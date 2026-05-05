Foreword

“Many of these were obvious risks to some of us in 2020 & we said so in writing. Doing this was probably the trigger for the increased intensity of censorship, smearing and deplatforming that I experienced immediately after our December 1, 2020 open letter to the European Medicines Agency.

I continue to urge women of childbearing status to absolutely avoid injections of mRNA in lipid nano particles.”

— Dr. Mike Yeadon ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-19-the-reproductive?utm_source=publication-search ).

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, two comments on Sasha Latypova's article, May 1, 2026

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Please read this short article and rebut the central claim if you can.

I found it instructive to realise that high rates of pregnancy loss occurs only in the first six weeks and rapidly declines.

The rates of loss by miscarriage in the study declared to show “no obvious problem” after injection with the Poison-19 jabs is at least 4X greater than background. Even the most liberal interpretation of background rates of miscarriage reveals a nearly 3X increase in the jabbed cohort.

It’s dreadful but to me it’s never been a surprise because these injections were designed with the clear intention to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors, as I have stated, with multiple grounds, for over five years without point by point rebuttal.

I wasn’t guessing. My original training included mechanistic toxicology. I’ve tested my thinking with several former colleagues over the years and though horrified (because they didn’t all know about it) they all agreed.

The latest person to condemn these products was once my colleague and head of European Drug Safety Evaluation at Pfizer, Dr Helmut Sterz. He and I have been in touch. He recently gave evidence in person to a German enquiry. His testimony echoes my own, from his deep knowledge of regulatory toxicology.

If you want to go on believing these are genuine products and of benign intent, it could literally be your funeral.

Linked : see below

This is just dreadful, and I urge everyone to read it carefully.

I think Sasha’s analysis is straightforward and correct.

Injection with the convid19 fake vaccine in early pregnancy is associated with a 4X increase in miscarriage rate.

I’m not surprised. It’s evidently a design intent.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

I was wrong: the miscarriage rate after mRNA shots was not 82%, it was increased by 430%!

Revisiting the infamous Shimabukuro et al pregnancy study with adjustment for the background rates of miscarriage.

Sasha Latypova

Apr 30, 2026

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/i-was-wrong-the-miscarriage-rate

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The comments :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon,- a reply to Mike Austin, May 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4953?comment=257778

While you’re absolutely right about the short duration of animal studies, I expect you’ll know that, since around 1963, any drug taken in pregnancy is considered a presumptive fetal toxin unless demonstrated otherwise.

Consequently, my strong advice to any females in my circle is not to take anything unless it’s been “grandmothered in” by long term, apparently safe use.

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Paul Vonharnish, April 30, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/i-was-wrong-the-miscarriage-rate/comment/251819843

Paul Vonharnish

( … ) The “unable to conceive” (infertility) rates are astounding. Even in my very limited social set, I hear story after story of failed pregnancy, and/or major health challenges during pregnancy. Also serious birth defects in surviving children. It is horrid...

I believe these anomalies are *known quantities* and persons in the medical field are Aiding and Abetting Manslaughter and Genocide.

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Drewish Canadian, May 1, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/i-was-wrong-the-miscarriage-rate/comment/251987735

Drewish Canadian

Did you read the odd 4chan post back in dec 2020, about a process engineer for pfizer and moderna? The post stated this mRNA would go to the testicles and ovaries to introduce a new gene in the population. When both parents have this gene(the generation being born today), the child is sterile(the next generation in 20ish years).

This would be a very silent way of sterilizing the useless eaters. They can’t fight 7 billion of us at once.

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Kathy Strong, May 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@kathystrong638749/note/c-251570625

Kathy Strong

Tragically, it is all too easy to lie with statistics. If only there was a centrally available and easy to use website that encouraged people to post factual information about losses in pregnancy and this would include friends of women who lost their infants. We might obtain a more truthful overview of worldwide tragedies of infant loss. For example, an acquaintance lost his twins at childbirth. The mother was fully vaccinated. He and the mother were estranged so although he was aware of the risks, he had no legal say in her decision to vaccinate during pregnancy. That is just one example of a tragic event that may not have happened had there been accurate and verified information about the risks in pregnancy. When babies die at birth, is there a database that records these events and can that database be accessed by anybody? Does there need to be a clear distinction between ‘miscarriages’ during pregnancy and ‘still births’ at term or is there already data that shows these figures? In my personal experience I have witnessed abortions of babies still alive long after the abortion was carried out evidenced by the baby crying continuously and devastated nurses crying in my hospital room next door to this event. I realised that there was in those days absolutely no compassion for these aborted babies who lived when they were expected to die and worse, were left to die as the nurses were not allowed to keep them alive. I hope and pray we have moved on from such draconian practices and although it is not part of the study you reference above, it nonetheless demonstrates evidence of the monsters we humans have become when it comes to the sanctity of human life, either by complete lack of concern (selfish motivation) or misguided ignorance. Whilst I agree that we certainly must get to the truth about vaccinations in pregnancy, I believe that we need to also understand the totality of infantile deaths through no fault of their own, simply because they were conceived for one reason or another. My bias shows I know, I really do not support abortion since hearing that tiny baby fighting for life and being a single mother of two grown men I brought willingly into the world as well as too many stories of young ladies who ‘accidentally’ fell pregnant and chose the easy way out. It breaks my heart to think of the tiny life’s suffering that too many humans knowingly and willingly support.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-251694222

Dr Mike Yeadon

The stories of aborted babies crying and left to die is among the most horrific things I’ve ever read.

