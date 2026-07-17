Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
3h

The Empire has been doing a good job of this for centuries. Now the US administration seems on route to crippling the world economy causing the culling a few hundred million. To top it off Western Europe seems determined to have a big war with Russia so that in addition to the huge number of Ukrainian young men being killed (instead of creating the next generation) there will be a greater cull in the rest of the West. The survivors will have a digital ID with CBDC that will require them to buy big-agriculture foods and treat the illness caused by big-pharma drugs – the equivalent of the stagnant pools and unwholesome situations.

Reply
Share
V Z's avatar
V Z
3h

Thank you so much! We should never lose sight of the original design and structure of the human, primate brain, the maturation and decline of the systems within it, which always accompany motives and judgments. Ironically, the cerebral hemispheres were formed from nasal receptors responsible for finding a partner for procreation. As the bearer of this lump of fat matured, the limbic system lost control and "reason" began to emerge, "socialization" began to manifest, but the ape will never be displaced from the human due to its original design. Food, reproduction, dominance—these are the foundations of this dead-end developmental path. No matter how many millennia pass, once a group of apes climbs a small mountain of power, they always trumpet depopulation, under any pretext! And this is normal, to be expected! Every ape always dreams of covering the entire surface of this planet with a meter-and-a-half-thick layer of representatives of its own gene pool! Both in those dark times and now, they lack even the understanding of species-specific brain variability, even within the same species, even in family, as they find it more convenient to believe in dogma than to accept their own limitations in terms of evolution and progress. But great disappointments await them!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture