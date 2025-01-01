"NO VIRUS” is spreading around the world - THE LIST

An overview of just a few channels:

👉Dr. Mike Yeadon ( Great Britain, https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/,

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel )

👉Prof. Denis Rancourt ( https://denisrancourt.substack.com/ )

👉Prof. Andrew Kaufman ( https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/ )

👉Christine Massey ( https://t.me/ChristineMasseyFOIS )

👉Tom Cowan ( https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel )

👉Fraud Prevention Hotline ( Suavek, Germany, https://suavek1.substack.com/, https://t.me/QueueForBrain ).

👉Sam and Mark Bailey ( https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial )

👉Stefan Lanka ( https://t.me/LankaVision )

👉Valentina Kiseleva ( https://t.me/VseWedaX )

👉Kate Sugak ( https://t.me/ekaterinasugak )

👉Daniel Roytas ( https://t.me/humanley )

👉Next Level ( https://t.me/NextLevelOriginal )

👉Towards Individualism ( https://t.me/towardsindividualism )

👉Saeed Qureshi ( https://t.me/bioanalyticx )

👉Stefano Scoglio ( https://t.me/ml5s4ydUcb )

👉Sayer Ji ( https://t.me/sayerji )

👉Mike Stone ( https://t.me/ViroLIEgy )

👉Alec Zeck ( https://t.me/TheWayForwardForMankind )

👉Kevin Corbett ( https://t.me/citisci )

👉Steve Falconer ( https://t.me/Spacebusters )

👉Eric Coppolino ( https://chironreturn.org/ )

👉Jacob Diaz ( https://t.me/theundercovervirologist )

👉Amandha Vollmer ( https://t.me/amandhavollmer )

👉Lee Merritt ( https://drleemerritt.com/)

As it is impossible to list all, feel free to mention those you prefer in the comments.

Source :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/52856

The graphical representation presented above is not complete. A few additions come from Suavek.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 31, 2024 :

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/steve-kurt-gets-pissed-at-dennis/comment/83773614

I only got to my current understanding because I was prompted to look at “transmission / contagion”, purely in the context of acute respiratory illnesses.

The claim was “this doesn’t happen. It’s a lie”.

I realised that “if true, very important. So, is it true?”

I reviewed all the clinical literature that exists. In this context, when appropriate controls are used, it NEVER happens.

The reasonable conclusion is that these acute respiratory illnesses are neither infectious in nature nor contagious.

There’s absolutely no need to invoke “respiratory viruses”. There’s no gap which they fill. Furthermore, once you look at the small set of “pillars” of data upon which the claims for virology depend, we find nothing but fraud.

The cytopathic effect claims of viral pathogens are the result of poisoning cells in culture and the failure of anything consistent with a pathogen made harder to detect by systematically excluding proper controls. The moment appropriate controls are included, the entire basis for the claimed pathogen disappears entirely.

Sequencing is deeply suspect. I no longer trust the unstated assumptions that I inferred previously were being made & made honestly. I’m not got to the bottom of it but it’s rich in deception.

As for PCR based clinical diagnostics, they’re always invalid, see sequencing.

The good news is that pandemics of these acute respiratory illnesses is formally impossible & have never happened. Claims to the contrary are based on misattribution of causes of illness and death, and done entirely deliberately.

If a group of people, especially those in power, make similar claims to those put forth in 2020, you will instantly know that they’ve lying and that they’re about to assault you again. Do not let them get away with it.

If we do, they will delete our freedoms permanently and, I expect, kill most of us.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 31, 2024 :

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/steve-kurt-gets-pissed-at-dennis/comment/83774530

I forgot to mention electron microscopy. Honestly, lol. It’s described as “the point & declare” branch of pseudo science. Not the technique inherently. It’s use in virology is point and declare, because there’s never any evidence that what’s being pointed at is anything in particular. Just an object in a very busy field. Anyone who has viewed even light microscopy fields of cells in a smear or a thin section of tissue knows that the field is extremely difficult to interpret. Left to your own devices, you can easily make all sorts of incorrect attributions of objects in your field of view, when you’ve no basis to do so. None.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 19, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-82201591

Obviously I agree with you.

I do need to make one point.

In my very extensive experience of trying to show people that we’ve been lied to about this charade since 2020, I have found that the stand out, least effective approach is to explain that allegedly viral illnesses are not contagious.

Why, I don’t know. Perhaps it’s buried so deeply in the stories we’ve been programmed to believe that it cannot be undone, certainly not in a short conversation.

Even my wife who says the right words now doesn’t entirely believe what I’m telling her.

It’s so damned hard.

So, I never even try to lead with this. Though logically it ought to blow everything up in one well considered argument, I’ve only found it leads to deafness about everything.

As is said, “Your mileage may vary”.

