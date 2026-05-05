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2hEdited

This substack writer Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby MD. has pulled together some papers on the fertility impact of mRNA jabs.

An awful lot of babies were never born.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-175867714

Europe is facing a historic decline in fertility of approximately 15% starting in the first quarter of 2022, with a worsening in the first quarter of 2023, and since then a steady decline in the fertility rate.

An investigation into such a pronounced decline must necessarily go back 9 months. April to August 2021 was the period during which the majority of the fertile population of Europe received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations......

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2h

Population Level Forensic Epidemiology Paper "Global Implications of Vaccination and Rising Infant Mortality in the Philippines" published. Timing of Rising Mortality and Changes in Causes of Death

gives clear evidence of catastrophic signal of infant harms temporally linked with the Philippines National Immunization Program and maternal COVID-19 vaccination. Has global implications.

https://supersally.substack.com/p/population-level-forensic-epidemiology

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