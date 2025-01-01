Fraud Prevention Hotline

Joe Van Steenbergen
Jan 1, 2025

I am grateful to the covid scam for my learning about the fact that there is no such thing as a "virus." At least something useful came out of this tragedy.

Jayne Doe
Jan 1, 2025Edited

I like attentive listening. . . . although it brings up the question of tolerance. Dialectical Behavioral Therapy seems to be a good skillset to have to engage in attentive listening. Understanding the stages of grief also seems appropriate and may help many people cope while the healing occurs. Time is a friend and "the process" takes time. Everyone can heal in their own time. Everyone gets to chose how they feel. White knuckle surviving self is hard, but it can be done. It provides an opportunity for growth and healing.

An anonymous poem ~

Yesterday, the devil whispered in my ear, " You're not strong enough to survive the storm."

Today, I whispered in the devils ear, "I Am The Storm."

