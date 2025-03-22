Dr Mike Yeadon, March 21, 2025 :

An interesting article on evidence for various sub-narratives within the wider story of the past 5 1/4 years.

The longest post in several months was left.

There really is no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus.

Therefore, anything you experience that’s consistent with the story of a virus must instead have other explanations, and they always do, even if often they’re no more certain than the lie.

Important to understand that the scientific method does NOT OBLIGATE a person, showing that prior claims are not correct, to come up with a full alternative. It can be helpful if you do, but it’s in no way a weak argument if you do not.

I don’t know of anyone who has looked at a lot of evidence used to underwrite claims for a new virus, which they called “SARS-Cov-2” says “viruses don’t exist”.

The scientific method is NOT able to yield evidence of non-existence of anything.

A more precise and more correct statement, which the scientific method can yield information on the basis of which to express an opinion, is “There is no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses”.

That’s the position I’ve reached. Initially, it seemed an absurd notion, because of the horrifying implications (which include organised fraud over several decades on “viruses” themselves as well as meaning many diseases were misattributed, that contagion must also be fraudulent and have alternative explanations & finally that all vaccines with the possible exception of those against bacterial toxins, such as Tetanus, are also wholly fraudulent.

It’s not necessary to be a scientist in order to understand the evidence that led me to my current opinion.

The claim for their existence rests upon several techniques which could be termed “pillars”.

These are routinely used & have become widely accepted as “the kind of information that’s needed to validate the existence of a new virus”.

Pillars include “isolation” in which oddly enough, no separation whatsoever is involved. On the contrary, isolation in virology involves adding a sample purporting to contain the claimed pathogen to cells in culture and watching these calls die, described as a “cytopathic effect” (CPE). What you’re never told is that the cells have had their culture conditions altered in several ways, such as starvation of essential nutrients and addition of drugs, claimed to be required to prevent bacterial infection of the culture, which however are directly toxic to the starving cells. We know this because control experiments are never conducted, in which all steps except adding the claimed virus are done. The results of such control experiments are simply missing from every paper, or its stated they were done yet nothing happened to the cells, so it MUST be die to the new virus!

The scientific method has been breached since 1956 in the fake discipline called Virology. The key journals must be controlled by those in on the fraud, because everyone I know who had ever been a peer reviewer would decline to consider the manuscript on the basis of failings of the most serious kind.

There are a handful of other pillars, such as claimed visual identification using a special kind of microscopy, called “Electron Microscopy” (EM).

The objects, if they existed, are claimed to be so tiny that they remain invisible to the human eye, even magnified to the optical limits inherent in “Light Microscopy”, the kind you might have peered down at college. The most important thing to know about the results of EM, which are images assembled by computers from beams of electrons fired at the prepared sample, which has been distorted beyond recognition by being coated with platinum, gold or other materials, are simply declared as “a virus” by the investigator. There is no evidence linking the objects visualised by EM and a disease, or a genetic sequence or anything at all. Some call this “the point and declare” school of virology. Because nobody has ever really “isolated a virus”, using techniques that pass muster using the scientific method, there is simply no basis to claim that anything seen on an EM images is a particular thing.

Genomic methods make up at least two other “pillars”, and in here we find PCR, a method for amplifying the amount of a gene sequence (the method originally invented by Kary Mullis). It is not valid to use this method to then declare that a sample “contains virus X”. It’s circular logic. Recognise we cannot know what the genetic sequence of a novel thing is. Yet “probes” are designed in order to amplify particular sequences on the grounds that “the new virus is thought to be related to a previous family of viruses called “virus A”, “virus B” and “virus C”. Since neither A, nor B, nor C have ever been isolated, I hope you can immediately see the circularity of this.

The PCR method in any case picks out only 2 or 3 tiny pieces of the claimed “full length genetic sequence” of the purported virus. Further sequencing is done on all the other pieces sitting, it is claimed”, between the pieces that were claimed to have been identified by the PCR method. What you end up with are hundreds of thousands or short pieces which could have derived from anything including the animal or human from which the original sample was taken, or from bacteria or fungi present in that sample. It’s impossible to assemble this molecular jigsaw & what is now introduced is computer trickery called Next Generation Sequencing, which assembles all the huge number of short pieces in every conceivable manner by means of common ends to the short pieces, a technique of assembling “Contigs” (potentially overlapping or contiguous endings).

The permutations & combinations that this software can yield are nonsensical unless you constrain the “full length sequence” in some ways.

As soon as you apply limiters (such as conditions, requirements and exclusions) you’re not discovering anything, you’re MAKING it up.

Contagion or transmission is another “pillar”. Clinical symptomatic transmission has never been demonstrated for any claimed “viral illness”. Not one.

I could go on but here’s the key point:

Anyone familiar with the absolute minimal requirements of the discipline of the scientific method for examining the physical world soon realises that EVERY single one of the evidential “pillars” is not only invalid nonsense but it’s knowing fakery. The person doing it knows key controls are misting. The reviewer knows that none of the lodged genetic sequences have valid connections to anything in the real world & the journal editors must be in on this long lived, systematic fraud.

I will have missed some “pillars” but I hope you’ve at least understood my realisation that these are not of stone but pretend supports of papier mache, assembled to create an illusory world.

I don’t want anyone to “believe me”. Science doesn’t care about my or your beliefs. You can however verify any or all of what I’ve said here.

I recommend anyone who understands the scientific method well enough to review the evidence for themselves.

I put it to you that, having done so, you realise that the answers to many other questions become completely obvious: all claims made by the authorities about viruses, illnesses claimed to be caused by them, their transmission, their treatment and all vaccines are definitely, unambiguously, deliberately lies.

Dr Mike Yeadon, March 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2608

I strongly urge everyone has a listen to this short video from Dr Sam Bailey.

Please remain aware at all times what the scientific method is and isn’t capable of. Specifically, it isn’t possible to prove that something doesn’t exist. All one can do is examine the claimed evidence for the existence of something. If that evidence does not support the claim, it is said that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of that entity.

This is where we are with “bird flu”, aka “avian influenza” or “H5N1”.

No evidence exists for such a pathogen or such an illness. No evidence exists for transmission of respiratory illnesses between birds or from birds to any other species, including to humans.

Like “mad cow disease”, “swine flu” and “covid19”, “bird flu” is completely fictional.

Obviously these narratives are designed for at least three purposes, deduced from what happens when these lies are repeated ad nauseam:

1. Promotes fear, and fear is a potent inhibitor of thinking.

2. Reduce the food supply & drive farmers out of business. It doesn’t bear thinking about, how far this could be taken, but unfortunately, evil people in the past have often destroyed their enemies by starving them.

3. Entrain behaviours of citizens, so that they can be manipulated further. For example, requiring masking (no benefits whatsoever, they cannot even theoretically protect the user or those around them from alleged pathogenic microorganisms, for they are not filters of inhaled or exhaled air. They’re used by surgeons as splash guards to prevent ingress of blood, pus, bone fragments etc). Also to impose absurd lockdowns and other restrictions to mobility. To impose testing or certification requirements. To coerce injections or other purported treatments.

We cannot persuade the world that these are all lies, but you can know it yourselves, which arms you to drop hints or ask questions. As things get more crazy, people will go in one of two ways. They go right along with it all and get aggressive to anyone trying to save them from their fear-provoked folly. Or they reach a break point and stop, then open to new understanding of what they can see is utter madness. The cognitive dissonance is unbearable until they get an alternative explanation for what is happening.

Taking Away Your Chickens

Dr. Sam Bailey

https://youtu.be/YsrV8ta8ox4

Part of the text below this video :

Published on March 5, 2025

In 2005, a publication blew apart the fraudulent science used to invent a non-existent pandemic. Let’s have a look at the paper they don’t want you to know about as they attempt to take away your chickens.