“Since 2020, I have realised that the entire field of virology is, believe it or not, fraudulent.” - Dr Mike Yeadon.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 19, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2282

Someone recently asked me about vaccinating her child. My answer is below.

Sharing in case of use to anyone else.

It’s not a complete answer, but may be helpful taken with other information.

Best wishes

Mike

Dear xxxx,

Until 2020, like an idiot, fully programmed by propaganda, I would have unhesitatingly have recommended that children receive all recommended vaccines. I had not done my research. I trusted the government and doctors.

I spent my career in pharmaceutical R&D, though I had no connections to the vaccines division, fortunately for them as well as me.

Since 2020, I have realised that the entire field of virology is, believe it or not, fraudulent. Illnesses attributed to a wide range of scary sounding viruses are real. Measles exist. Mumps exists. Rubella exists.

Here’s the key thing, though. None of them are caused by submicroscopic, infectious particles called “viruses”. There’s no scientific evidence for their existence.

Consider this. When you have a headache, perhaps a migraine, do you ask yourself “Where did I catch this headache from?” If you’re unlucky enough to have chest pain on mild exertion, can you imagine questioning “From whom did I catch this dose of angina?”

If a family member saw you in distress, suffering a migraine or chest pain, do you think they would be fearful that they might catch a headache or angina from you?

You wouldn’t in either case, because you understand that these very real illnesses, these health conditions, are not infectious in nature.

Your family member would comfort you and not be fearful, for they understand that these real conditions are not contagious.

It follows that nobody has tried to kid you that you need an injected vaccine to protect you from migraines or angina, or to protect others from you, for the same reasons. You don’t “catch” these diseases & you cannot transmit them to others. They arise out of disordered equilibrium inside us, which mostly our bodies fix unaided.

Now to the unbelievable truth. Exactly the same things apply to measles, mumps and rubella. They’re real, but you don’t “catch” them from others. You can’t give them to others.

It follows that the very idea of a “vaccine”, a mysterious mixture of substances, injected into your child’s body, takes on a horribly malign feel to it.

If these Illnesses are not caused by <insert name of fictional virus> then how even theoretically could an injection prevent them?

The answer is that they cannot & do not protect your child from anything.

Why has this field of lies been sustained & indeed grown?

I’ve done a great deal of research and digging into the dubious history of those we're told are heroic and clever scientists. We find they’re all associated with the antecedents of the supranational elites currently running the covid19 scam, dangerous so-called vaccines and lots of other awful things (eg climate change lies, overpopulation lies).

There’s absolutely no possible benefit to be had by allowing your child to be injected with vaccines. At a low frequency, children are harmed by them. I do not assert that all alleged vaccines are designed to kill people. I do say this about the alleged covid19 injections and I’m the best qualified person speaking out to make this judgement. I think the main reason for the decades of lying & injecting people was to entrain them to do exactly what they were told in the faked pandemic (& there were probably other reasons like profiting).

You may not believe what I’ve written. That’s your choice and privilege. I’m not wrong about several, really central events of the last five years, like the uselessness of PCR based diagnostics, masking and of course the “vaccines”. If I’m wrong about certain details, the one thing I want you to decide is this. “Is Dr Mike Yeadon wrong in some detail? Or is he lying?”

My commitment to everyone is that while I may be wrong from time to time, I’m not lying. Nobody is paying me to say certain things. The above is my truthful opinion.

( Editor's note: Part 2 of the post follows immediately below )

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 19, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2283

Please don’t allow your children to be injected with useless, unnecessary and potentially harmful substances. There is no possible benefit to them.

Finally, and perhaps rudely. Please do not allow any thoughts you might have about what other people may think about the decisions you make about your health and that of your children.

Though not a friend, the person I recommend the most for educational evidence underwriting what I’ve said is Dr Sam Bailey of New Zealand.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon

Ps: it is not the case that “everyone in the NHS must know all this, too”. Some do, but I think they’re the minority.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 29, 2024 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-83474259

I have a question for you. Are you aware that many clinical research groups from 1918 to 2024 have sought to establish how transmission of acute respiratory illnesses like colds and flu occur? And that in more than a century, NO ONE has ever even demonstrated that these illnesses are contagious?

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

I invite you or anyone to cite a well conducted study which includes all necessary controls and concludes that these illnesses are contagious.

I also invite you to at least consider the thought experiment that we’ve been deliberately mislead and lied to about this phenomenon, specifically to create the illusion of risk to your health from others, without which the authorities could not have got away with injecting billions of people with ineffective, unnecessary and toxic substances.

Linked :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/far-reaching-interview-removed-from

The point of view of Prof. Denis Rancourt :

Germ theory critical excess?

My present discomfort with absolute denial of "germ theory"

Denis Rancourt

Oct 29, 2024

I am sympathetic to the view that human-contagious-disease-causing viruses have not been demonstrated to exist. So far, these demonstrations have not convinced me, despite my earnest study.

