Thomas Robert Malthus ( 1766 – 1834 ) in 1834 ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Robert_Malthus ).

In the country, we should build our villages near stagnant pools, and particularly encourage settlements in all marshy and unwholesome situations.

The quote is from Book IV, Chapter V of Thomas Robert Malthus’s “An Essay on the Principle of Population” (6th Edition, 1826).

In this section, titled “Of the consequences of pursuing the opposite mode”, Malthus famously argued that if society does not voluntarily limit population growth through “moral restraint” (such as delaying marriage), then it must actively encourage natural “positive checks”—meaning disease, bad living conditions, and higher mortality rates—to prevent even worse starvation.

The Original English Quote

In this passage, Malthus outlines how society should intentionally degrade the living conditions of the poor to speed up the death rate:

“But as this to the greater part of mankind appears to be quite hopeless, we should facilitate, instead of foolishly and vainly endeavouring to impede, the operations of nature in producing this mortality; and if we dread the too frequent recurrence of the horrible form of famine, we should sedulously encourage the other forms of destruction, which we compel nature to use. Instead of recommending cleanliness to the poor, we should encourage contrary habits. In our towns we should make the streets narrower, crowd more people into the houses, and court the return of the plague. In the country, we should build our villages near stagnant pools, and particularly encourage settlements in all marshy and unwholesome situations. But above all, we should reprobate specific remedies for ravaging diseases; and those benevolent, but much mistaken men, who have thought they were doing a service to mankind by projecting schemes for the total extirpation of particular disorders.”

Here is the shorter 1798 first edition via the University of Chicago.

Historical Context and Debate

This excerpt remains one of the most controversial texts in economic history, as documented by sources like The Victorian Web’s analysis of Malthus:

The “Cruel Malthus” Interpretation:

Critics, both in the 19th century (including Karl Marx) and today, point to this passage as definitive proof of his callousness and disregard for the lives of the lower working classes.

The Satirical/Hypothetical Interpretation:

Many modern historians and economists argue that Malthus was using a rhetorical technique known as reductio ad absurdum (reduction to absurdity). In this view, he did not literally want people to die in swamps; rather, he was using a horrific scenario to force his opponents to realize what he saw as an inescapable mathematical law: if you do not limit births, nature will violently limit lives.

Contemporary Reactions to Malthus’s Provocative Ideas

The shocking imagery of Book IV, Chapter V—where Malthus suggested building villages near stagnant pools and courting the return of the plague—provoked fierce backlash from contemporary romantic philosophers, essayists, and political economists.

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The criticism at the time :

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William Hazlitt:

The prominent essayist was one of Malthus’s most relentless critics. Hazlitt published a series of scathing responses attacking Malthus's misanthropy, arguing that Malthus was merely providing a convenient philosophical excuse for the ruling classes to ignore the suffering of the lower classes.

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Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels:



Later in the 19th century, Marx and Engels fiercely rejected Malthusianism. Marx dismissed Malthus's theories as a "libel on the human race," arguing that poverty was not a natural law of overpopulation but a structural consequence of capitalist exploitation. [1, 2]

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Charles Dickens:



While writing later in the Victorian era, Dickens heavily targeted Malthusian logic through his characters. In A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge’s infamous line about the poor dying to "decrease the surplus population" is a direct, satirical indictment of Malthusian socioeconomic thought. [1]

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William Godwin:

Because Malthus originally wrote his essay as a rebuttal to Godwin’s utopian ideas of human perfectibility, Godwin and his supporters viewed Malthus's grim conclusions as a cynical attack on social progress and human charity. [1, 2]

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Influence on the British Poor Laws

Malthus’s theories provided the intellectual and theoretical foundation for the most significant welfare overhaul in British history: The Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834 (also known as the “New Poor Law”). [1, 2, 3]

1. Abolition of “Outdoor Relief”

Under the “Old Poor Laws” (specifically the Speenhamland system), local parishes gave financial aid to poor families based on the price of bread and the number of children they had. Malthus fiercely argued that this system was self-defeating. By guaranteeing a safety net, it incentivized the poor to marry early and have large families they could not independently support, ultimately creating more poverty. The 1834 Reform acted on this view by completely abolishing outdoor financial relief for able-bodied individuals. [1, 2, 3, 5]

2. The Introduction of the Workhouse System

To ensure that state aid did not encourage population growth or dependency, the 1834 law decreed that the poor could only receive relief by entering a centralized workhouse. Following Malthusian logic, these workhouses were intentionally designed to be harsher and more miserable than the lowest-paid independent employment—a concept known as the principle of “less eligibility”. [1]

3. Separation of Families

In direct alignment with the desire to curb the reproduction of the lower classes, workhouses strictly segregated husbands from wives, and parents from children. This controversial measure was intended to prevent the impoverished from conceiving more children while reliant on public funds. [, 2, 3]

4. Shifting Poverty from an Economic Issue to a Moral Failing

The 1832 Royal Commission on Poor Relief explicitly utilized Malthus’s premise that systemic charity distorts the free market and worsens poverty. As a result, the New Poor Law codified the idea that poverty among the able-bodied was a moral failing and an individual choice, rather than a systemic economic problem. [1, 2]

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-22-dr

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-they-tell

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

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