Jan 07, 2025

I submitted a Freedom of Information Request to the German CDC equivalent, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), with four questions regarding the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. This request was similar to one I previously sent to the CDC, where they confirmed that sequencing was not conducted solely on genetic viral material. Additionally, they acknowledged that other methods for confirming the sequence had not been performed. Read the full report here.

( … )

Conclusion

The RKI indirectly confirms that no sequencing of genetic material exclusively of viral origin was conducted. As a result, the origin and validity of the sequence cannot be verified with certainty. Moreover, the RKI omitted critical validation steps required to ensure the structural integrity of the sequence as an independent single-stranded RNA genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Opinion

The methodological ambiguities raise questions about the origin of the genetic material as well as the clinical significance and validity of the identified sequences. It remains unclear whether these sequences are truly specific to the presumed pathogen or whether they may partially originate from other material present in the host or the environment. Such gaps could fuel speculation about the objectives of the RKI’s genomic activities.

Links

Full article :

Simple basics of the Freedom of Information Act and the recommendation of Christine Massey's articles.

by Suavek

A brief explanation for the layperson, which includes many politicians and government officials

FOIA requests (for example, in the USA) are based on the Freedom of Information Act. The goal of the law, passed in 1967 (German Wikipedia describes the history of the law somewhat more extensively than the English one: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_Information_Act ), was to provide citizens with access to information and, in this way, to be able to expose, among other things, government lies. FOIA requests enable citizens to determine what evidence and data government agencies base their decisions on, and, for example, whether these decisions are based on genuine scientific findings or merely on fabricated pseudo-evidence (as was the case, for example, with the so-called "pandemic measures").

Only when citizens know this basis for decision-making can they evaluate and criticize government decisions.

The FOIA requests regarding the topic of "viruses":

FOIA requests can reveal serious discrepancies between the official narrative and reality. In other words, there is a gap between the alleged, officially proclaimed "evidence" for the existence of viruses and the responses of the authorities, who are legally obligated to admit what evidence they actually have or whether they are merely relying on unsubstantiated claims. The alleged "evidence" thus often turns out to be pure fiction.

You can find related articles on Christine Massey's Substack. She is sacrificing her life to prove the general virus fraud through FOIA requests.

Proving the fraud surrounding the alleged "SARS-CoV-2 virus" is, of course, also part of this. You can find Christine's Substack, which I highly recommend, here:

Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter :

By the way, Christine Massey's articles are also highly recommended by Dr. Yeadon on his Substack recommendation list.

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 20, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

( … )

I’ve realised I’ve been mischaracterising the mess. It’s not a scientific or medical issue at all. It’s a huge, global crime with medical- & scientific-sounding characteristics.

I’ve learned enough to be quite sure that learning more is both nearly impossible (as most information isn’t trustworthy) and also useless. It’s a kind of stamp collecting.

I say this because I’ve long ago learned enough to be secure in my own mind that a bunch of evil crooks have lied to everyone with multiple intentions, including damaging economies and currencies, smashing civil society, injecting most people with intentionally harmful materials.

They’ve carefully misused diagnostic tests ( PCR, serology ), terrified a sizeable proportion of the population, killed many through obviously dangerous treatments and medical procedures and injected over five billion people. Digital censorship strictly limits the ability of any of us, operating on their pitch, to reach more than a fraction of people, which fraction is low enough for them to not care what I do or say.

I bet the perpetrators are delighted at how easy it has been for them.

All institutions are either on board with all this or at least muted. None stood up to uphold the rule of law or to protect the innocent.

Almost certainly they’ll do something like this again.

I long ago decided that my best bet was to try to get some of those who’ve heard from me and believed me, to tell others.

I’m doing a lot more reading into other areas like international banking, digital ID, historical roots of the arrangements that permits the perpetrators to do what they’ve done (endlessly deep rabbit holes), to do some modest prepping of my own and to do my best to just get on with life.

Most but not all of those who attend such things as “The 5th Annual Conference on….” are not on our side, but are busy reinforcing certain narratives, like viruses as causative agents in disease, contagion and “early treatments”.

I’m not interested in any of this.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: forgot to add training. I consider myself an applied biologist. First degree is biochemistry and toxicology. As an undergraduate I worked at govt / military secret labs, like Porton Down and Aldermaston Forensic Science HQ. PhD in respiratory pharmacology. 35 years in Biopharma, mostly big pharma and a decade as an independent consultant in biotech. In that decade I founded, led & raised private finance for one biotech, which was wholly acquired by Novartis in 2017. I semi retired then became messing with motorcycles was a lot more interesting than doing another biotech (which was a nailed on certainty, because investors very very rarely encounter a successful, second time biotech CEO. Once nearly killed me healthwise and money people are almost uniformly ghastly). I also wasn’t well enough to have done it again, anyway.