I tend to agree with the Drs Bailey who have laid out their views on this and many aspects of the Corona declared pandemic in their brilliant new (and amply referenced) small book “The Final Pandemic”. And I tend to agree with the most influential critical textbooks on the question, which I have listed here.

( … )

Full article :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/germ-theory-critical-excess

Our history, science, education, and culture are full of lies. Medicine is just one area of ​​many.

by Suavek

Friedrich Nietzsche as an example. He used irony as a rhetorical device and literary technique. However, he was serious about this thought :

Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche ( 1844 – 1900 ) was a German classical scholar, philosopher, and critic of culture, who became one of the most influential of all modern thinkers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friedrich_Nietzsche

Note from Suavek :

There are also some lies and nonsense connected to his writings. When I read them at the time, I couldn't understand why some of his ideas and thoughts didn't fit together. I thought to myself at the time : "Am I so stupid that I can't understand it properly ?". Later it turned out that when he became mentally ill, his sister wrote and published some things in his name. These writings are still published in Germany under the name of Friedrich Nietzsche...Our culture is full of ignorant nonsense that no one wants to correct (or is not allowed to correct?). Medicine is not the only area that urgently needs to be revised. And because that is the case, we have to make the corrections ourselves :

At this point, I would like to mention the area of ​​economics. I have not found the time to discuss this topic yet. Just very briefly : in macroeconomics, pretty much everything is a lie. Almost all books on this topic belong in the recycling bin. This fraud is purely political and enables the perpetrators to use a number of manipulation techniques to their advantage. This is important because it helps to keep the governments of many countries dependent on the perpetrators. The incorrect teaching of macroeconomics naturally also has an impact on national economics, where some inconsistencies can also be found. The only economic area that is largely presented without errors is simple business management that focuses on a single company. In this, usually quite small area, no one has to worry about the (misrepresented) international entanglements so that this teaching can work. "Viruses" is a difficult topic because it touches on people's immediate fears. It is still a very small area, and just one of many. The "virus" has only become essential because this myth is currently being used to subjugate the entire world. Accordingly, it would be essential to deal with this topic.

Afterword

by Suavek

Dr. Mike Yeadon is not a "loner," but that is how the perpetrators' propaganda would like to portray him. He is simply the most highly qualified scientist to date who has invested a huge amount of time in investigating the question that many people have been asking themselves in the fraudulent year of 2020: "What other lies did the corrupt Rockefeller medicine want to use to make us idiots before 2020 in order to rob entire economies of many countries?"

Many have carefully researched this, but the results of this research often seem incomprehensible due to over 100 years of indoctrination in the educational system and the extent of the lies that have now become too commonplace. Everything seems so obvious over time that it doesn't need to be questioned?

Our heads are filled with false knowledge. It is therefore difficult for us to change our way of thinking, and some of us need a lot of time to cut off almost all of our dendritic brain connections and build new ones in their place. So I see this problem not only as psychological, but also as somatic in nature. Until we understand and acknowledge the truth, many of us resist the almost painful interim stage that I call the "time of confusion". This is associated with enormous stress, for which the best medicine is "curiosity". We obviously require some "curiosity hormones" to be able to reduce this stress. When I imagine how vehemently some people want to protect themselves from their interim stage of confusion, which can sometimes also involve aggression, I sometimes invent a kind of mischievous humour. This helps me when my enlightenment work is met with pure defence, which is always linked to the refusal to invest the time in further research.

I don't see the difficulty of breaking away from the lies we have grown fond of as just a question of good will, but also in relation to our brain structure and natural stress defence mechanisms. Maybe that's why I'm able to tolerate some ignorant attitudes of my fellow human beings? Possibly I'm lying to myself on this point? If you really like someone, and they ignore you, then it's not always bearable. At this point, it's not just about the "viruses". It's also worth investing some time in research so that you don't constantly hurt the people who tell you the truth with your own ignorant attitude.

I have resolved that the new year 2025 will be the year of attentive listening for me. I would also like to allow myself a small amount of self-interest. After all, I can also wish for something myself. Maybe it is the case that something out there can only change if I change something about myself? In 2024, I had to learn that it is incredibly important to get to know people who listen to you attentively, take you seriously and also check what you say to them. In the opposite sense, listening carefully to others yourself would probably be the prerequisite for this. Friedrich Nietzsche's warning published above that we can quickly become monsters ourselves if we just look at the monstrous long enough seems to be useful. There is something that can be done about it.

Those were my 2 cents that I wanted to contribute to the topics "New Year" and "No virus". I wish you all an attentive and happy New Year 2025 !

Suavek

Psychiatry is also a field that is not concerned with your health. Quite the opposite…