Thank you for telling us, nonetheless.

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LadyM, April 30, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/i-was-wrong-the-miscarriage-rate/comment/251569065

LadyM

Any doctor knows that during pregnancy a woman needs to protect her body from exposure to chemicals and drugs that could potentially be a risk to the developing fetus or embryo. Women are warned to avoid alcohol, certain fish and any drugs unless they are completely unavoidable. Since the thalidomide debacle, this is even more clear.

Why would any doctor recommend an experimental injection to any pregnant woman? Why would any pregnant woman take it, even if most are convinced to take ‘inoculations” which they do not believe are experimental?

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Brandon is not your bro, April 30, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/i-was-wrong-the-miscarriage-rate/comment/251785560

Brandon is not your bro

I had 30 plus years as an ob/gyn … it is abhorrent what they did … and loss my job for speaking up . God is watching .

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Mike Kennedy, May 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-dc7/comment/254149747

Mike Kennedy

I watched Sasha’s interview with Jerm, that was a lot of very useful information made available in a short amount of time.

I have shared it widely, I can say anecdotally that people are waking up, but too slowly.

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A Break in a 25-Year Trend

The evidence came from official sources ( CDC in USA ) : https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr74/nvsr74-07.pdf#page=3

The source of the following explanation of the above graphic: https://theethicalskeptic.com/2025/08/19/houston-we-have-another-problem/

Infant, Neonatal, and Postneonatal Mortality (1995–2023)

This chart, from the National Vital Statistics Reports Volume 74, Number 7 June 10, 2025 Infant Mortality in the United States, tracks infant deaths per 1,000 live births across nearly three decades. Until 2021, mortality rates trended steadily downward, reflecting advances in maternal care, neonatal medicine, and socioeconomic improvements. However, the period commencing with and following 2021 shows a break in that 25-year consistency: instead of declining further, neonatal and postneonatal mortality abruptly change from a legacy trend, to an entirely novel one.

( … )

The period following the Covid-19 mRNA vaccination shows a break in a 25-year consistency: instead of declining further, neonatal and postneonatal mortality abruptly change from a legacy tend, to an entirely novel one. (Note: the term definitions, mRNA vaccination demarcation line, and dotted trend lines are added by this article’s author)

Full article : https://theethicalskeptic.com/2025/08/19/houston-we-have-another-problem/

Editor's note (Suavek) :

Linking to articles by authors who don’t question the core lies of the propaganda and fail to mention the basis of medical fraud is not one of my favorite tasks. Poorly conceived and indiscriminate advertising for authors creates an echo chamber of propaganda in which every single core lie is further disseminated and can be amplified.

If I do, however, it’s only with a small warning, like this one. Those who prioritize protecting their careers over speaking the whole truth are, in many ways, promoted by propaganda and largely spared from censorship. Nevertheless, we also find well-written articles by such authors that can shed some light on things. Nicolas Hulscher is an associate of Dr. McCullough, and unfortunately, neither of them questions the existence of “Covid.” Moreover, Dr. McCullough appears to be involved in selling medications and clearly has no interest in relegating “Covid” to the realm of fairy tales. Below, I’ve linked an article by Dr. Nicolas Hulscher, who, back in 2025, took the trouble to comment on the diagram above in more detail and draw some useful conclusions from it :

BREAKING: CDC Child Death Records Indicate Severe Transgenerational Harm of Mass mRNA Vaccination

A new analysis of CDC data by The Ethical Skeptic shows children born following mass mRNA vaccination of mothers are dying at a 77% excess rate.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Aug 22, 2025

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-cdc-child-death-records

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currer, May 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-21-damage/comment/254275177

currer

Katherine Watt has done a first-class job of revealing the long term planning for the political coup and depopulation. The dictatorships in SE Asia reveal how ruthless the oligarchy is in maintaining control at all costs. We may see similar tactics here. None of this is by mistake.

Great interview of Katherine Watt, explaining the legal planning for the genocide.

From 2023 but chilling and worth remembering.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9mFc4_5S0A

On January 24, 2023 Katherine Watt was an attendee at a press conference that discussed the ongoing emergency use rollout of bioweapons being marketed as Covid vaccines. She discussed the legal framework for which this is happening and provides ways to circumvent the WHO/BIS/DOD initiatives that undermine sovereignty.

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Afterword

John Roberts, May 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-dc7/comment/254102257

John Roberts

Allowing the claimed, so called experts, to make our major decisions in all areas of life is a poor choice when those same experts never suffer the consequences of our decisions to do so !!!

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Related articles :

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You can now find the topic “Damage to the reproductive system” in various article series within this Substack by entering, for example, the term “reproductive” in the search bar (top right).

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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