Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 6, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-271801135

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

I humbly submit that what I’ve described here is to be one of the most important methods that The Perpetrators are using & will use further to reduce our population.

It would be helpful if more people had the opportunity at least to consider the merits of my claim, which is obviously a warning.

There’s no break in my logic. I wish there was.

Those who still think “They wouldn’t do that, surely?” should be told that they’re already doing it. It’s merely a question of scale. If ever digital ID becomes nearly universally installed and being up to date with jabs set among the conditions defining validity of said digital ID, neither of which sound to me at all unlikely, we’ll be where I’m warning we’re headed.

Linked :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 2, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-269140616

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

The fake procedure known as vaccination is the absolute prize of the controlling tyrants.

It took a century of careful propaganda to convince people that submicroscopic, infectious particles they called viruses were major contributors to disease. There is no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus. See Jamie Andrews “Control Studies” channel on Substack ( https://controlstudies.substack.com/ ).

In parallel with creating the fake virus narrative, the perpetrators managed to convince the public that these illnesses, real but unequivocally NOT caused by non-existent viruses, are contagious, when they are not. Please see my Substack article “Transmission Failure” ( https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure ).

Note well that these two deceptions are THE entire basis for vaccination. If either is untrue, vaccines are a false notion. Yet both are untrue.

With this backdrop, it’s plain to see that vaccination is a cult. No vaccine is ever needed. No vaccine has ever given benefits to the recipient. No vaccine has ever been shown to be safe, because they are “unavoidably unsafe” - a phrase used to justify the 1986 childhood vaccine liability immunity for their manufacturers.

The reason vaccination is so dangerous at a population level compared with most industrial & environmental toxins is down to two principal factors.

The mode of administration for almost all of them is via a sharp, hollow needle. In no other part of your existence is it possible to get systematic exposure to things inside your body at this scale. As Sasha ( https://sashalatypova.substack.com/ ) first explained & I have subsequently amplified, if you systemically administer injections containing foreign proteins, which distribute all around the body and do it twice, in very many cases the recipient becomes prone to violent reactions upon further exposure even to tiny doses of any of what was in the original injections. I used to think of this as “inappropriate immunity”. Now I think of it as deliberate misdirection of our self-defense system. This state of affairs lead to chronic illness in generations of children in the West and increasingly also in developing countries. There is no equivalent toxicity achievable at a population scale. This is probably THE WORST assault upon the human race. If you disagree, please state where you think it ranks and what is a greater crime. Stand by to run a thought experiment. No category of medical or veterinarian product called a vaccination has EVER been regulated in the way we have been led to believe. If you don’t believe me, please read this (Katherine Watt’s article “The non-regulation of vaccines” : Katherine Watt and Lydia Hazel : Legal history of biological product non-regulation / https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/ ) extensively referenced analysis of the federal legal framework applying to all members of the product category vaccine. In short, yet again, we’ve been deceived to take for granted that these products are safe, that they are effective and that they are of good & consistent composition. Not a single one of those reasonable requirements has ever been met. The people currently attacking us from every direction can and almost certainly will reuse this monumentally damaging deception. There is much talk in U.K. & elsewhere about digital-only currencies & of the imposition of updated-in-real-time, biometric, digital ID. It’s a simple matter to design algorithms that demand that you present a “valid” digital ID before any sale or purchase can take place. Furthermore, it takes a moment to include in the definition of “valid” that you be recorded as being up-to-date with the latest recommended injection schedule emanating from some supranational body such as the WHO. Given they can place anything they want into the vials of what they’re telling you are health-enhancing vaccines, what do you think the chances are that the scenario I painted above is going to be to be used (among others) accomplish some diabolical objectives?

Please share this with anyone who is finally troubled about the way the world has changed since 2020. At least, it has for me and my family circle.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 5, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-254258588

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Howard,

This document makes it quite clear that vaccines as a category have NEVER been regulated. Not as to efficacy, not to safety, not to composition, not to consistency.

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/legal-history-of-biological-product-non-regulation-october-2025.pdf

The adverse effects cannot be considered inadvertent in this context of extraordinary deception.

Important also to remember that it’s formally impossible to invent, test, run toxicology, begin human trials for single dose safety and tolerability, choose doses for pivotal Phase 2 and 3 trials, develop manufacturing methods, manufacture millions of doses, prepare documentation, gain approval and then launch in under a year. It is a lie.

Then on top of all of this, as you know, there are several features of the stated design of these agents which can have no other effect but harms, through well understood mechanisms. Which is precisely what happened from 2021 onwards.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-264438282

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Some people have insisted that they don’t see depopulation as a likely goal, let alone the codominant one (along with totalitarian tyranny) that I’ve been calling out for years, and often called a madman as a result.

You don’t need to be mad in order to delineate insane things going on around us.

I do understand it’s terrifying. It’s not surprising that many slide right into denial, but it’s making opposing this much harder than it needs to be. A sober assessment and calm description along the lines of this well informed gentleman will go along way to mounting the staircase of disbelief.

Let’s get to it right now 🙏👍♥️😊🔥

Linked :

Max Wang, May 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-264142276

Max Wang 24. Mai

Will ye also go away?

COPIED: Covid was a rehearsal to rollout the Digital ID Vaccine Passport. In Singapore, Digital ID is in its advanced stages. Majority of all Singaporeans have a SingPass account.

At the same time, Singapore has already normalised many of the building blocks of digital governance and digital health control: Singpass, TraceTogether, SafeEntry, HealthCerts, vaccine-differentiated measures, and cross-border health verification systems.

I believe that Singapore is the launchpad for the digital ID that they intend to rollout throughout the world.

That’s why the work we do here to speak up and educate people about what happened during the Pandemic years is so important.

Please follow me here as I share more essential information that govern our human rights, freedom and health.

Thank you.

Iris Koh

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/profile/28026013-dr-mike-yeadon/note/c-264434946

Dr Mike Yeadon

Correct to note the connection between digital ID and the poisonous fakery that is ALL VACCINES.

Anyone not seeing the depopulation agenda and methodology yet?

You need remedial class in logic, if you don’t. Sorry, but it’s that plain.

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Faramarz, May 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@faramarzshemirani/note/c-266427132

Faramarz

@faramarzshemirani

Can you provide more details regarding both your assertions here that firstly, the science of virology as it stands is fundamentally flawed, and secondly, that the symptoms indicate arsenic poisoning. [ Editor’s note: This refers to the symptoms erroneously attributed to the non-existent “Ebola virus” rather than to arsenic poisoning, which would be the correct attribution. ]. Please substantiate your reply with independent peer reviewed findings, studies, papers, etc.

Many thanks, Dr F Shemirani

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-268581696

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

It’s year 7.

Many of us have given thousands of hours pro bono in developing and communicating our horrified understanding at the depths of depravity and deception, all around us.

It’s all clearly explained in Substack articles by me, Jamie Andrews, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (links to her archive in every article Sasha writes), Escape Key and many many others.

You now have to do some work if you’re genuinely curious to know why people like me destroyed our reputations and earnings capacity without a thought.

If because you’re not given chapter and verse here, you decide “He’s just lying”, I ask you to consider who will suffer if we’re right and you ignore it.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 24, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-264241304

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

This note ought to cause several bells to go off, if you hadn’t yet realised that there aren’t any viruses or “viral illnesses”, just various normal events and occasionally distinctly abnormal events, often deliberate, which cause illnesses.

It’s tricking you into believing a false cause of an illness that is literally fatal.

If you think some external organism is attacking you, it might make some sense to prophylactically defend yourself against it.

With a “vaccine”, perhaps.

But you’ve been lied to. There’s no “virus” that causes that diseases. That “vaccine” is a clever deception, designed actually to injure you, but those fooled by the lies about causes of illnesses will die to defend the monstrous assaults that they’re inadvertently facilitating.

It’s macabre. It’s carefully thought out. It’s well over a century old and it’s still fooling most people into getting jabbed and worse, getting their children injected and thus poisoned too.

Linked :

Jamie Andrews, May 22, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-263256923

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Symptoms of Arsenic Poisoning are identical to claimed “Ebola”.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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